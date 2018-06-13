|
Step by Step AAR, Austerlitz 1805 : Rising Eagles
The idea behind this AAR is, for newer players to understand some key factors about this game. There are some slight changes from the official deployment, to be more historical. The most important changes of all is the starting position of Kienmayer’s vanguard: already in Aujestmarkt, where it spent the night historically.
Let’s have a look at the Coalition plan.
Kienmayer’s advance guard with the 1st and 2nd Column are to move to the crossroad east of the Goldbach, after storming Telnitz and Sokolnitz. To undergo such a move, Kienmayer will attack Sokolnitz as early as possible; Dukthurov will move toward Telnitz and deploy the big guns to storm the town; Langeron will deal with the Sokolnitz Schloss and then cover the right flank. Then, Dukthurov will have to deal with Davout’s reinforcement, blocking them if possible and Kienmayer will be ordered to Turas. A Commander will be sent there to help and give orders. Here, the main objective is to take at least 2 objectives and put the French under pressure and have him making mistakes.
The centre will be covered by the 3rd Column in and around Pratze and the 4th Column deployed from the Stare Vinohrady to Blaziowitz. Their mission will be to gain some time – or to make the French loose time. Blood for time. The 5th Column will be backing the 4th with its cavalry so that Murat will be moved in this area.
In the North, we’ll have Bagration and the Russian imperial guard moving toward the Santon. If Lannes is alone in the North, they will attack – and the order of the Imperial Guard should be changed to Zurlan. If Lannes is not alone, they will defend with the Guard on the left and Bagration on the right with their cavalry in reserve. Their objective is to put the French under pressure in the North and have him use activations to fight there and not in the centre – if possible by sending reinforcements there. By the end of the 1300 turn, the Coalition must have won with an automatic victory – marginal one. The Coalition would then continue the battle if the south attack has been a huge success and can actually turn into a strategic victory.
As you can see, the Coalition will focus on keeping the initiative and putting the French under pressure. This is the main issue to get a 1300 hours turn victory.
Now, let’s see the French plan.
Of course, the right will be held by Davout: no big changes here ^^
The 4th Corps is ordered to the Pratzenberg and will move from Puntowitz. However, it will not move between Kobelnitz and Pratze : Soult’s right will attack Pratze and his left will strike between Pratze and the Stare Vinohrady, supported by the Cavalry to cover the flank.
In order to support Soult attack, the Grenadier division under Duroc will be sent to Puntowitz as a Reserve; Bernadotte’s 1st Corps will attack Blaziowitz where i twill be joined by the Imperial Guard with Napoléon. Murat will follow: they should finish the offensive on the Stare Vinohrady in a second time.
In the North, Lannes should advance with Murat being able to help if things had to turn nasty. Bernadotte and Soult attacks must be swift and decisive and their corps should both be battle ready after taking their first objectives. Davout should be left alone if possible. If not, the Grenadier division will be ordered South.
TURN 1 :
We start the game with three Coalition activations. We will not be focusing on the defence of course and will only move attacking columns: Kienmayer (already fully deployed), Dukthurov, Langeron. We quickly move Kienmayer’s cavalry close to Sokolnitz so that we may attack on turn 2. Langeron will have a small secondary objective while it will be moving: trying to block the 26th Light, moving from Kobelnitz to Sokolnitz.
TURN 2 :
Another activation specials turn, with 4 Coalition activations, Davout, 4 Coalition activations, Davout. Then, the Coalition will have his strategic moves: the French will not. That means that corps needing two moves to be ready for turn 3 need only one activation plus a strategic move. Corps engaged in the southern battle will actually need two activations.
Around Sokolnitz, we quickly use the cavalry’s ability to move from EZOC to EZOC to cross the north bridge and then get close to the artillery. The other cavalry units will attack directly across the bridge. Last but not least, the Cossacks are sent next to the Sokolnitz Schloss to prevent the Tirailleurs from moving.
The defensive fire is terrible and a step is lost but then, the artillery loses a step loss. If it had failed his QFT, the artillery could have been destroyed at this moment (and the village stormed, of course).
The 1st Column is moved toward Telnitz and will be deployed during the second activation so that it will be able to attack on the 8am turn. Langeron is also moved, toward the road from Kobelnitz to Sokolnitz: remember the 26th Light.
Then, Davout plays a bit: some fire from the Tirailleurs du Pô and from the artillery in Sokolnitz (which destroys the cavalry regiment already reduced before). Margaron cavalry is divided in two groups: one regiment and the battery will hold the bridge south of Telnitz and the two other cavalry regiments will join Davout. The 26th Light start moving south along the road. Here, I will make a mistake to show you something important: the 26th light should not take the road but should move west of the Goldbach to avoid the 2nd Column.
