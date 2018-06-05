|
-
Fred Buchholz
United States
Middleton
Wisconsin
-
Winter 66 turn 2:
Support Phase:
US: 29 replacements, 3 riverine, 33 air-mobile, 47 air (58 total - Strategic Bombing of 11)
ARVN: 122 replacements
NVA: 34 replacements
VC: 14 replacements
Special Operations phase:
US: isolated battalions go on hold
VC: agonized on patrols etc. finally said Forget it and going for max attacks
NOTE: "MDR" stand for Modified Die Roll
Strategic movement phase:
US security Op Hex 4526 - 43 arty, 16 ground (form 3 AC and 2 ARM) and 27 air -
Move to 4429 (1mp) commit 15 ground and 45 support = 60 to
3/5 VC regiment 6 ground plus 2 arty add in 4 arty from Div HQ in hex 4229 = 12
5-1 (+5) mountains (-3) = net +2 attacker on 24-21 column, defender on the 76 - 99,5 column
modified DR = 8 defender lose 10 - My math might be off but even breaking down the regiment
I don't think I save any of the battalions from that so poof to the regiment, the next attack is actually
more important.
US Stack moves to 4429(1mp), 4329(1mp) - Same odds
modified DR = 3 - attacker lose 2(US Replacements) and Air loss, defender lose 8 -
trying to break down regimet to be able to "save" the HQ (for bombardment)
- break down battalions 2-0-7, 3-1-7, 2-1-7,
If I understand the rules right I can lose 4 replacements and the two 2 factor battalions (total of 8)
allowing the 3 factor and HQ to retreat HQ to 4330, battalion to 4229.
US - shenannigans! - 4330 for 1mp, drop off indpendent arty and 3rd Marine AC and ARM, rest back to
4329 for 1 mp (5th) last MP of arty to 4328 - Now free from ZOC I can finish off repositioning the
23rd arty and AC (to 4118) as well as 4th div AC (t 3506o and 4th div ARM (to Da Nang).
VC react move regiment 1 hex south
FWA ARVN Para Div (3 reg and HQ) and Korean 2M from Saigon(28 ground 23 arty plus 14 air
(37 support insures the 43 table on a regiment) - move to 3154 (1mp)
65 - 10 5 to 1 so +5 -1 for jungle = net +4) attacker on 30 column, defender on 43 column
Modified DR = 6 attacker lose 2 (ARVN repl) defender lose 4 (VC Repl) retreat 1/8 reg to 3054 battalion to 3054
Stack to 3155 (1mp) 3055(1mp), 3054(1mp)
19+37 = 56 to 2 = 5-1 -1terrain, Attacker on the 14 column defender on the 31 column - modified DR = 9
Attacker lose 1 ARVN Repl) defender lose 3 - lose battalion
Stack to 3053 1mp (5th one! HQ only 1 mp left) - 19 ground +37 = 5 - 1 -1 terrain, Modified DR = 10
Attacker lose 1 (ARVN Repl), defender lose 5 (VC repl) retreat to 3052
Stack use last MP to move to 3054 then road to Saigon.
Strategic move elements of the 7th ARVN to Phuoc Long VC react to spread out stacked Regiments
The Dak Song Garrison Strategic moves away (why was I defending there?)
The Inf Regiment and Arty will move in ops segment (Arty by Airmobile to somewhere useful like 4050)
Hope to use INF in a op.
End Phase
Operations:
VC bombard 4429 from 4229, then 4330(HQ only) then 4529 and 4330(regiment) all on 19 column -1
modified DR for attacks:
MDR#1 = 1 Defender lose 2 (ARVN)
MDR#2 = 2 Defender lose 0
MDR#3 = 2 Defender lose 0
Attacks up to 73
VC bombard f2258 from 2257(HQ) - defender on the 13 column -1
MDR = 2 defneder lose 1
Attacks up to 74
VC bombard 2754 from 2754,2853 (regiments) defender on 14 column -1
MDR = 0 defender lose 1
Attacks to 75
Here do 6 "suicide" attacks to get to 81 (21 morale loss on US)
3rd attack vs US only unit scores a def lose 1!
