Driffield Coromandel Campaign



Pondicherry – 10th September 1759



This was the last of the trio of battles from the Coromandel Campaign by Mark Barker that I replayed. Once again, the British launched an attack on the French in the Indian Ocean. This time the French had the advantage in ships, 11 to the British 9, but the British had a healthy audacity of 2, which was both a benefit and a hindrance as you shall see. The French had two commanders this time which gave them more flexibility than in the previous battle, an advantage they used to the full.



The French started once again beating into the wind, with the British ships reaching towards their line. The British ship, Cumberland, had had some of her guns removed, a consequence of repairing previous damage, and so she had a -2 DRM for her broadsides (I marked her with an anchor counter to remind me of this). The Sunderland and Weymouth begin to the rear of the British formation and were out of command.



Photo: the fleets before engaging.







The first turn saw the British ships closing quickly on the French line and the French taking some long-range shots at the closest British ships.



Photo: The Venguer and Zodiaque’s long range broadsides hit their mark, the British Grafton was slowed by some rigging damage and a fire started on her deck, which later spread to her rigging.







The French split their command with Froger taking command of the five leading ships, and d’Ache the rest. For the British, Steevens took command of the four leading British warships, Pocock the next three, and the Sunderland and Weymouth remained out of command.



Steevens leading division continued to close on the French. Froger, whose division was opposing Steevens, continued to hold his line and attempted to gain some bow rake positions. Froger had realised that his opposing British ships were overall smaller than his larger dual-purpose Indiamen and decided to try and neutralise their firepower advantage by targeting hulls rather than his previous tactic of aiming for the sails.



Initial French fire was less than impressive causing very little damage to the approaching British. Only on the Grafton did the French score any success. The Venguer fired at the hull of the Grafton but the swell caught the French gunners by surprise and the broadside was high and hit the rigging, however falling debris from the masts hit Steevens and wounded him.



Photo: French fire was abysmal, the only positive for them was the wounding of Steevens on the Grafton.







Pocock’s three ships approach the French ensuring they did not expose themselves to any raking opportunities. The French opened fire, but in this part of the battle they targeted the British rigging. The French plan seemed clear, slow the middle and rear of the British line so they could concentrate firepower on the British vanguard. Once again, the Indiamen’s firing was poor and little damage was caused.



The fire on the Grafton continued to rage.



Photo: The British had reached the French line with little damage…







Turn 3 and the French gained the Initiative and forced the British to act first. Steevens activated and his division swung alongside their opposing French ships. The French tried to cause as much damage as possible at the British before they swung around. As the British turned to port and unloaded their initial broadsides, the receiving French ships were rocked with the impact of so much shot.



Photo: The French had caused some damage but the initial point-blank broadside from the British caused considerably more damage than they caused. It was still too early at this stage to tell if the larger French ships would sustain taking the damage before they had caused sufficient hits to reduce the British fire advantage.







Froger activated his ships and maintained beating into the wind, except for the leading ship, the Actif. The Actif tacked to bring herself around so she could get a broadside on the leading British ship, the Elizabeth. Unfortunately, she fired on the roll and only cause insignificant damage to the rigging of the Elizabeth.



Pocock activated next and brought his flagship, Yarmouth, alongside the French flagship, Zodiaque. Broadsides were exchanged with Pocock receiving a wound. Now with both British commanders wounded, breaking formation would be very problematic for them. Back down along the line the French and British exchanged broadsides, the British targeting hulls and the French rigging.



Photo: Broadsides were being exchanged between the two fleets.







Photo: Rigging damage to the Cumberland had now made it impossible for her to continue to beat into the wind – could the French strategy of trying to isolate the front of the British line be working?







The Grafton eventually managed to get her fire under control but not before it had spread to the rigging causing enough damage that the ship was now adrift. The Cumberland was prevented from drifting but the Grafton drifted into the French line between the Vengeur and the Zodiaque.



Photo: depending on who won the next Initiative, the Zodiaque or Grafton could find themselves in a spot of trouble.







The British gained the Initiative, and Steevens’ division was activated. The Elizabeth, Newcastle and Tiger backed sails, to try and maintain contact with Steevens’ ship, the Grafton, who had slipped into the French line. They beat into the wind and then exchanged broadsides with the Minotaur, d’Orleans and the Saint-Louis, the British getting by far the better of the exchanges. The Grafton, still adrift, performed a sternway manoeuvre, in doing so she managed to stern rake the Venguer which caused it to become damaged. There was then sufficient time for the Grafton to man and load the starboard guns and fire on the Zodiaque.



