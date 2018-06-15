|
Spring 1967 Turn 1:
Support Phase:
US replacements at 35, available air at 35, Air-mobile at 33, Riverine at 3
ARVN replacements at 109
VC replacements at 15
Special operations:
US:Units on hold in lots of places leaving most of ARVN Regiments mobile to move to cities
or to pop the odd VC. Looking to keep the US units from attacking this season,
depends on the attacks and so on
NLF: I thought of triying to block with some Patrols but each patrol is one less attack.
Trying to go for maximum attacks. there areis on hex I will patrol because it is the only way that the 3rd NVA
div will get to at least one maybe 2 attacks on first turn Hex 2955 patrols.
Strategic movement:
US moves Units around to make sure the US/FWA units have ARVN units stacked with them, I abandon
Phuoc Long capitals to make it harder for one NVA division to attack, and noticed that the Roads in Cambodia
along Tay Ninh and Phuoc Long prevent the HQs from getting into any first turn attacks because they go through
2 hexes etc., Chau Doc is loaded up to cause massive NVA casualties if that division attacks. The central division
could make decent attacks but by judicious retreats I can suck them into massive casualty counts from Arty.
Rest of the capitals etc. are set up to take the Suicide attacks and hopefully make them only be one per counter
this time.. Many ARVN and FWA are available to do some minor VC hunts.
End phase
Operations:
NLF: Well you would think this was the TET offensive the way the US have retreated and defensive setup.
NVA replacements at 40, Hmmm Well I can get an attack or two from the northern most division.
I can see about 10 VC Battalions that don't have attacks this first turn, and the HQ and the 2 artillery units don't
have attacks in first turn, possible for the whole season because of roads going through border hexes and
retreated US/ARVN forces...
Well I call NVA shenanigans!!
I am naming this the "unoffensive Offensive"
This is a prime example of the NVA/VC versatility. The Imperialist dogs have run to their bastions in the cities
so we will go out in the country side and maybe win back some of the people.
The NVA will be withdrawing to the trail, the VC battalions are going to strategic move to positions of possible
attack in turn 2, and also to have at least -1 or -2 on population if no attacks are made. I am trying to entice the US units to engage. If they do that is - 4 morale so even if they "kill" 30 battalions its the same as VC making 30 attacks. The FWA and ARVN as well as US units have moved in Strategic movement and "holds" during special ops. I figure at most 10 battalions or so eliminated in first turn without the US units,
maybe 15-20 if they get used. If they do that then I should still have 48 attacks in turn 2 which would add about
another -10 to US morale for a total of -14. (-3 if the US units go on S&D or C&S missions due to current commitment and -1 for new commitment of 15). Depending on the US response I might just try and
leave the VC on the board and try to get the population slide to slow down.
US ops: Well that was not really expected! I have little firepower to add to attacks unless I add in Air Power.
The bombardment of the free NVA regiment is all there is and would be in hills so probably not that effective.
I might get 10 of the battalions/political sections this turn, Maybe get a grand total of 25 or 30 if I don't defend to the max in turn 2. Not sure what to do at this point. my gut feeling is take out the VC as best I can, I am checking population loss before I commit to it though.
Thought this would be an interesting discussion point in time. Any thoughts on this?
Map included from after the NVA/VC shenanigans.
OK, I am new at this and admit, right from the start, that some of the complicated strategic nuances are not obvious to me.
But, the question that leaps at me straight away is - how do you get so many NVA replacements so early? Why do you need so many? And, why do you not have more VC replacements? Surely they are the ones to carry the load this early in the war?
Or are the US on a low commitment experiment and thus, averse to serious fighting? Their APs seem pretty low, actually. My current opponent is already at 32 in 1965.
Moruya23 wrote:
OK, I am new at this and admit, right from the start, that some of the complicated strategic nuances are not obvious to me.
But, the question that leaps at me straight away is - how do you get so many NVA replacements so early? Why do you need so many? And, why do you not have more VC replacements? Surely they are the ones to carry the load this early in the war?