Back to the Coalition, with a full-scale assault on Sokolnitz by Kienmayer’s troops: the town is under control!
Then, the 1st Column deploys close to Telnitz and Langeron stops the 26th Light: an attack by a strong infantry regiment and a flank cavalry charge is enough: the 26th is reduced and retreats in order during Davout’s activation.
Davout second activation is pretty quick!
TURN 3 :
Of course, we must put the French under pressure. We start the turn (yeah, the Coalition got the initiative! This may well be the last time…) by activating Dukthurov. Three regiments are sent to take the hill east of Telnitz, held by the Tirailleurs Corses. The Corsican skirmishers are brave and held their ground despite great losses. The Big batteries are sent toward the Goldbach and will be used to fire on Telnitz, which shouldn’t fall without the artillery.
Davout quickly sends the 26th Chasseurs to block Kienmayer’s cavalry into Sokolnitz so that the crossroads is protected. Then, as the 111th Line enters as reinforcement, I decide that it should be sent to Sokolnitz. Davout must win some time and will exchange blood for time. I let the Tirailleurs Corses alone on the hill, so that it will take another activation to butcher them and the 3rd Line will also be left alone in Telnitz where I hope they will held several activations.
Langeron is then sent to Sokolnitz Schloss and a first attack is organised with a single regiment: chances are average, but I still try.
Then, Soult starts his move. When you deploy Soult, it is important to deploy it right behind a bridge so that you don’t lose time. You really don’t want to be stuck behind a bridge…I’ve seen that against new player, don’t laugh.
Next, we have the 4th Column moving to Blaziowitz with a dummy sent to Pratze. This dummy is to be used as a dummy and have Soult be careful. Here, I rolled the end of turn, after only 5 activations. On this turn, I need more activations so that my plan can proceed: I use the ‘Avoid Fate’ card to reroll the EoT roll.
After Kollowrat is Duroc and then Constantin. I use one of his dummy to move to Blaziowitz and one to move toward the Stare Vinohrady: I want the French to believe that I am strongly reinforcing the centre. It will help my future operations along the north road: I know I said I wanted to distract troops from the centre to the North, but for this to perfectly work, I first need the French to concentrate on his centre and have his left weak. Then, Bagration and Constantin will show themselves and the pressure will have the French change his plans.
Then, it’s time to move Murat because the French needs to build up his plan and cannot afford to start his attack with Murat and the reserves away: it would turn to disaster. Back to the South with the second activation of Dukthurov. A lucky shot and the Tirailleurs Corses are eliminated and I quickly send two regiments on top of the hill. I could start right now a -1 shock attack, but -1 is not that great, I can end up doing a QFT and a rout would be dangerous. So, I just take control of the hill and pursue the deployment of the 1st column: Sigismund and Sievers batteries are now deployed and ready and I’ll soon be able to close the door for French reinforcements in Telnitz.
Now, before things turn uglier in the South for Davout, I activate Davout. I make a mistake here by firing with the 2/7 RAP (stacked with the 111th Line): that troop had to move quickly to Sokolnitz and I just blew this plan. Still, I got a step loss. No more reinforcements this time.
Next is Constantin: the Russian guard move toward the Santon, closer to Bagration while the dummies arrive at Blaziowitz and in the vicinity of the Stare Vinorhady: now the French player can see three columns in Pratze: the 3rd, the 4th and the 5th. At least one should be real: but which one(s)? With the possible threat of the Imperial Guard and the cavalry, Soult cannot attack without a serious recon. The French then activates Napoléon and moves him to Girzikowitz: no more because there is no one to protect him over the town: the Soult counter there is a dummy. Napoléon stopping in Girzikowitz could well be understood as a proof that the Soult counter there is a dummy.
I choose Przybyzcewsky for the next movement: he just moves to the woods south-west of Pratze and then is at good distance to see Soult: both formations must reveal themselves. The 3rd Column is deployed into the woods and town. Soult is activated right after: as he could be under fire (at 2 hexes range), there is no time to lose but he must also be careful about the forces that could be waiting behind the 3rd Column. So that I decide to send half of Saint-Hilaire’s division to attack the 3rd Column most advance unit, keeping the rest of the division in reserve and to deploy Vandamme and the 3rd Dragoon division to the left toward the Stare Vinohrady. Thanks to this move, I also prevent the 4th Column to deploy as scheduled: it will not be able to just deploy and fire, it will have to move to its positions first. The attack on the Galicie regiment is a disaster thanks to a 3 on the defensive fire, which kills the lead unit and force the biggest stack to retreat: despite a final modifier of 0, I still try: there is a high chance that the result will only be a QFT and if lucky, the Russian will have to do a QFT and has a better chance to fail it. But no, the result is a 9: only the French test and pass: the 55th Line remains adjacent to the Russian cannons.
