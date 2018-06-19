|
I just finished a solitaire scenario of The Eagle and the Sun. While I truly never had any attraction for the Pacific area of operations in WW2 I wanted to learn how naval operations work in this game.
What I went into was truly a titanic struggle for the sea and the air in palm waving, white beached, aquamarine archipelagos.
Victory conditions for Japan in the scenario are particularly harsh: if sudden death 18 VPs are not obtained, victory is achieved at the endgame with 14 or more, which means to be able to conquer most of China, probably Java and India. A long shot, and one the historical Japanese chosen to achieve. I gathered then my family katana and my red and white banzai headband and dove right into it.
Year 41-42: Japan's objectives were simple: get to Total War, Pearl Harbor the US, get into Java and China - in particular the Sichuan province where precious plunder could be obtained. The Emperor would smile upon me!
What truly happened: the Japanese attacked the Hubei province in the heart of China, and it was thereafter called 'the China adventure'. It ended in a messy grinding affair. A whole army group was tied there to no gain.
This, somehow, influenced my successive forays into the country... the Japanese would never venture again into China for the rest of the war.
In the meanwhile the UK and Germany were taking their precious time in bringing the War to Global, and thus allowing the Japanese to move to Total War before attacking the US. The Japanese had their problems too, the Logistic Unit was moved from the Caroline Islands to Hokkaido, but that too was taking its time. For the US, on the other hand, Marines were deployed in the Philippines.
At the end of 42, the Japanese had prepared the stage for Pearl Harbor: 2 Carrier fleets, 2 Strategic bombers and a Logistic Unit in Hokkaido. The country was at Total War, but just as the green light was given, the year ended... the Emperor would smile next year, was that a smirk I was looking at? Yes it was mysterious oriental smirk: UK and US managed an outrageous alliance just before year end!
Year 43-44: the green light finally came.
And it was a devastating blow to the sleeping giant! Such a blow that one would think that he would go right back to sleep... 2 carrier fleets sunk, 1 strategic air force and a tactical air force destroyed on the ground. Pearl Harbor captured! Suddenly the Philippines were out of Supply and reach!
The sword had been swung, but had it cut deep enough?
The fleets went back to Hokkaido, preparing the stage to invade the Philippines and the rest of Java while the UK and US rallied their support and tightened their grip on the seas. On a positive note, Roosevelt's popularity had dwindled: news of the Navy's incompetence in front of the Japanese attack damaged irreparably the confidence the american people had in their President and his Total War policy (they may have had a point: the A-Bomb research was due for year 47-48...).
The US situation was desperate. Its best fleets were effectively out of the picture and there was little chance to rebuild them from scratch. Just one carrier fleet remained with which it landed on both the Carolines and Marshall islands taking them after encountering only light resistance. The way to the seas had opened once again. Also a screen of subs was sent both in the Gulf of Siam and the Philippine Sea.
The UK sent an army in Burma, probably to preempt an invasion of Siam, while ships and planes landed safely in the Sarawak base. Diplomacy attempts to win over Java didn't succeed.
The Allied strategy was to contain Japan, which didn't move much from its '41 boundaries and conduct an all out war of attrition. The operations in the South China Sea managed to whittle down the Japanese air forces but no breakthrough was achieved... and on the Homefront things were going bad.
Roosevelt was impeached and a modern fleet of carriers was directed to Europe instead. For a moment there was a rumor that Truman would abandon the whole war altogether (Surrender threshold = 1; roll = 2!) but it was with great surprise when he offered an armistice to Japan. Japan kindly refused, 'A blade needs to be used to stay sharp.' was the poetic reply of the Imperial Command.
At the news of the change in government also the UK had a loss in popularity... the Sun was blazing hot and charring anything that was so stupid to come too near.
Yet somehow the Japanese had blown out all of their steam. The sheer difference in materials and men was starting to show. An operation in the Philippines to destroy the remnants of the US fleet was a bloody uncertain affair, grinding Japan's forces and tying them down to no significant gain. An invasion of Java was planned but the american subs were in the way, therefore other costly operations had to be performed to rid the waters of their menace.
UK engineered the resistance in Manchuria toppling the Japanese puppet government, a feeble attempt to take it back met with failure.
The year ended thus with no significant gain and the once was tiger could only roar from the bars of its watery cage.
Year 45-46: the year started with the Fall of Berlin. Another operation was undertaken to pave the way for an invasion of the Japanese mainland, and met only with a grinding. One which the Allies could afford.
When the Soviet declaration of war came, it found a depleted power, ready to give the last breath of a dying man in its defence.
I called soon my friend, my dear kaishakunin, at my side the precious knife of honor.
Now that the blade cuts into my life I have a last thought.
May the Emperor forgive me for the Sun of our ancestors raising high above the immense waters of our sea will never shine again...