Or are the US on a low commitment experiment and thus, averse to serious fighting? Their APs seem pretty low, actually. My current opponent is already at 32 in 1965.
Nope My commitment as US is at 288.
It is the 8th season, and I build up NVA replacements over time, I'll have to look back but I think I had a couple of "light loss" in VC Seasons and so spent the Commitment to get the replacements up. One or the other has to get built first. I chose replacements this time, usually I go for a 68 "TET" offensive and build the odd regiment/division first, then do large replacement build in Season I will put out the NVA. Tried something different this time due to fast large US commitment.
Reference point: As NLF I did a Winter 66 offensive (VC only) so that's where the replacements went.
Check out all the session reports with this or similar titles (I mess up the punctuation and one had "myelf" in the title)
It can, if you do it right, be cheaper to Recover Replacements from VC battalions (especially ones trapped by US and bad alert rolls).
The Math: 1 draft and 2 supply gets you a strength 1, 2, or 3 unit, if it gets trapped You can get the CF in replacements back.
Replacements cost 1 draft and 3 supply for 3.
So if I buy 3 battalions(3 draft and 6 supply) and they average 2 strength I can disperse to get the same number of replacements, but by being on the map they will cause the US/ARVN units on the board to react to them. This can lead to advantages in the population control war. Imagine dispersing two "3" strength battalions and still having a battalion left to do things with or increase your replacements even more. It takes some major brain work but can be done. My mistake was bringing out all 3 VC divisions by Winter of 65. That supply and draft could have made replacements etc. and I probably would still be about where I am now as far as positioning on the map.
As the NLF I will be running offensives fairly often from now on (yes I am doing this solo) NVA replacements are a more important thing. With 100 or so US air the bombardment of NVA regiments will be painful on the replacement pool (once I actually use them).
This situation arose because the US side "bunkered up" stacks of supporting artillery, key towns defended. I could not as the NLF get off over 90% of my attacks on turn 1 due to some running of the ARVN etc. So I chose to try this.
As to the US:
Air power is at 101 total, The marker is on it's +100 side or it should be. Air mobile is at 33, 3 Riverine, 35 replacement and ARVN replacements at 107, I have all 155/175 US artillery, all ARVN artillery on the board (as well as better part of 7 US divisions and all of ARVN counters on board and upgraded) - that's why commitment is os high so early.
Hope that gives you some insight,
What would you do as the US side?
Dren608 wrote:
Hope that gives you some insight,
What would you do as the US side?
How bad is the pacification going to be?
Now that there is an offensive, killing VC would not give morale.
On the other hand, if the pacification is not likely going to give population to VC, you could just wait it out.
Maybe you, as US, could kick some VC around to make the pacification less severe for you.
This is an interesting situation - I have speculated here that if an Offensive is too costly, the VC might want to instead go for pacification, to force FWA response - to make them move out from the strongholds, possibly allowing a better offensive in the next season.
But, does it work?
And if not, is there something the VC can do to make it work?
Or, is this a situation where the NLF needs to go for a suicide offensive sacrificing NVA too, just to get the attacks up and hopefully killing some ARVN repl.
Or, could they limit the attacks, and losses, to an amount which can be fully replaced for the next season - low intensity series of offensives? If the majority of the countermix survives, maybe the FWA is more spread out next season, allowing a better offensive?
-
-
petrip wrote:
Dren608 wrote:
Hope that gives you some insight,
What would you do as the US side?
How bad is the pacification going to be?
Now that there is an offensive, killing VC would not give morale.
On the other hand, if the pacification is not likely going to give population to VC, you could just wait it out.
Maybe you, as US, could kick some VC around to make the pacification less severe for you.
This is an interesting situation - I have speculated here that if an Offensive is too costly, the VC might want to instead go for pacification, to force FWA response - to make them move out from the strongholds, possibly allowing a better offensive in the next season.
But, does it work?
And if not, is there something the VC can do to make it work?