Things start to be moving faster and I need my Coalition defense to be in line for next turn. So that I activate and deploy Kollowrat. The deployment is not perfect, but I do have a card in hand: Kutuzov and the Tsar can move up to 3 stacks in total and help deploy everyone according to my plans.
After the French imperial guard is moved once, I use Kutuzov to move two stacks from the 4th Column and move him to the Pratzenberg : I want him to personnaly conduct the battle there. I then needed to get Bernadotte underway but failed the attempt, so I went for Murat who quickly took position behind Vandamme and the 3rd Dragoon. I then decide to move the northern Murat dummy a bit toward the northern coalition forces: I want to be able to see them next turn!
Back to putting the French under pressure with Langeron: I send the St Petersburg Dragoons to block the Tirailleurs du Pô retreat path but get a step loss from reaction fire while moving from EZOC to EZOC. But still, my cavalry completely closes the retreat path: the French unit cannot retreat from the castle. The assault conducted by the Riazan IR is a nice success although not complete: the Tirailleurs succeed on their QFT +2.
Then, at last, I can move Bernadotte who has more than three kilometers to walk to his objective: he better hurry! Back to the south where Kienmayer is deploying his Grenzers into the town of Sokolnitz: the 26th Chasseurs quickly moves back to avoid destruction from overwhelming odds. Davout knows he will have a hard time taking back the town.
This is the end of turn and now we have the strategic moves. I start with Bagration: the real one only moves 1 hex but the northern dummy rushes toward Bosenitz by the north track. The other dummy takes a position for a possible defence between Krug and the Goldbach Heights. Lannes respond by sending a dummy into Bosenitz as a recon force, the true Lannes moving just a bit north to better cover the Santon and the road, but with the ability to cover the town as well if things had to go wrong in this direction. Then, Lichtenstein dummy moves toward Bagration in his historical starting position, for an incredible cavalry dummy clash!! Bernadotte moves across Girzikowitz etc etc. I even strategic move some dummy for the pleasure while the real forces are already in place.
TURN 4 :
As the French gets the initiative, I choose Soult who must move quickly to avoid pointless losses from Przybyzcewsky’s artillery. I decide not to move the left as Bernadotte is not quite ready to fight. So, I’ll concentrate one division on Pratze and its surrounding while covering my flank with Vandamme and the Cavalry. I also call for the second brigade of the Legrand division, waiting in Kobelnitz. I send the 10th Léger with the 14th Line to clean the woods while the 36th, 43rd and 55th Line attack uphill. This last attack is not a success and both sides suffer from losses. But the attack led by the 10th Léger is a huge success: one Russian regiment is destroyed with its cannons and Przybyzcewsky is captured.
For the first Coalition activation, I go for Dukthurov: I mustn’t fall into the ‘trap’ of responding to Soult’s attack. My goal is to put the French under pressure and I must attack him, again and again and take objectives where I can. Quite unlucky with my artillery, but I slowly put my regiments in place for the onslaught. Now that there is no risk of secondary routs, I decide to attack Telnitz but with no effect: the 3rd Line held the town with courage. However, Davout is facing an immediate danger and must react quickly if he doesnot want to lose Telnitz on the next activation of Dukthurov (if lucky of course).
And so, I activate Davout. I send the 8th Hussard into Telnitz: not that they can hold the town by themselves, but they need to gain some time for other reinforcements to arrive. And this activation’s reinforcements are pretty disappointing: the 1st Dragoon. Then, I send the 26th Chasseurs to charge the St-Petersburg Dragoons so I can open a gap around the Sokolnitz Schloss and also get the 26th Léger to close Langeron’s rear: the regiment is reduced and will not do any miracle but maybe it can win an activation to the Schloss. The charge quickly breaks the Russian Dragoons, but then the French light cavalry, without control, attacks Kienmayer into the town: the regiment is eliminated.
Alas, this one not enough to prevent the Fanagorie regiment from storming the castle from the last defenders. Plus, the whole 26th Léger is now obliterated thanks to artillery fire and shock combat: their defensive fire was almost non-existent. Things are getting really ugly in the south for the French…
…who next activates Bernadotte: quickly, his corps deploys in front of Blaziowitz for an assault. His advance identifies two Coalition dummies including the Imperial Guard in Blaziowitz. For the French attack, the most dangerous one remaining should be the dummy near the Stare Vinorhady. As there is a gap between this position and Pratze, this would be logical to have Constantin there – and pretty scary. And this would explain the slow advance by Bagration in the North.
Next is Dukthurov who can’t progress in the town thanks to an ineffective artillery. But the bridge south of Telnitz is under control, which is nice: no reinforcements will be possible into the Town by the south track.