Photo: The Grafton after preforming a sternway bow raked the French Venguer and then stern raked the Zodiaque.







d’Ache then activated and wore into a position where she could fire on both the Grafton and the Yarmouth. Then it was a French ship’s turn to unload both broadsides. Back down along the line, French and British traded broadsides. The two rear French ships raised full sails to close the gap in their line.



Pocock then activated his command but his ship, the Yarmouth, had few options as the Zodiaque was on its bow and it only had a single movement point. She turned to starboard and moved up alongside the French flagship and fired her initial port broadside. The adrift Cumberland turned her stern in order the beat with the wind next turn.



Finally, Froger activated with most of his ships continuing the beat into the wind. However, the damaged Vengeur turned to starboard.



Photo: the battle viewed from the rear. The drifting of the Grafton had caused confusion in the centre, but the British were getting the better of the French there. Next turn many ships would be out of command as the two British and one French commander in the centre attempted to re-establish their command in a rapidly changing situation.







The fire aboard the Minotaur spread to her rigging.



Turn five began with most of ships out of command due to the confused melee involving the commanders in the centre of the line.



The French gained the initiative and d’Ache took it. He had three ships under his command, the Zodiaque, Vengeur and Provence. He needed to manoeuvre the Zodiaque into a position to regain command of more ships. He inched his ship forward inviting the British to fire partial broadsides, which they declined. He then swung Zodiaque’s bow around to line up her broadside on the Yarmouth. He positions the ship so it could bow rake the British flagship and thenopened fire. The broadside was accurate and the Yarmouth was badly damaged, Pocock was injured again and a fire broke out on deck.



Photo: d’Ache was pleased to have at last damaged a British ship.







The Duc de Bourgogne moved up alongside the damaged Yarmouth and exchanged broadsides. The crew of the damaged Yarmouth were busy fighting the fire and their shot was poor, but the Bourgogne could smell a prize and fired accurately into Yarmouth’s hull. The damaged Vengeur began to leave the battle line.



The only two British ships in command were those manned by the British commanders and they chose to activate together. Steevens realised that no matter what he did the front of the British line would remain out of command and so decided to engage the Zodiaque. The Grafton sailed in front of the French ship and fired down her bow, causing enough damage to flip her counter. Pocock on the damaged Yarmouth was prepared to transfer ships but due to his wounds he could not. He turned his ship to port in the hope that the following British ships would move up into command range.



Many of the out of command ships were adjacent to an enemy so broadsides were exchanged all along the line. The Cumberland suffered more rigging hits and had to also fight a fire that had broken out below deck. The Salisbury became adrift due to rigging damage. The Newcastle damaged the d’Orleans.



The Minotaur managed to put out her fire but only after it had spread to her rigging. The Yarmouth and Cumberland quickly quenched their fires. The Cumberland drifted between the Bourgogne and the Illustre.



Photo: Start of turn 6 and the battle was still finely balanced…







d’Ache once again gained the Initiative and used it. He still had under his command the Zodaique, Provence and Bourgogne. First, he tried to transfer ships but in the confusion of battle was unable to do so. The Zodiaque had few options as she was beating into the wind and had the Grafton directly to her front. She swung around to starboard presenting her bow to the damaged Yarmouth who promptly fired at her. The Zodaique then traded broadsides with the Grafton. The damaged Zodaique received enough hull damage to further lower her relative rate. The Provence then pulled up alongside the Yarmouth and delivered her broadside, causing sufficient damage for the Yarmouth to become vulnerable. The Bourgogne steered hard to starboard to lined up a broadside on the adrift Cumberland further reducing her sail.



Photo: The first French activation had seen the Yarmouth become vulnerable and the Cumberland almost stripped of her sail.







Meanwhile at the front of the line, Froger used a group command so that Actif could swing around and run down the British line. The Actif and Elizabeth exchanged broadsides, with the Actif doing enough to damage the Elizabeth. Then over on Elizabeth’s’ starboard side she exchanged fire with the Minotaur.



Photo: The Elizabeth was feeling the heat…







The remaining out of command ships undertook their actions with the Tiger damaging the Saint-Louis.



Photo: start of turn 7.







Photo: In the vanguard, the battle was keenly poised. Two French and one British ship were damaged, with another ship on either side close to becoming so.







In the middle, both flagships were damaged, with the British Grafton not far behind. The damaged French Vengeur was sailing away from the fight but the Comte de Provence was still relatively undamaged.



