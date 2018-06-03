|
Laid out the new game and gave this a whirl on Friday with a very experienced gamer and with other onlookers here at First Minnesota.
Components:
Cards: Love the artwork, fairly clear, stock itself a bit thin. These would need to be sleeved if this became a favorite. As others have noted, the Armoury card is silly/typo, as the 2 choices presented are either +2 or +1 military unit, which is no choice at all.
Map: Love the artwork, but the massive size is wasted. You don't need it, and it takes up enormous real estate. More problematic, the vast space was wasted. Where are spaces to mark off Era's, rounds, and card plays? We ended up improvising using red and blue cubes to keep track, calling out "OK, it is the bottom of the fifth round, time for a French card play." Now I realize, you can count remaining cards in the hand to figure this out, but why not use a simple marker on the map itself?
Meeples: This is some type of Kickstarter fluff that is not only useless, but counterproductive. The type of units you draft and deploy onto a campaign are secret until revealed. But you can't do that with meeples, that included giant sailing ship profiles that a blind player can tell from a Cav unit. In addition, we are furnished some little black stickers, with no instructions on what to do with these? Presumably to mark the useless meeples? Where, under the horse's feet on the Cav meeple? Again, the strength factors need to be secret, so where do you put a sticker on a meeple to keep strength hidden? Finally, it would be only a matter of time before that tiny sticker fell off, and then where are you? Yuck.
Unit Counters: These are what you REALLY use in the game instead of the aforementioned meeple. These are solid items with GORGEOUS individual artwork for each and every unit. Example, the 1 strength infantry unit will depict a Landwehr of Conscript Infantry, and a (rare) 4 strength would be The Guard, complete with the appropriate uniforms and artwork. Very Nice!
Battle Maps: Also included are some lovely folded battle Maps for Waterloo, Ligny, etc. Only used if you convert to Miniature combat. Thanks, but why? The battles are resolved by simply adding Leadership and total units, with a modifier for diversity of units. Why on earth would one go to the trouble to lay out the map and miniatures, then simply count heads and put away? I see that we are invited to fight the battles using someone elses game system? Really? Now we have a 6 hour game instead of a 2 hour game? Not happening.
That's it. No die at all, just rules.
Rules Quirks, Comments:
Naval Campaigns: It is very odd indeed that the cards will likely create a massive early French Leadership advantage. In our game, for example, the French were at Leadership 11 by the time first ERA campaigns resolved. As a result, the Brits lost the first two Era's naval campaigns handily, since the French only needed to put the required one ship into the battle to dominate. Suggestion: French Leadership halved for naval combat. The French did not win a significant fleet engagement the entire war, and had not done so since 1781 for cripes sake. The idea that Napoleons military genius extended to naval fleet battles is false and silly.
Victory Conditions: Broken. Period.
The Brits are going to increase their economy. As written, each Era scoring round they take that value and deduct their (British only) surviving units from that value. This yields tons of VP's to the Brits. We don't see any way any rationale British player would not do this, and it distorts the scoring fatally. Fortunately, there should be an easy fix somewhere. Perhaps the Brits also deduct their Allied units divided by 2 from their Economy value, reflecting British gold pouring into Allies to support their respective militaries? Any change needs to be playtested, as we are in guessing mode here. It would be nice if the game were competitive in the end.
Overall, there is a fun, quick, elegant game here. It is pretty obvious--please don't take offense Mr. Designer--that this game was never seriously playtested. The VP disparity (our game ended with a 39 point Victory margin for the British coalition) is a whopper of a flaw.
There are other ambiguities: If the Brits are Allied to Austria, but the French have more influence cubes during the Era scoring, who gets the Control VP's? We scored it for the French, but this is very weird and counterintuitive to say the least. That needs to be confirmed and clarified, too.
I have not been following this project all along. Reading a handful of the posts after the fact, I am not surprised that this is a project that had a difficult childbirth. It reflects in some of the discordance between the game and the components (map, meeples), and the rules that have holes and ambiguities.
Our conclusion is that there is a very nice game here, but it will need some playtesing and rules revisions by the Designer to allow that game to come to light. I think it is worth it, as there are no 1.5-2 hour games covering this Era like this. A PDF with an Era/Round/Card # sheet that could be thrown down over the vast area of un-used Russia would also be welcome.
For now, it is graded "Incomplete"
Lawrence Davis
Well Steve, from what I'm reading about with the other reviewers, you are right on several accounts.
Mr. Drover has repeated time and time again, however that the "original game" idea while a super great game, took 8+ hours to play. So he changed the game around until he got what we have now. As a backer, I'm sort of disappointed, the outcome isn't what was originally promised, but those are the breaks sometimes I guess. And he did offer a Full Refund for backers who wanted it so I totally have no hard feelings toward him.
I am a little more disappointed to hear that you think the game needed more playtesting....YIKES. Once I get around to playing it, then I will certainly post my opinions on your thoughts about that. (I just have a pet peeve about games that get published without proper playtesting!)
chuckster williams
1. I use the Meeple commanders to keep track of the rounds. I believe
Glenn Drover mentioned it in his unboxing vid.
2. In a Naval Campaign the Brits get a +3 L&T bonus - just in case you
missed it.
3. I play it whoever has the most Influence cubes gets the VP. I
look at it as early 19th Century court intrigue. Remember each era
represents several years and a lot of naughty stuff is denoted by
the Influence cubes, IMHO.
4. I agree with you about the Meeples. I hate them in any game. I
would draw the counters and place the Meeples, if you are a
Meeple advocate. Strange it isn't mentioned in the rule book.
5. For some strange reason I think this game may play better solo
with two players. I play it solo, so some of its quirky features
don't bother me that much.
chuckster, we did give the Brits the +3 Leadership in naval.
So the first two Era's, the Brits were facing about -8 Leadership before the naval units are even placed. Good luck with that! The Brits also sometimes need to use their naval units for land campaigns in places like Italy and Egypt.
It just intuitively makes no sense that the French, because of Nappy, get a +8 for a naval battle before placing units. Feels so false historically.
The Meeples are completely useless, as explained above.
I think something really fun can be salvaged here is some rules changes can be made.
Steve
Aram Schvey
I share most of the same concerns/critiques about the game, including the ham-fisted use of meeples in a game with blind draws. I've only played it once, but I will say that it was a very close game -- Britain won by only a few points and it came down to a single country's influence. So my immediate issue wasn't play balance; it was the relative lack of interesting decisions.