I then activate Davout for the second time. I reinforce the cavalry covering the crossroads with the 1st Dragoons and the 1/5 Horse artillery: their strength is not incredible but they should be able to be boring as hell: well, I hope so. Then, I send the 111th Line to attack Sokolnitz: Kienmayer’s cavalry suffers from great losses but hold the ground. As he is the next one activated, he reorganises his line of defence, with his Grenzer to face the French infantry.
Back to Soult with the successful cleaning of the woods by the 10th Léger which does a wonderful work…but a complete failure against the Galicie regiment, holding its position against 4 French Regiment and capturing the Eagle of the 75th Line! All these actions between Soult and Przybyzcewsky shows that even though the French are very very strong, they need a bit of luck to be able to crush a Coalition Column quickly. Luckily for Soult there is a really good news: Constantin is not in the vicinity and the flags seen around the Stare Vinohrady seems to have been only a small squadron of light cavalry. But that also means that Lannes will feel alone in the North.
And this is why my next activation is Bagration: Thanks to this activation, I can seize Bosenitz quickly with my Cossacks but also have some more information about the French strength here: Murat is a dummy as well as Duroc who is found to be in the vicinity of Puntowitz. Now I need to send the Tsar in the North for an order change next turn: I need the Imperial Guard to be ordered to the Santon – or Girzikowitz and Bagration to Zurlan: then, I’ll be able to have Constantin attack frontally while Bagration will turn the Santon by the North: not an easy attack I know, but this way, Bagration will not face the whole Corps.
Next, I need Bernadotte to start his attack – the French needs to take the initiative and for now, this is not such a success. As I can’t activate Bernadotte thanks to awful dice rolling, I use Napoléon to move the first division: Drouet (you know, the one from Waterloo, Drouet D’Erlon, of the 1st Corps). A first attack on Blaziowitz is organised with the 27th Léger and the 95th Line but the Petite Russie’s regimental artillery repel the attack easily (roll of 3, -1 for adjacent).
I then move Kutusov while activating two stacks from the 3rd Column for some artillery fire, without any result. Then, back to Bernadotte who manages to take the northern part of Blaziowitz from Kollowrat. Another attack on the southern part is repelled by canister shot at point blank range.
And now that the two main French corps in the centre have been activated twice, it’s the time to start activating the 3rd and 4th Column for some artillery counter fire. The 3rd Column is not that effective at this game.
There is no way a Coalition player could believe the true Murat was in Kobelnitz and the threat from Constantin on Bernadotte’s flank make it for a deployment of Murat’s Cavalry Reserve behind Bernadotte to cover his offensive but also to be ready to help Lannes. And this is the End of Turn. I really wish it wasn’t for the Coalition. But for the French, hell, that was the right time: Kollowrat couldn’t fire, the Guard couldn’t advance more and in the South Langeron and Kienmayer couldn’t take advantage of the situation.
TURN 5 :
At last, we can change some orders. The French get 3 orders and the Coalition 1: Constantin is sent to the Santon ; Duroc is sent to the Pratzenberg and Soult is ordered to the Stare Vinohrady. This can seem weird, but as the dangerous wing is the right one, I need the French army to concentrate in this area.
The Coalition wins the initiative (wow !) and I want to go for Dukthurov. But the man is tired after these fights and is drinking some vodka to feel better. I then try Kienmayer, but it seems the Austrian general is the drink bro of Dukthurov…That let Langeron which cannot do anything decisive, only move away from the castle and try to deploy his Column.
The first French activation is of course, Soult. As nothing crazy happened in the South and even if the overall situation there is tricky, I need my attack to proceed. I have now 5 regiments more or less blocked around the Galicie regiment position, surrounding it…it should be the last fight – I hope. Vandamme’s artillery, supported by the Corps reserve artillery then breaks through Pratze defenders, routing them under a hellish rain of shells. The 18th Line quickly moves to the north-west of the town to begin the attack. Then Vandamme’s division moves north toward the Stare Vinohrady. The Dragoon division is used to attack one of the scariest position, held by a nice 12-pdr large battery of 12 cannons, supported by a 3,000 men regiment. The regimental cannons should have been quite successful with some good dice rolling, but thanks to the ‘smoke of war’ card, some of these results are cancelled or weakened. My French line hold and the attack will proceed, except in Pratze where the French are clearly not in strength.
The assault is a great success, Kollowrat left is vaporized and even the cavalry attack gives huge results: the Salzburg regiment is reduced and routed and the large battery is destroyed. But bad news, Lichtenstein cavalry is just there, at 500 yards away from the Dragoons.
