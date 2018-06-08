|
John McLintock
Scotland
Glasgow
Lanarkshire
"Roll dice and kick ass!"
Liam and I continued our play through of the published GWC scenarios with a game of this scenario, featuring a 1915 French attack on fortified German positions on Vimy Ridge. This is the first scenario to take place on a 'moonscape' battlefield so typical of WW1 imagery. Random selection gave me the Germans, so I set to with what, in the end, was a rather poor setup. Y'see I'd set up a curtain of wire on my right flank, only to leave the bulk of my forces covering that flank, instead of the open flank across which I could've expected Liam to make his advance (because of my wire, naturally enough). Sure enough, Liam's forces were massed on my left, where I had little to cover their advance.
Then came the 'Chewed-up Ground' special rule, which saw 14 random hexes selected: any units in those hexes were suppressed, and any Fortifications downgraded. This immediately put paid to my Pillbox, in which I'd placed my Highest Ranking Leader with a Platoon w/HMG, to hold an objective worth VP to me. I also lost a couple of my Trenches to this. Next was the 'Opening French Barrage'. This didn't go well for Liam, the only effect of it being an errant barrage which broke several of his own units, including his own Highest Ranking Leader. The net effect of this was to delay Liam's opening Offensive.
Pretty soon I was in what looked like a strong position: Liam had lost his two best leaders leaving the bulk of his Platoons out of cohesion and suppressed, and I had a tidy VP lead. Liam confessed later that his personal morale was wavering at this point. But neither of us had reckoned with the power of Liam's artillery. Strike after strike rained down on my positions, chewing up my Fortifications, and breaking, suppressing, and eliminating my Formations as they found themselves denuded of any cover except shellholes. It was thanks to this that Liam was able to regroup his isolated platoons around his surviving and his reinforcing leaders, and move with relative impunity in the face of my neutralised HMGs. As more and more of my Formations bit the dust under this relentless barrage, it began to look like the end was inevitable. And it was. Liam forced a surrender with two melees on the penultimate time period.
This game was characterised by two things: the destructive power of Liam's artillery, which ground down my defences so that my forces were slowly but surely broken then eliminated. Fully 7/10 of my casualties came this way IIRC. The other thing that was characteristic of this game was big turns in which action erupted all across the battlefield. Whether it was Offensives, or massed Moves led by a Command-2 leader, Liam was making big plays which saw a lot of OpFire in return. These plays were much bigger those typically seen in Combat Commander, for reasons of numbers of units involved, and the openness of the terrain.
So, four games in, what are my early impressions of Great War Commander? The main thing I have to say here is this: this is the familiar CC system for sure, but, as was achieved with CC:P and CC:R, GWC is not just basic CC with the serial numbers filed off. Like CC:P and CC:R, GWC is a game that poses its own set of tactical challenges, and provides players with the tools to address them.
Christopher Hill
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
Nice session report, John. I REALLY need to get this to the table!
Based on your early plays of GWC, is there anything that stands out to make you feel the scenarios do not represent WWI battles? Reading your session report felt like I was reading a synopsis of a WWI battle, but I wonder if it feels really different from CC:E when playing. Obviously, since it uses the same card driven engine there is some level of sameness there.
When I get to play GWC I am hoping the game does feel different from the WWII stage. I think they did do a good job separating the European battle fields from the Pacific and I am hoping the same is true for Great War Commander. If this was accomplished, then the CC system may truly be a flexible one and may open the door to other conflicts.
Over the years while playing CC I have often wondered to what extent this system could be used in other conflicts. Obviously, Korea and Vietnam come to mind as similar tactics and weapons were utilized. I know this has been discussed to some extent before, but could this system be implemented into earlier conflicts, like the American Civil War or the Napoleonic era for example? I am not a designer, but it would be really awesome if someone who is continued the expansion of CC into other conflicts (with the permission of Chad Jensen and GMT Games, of course).