6th attack 5232 (lone 155 arty us) 2 to 6 1-3 attacker on 5.5 column, Defender on 1 column
MDR = 2 attacker lose 1, remove battalion get a Replacement
going for 3 more attacks
3003 to 3204 - target hex 3205 4 to 12.5 (FWA trying to limit FF at this point
ARVN 175 in 3506 plus regiment ( 9/2,+4/2 = 6.5 plus 6 ground) 1-4 defender on 7 column,
attacker on the 9.5 column MDR = 0 attacker lose 1, remove battalion gain 2 replacements
Why? -gets us up to 4 VC replacements so Regiments might just live depending on Alert die rolls
4528 strategic move to 4733.
4632 to 4831 target hex is 4930 - ARVN 155 in 4030 plus Regiment in 4930
( 7/2 + 4/2 +6 ground) = 11.5 attackr has 3 so 1-4 -1 for jungle MDR = -3 Attacker lose 1
take battalion and gain replacement
4939 strategic move to 5642
Target 5741, 5642 (battalion not just strategic moved) to 5640
US: Taking chance here drop remaining 6 air no FF
1to 6 -1 MDR = -1 attacker lose 2
VC try several more "suicide" atacks, 2 of them come up 0 losses but FWA retreat enda attack
- unfortunately these end up on roads
Lost all but 4 battalions so far(2 are on roads see above) and got 93 attacks off( -25 US morale).
5 regiments 3 HQ and 5 polictical sections still on board
Only 1 pol section on NVN border and 1 regiment in Tay Ninh are still moveable.
US ops: I will lose 30 (25 from attacks 2 for new commitment and 3 for current commitment level) morale
next inter-phase. I could block the border but don't think that is worth the die roll (would have to use US
and FWA counters. Will clear the "battalion level" units as I can reach them (I hope) then possibly going after regiment/HQ stacks Maybe. Thinking maybe best not to risk high level casualties. Will think about it based on Battalion hunt.
Got the pol sections and battalions for an ARVN replacement - VC got some replacements back.
To hunt a VC regiment:
Target Hex 4529 Activate hex 4426, 22 HQ 42/22 ARVN, hex 4423 40/22 ARVN, hex 5030 48/18 ARVN,
hex 5031 52/18 ARVN, hex 4928 1/92 US 155 and 3/9/3M, Hex 4429 ARVN 155; Ranger roll = 4 ,
Rangers in 4429, 4426, 4425, 5031. 8 Air-mobile used for 18th div ARVN regiments, US marine and Arty.
40/22 and ranger in 4425 to 4428 22 HQ there as well Regiment in 4426 to 4528,
ranger in 4426 to 4628 (4427 1mp, 4528 3mp, 4628 4mp) marines and us 1/92 to 4628
48/18 to 4629, 52/18 to 4530, ranger in 4428 to 4528, last ranger in 5031 to 4531
2 from each 18 div regiment, and 2 from 42/22, 1 from 40/22 for +2 interdiction.
Alert roll = 5 so 9 MP. Technically The Regiment could move to 4427,
however they will face 56 artillery at -7 (1-4 and -3 mountains) so they would lose 8 or 10, 12, or 16.
If I stay it goes on the 27 column at +2 (5-1 -3 terrain) so max loss is 4, plus I might get an airmobile point, then I could lose the counter and take some replacements. If I do that the FWA will likely get some
pursuit movement that could be dangerous in allowing them to set up for next attack.
I could just disperse get my 6 replacements and leave all these units hanging in the mountains.
This early in war I think I want the chance at an Air-mobile point.
ARVN 4 regiments, 2 Rangers = 28 ground +21 arty = 49 to 8 = 5-1(+5 -3 for terrain) net +2
Attacker on 30 column defender on the 27 column MDR = 6 attacker lose 2 and +2 pursuit, Defender lose 3
VC - lose regiment and take 3 replacements ARVN lose 2 Replacements
Move 18th ARVN to 4332 and 4334 - ARVN 22nd in Hex4428 Marine and 155 1/92 to 4625
End that hunt.
US: Lots of redeploying via strategic movement and ops with not target to set up defense for spring offensive.
Final hunt for a regiment
Target 4229, Activate ARVN 9th div HQ and 14/9 in 4335, 155, 16/9 in 4429, 47/22 in 4526,
1/9/3M in 4926, 3/9/3M, 9/#M HQ in 4927, Ranger roll = 4 1 in each ARVN hex, 1 in 4926.
1/9/#M and Ranger air-mobile to 4127, Ranger in 4334 to 4130, 3/9/3m air-mobile to 4130,
9/3M HQ air-mobile to 4129, ranger in 4526 to 4228, 47/22 to 4329.
