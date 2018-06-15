Quote:

I set the Germans up in 2 groups of 5 guys each with a PF in each group. I set up the Americans in 3 groups with the Sherman in group B and 5-man groups on either side of the tank.

RR0 RR1 RR2 RR3 RR4 RR5

5 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 3 rifles: 4 8 9 13 14 18

6 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 4 rifles: 4 9 10 15 16 21

7 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 5 rifles: 4 10 11 17 18 24

8 man LMG,MP (as crewman), 6 rifles: 4 11 12 19 20 27

FP FS Values # Cards Avl FS Avail AVERAGE FS

1 1 1 2 3 4 1.33

2 1 1 2 6 8 1.33

3 1 1 2 3 10 15 1.50

4 1 1 2 3 14 22 1.57

5 1 2 3 17 28 1.65

6 2 3 19 33 1.74

7 2 3 4 22 42 1.91

8 2 3 4 25 51 2.04

9 3 4 27 58 2.15

10 4 5 29 67 2.31

11 4 5 31 76 2.45

12 4 5 33 85 2.58

13 5 6 35 96 2.74

14 5 6 37 107 2.89

15 5 6 7 40 125 3.13

16 6 7 42 138 3.29

17 6 7 8 45 159 3.53

18 6 7 8 48 180 3.75

The defender starts with a -3 Bldg card plus the normal draw. I checked the German hand first and I had a movement card and a Hill. Here's where I made a huge mistake for the Germans. I got greedy. I figured I would lay down the Bldg card on Group A and move Group B immediately to the Hill. Get the +1 FP bonus and let the Americans feel the wrath of the LMG right away.

I checked the American hand and there's a stream in there. I threw that down on the German group B and let them start out getting their feet wet. Plus, I had 4 fire cards and a rally card.

Holy cow guys, the Germans got stuck on that stream for the entire 1st deck. The Sherman opened up and started popping guys right away. By the end of the 1st deck, 5 Germans where either dead or had run off. The tank was buttoned up at the end from a sniper but no casualties on the American side. The 2 infantry groups on the American side had both advanced and where in Bldgs at ranges 2 and 4.

Deck 2 saw a lot of shooting and rallying but no more casualties. The tank broke both the MG and Main Gun but repaired the Main Gun by the end of the deck. German group B finally got across that stream and into a Bldg.

As deck 3 began, I knew the Germans would have to start moving and try to get the PF's in range for a shot.

That Sherman hadn't moved and just kept lobbing rounds at everyone.

Plus, with the Americans at those ranges and in Bldgs, I had to dig them out to pull out a victory. Group A played a movement card and left the safety of the Bldgs. The Sherman lobbed another round at them with one of those giant fire cards (17 for 8FP. one of the ones that hardly gets used but the tank can use all of them). Direct hit, effect value of 4 plus the black 6 RNC and the German SL vaporized in front of the men.

To sum up, that was no stream at the beginning of the game. The American's threw down the Rhine river and there was no getting across that thing. Adding on the Sherman and that MG and Main Gun, just crushed the Germans. Desperation ended the German hopes of yet another victory. I'm still wondering why I tried to move my LMG to the hill in the face of that tank when I should've put them in the Bldgs right away.

Love this game!