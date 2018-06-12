|
Ronald Nickelson
United States
Colorado Springs
Colorado
A single play of this game will lead you to believe that it is simple. Several plays will cause you to qualify that assessment. Like chess, the rules are indeed straightforward—simple, if you will—but the play is anything but. Easy to learn, harder to master is the apt description; those who depend on the luck factor of a card-driven game to make up for failure to think are in for a rude awakening. The designer’s use of 100K Monte Carlo simulations see to that ("Playbook," page 26)!
For those reasons and more, I really wanted to see this game as a 10. But two factors suggested otherwise. One is the uncertainty regarding what victory in the game would signify in the historical situation. The designer’s statement that the winner "has successfully galvanized his side for war" seems underdeveloped. Should a game-win for the Secessionist indicate successfully convincing the North to allow a peaceful exit from the U.S. Constitution? Should a game-win for the Unionist indicate that Lincoln has successfully tricked the South into firing the first shot, thereby providing a casus belli? Following the "successfully galvanized" starter for the Secessionist, should victory by that player indicate that the demoralized condition in which the North starts means Lincoln won’t make it past the 1864 elections? Inquiring minds and all that.
Certain production, graphic design, and editing issues form a collective second consternation. Confusing to my newbie wife is the fact that the value designators of 1, 2, and 3 (strategy cards) appear against blue, gray, and blue/gray backgrounds that are irrelevant to those numerals. Instead, those colors speak to the authorization of playing the events on those cards; the events are what should be marked blue, gray, or blue/gray, not the value. A lesser irritant is the consistent reference in the "Rules of Play" to political spaces as being "yellow" when the color is green lightened by a bit of yellow. One editing/proofing problem that presents itself is the lack of a hyphen in the designation "A Card Driven Game" on the box cover; the Designer’s Notes has it correctly as "card-driven game" ("Playbook," p. 24). While on that source, just one more: there’s a "to" that should be a "two" on page 5.
I often say that my greatest skill as an editor is seeing my mistakes after they’re in print. So I sympathize more than the above might let on. This is a great game. If the subject matter appeals to you, buy it!
Christopher Hill
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
Interesting review.
Even though you closed by saying it is a "great game", I didn't feel that was your opinion while reading the review. I guess I felt it was more negative than positive.
My feelings about your review aside, I can appreciate what you are saying about the significance of victory. I think a lot of people who play war games want to put the games they play into the context of history and as much as I love Mark Herman's games, Fort Sumter more so than any of his other games lacked some clarity in that regard.
Graphics are a matter of opinion. For me, GMT Games does a very good job in their presentation of games. The maps and cards are easy to read and although not applicable to Fort Sumter they produce some of the best counters in the war gaming genre. I also really like the heavier boxes they have been providing with most of their newer games.
Being an editor yourself, I am sure you appreciate the challenges editing presents. I feel like we humans are not perfect and neither are the things we write, make or produce. GMT does have an excellent track record for making things right with their customers when misprints impact game play.
All that being said, Fort Sumter is a game and although we are not entirely sure 'what' we are winning or losing when the game ends, it is a very enjoyable experience. It plays fast and seems quite well balanced. There is a certain bluffing element to the game that can break your chances of victory if you tip your hand to your opponent.
All in all, Fort Sumter is a welcome addition to my game collection. As I mentioned in another post, it scratches the card driven game itch in a fraction of the time those games usually take to play.
One last thing...if you have never played other Mark Herman designs I would suggest you do. Mark's games ooze history and although most are complex they are also very playable. And, yes, his other games do end with some clarity as to what the win represents.
Andrew S. Fischer
United States
Devon
Pennsylvania
rnickelson wrote:
[T]he events are what should be marked blue, gray, or blue/gray, not the value.
I tend to agree with you on this. If there were more cards in hand I might not, because the fanned cards would allow a view of the number of playable event cards at a glance.
Dave Roy
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Christopher, I think the thing about the review that's making you think that (it sounds like a negative review) is that there really isn't anything in the review that talks about the good stuff.
It seems more like a "These are two things wrong with the game, but otherwise it's great!" review
Just my 2 cents.
As for the cards and the colours, it does follow other CDG (or at least Twilight Struggle and Iron Curtain, anyway) convention of putting the colour on the star/action points notation and not on the event itself.
So it's certainly not alone in that regard.
Christopher Hill
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
hist wrote:
Christopher, I think the thing about the review that's making you think that (it sounds like a negative review) is that there really isn't anything in the review that talks about the good stuff.
It seems more like a "These are two things wrong with the game, but otherwise it's great!" review
Just my 2 cents.
As for the cards and the colours, it does follow other CDG (or at least Twilight Struggle and Iron Curtain, anyway) convention of putting the colour on the star/action points notation and not on the event itself.
So it's certainly not alone in that regard.
Dave,
I think you hit the nail on the head regarding the review.
The cards for all the CDG's are done in the same manner although some are more distinctive than others. It is a non issue to me, but I can see how some have their own preferences.