As 5 regiments of the 3rd Dragoons are stuck adjacent to the Coalition line, there is no better time to counter-attack with Lichtenstein heavy cavalry. Plus, Murat is now quite far away and will not be able to intervene in the fight. I build a nice encirclement attack with almost all the 5th Column cavalry – apart from the Cossacks.
The 3rd Dragoon division is brutally eliminated – as the French cannot use a card anymore this turn to cancel this result. But the Chernigov dragoons and the Constantin Ulhans fail to destroy the last regiment and the horse artillery of the division. Still, this is a large setback for Soult.
I wanted to activate Bernadotte but end up activating Davout. His artillery is ineffective but I am still able to reinforce the 3rd Line with some cannons – which will be of great help I believe and I receive new reinforcements with several regiments from the 4th Dragoons division. They charge through the Russian Jägers holding the bridge, dispersing them.
Next activation is Dukthurov which ends in a useless attempt: the artillery is ineffective and the 100 Hussards defending Telnitz are enough to break off an attack by 1200 Russian infantry…Well, well, well.
At last, Bernadotte pushes his attack. But things goes wrong: if I can take Blaziowitz, a whole stack is routed and in spite of a bit of luck since I didn’t lose anything to the Koudratzev 12-pdr battery, the attack failed.
Kollowrat is the next to be activated and reorganises his line while his artillery is still highly ineffective. That may well be my worst luck with Kollowrat. But still, I send Erzherzog Johann’s dragoons to counter-attack the flank of the 54th Line which is reduced. I also take back the southern part of Blaziowitz.
It’s finally the turn of Napoléon to be used and to rally Bernadotte’s fleeing troops. Not the best moment as the next activation – Lichtenstein – sees a stack routed by Lichtenstein’s horse artillery. But the purpose of activating Lichtenstein was to destroy the remnants of the 3rd Dragoons division: this is a failure (thanks to a nice roll of 11).
This is now the time for a difficult choice for the French. The use of Murat must be decided. It is fairly clear that Bernadotte’s attack will be stopped by Lichtenstein if there is no cavalry cover. But if Murat covers Bernadotte, then Lannes will be left alone versus the Russian Guard. Yet, the Emperor has not given orders to the Guard, so there is still the possibility to relieve Lannes with the Imperial Guard if needed. In the end, Murat must fight where the French decided to win the decision: in the centre. Therefore, new change of plan.
Let’s go back to the south, where things are moving suddenly with the second activation for Dukthurov: the artillery is effective and the 3rd Line suffers from losses but then, the attack turns to disaster for the Russian. The very good Kiev regiment is destroyed in the battle and the Moscow one is reduced. But at last, the Briansk IR has been able to storm the southern part of the village from the Hussars!
I move on to Davout, but don’t get any reinforcements for him. It is really difficult to hold against these odds when you don’t get those reinforcements. The only thing that can help Davout are: bad local leaders (except for Langeron) and things happening in the centre that drive the attention further north.
Time to move the Russian Guard forward! Nothing more to say, but things will be interesting soon…
Before the turn ends, I have to activate Soult again: Saint-Hilaire and Legrand are committed to take Pratze while I send two brigades from Vandamme’s division to the Stare Vinohrady. Damn, that awful luck for the defensive fires: I roll 3s for both battles, destroying the lead unit QT 9 each time! This is a very big loss for Soult. But if the assault on Pratze is a failure, the Stare Vinorhady is captured by the 24th Léger. The Tsar escapes capture in extremis.
Kollowrat is not yet ready to be butchered without resistance. Bernadotte troops suffers incredibly high losses, both from artillery and cavalry counter-attacks. The Erzherzog Johann’s dragoons are glorious in this battle, destroying the 54th Line and destroying several cannons from division Rivaud.
I hope to be able to activate Murat before the turn ends, so I use Napoléon to change Murat’s order to Stare Vinorhady.
Then, I activate the Guard which moves toward Lannes who respond with some very nice and impressive artillery fire. Meanwhile, Bagration starts moving north. In the centre, the Grenadier division is en route to the Pratzenberg via Pratzen…
And then we are back to Telnitz with a huge surprise: I use the card “Last Push” for a third activation of Dukthurov. The artillery is effective and the assault is, at last, victorious: Telnitz is Russian controlled.
And now, this is a show like Hollywood loves. Murat is committed to the battle. A great charge is organised with 5,000 sabers which completely break through the 4th Column lines, regiments are obliterated, batteries destroyed, the heroes of the Erzherzog Johann Dragoons killed to the last. In one swift charge, the French Cuirassiers and Carabiniers end the Coalition resistance between Blaziowitz and the Stare Vinohrady. But this had a price: Kellermann is fleeing and d’Hautpoul suffered from heavy losses from Kontratsev great battery.
