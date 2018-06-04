sdiberar wrote:

ASGupta wrote:

Why does Denmark have to be friendly? I thought a unit could deploy through a mixed area unless it has an enemy naval or strategic air unit. And the path seems to pass the naval range distance rules.

See the IMPORTANT box in 7.2 Movement:IMPORTANT: Moving units can only enter a land or mixed area if it is friendly (1.1) or it is the target area of an operation (9.1).