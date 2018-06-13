|
Operation Typhoon Scenario 7.1
This Scenario is played upon the map west of Moscow
Army Group Mitter is the attacking force.
AAR: June 2018: Awali Town. Kingdom of Bahrain
October 1941
Initial Moves
On MAP A: The SST remained passive as did Infantry on the tow Velikiye Luki to Rzhev Roads/Rails.
On Map B: (see below)
7th Pz followed by 1st Pz and then 6th Pz overran Russians to land a left hook.
10th Mot and 36 th Mot were held back in strategic reserve due to concerns over supply stockpiles.
19th Pz advanced down the Smolensk to Spas Demyansk road..
A separate jab was performed by 2nd Pz and followed up by 10th Pz south of Spas Demyansk.
3rd Mot and 20th Pz were held in strategic reserve.
On Map C, (see below)
17th , 18th and the 29th Mot pocketed Russians at S Buda while the 3rd and 4th drove deeply into the Russian back.
Over the first three (3) turns the Germans used the fine weather to press on. Light mud slowed the advance
in 12th to 19th of October, but fine conditions 19th to 26 allowed more progression.
Heavy Mud 29th to the end of the month caused a total halt.
In summary,
• 14th Mot reinforced the left hook by 7th, 1st and 6th Pz. 19th Pz and 36th Mot stood in reserve.
• 5th and 10th Pz took Spas Demyansk and the SSR expanded out to take key towns on the Bryansk to
Moscow Road. 3rd Mot, 20th Pz and 11th Pz stood idle. 2nd Pz is stacked near 10th Pz.
• October 8th saw 7th Pz head due East, 14th Mot North, 6th Pz south west, and 1st Pz due South (not shown on map below).
On map c, 29th Mot and 17th Pz destroyed the Russian Pocket while 18th Pz drove up the road to Bryansk.
10th Moterised Division was shipped south and then supported 3rd and 4th pz as they spread out using extenders.
25th Mot stood idle.
By the 23rd October, after two fine weather turns the situation had solidified.
On Map A there was little movement except what appeared to be a Russian build up at Selizharsvo A31.15
On Map B (see below):
The newly arrived 9th Pz and the 6th Pz stood still while 1st Pz drove in the left hook.
5th, 19th, 20th Pz drove the right hook. Bad mud conditions prevented the juncture of the hooks.
However much ground was gained by the Russians being compelled to pull back.
1th Mot and 7th Pz pressed towards Rzhev with limited success.
In the centre of the map (see below) , 1th Pz, 3rd Mot, 10 Pz, SSR and 2nf Pz extended as far as they
could but had to wait for the logistics to catch up.
Infantry took Bryansk.
On Map C (see below), The 4th Pz and 29th Mot moved to the end of their supply lines while 18th Pz, 10th Mot and 17th Pz had to fight off a Russian counter attack.
Mud on the last two turns (rolled a 6 both times), saw the advance halt.
Analysis
Weather.
Supply
The Supply situation is shown simply by the on map tokens at the end of each turn.
Typically, the Germans used about
• 40 to 60 t in Fuel in Dry conditions, zero in Mud
• 40 to 70 t in Combat in Dry conditions, very little in Mud
• Very little in Bombardment, living off the map
• About 10 t in Refits
Only about 6 of the mobile divisions could be sustainable supplied each turn.
Biggest issues was the pace of rail repair. Use of extenders was needed to flank major rail routes.
Most used units for Fuel were
• 3rd, 4th, 7th, 5th Pz
The Russians used
• About 20 per turn un Fuel
• Only about 10 in combat.
• Some in barrage (reserve), and some living off the map.
Combat Losses.
Shown as steps in the dead piles
German losses
The 17th Pz , 19th and 20th Pz took the most damage. .
Russian losses were Infantry and cav mostly.