Photo: The rear battle, the French ships had accumulated some hull damage but all were still in reasonable shape. The Cumberland and Salisbury were almost dismasted.







Turn seven began with many ships still out of command ships, although several of those were adjacent to enemy vessels so their firepower would still be available. The British wrestled the initiative away from the French and decide to activate their two command ships as a group activation.



The vulnerable Yarmouth turned to starboard and fired at the approaching Provence but caused only a single rigging hit. The Grafton limped forward and took fire from the damaged Zodiaque, she fired high but still did enough to slow the British ship further and cause her to become adrift.



d’Ache activated three ships and decided his heavily damaged flagship should withdraw. Grafton, seeing the Zodiaque leaving, fired a parting broadside at her. The Provence drew up alongside the heavily damaged Yarmouth and fired her broadside but caused little additional damage. Bourgogne began to close on the drifting Grafton.



Towards the rear of the battle, the Cumberland passed her out of command check and opened fire on the Illustre, all it achieved though was her dismasting by the return fire from the French ship. The Sunderland damaged the Fortune as well as setting fire to her.



At the head of the battle, the Elizabeth finally managed to damage the Minotaur. A fire broke out on the d’Orleans but was quickly put out.



Photo: Start of turn 8.







Both sides continued to suffer from command problems, with only Froger maintaining control of his division. Pocock retained the initiative and decided to activate his and Steevens’ ship. Steevens, on the Grafton, found himself adrift and had to sternway to turn his bow to reach with the wind. Pocock, on the vulnerable Yarmouth, sailed through Steevens to get some distance between him and the French.



The Provence passed her out of command check and pulled up alongside the Grafton and they exchanged broadsides, Provence’s broadside managing to damage the Grafton.



At the rear of the line, the dismasted Cumberland was raked by fire from the Illustre. The Fortune managed to give the Sunderland the slip as Sunderland’s broadside was masked by the Salisbury. The Fortune exchanged broadsides with the Salisbury as she moved away from the battle. The Centaur also passed her out of command check, approached the Salisbury and turned hard to starboard to bring her guns into play, but failed to finally dismast the British ship.



Photo: The action at the rear of the line. The on-fire Fortune sailed away from the battle, leaving the Illustre and Centaur who were in pretty good shape still engaged. The Cumberland was dismasted, with the Salisbury not far off following her. The Sunderland and Weymouth were both in good condition but the Sunderland was having difficulty in clearing the other British ships to get a clear shot at the French.







The Front of the line was where the French had a command advantage as all four of the French ships were in command the none of the British were. However, as the British ships started the turn adjacent to the French they could still fire freely. The French passed until all the British out of command ships had activated. When Froger activated his division, broadsides were exchanged all round. The Elizabeth became vulnerable after receiving fire from the Minotaur. The damaged Duc d’Orleans and Saint-Loius decided to leave the battle and after swinging their bows around to gain the wind advantage they fired all available broadsides at the British, this time targeting sail to aid in their withdrawal. The partial broadside by the Newcastle on the d’Orleans nearly caused her to become vulnerable. Although the orders were to target sail the captain of the d’Orleans saw an opportunity to make a name for himself and ‘damaged’ the Tiger, however her shot was high. The Saint-Louis did just enough to slow the Tiger a little. The Actif now saw her chance and using her wind advantage swung in between the Newcastle and Tiger, damaging the Tiger with her accurate fire.



Photo: The French ship covered in smoke in the centre was the Actif, who had swung in from the British port side and delivered a telling blow on the British ships.







Photo: Start of turn nine: The battle had developed into three distinct fights; the outcome of the battle was still uncertain. The French with their sails still generally intact began to withdraw their damaged ships from the battle.







Turn nine complicated matters greatly when the wind turned one point clockwise and put many ships in irons or adrift, the British in the leading group were particularly affected.



Photo: The leading British ships were placed in irons due to the unexpected wind change.







The French won the initiative and d’Ache decided to activate first. He failed to transfer to an undamaged ship and instead fired an ineffective partial broadside at the Yarmouth and then turned to reach and exit the battle. The Provence moved alongside the Yarmouth and exchanged broadsides. The Provence received much hull damage and a fire broke out, but the Yarmouth was reduced to a single hull factor. Finally, for this activation the Bourgogne traded broadsides with the Grafton.



Photo: In the centre the British were now getting the worse of it.