After a quick move from Kienmayer to increase the pressure, Lannes offers some more canister shots: damn, that luck!
In the south again, Kutuzov personally orders Kienmayer’s Grenzers for a nicely conducted attack on the 111th Line, which is almost destroyed in about 15 minutes. End of turn.
TURN 6:
No order changes.
The turn begins with Soult, assaulting Pratze (and the last remnants of the 3rd Column hold still) and starting to clear the vicinity of the Stare Vinohrady. He is followed by Dukthurov: I reinforce his position inside the town. Next is Murat, destroying Kollowrat remaining troops. Then, I start the attack of the Russian guard on Caffarelli’s division. Not the greatest success as I got only poor dices, but still, I got one strong stack reduced and a grand battery routed and mostly destroyed.
While Duroc is leading his division toward the Pratzenberg for two free objectives, I fail to activate Bagration and go for Langeron, who will have to capture the crossroads. Napoléon then rallies routed troops from Bernadotte – again. Now, I start to really attack Lannes with Bagration with a nicely conducted attack using combined arms. Both leaders are committed to the fight. The 17th Léger and Sénarmont’s battery are reduced but hold the ground…more or less.
Meanwhile, Soult is still trying to reduce the last position in Pratze, but these boring defenders don’t want to leave the town without a spectacular end: well, the end is near and the French losses to take the town have been high. In the North, the Guard is pushing Caffarelli’s division very hard and the division starts to crumble. Suchet division is also suffering from great losses thanks to the same kind of combined arms attack. But as I activate Lannes to reorganise his line of defence, I get a fantastic and incredibly lucky result while firing with the 13th Léger against the Chevaliers Gardes: the elite cavalry loses a step loss and routs after a roll of 12!
The Russians want blood. I give them the blood of Lannes’ troops: I activate Bagration of the second time and the latest attack let me climb the Santon with the cavalry, destroying the 17th Léger and Sénarmont and the pursuit is close to breaking the lines of Suchet: the whole division is shattered.
With the things getting scary in the North, I must finish the work quickly in the centre and order Nansouty division to charge the Austrian Cuirassiers protecting the Tsar and Franz, but the charge is unsuccessful and now, the whole Cavalry Reserve is in contact with the enemy. Luckily, the Coalition has no reserves in the area!
But still, as I was looking at the situation, I saw an opportunity. I could concentrate all the cavalry from the 5th Column against d’Hautpoul, as Murat’s stack shouldn’t take the risk of a counter charge – and same for Nansouty. The plan worked almost perfectly and d’Hautpoul division was almost destroyed.
Now, let’s pause and have a look at the global mess. Because yes, this battle is a mess. French troops are 25 hexes away from Austerlitz; Russian troops are 14 hexes away from the French northern exit with two objectives on the road (the Santon, which should fall next turn without doubt and Zurlan). In the South, the Coalition has yet some work to do and is not ready to move to Turas. But it should not be that long. So that it is highly possible that the Coalition is able to take at least three more objectives plus an exit in the next turns. The French should have two more thanks to Duroc and Pratze should fall on turn 7. We would then have 7 objectives on each side…with basically the Coalition holding French starting objectives and vice versa…but with the Coalition threatening both exits and Turas. So, I figured there was only one good thing to do with the French Imperial Guard: commit it and show the Tsar that his own guard are Mickey’s. So, I decide to activate Napoléon and order the Guard to move to the Santon.
Then, as the Northern operations were over for the turn (for the Coalition at least), I go back to the South and try to activate Dukthurov (nope), Kienmayer (neither) and Langeron (yes!). Langeron is almost at the crossroads!! Even though I should activate the Imperial Guard next, I decide to go for Davout to get some reinforcements to - at least – protect the southern exit. My next move is with Kutuzov, who needs to move a bit west of the Goldbach so that he can change Langeron’s orders. But let’s also move two stacks! I chose Kienmayer’s Grenzers (again) and have them attack the remnants of the 3rd Line. Exhausted, the heroes of Telnitz are routed. Great, I now have a road to move west of the Goldbach from Telnitz for Dukthurov.
At last, what you’ve been waiting for, the Imperial Guard! Well, its first move is pretty disappointing as I take a step loss while attacking a lonely battery…which even survives the onslaught! Russians are unfair…Next is the Tsar, who takes some pleasure in ordering a battery to fire on beautiful horses. More losses for Nansouty…Seriously, Murat cavalry has really, really been butchered. Then, I activate Bernadotte to concentrate his corps.
Back to the southern front. I thought I would never get Dukthurov to move again. The bottle of vodka must be empty for sure. His artillery is terribly effective now: the effect of the vodka?