Or, is this a situation where the NLF needs to go for a suicide offensive sacrificing NVA too, just to get the attacks up and hopefully killing some ARVN repl.
Or, could they limit the attacks, and losses, to an amount which can be fully replaced for the next season - low intensity series of offensives? If the majority of the countermix survives, maybe the FWA is more spread out next season, allowing a better offensive?
As NLF I had similar thoughts, not sure a real offensive would work in summer through winter of 67 because of the 100 air points(bombardments on he NVA would be expensive in replacement points and it is early). I'm about 1 year ahead of schedule, so thinking to see US response.
As the US I see that the VC pop is at 131, I feel I need to keep pushing the pacification here in 1967 to maximize the population under SVN control, then withdraw US battalions and bring in SVN supplies to be able to build up SVN replacements. Once the real offensives begin in 68 and going forward I probably will begin to loose population, Best to increase the replacement pool to the maximum amount I can early as I can, I think. Additional thought is the need to build up population so I don't lose that way.
As the narrator I think if you "wait it out" this early as US you give the VC too much time to accumulate vast supplies. Then they will be built without bombing making much of a difference.
I think as US I made a couple of dumb moves this season, it might cost them a victory:
Combining the RO and 2 of the air cavalry battalions into their regiments, And abandoned two of the capitals that would have enticed the NLF to launch the offensive (i.e have VC die in attacks) as the NVA could get to them all. That would be 9 attacks from NVA plus 68 from VC plus one VC HQ bombardment, so NLF could have been at 78 attacks in first turn of season - that translates to -20 US morale and The NVA regiments can retreat to Cambodia if necessary. However it would cost the NVA in commitment to bring back a credible VC presence, so maybe they don't actually attack anyway.
As the US I have chosen: I have begun the US/ARVN S&D cycle. Rest of turn one report in a few days I hope. I got lucky on the first attack, battalion rolled a 1 alert roll so it dispersed and gave the VC 2 replacement points and froze the participating US/ARVN units in place.
That may become a VC S.O.P. if can't get away don't let the US get any pursuit movement and I build up the VC replacements...
Wow This is getting interesting.
Fred, I made the error of thinking your "available air" was all you had available. I see that with a total of 101 you are much more beefed up than that.
To be honest, I haven't a clue what I would do here. As I said, I'm only two turns into my first campaign but I love to read these reports from comparative veterans to try and learn how to play.
One key source of tension I have already noticed is that between NVA replacements and US air power. If the NVA cannot alert away from air bombardment and their replacements are so expensive (they seem that way to me in my early turns when NLF morale is still pretty low) how can the NVA operate at all without getting wiped out?
Or is US airpower not as lethal as I think it is? Or, maybe it is but you just need huge replacement reserves to survive it.
I like your method of reaping VC replacements by withdrawing battalions.
I do see a problem with it though. To make it pay you need to withdraw the stronger battalions. Won't this mean you are only left with the 1 point weak ones and they will just get destroyed?
US air also needs to be used in other operations, If the NLF exerts enough pressure that the FWA cannot afford to allocate air to bombard NVA, then the NVA can operate inside SVN.
Theoretically, the US can kill about (2*0.66*air)/(strike size) replacements per season, where the strike size is 4, 6 or 7, depending on the best target on the board.
If this is enough to empty the NVA replacement pool and still have more strikes left to also kill the now fragile NVA units, it can be very profitable for the US. However, if it is not enough to kill the units, it might be too expensive to attempt in the early game - the strikes cost 0.166 air points per strike, and the air used to bombard is not available for combats and interdiction.
The true horror for NVA starts if the FWA engineers a final withdrawal which leaves 400 air öoints in Vietnam.
Before that the NVA can sometimes operate with smallish losses as long as there are enough replacements to "guarantee" that the total wipeout does not happen. After that it is the same, there has to be enough repl to prevent the wipeout, but at that time it is with extreme losses. And at that time those strikes are the best way to destroy NVA commitment.
|