The British turned to their out of command ships at the head of the battle. The ‘in irons’ Tiger took the option to drift a hex before turning, even though it did not have to, to avoid the guns of the Actif – at least for a short while. Unexpectedly, the damaged French Saint-Louis also passed her out of command roll and turned to starboard and broke from the battle, but not before trading ineffective broadsides with the Tiger. Next the British Elizabeth undertook a sternway manoeuvre. Minotaur also had to sternway. The Newcastle followed suit unleashing a broadside on the Actif, who could not return fire due to the d’Orleans masking her broadside. However, the d’Orleans did respond to the attack but achieved little. The Actif was bow raked and in turn was flipped to her damaged side. The damaged Actif then moved up alongside the Tiger and more broadsides were exchanged.



Photo: The fighting at the front of the line was intense.







At the rear of the line the situation was no clearer, except for the Illustre and the dismasted Cumberland, the remainder of the ships were all out of command and no longer adjacent to enemies. The change of wind direction had caused many ships to find themselves out of position. The Sunderland performed a sternway. The ‘in irons’ Illustre also had to sternway and drifted adjacent to the Cumberland and traded broadsides. The Salisbury which had significant rigging damage had to sternway. No other ships passed their out of command rolls and so little firing took place as the crews tried to navigate the confused situation.



Photo: At the rear of the battle, neither side had come out well from the change in wind direction.







The fire on the Provence raged out of control and spread to the rigging.



Photo: End of turn 9 – the change in wind direction favoured neither side. The fight at the head of the line had been most intense with six out of the seven ships there now damaged. In the centre the rigging damage to the Yarmouth and Grafton was making it difficult for them to disengage from the French. The fighting at the rear had been a little lighter, with only the disengaging French Fortitude being damaged. The Cumberland was dismasted with the Salisbury just a few more hits away, however the prowling Sunderland and Weymouth was making it hard for the French to capitalise on the British ships’ difficulties.



The British won the Initiative and activated the out of command Sunderland, she failed her command roll and so failed to achieve much. The Illustre exchanged broadside with dismasted Cumberland, with the result that the Cumberland became damaged. The Salisbury had little option but to close on the Centaur who promptly dismasted her.



Photo: The fight at the rear of the line was confused and chaotic. The French felt they had had the better of the exchange and began to disengage by turning to reach with the wind. The Cumberland and Salisbury were dismasted but the French wanted to avoid the undamaged Weymouth and Sunderland who were attempting to close.







In the centre, the Provence fired into the vulnerable Yarmouth. The Provence was damaged by the return fire but the Yarmouth lost her last hull factor. Despite the best efforts of its crew the mighty Yarmouth became awash and Pocock perished!



Photo: the wounded Steevens could only watch on as the British flagship became awash and Pocock was lost…







The Bourgogne fired a last broadside at the damaged Grafton before turn to reach with the wind and make its exit from the battle. The Grafton attempted to avenge the death of Pocock by bow raking the Provence but by that stage in the battle the British ship was heavily damaged and its fire was ineffective.



At the head of the battle, the Minotaur passed across the bow the vulnerable Elizabeth and fired. The raking shot removed all the remaining hull of the Elizabeth and due to the extra weight of her guns she floundered and became awash.



Photo: The Elizabeth was the second British ship to become awash.







A broadside from the Newcastle produced sufficient damage for the d’Orleans to become vulnerable. The Tiger took fire and became vulnerable.



The dismasted Salisbury struck, but the British fleet easily passed their break test.



Photo: at the end of turn 10 the battle was effectively over as the French had the wind and were rapidly disengaging, the British sail was seriously beat-up and any thought of pursuit was impossible.







The following turn saw the French cut and run – this continued for a few more turns until the French disengaged entirely.



Photo: turn 11...







Photo: turn 12…







As I had just received Blue Cross, White Ensign I decided to score the game using the revised victory conditions contained in that game.



The British scored: 18VP for 8 damaged French ships (Fortune, Zosiaque, Vengeur, Comte de Provence, Saint-Louis, Actif, Duc d’Orleans & Minataur). This was multiplied by 1 for a total of 18VP.



The French scored: 7VP for 4 damaged or dismasted British ships (Grafton, Cumberland, Salisbury & Tiger). 9VP for the 2 awash ships (Yarmouth & Elizabeth). 3VP for death of Pocock. This was multiplied by 3 for a total of 52VP, but then halved as the French retreated from the battle. That gave the French 26VP to Britain’s 18VP – A French win at last! 13 2.25 Posted Wed Jun 13, 2018 10:06 pm