VC: reaction move I am looking at possible moves and if FWA do it right I will need 4 to leave hex,
+ at least 2 for a jungle then 4 (or 5 depending on hex) more to not have stacked up or end on and enemy hex,
my best roll is a 9 (6 +2 for jungle +1 ARVN. so I don't see a reason to try and save the targets at this point.
Running the regiment and HQ - 4330 (both) to 4230
FWA: 16/9 to 4330 (from 4429)
VC reaction move , 4230 HQ to 4229, Regiment to 4132 figure add in the HQ Fire Power to cause more ARVN Repl losses, could have tried to cut off one regiment but my thought is make them believe I'm an HQ,
then next turn I will break it down into 3 battalions for the offensive.
ARVN 9 HQ to 4429 via road, 14/9 to 4230, Ranger in 4429 to target hex.
7 from HQ (9th) and 2 US HQ for interdict of +2 pretty sure they can't react away even with a 9 -
Alert roll was a 3 so 6 mp -they can't leave
14 ground, 26 arty , figured on 2 regiments with a HQ so thought it would be "20" CF
Turns out I was wrong defnder on the 29 column attacker on the 23 column (same) odds 3-1 so +3 -1 terrain,
MDR = 5 means Attacker lose 1, defender lose 2, pursuit is +2
VC: if I stay the FWA are gurranteed at least a +3 pursuit. I think I have to take at least 1 point on the battalion in order to get back any replacements - i.e no losing the two HQ and getting 3 replacements back which would be nicer. I really don't want the FWA getting more Alert movement so will take my 2 replacements, and remove all the units. (1 loss to a HQ, 1 to battalion to get 2 replacements back, lose last HQ to prevent further attacks)
FWA: 57/22 to 4428 via road, 14/9 to 4429 via jungle 4430(2mp) then 4331, 16/9 to 4429(1mp)
3/9/3M, 1/9/2M, 9/3M air mobile to 4427 (HQ on road infantry there for support.
End hunt.
US finally pass, NLF pass and so Ends turn two of Winter 1966.
US lost 1 air (down to 57 total) Air-mobile stayed at 33, and replacements down to 26
ARVN replacements down to 109
VC lost all battalions, have 1 VC HQ and 4 regiments on the board,
1 Pol section in NVN (reacted away from attack)
VC replacements at 15,
NVA replacements at 34 (lost the one free regiment)
Offensive achieved 93 attacks so to the math:
93 - 30 = 63, 63/3 = 21, +4 from the first 30 = -25 US morale!)
Spring of 1967 interphase report to come soon let's see if the population shifts.
Attached is end of turn 2 from NLF P.O.V.
-
-
-
Can you give your estimate about the cost and benefit of having 30+ air mobile?
Are you air mobilizing ARVN regiments? Or using trans points as a way of "strategic moving" rapidly when the road network is clogged by patrols?
Or are you fighting with air mobilized battalions to that extent?
-
-
Fred Buchholz
United States
Middleton
Wisconsin
-
petrip wrote:
Can you give your estimate about the cost and benefit of having 30+ air mobile?
Are you air mobilizing ARVN regiments? Or using trans points as a way of "strategic moving" rapidly when the road network is clogged by patrols?
Or are you fighting with air mobilized battalions to that extent?
Yes to all three, It depends on the specific situation, They are great for retreating from an "offensive" attack that would get too many MP due to pursuit roll. It saved me a couple of times in Winter of 66, and I have used them to Air lift ARVN regiments, I still have the 1C and 101st on the board so losses can be higher than normal, and they due wonders for getting ARVN rangers in the right blocking positions. I happen to get to 33 because I was taking a lot of losses in early months, and I over reacted. I believe I use all but 4 in winter of 66. Now with the offensives starting I will use them to lower commitment(withdraw) and bring in ARVN supplies or whatever. I just got the Air power up to around 100 total here in spring of 67, I am beginning the rotation shuffle as I face offensives regularly so "gaming" the system to have 1 battalion and its HQ remain in country while I rotate other divisions in to do the same thing. As the air mobile divisions rotate out, the airmobile will probably decrease as well, because I won't need as many to cover losses to those divisional units. I have people question my 3 Riverine. I look at them as 21 ARVN supplies whenever I need them and they are useful until I need to get rid of them.
Doing Spring of 67 right now, and contemplating NVA shenanigans
Sorry no spoilers
-
|