Just getting back into this game after about 25-years. I'm re-reading the rules and playing each scenario as I finish a section (solo). I made it to Block Clearing and had a pretty good game with the Germans on defense and the Americans on Offense. After having played the other scenarios several times each, the Germans were winning 90% of the games.
I set the Germans up in 2 groups of 5 guys each with a PF in each group. I set up the Americans in 3 groups with the Sherman in group B and 5-man groups on either side of the tank. The defender starts with a -3 Bldg card plus the normal draw. I checked the German hand first and I had a movement card and a Hill. Here's where I made a huge mistake for the Germans. I got greedy. I figured I would lay down the Bldg card on Group A and move Group B immediately to the Hill. Get the +1 FP bonus and let the Americans feel the wrath of the LMG right away. I checked the American hand and there's a stream in there. I threw that down on the German group B and let them start out getting their feet wet. Plus, I had 4 fire cards and a rally card.
Holy cow guys, the Germans got stuck on that stream for the entire 1st deck. The Sherman opened up and started popping guys right away. By the end of the 1st deck, 5 Germans where either dead or had run off. The tank was buttoned up at the end from a sniper but no casualties on the American side. The 2 infantry groups on the American side had both advanced and where in Bldgs at ranges 2 and 4.
Deck 2 saw a lot of shooting and rallying but no more casualties. The tank broke both the MG and Main Gun but repaired the Main Gun by the end of the deck. German group B finally got across that stream and into a Bldg.
As deck 3 began, I knew the Germans would have to start moving and try to get the PF's in range for a shot. That Sherman hadn't moved and just kept lobbing rounds at everyone. Plus, with the Americans at those ranges and in Bldgs, I had to dig them out to pull out a victory. Group A played a movement card and left the safety of the Bldgs. The Sherman lobbed another round at them with one of those giant fire cards (17 for 8FP. one of the ones that hardly gets used but the tank can use all of them). Direct hit, effect value of 4 plus the black 6 RNC and the German SL vaporized in front of the men.
To sum up, that was no stream at the beginning of the game. The American's threw down the Rhine river and there was no getting across that thing. Adding on the Sherman and that MG and Main Gun, just crushed the Germans. Desperation ended the German hopes of yet another victory. I'm still wondering why I tried to move my LMG to the hill in the face of that tank when I should've put them in the Bldgs right away.
Love this game!
Yes, great game.
You might also enjoy Warfighter 2.
Dave
David
United States
Wakefield
Massachusetts
Sounds like a fail on the part of the German scouting units. They took the words of some of the local villagers that that was a good spot to ford the stream. They got lazy and didn't investigate it for themselves until it was too late. They got bogged down in water that was too deep for their units to safely cross.
Great write up!
Richard Irving
United States
Salinas
California
Not a bad write up, but there are some mistakes that you should avoid with more experience.
Block rarely should be close scenario
--the attacker has an AFV with a 4 strength gun--unless the gun permanently breaks or the AFV is destroyed, the defender has really no chance. And in order to destroy the AFV, the defender has to close to RR3 to have any shot at all (RR4 would have a substantially better chance--but that makes the AFV more effective as well.)
I set the Germans up in 2 groups of 5 guys each with a PF in each group. I set up the Americans in 3 groups with the Sherman in group B and 5-man groups on either side of the tank.
I don't know why that is, but inexperienced players often set up with even number of men in their groups--this is a mistake mainly because having more FP means more Fire cards are available to be played and they have higher FP values. Let's take a look at the potential German firebases:
RR0 RR1 RR2 RR3 RR4 RR5
5 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 3 rifles: 4 8 9 13 14 18
6 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 4 rifles: 4 9 10 15 16 21
7 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 5 rifles: 4 10 11 17 18 24
8 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 6 rifles: 4 11 12 19 20 27
At each FP level, this table summarizes the number of Fire cards and the average fire Strength value of them:
FP FS Values # Cards Avl FS Avail AVERAGE FS
1 1 1 2 3 4 1.33
2 1 1 2 6 8 1.33
3 1 1 2 3 10 15 1.50
4 1 1 2 3 14 22 1.57
5 1 2 3 17 28 1.65
6 2 3 19 33 1.74
7 2 3 4 22 42 1.91
8 2 3 4 25 51 2.04
9 3 4 27 58 2.15
10 4 5 29 67 2.31
11 4 5 31 76 2.45
12 4 5 33 85 2.58
13 5 6 35 96 2.74
14 5 6 37 107 2.89
15 5 6 7 40 125 3.13
16 6 7 42 138 3.29
17 6 7 8 45 159 3.53
18 6 7 8 48 180 3.75
Especially at RR1 & RR2, the extra 3 FP adds 6 extra fire cards to use (i.e. fewer discards) and increases the average FS. Plus because you more likely to be able to combine low FP cards instead of firing at FS 1 or 2 @ RR1, you more likely to be firing at FS 3 or 4 or 5, which is more deadly to the enemy.
