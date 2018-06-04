|
Herr Doctor Got me pretty excited to play this game after the exhaustive AAR he made a few years ago. Im starting with the most basic into scenario which takes place a couple years before the main siege. The governor of Syria,Cestius Gallus, tries to re-take Jerusalem with a single legion. Historically he is forced to give up and retreat, while retreating the survivors are attacked by Judean Zealots, Gallus is killed for his hubris and the artillery train brought back to Jerusalem to prepare for the roman Wrath which was sure to follow. We'll see if anything that grand happens in my play through.
Setup: The romans Get a full legion complete with 30 heavy infantry counters I believe each is a century) plus some cavalry, slingers,archers a few pieces of artilley and probably most importantly 3 towers and a ram. In the full siege there would be opportunities to build ramps or undermine the walls but Cestius Gallus doent have that kinda time so if he's going to get in its going to be with that ram puching a hole in the wall or some overachiever is going to have to scale the walls and open a gate.
The Judeans start with a realtively small force and frustratingly until turn 4 every fort along the north wall must remain manned and the soldiers guarding the south wall are slow to arrive to aid (this scenario is only on the North Wall)
My initial setup.
Unfortunately I didnt think to take a new photo after every turn but here is a brief play by play of how things have gone.
Turns 1-2
The majority of the legion Form Testudos and slowly advance toward the walls under a hail of arrows (the towers and ram accompany them. Roman slingers archers and Arillery Weaken the defenders on the wall enough to let the first line of the VI cohort to leap from the tower to the wall...
where Joseph Ben Gurion greets them with steel and kills the unit in 1 roll. he then goes on to rally all the disrupted units around him. further down the wall the Ram finds a more lightly defended spot and begins to hammer away at the wall. 3 of the Judean cauldrons are poorly deployed out on the wings. The romans simply push up the middle reducing the effectiveness of the cauldrons.
Turn 3
More legions leap atop the wall and chop up two milita units and an archer. The roman ram opens up a breach in the wall A zealot units ( judea's best melee troops) falls to its death amongst the rubble of the breach.
The judeans shower the romans atop the wall with arrows forcing 3 units to break. In melee the judeans finish off a century and then advance after combat and topple the unattended tower with fall to a ruin at the feat of 3 testudos of Romans hoping to climb it.
Cestius Gallus beging to Sweat.
The situation at the end of Turn 3
and the dead pile with Scribes notes
This game has a reputation for being finicky and Id say that is justified (I broke a ton of rules already)But its feels awesome. It writes a story of its own and I cant wait to play the next few turns as the Judean reinforcement arrive and Gallus Considers what to Attack through the new breach with.
It´s one of the best games ever! Played it for years.
Now go for the campaign!! If you thing the Gallus scenario is great, you will be awed by the full battle!
I agree with Peter ... this game is just way cool ... and after all these years ... still!
Love it.
Doc
I will play the campaign but i cant stop playing this scenario im really excited to see how it plays out!
Last night i played just part of a fire phase the judeans rolled really well scoring multiple disrupts and a kill of romans within testudos, but the romans fire next followed by their movement phase and the breach is still gaping open. I still have no clue how this will end but im thinking about it all day at work.
Hi everyone.. yes, SoJ is just a wonderful game. I don't know which chemicals it releases in my brain, but it feels wonderful once things go right.. but when your luck reverses.. it realy hurts. But the grand scale of the campaign, the tense fighting you wouldn't expect from a siege is just great. Great great game!
@Geoff, have you tried playing with Vassal? Saves a lot of room in your home and it's easy to paste pictures from it on BGG.
By the way, if you want to play against me with Vassal, give me note.
Hi Peter, have some time left for a game after all those years?
Thanks for the invite Martin, I'll keep it in mind, I'm enjoying soloing it with cardboard at present but vassal with an opponent sounds great down the road a bit.
Already I can feel it has a tension where with a few rolls going the right way for either side could totally cripple the opposing sides effort and swing the momentum. Great fun and fairly simple system
Whatever you like. Just play your game, and if you want to play, just send me a pm.
As a note, I played this game for years solitaire, just because I was unable to find an opponent here willing to sit out the 30+ (80+ I think) hours it takes to finish it. Until I played against Alan (see also our AAR here) - then I found out that had been playing the game wrong for all these years. So, crash course in rules but above all, tactics and strategy. The first four games Alan wiped me out completely… he tried every dirty trick on me, but I learned it the hard way.. and found a way to counter those..
So I don't know how well you know the game, but if not that well, I'd be happy to learn it to you (the hard way, of course )
hi,
hi, how do you play using Vassal? Sending logfiles? I wouldd like to join a multiplayer Siege, maybe doing a 4 player game. But the module doesnt support 4 players and i mostly could only play using logfiles.
|