Meanwhile, Duroc is still walking around…Lichtenstein is the next to be activated with some great success again: Nansouty is routed and d’Hautpoul’s division is no more. Then the Imperial Guard pushes forward but for very few results: my first attack on a Russian guard regiment is resolved with a -4 and I rolled a 11. And the best thing in this mess is that I even manage to activate Kienmayer who takes control of the crossroads! I then use Davout to rally his troops: he doesn’t need more losses…
And this is the moment when I can finally activate Kutusov to give a Turas order to Kienmayer. End of turn.
TURN 7:
Orders changes: Bernadotte to the Santon; Bagration to the northern exit. French initiative this turn!
I choose to start with the Imperial Guard, as I have several good regiments adjacent to the enemy and I don’t want to suffer a free fire before I attack. My artillery is ineffective (rolls of 10, 11 and 12). Russian defensive fire is not terrible either, except for the Grenadier Garde, which rolls a 3: I use the Avoid Fate card because it would have been a QT 12 regiment that would have taken the loss and I don’t want that of course. New roll is 7: better! But the attacks fail almost everywhere.
I proceed to Constantin: the goal is to get a good defensive position to repel the French Guard and open a highway to victory for Bagration. I have the Horse guard retreat to a back position, for counter-attacks and the artillery is terrific: one Guard regiment is destroyed. Then, Lannes’s corps is demoralised when I eliminate a whole stack (already reduced) in a shock attack.
Next is Murat. Last turn, I had retreated what was left of d’Hautpoul. Well, not much, but there was still the 9th Cuirassier ready. This made a 10 SP QT 10 of fresh cavalry: the elite Austrian cavalry was already engaged and this would give a great opportunity to give back what Murat’s cavalry had suffered. I then move Murat on this powerful stack. All the cavalry is to attack on Aleksandr stack but I make a logical choice on the Coalition side: I have the Kharkov dragoons and the Ulhans counter-charge Milhaud (DRM 0). But it won’t change the final outcome: the Austrian Cuirassiers are blown up by the French ones. I must admit that in the end, it worked thanks to a lucky artillery fire that reduced the QT 10 unit: if not I would have attacked with a -1 rather than -3 with a new pointless result. But that was not the case and of the elite Austrian cavalry, only two reduced counters remain.
As my next Coalition move I wanted to start moving Kienmayer to Turas, but failed, of course. So, I activated Kutusov and changed Langeron orders to move back to the Pratzenberg. I also want to change Lannes orders so that he can move back from the Santon to Zuran and help win some time: I activate Napoléon, rally some feeling Mameluks and move him in range of Lannes. Then, Kienmayer runs toward Turas and Murat tries to finish off the enemy’s cavalry. Almost done, the last 1500 cavalry are surrounded by Murat. But almost is not done: after a quick preparative fire (a step loss on the last good unit from the stack) on the French Cuirassiers, I send the Russian cavalry in a glorious charge on the last d’Hautpoul division men. Of course, Milhaud tries to counter-charge but is not quick enough. D’Hautpoul is killed as many of his officers. End of Turn! It has been very quick, there is no more chance for victory for the French with such a quick turn in a moment like that.
During the strategic moves phase, the first troops of Kienmayer’s vanguard reach Turas. It’s now time to count for victory points to see if it will count. Pretty sure it will as the French suffered greater losses…but the Coalition has lost many cannons.
Coalition PV : 770 PV
Objectives held: 380 PV
Post House 20 PV ; Pratze 20 PV ; Telnitz 20 PV ; Sokolnitz 20 PV ; Sokolnitz Schloss 20 PV ; Crossroads 20 PV ; Pratzenberg 40 PV ; St-Anton 20 PV ; Exits 200 PV
French losses: 390 PV
Infantry: Soult 21 ; Davout 32 ; Bernadotte 35 ; Lannes 92 ; Imperial Guard 6
Cavalry: Davout 13 ; Soult 15 ; Murat 33
Artillery: Davout 5 ; Bernadotte 2 ; Lannes 23
1 flag
French PV : 657 PV
Objectives held: 300 PV
Stare Vinohrady 20 PV ; Blaziowitz 20 PV ; Santon 20 PV ; Girzikowitz 20 PV ; Zuran 20 PV ; Exits 200 PV
Coalition losses: 357 PV
Infantry: 1st Column 12 ; 3rd Column 42 ; 4th Column 34 ; Guard 10
Cavalry: Advance Guard 11 ; 2nd Column 3 ; 4th Column 1 ; 5th Column 26
Artillery: 3rd Column 12 ; 4th Column 60 ; Guard 4
Przybyzcewsky captured
Wow. Right now, we’re going for a major coalition victory. I decide to stop the game now, it’s already been quite long to do this report. So, this is a “marginal coalition victory”. The Tsar is pretty happy and is the hero of the day, having been in the centre of the cavalry battle (a single good roll from the French and that could be 300 PV…).