The defender starts with a -3 Bldg card plus the normal draw. I checked the German hand first and I had a movement card and a Hill. Here's where I made a huge mistake for the Germans. I got greedy. I figured I would lay down the Bldg card on Group A and move Group B immediately to the Hill. Get the +1 FP bonus and let the Americans feel the wrath of the LMG right away.
Yes, you got greedy--but even worse, you were moving from open ground to the hill. Much better to be moving from better defensive terrain. The Americans having a Stream in the starting hand makes that point a bit moot (even if he didn't play it as initial terrain, as soon as you move that Stream is coming down and you can't reject it.)
I checked the American hand and there's a stream in there. I threw that down on the German group B and let them start out getting their feet wet. Plus, I had 4 fire cards and a rally card.
That was certainly unlucky for the Germans.
Holy cow guys, the Germans got stuck on that stream for the entire 1st deck. The Sherman opened up and started popping guys right away. By the end of the 1st deck, 5 Germans where either dead or had run off. The tank was buttoned up at the end from a sniper but no casualties on the American side. The 2 infantry groups on the American side had both advanced and where in Bldgs at ranges 2 and 4.
The fact the AFV was buttoned up is probably saved the Germans, buttoning greatly reduces the chance of hit and ultimate Strength of their ordnance attacks. And since a Hero cards is require to unbutton them,they often stay buttoned up for quite some time.
But because neither side has a large enough firebase, the Americans weren't able to use it to eliminate one more German for the win.
Deck 2 saw a lot of shooting and rallying but no more casualties. The tank broke both the MG and Main Gun but repaired the Main Gun by the end of the deck. German group B finally got across that stream and into a Bldg.
But because neither side has a large enough firebase, the Americans weren't able to use it to eliminate one more German for the win.
As deck 3 began, I knew the Germans would have to start moving and try to get the PF's in range for a shot.
Desperate times require desperate measures. Probably that's the best option for the German at that point to win the game.
That Sherman hadn't moved and just kept lobbing rounds at everyone.
That's how this scenario usually goes.
Plus, with the Americans at those ranges and in Bldgs, I had to dig them out to pull out a victory. Group A played a movement card and left the safety of the Bldgs. The Sherman lobbed another round at them with one of those giant fire cards (17 for 8FP. one of the ones that hardly gets used but the tank can use all of them). Direct hit, effect value of 4 plus the black 6 RNC and the German SL vaporized in front of the men.
A rule you may not know when firing ordnance, if the To Hit RNC needed is 0-N, you add the value of the RNC (ignoring color) used to obtain a hit to the effect number. Also remember acquisition when ordnance fires at the same target group multiple times without the target or firer moving. Because the German survived to the 3rd deck, I suspect you may have missed either or both of these rules.
To sum up, that was no stream at the beginning of the game. The American's threw down the Rhine river and there was no getting across that thing. Adding on the Sherman and that MG and Main Gun, just crushed the Germans. Desperation ended the German hopes of yet another victory. I'm still wondering why I tried to move my LMG to the hill in the face of that tank when I should've put them in the Bldgs right away.
Sometimes you just can't get out of the Stream, Marsh or Wire until the entire group is destroyed. But be assured, that actually probably didn't cost the game--just playing this scenario is usually a loss for the defending side.
Love this game!
That is obvious! Enjoy!
Dan The Man
United States
Unspecified
Nevada
Joetkach wrote:
To sum up, that was no stream at the beginning of the game. The American's threw down the Rhine river and there was no getting across that thing. Adding on the Sherman and that MG and Main Gun, just crushed the Germans. Desperation ended the German hopes of yet another victory. I'm still wondering why I tried to move my LMG to the hill in the face of that tank when I should've put them in the Bldgs right away.
Love this game!
And that stream was exactly why my group never could get into that game. That level of suspension of disbelief about the model was insurmountable.
Richard, thank you for the wonderful critique and suggestions. I really appreciate the firepower explanation. I know about the target acquisition but the RNC’s in deck 2 where just bad. That’s what I really love about this game. The unpredictable nature of the battlefield.
