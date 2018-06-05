nhjelmberg wrote:

But to quote Reiner Knizia, "it is the goal that is important, not the winning". Do the victory points you earn in Crusader King reflect the fulfillment of your goal: a strong and prestigious dynasty? In the current rules, which again may be subject to change, victory points are awarded for many things: a province, 1 point, a pious trait token, 1 point, most crusaders, 1 point, and most gold, 1 point.



However, all those points are awarded at the (fixed) end of the game, either after three generations or when all crusader spaces are occupied, so it doesn't matter how well you've been doing in the first generations if all other players gang up on you in the last generation. Given how few victory points there are in the game and how easy it is to track them, the game is very prone to kingmaking in the last round.