In fact, the game is not really done there but it’s up to the Coalition player to decide if he wants to try to go for a strategic victory. However, it’s now the time for the French to start getting PVs : first of all, there are 3 objectives about to be taken (Pratze and the Pratzenberg). Then we have all these troops routing. Then we have Soult, with his powerful infantry and still in good shape, he can turn things ugly for the Coalition by moving North. In the South, with Langeron moving to the Pratzenberg to fight Duroc, Davout has a chance to counter-attack when he will get his reinforcements. I would personnaly abandon Telnitz and go for Sokolnitz: it should be do-able to take it back along with the Crossroads and the Schloss.
It’s still a great outcome and I personally thing that every Coalition player should go for an automatic marginal victory, which is more challenging but also more fun and would be, in reality, a true humiliation for the French. Like, let’s say I finished this battle and in the end, got a French victory. After these setbacks and all the coalition successes all along the battle, I’m not sure it would have had such a strategic effect it had historically. With such a weakened French army, maybe things could have been different.
Hope you enjoyed it, sorry, it was very very long as I really went step by step, activation by activation. By the way, I may have done some silly errors: I always let them so that you may understand what can be done and what shouldn’t be done.
Norman Smith
United Kingdom
Thanks, I really enjoyed that, we played the first 4 turns and part of turn 5 last week and I really like the way that the battle developes into a centre and two wings in which you can be losing badly in one and winning in the other and it is a case of holding nerves to prosecute the attacks in the places you are doing well.
For the Coalition, having the Russian Guard intact and in such a good position out on the flank by turn 4 was interesting. In your game as well as mine, much depended on Soult, but you got unlucky there, I thought decisively breaking the centre while holding the flanks was my best strategy, but then in my game Davout did better on getting his reinforcements and having a force that could fall back slowly and effectively while the centre was crushed.
Anyway, thanks for putting this up, it makes me want to get straight back to it and I can’t wait for Quatre Bras.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
Vince,
GREAT job. I see you went with the historical setup for Davout that you mentioned, which keeps the 26th Ligne out of the way for your initial Keinmayer Cavalry move. Now it all makes sense! I was beating myself up trying to figure out your cavalry moves with the game's setup!!!
Maybe you should edit your AAR to make that clear, I think some people are going to wonder how you got across the river and "is the 26th Ligne eating breakfast?" Naturally, this helps explain the ease to get to Turas.
I am looking forward to reading this very slowly. Oh, and thanks for the Vassal game map. Much easier to see everything.
Joe
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
I wish it was something other than Quatre Bras, that's been done too much lately.....
A German game would be nice, but maybe more British folks are buying these games???
Take care
About Quatre Bras,the fact is it was designed simultaneously as Ligny and is supposed to be a linked game : you can put all three map together for a 16th June campaign (#teamplay)
Next game remain to be decided I believe...My own advice was a Iéna/Auerstadt game.
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
I'm just pleased there is a next game - nothing can be taken for granted in this small hobby of ours.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
An Iena/Auerstadt game would be great. That one could have gone either way. Vince, with all of that Prussian Cavalry, you'd be pretty happy.
Yes, I am happy, Norm, that the design continues.
Joe
Gotthard Heinrici (prev. Graf Strachwitz)
Germany
Düsseldorf
NRW
VinceBGG wrote:
About Quatre Bras,the fact is it was designed simultaneously as Ligny and is supposed to be a linked game : you can put all three map together for a 16th June campaign (#teamplay)
Next game remain to be decided I believe...My own advice was a Iéna/Auerstadt game.
First of all, GREAT AAR, thanks for posting!
As for next game Eagle suggestion; Jena/Auerstedt is great or maybe Eylau? This battle is a personal favorite of mine, always a close run thing and with reinforcements coming in excitement guaranteed.
Keep 'm coming!!
I think Eylau is on top for Walter as well, as it is a tense battle in the mist : so, hidden moves, great cav charges and counter charges etc etc : the Eagles of France system will shine on this particular battle.
Anyway, what ever will be the next game, I will continue to support the serie, I'm a huge fan.
Joe Kussey
United States
Yuma
Arizona
Eylau would be great. Wonder how they would simulate the blizzard and the "wanderings" of Augereau. Maybe will need to incorporate a weather roll per turn and if blizzard, a random direction move that perhaps forces you against your objective? Or maybe a card?
And it is a legitimate two-day battle.
But yea, that one is a slugfest and would be a good one. Lot's of options. Ney and L'Estocq could arrive together or not at all. Davout AGAIN and his arrival! I'm looking forward to the next game after Quatre Bras.
Joe
