TAIL

(This little smile from Lady Luck would be critical before the end of the mission.)

(Campaign house rule)

(Rolled a 3, minus 1 for the Bombardier having fewer than 5 mission. After the Bomb Run I rolled one wave of enemy fighters and it was the Random Event “Extra Tight Formation”, which if rolled just a little earlier would have resulted in an “On Target” bomb run.)

(I did roll for a collision!, but then I remembered the random event “Lady Luck Smiles” from the beginning of the mission and rerolled to almost certain death into a near miss.)