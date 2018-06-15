|
Supremacy
Earlier this year, I took an interest in Wing Leader after being an unsuspecting victim of GMT advertising via an email shipping news update. I have a big interest in the Battle of Britain, also a healthy interest in WWII air combat, but in general have been a hex and counter land combat GROGNARD for the better part of 40 years. Looking into availability, it was possible to get my hands on a 1st Edition of Victories, but the fact that the 2nd edition is coming up was too tantalizing! After a lot of umming & ahhing about what to do, I decided to grab a new copy of Supremacy and wait for the newer edition of Victories to come out. Supremacy is largely aligned to the very latest developments of Aircraft Data Cards, rules, etc, and it comes with a mounted map! I got started with the system using that edition, and enjoy this game very much.
Victories: Print and play
Due to the generous offering on Airbattle.co.uk, you can get your hands on the latest ADC’s and scenarios for Victories, so to compliment my copy of Supremacy I printed off the cards and scenarios. Being fairly adept at making my own counters, I’ve produced an interim collection of Victories counters so that I can play the scenarios. They are twice as thick as normal counters but have to say they came out pretty good for the most part! I’m still using my Supremacy 2.0 ruleset with the exception of introducing the Edge rule to my Victories scenarios. If you do not want to produce counters while waiting for 2nd Ed Victories, there are always the Bf 109 and Spitfire counters to use in Supremacy.
All downloads are courtesy of the designer at http://www.airbattle.co.uk/wingleader.html
Rules
This is an intelligent game. Full stop! The amount of effort in this design really is apparent in the way the rules are presented, and certainly the designer, Lee Brimmicombe-Wood, brings a wealth of experience and effort to his games. The rules are presented in logical fashion and come with an effective index at the back, where the main ruleset reference for a given topic is highlighted in black. This has saved me some time once or twice for sure. You will be looking at digesting 30 pages of the v2.0 rules to get off the ground with the starting scenarios. The latest online ruleset intended for 2nd Edition Victories is around the same length. The layout of the rulebook is such that about 60% of the page is devoted to core rules, while the outer 40% of the page is for illustrations, examples, and rationale. Thus, the hard content is much less than 30 pages……expect to spend only about 20 pages of cranial effort. Overall, the rules stick with you, with the usual OMG moment when it comes time to play! The flow of the turn is intuitive and contains only a handful of core phases. This keeps it quite simple and you’ll memorize the sequence soon enough. With only a few squadrons on the map, the game plays very quickly. Bigger scenarios take longer, but you will be surprised how much quicker it flows once you’ve got a few missions under your belt. There are quite a few excellent after action reports which will demonstrate the mechanics of play here in the Geek. I still find these very useful.
Game play
What I really appreciate in Wing Leader in general is the quickness of scenarios. Even scenarios with high squadron counts will play themselves out in a few hours max. In one 2 hour sitting, I played four small scenarios in succession! Each game tends to take on the same flow, where the first stage is positioning and getting close to the clash waypoint, where long range tallies are at a premium. Then all hell breaks loose as the board gets messy with interceptions and clashes. Battle counters are broken out and individual duals crop up. After 2 or 3 turns, this will thin out considerably as fighters loose cohesion, run out of ammo, and turn for home. This feature opened my understanding of aerial combat in general. For a fighter squadron, sustained engagement is over quite rapidly. Then the game will quicken pace toward the end as there are fewer missions to complete, and if there is some bombing to be done this will be the crescendo. The other eye opener is that huge numbers of planes are not lost in an engagement, in the main. I’ve played about 20 to 30 times and I think the most brutal pass I've seen in a single round was a Hurricane squadron downing 2 bombers, plus creating a straggler. The war in the air is a battle of attrition in this game. From a historical perspective this was also the case. I see wargames as an expression of the designer’s view of the conflict. A good wargame is a history lesson in great detail and Wing Leader is a good example of this.
The scale enables replication of some of the most famous episodes of the war in the air. The Midway and Coral Sea scenarios look especially good in that the full historic strikes are encompassed in the Order of Battle. A full Gruppe of Luftwaffe bombers is represented by 3 squadrons, so some very significant actions are played out with just a few pieces. Half squadrons of flights, and even individual aircraft (the Malta Reece scenario springs to mind) are possible. This game reminds me a little of platoon action wargames wherein historical episodes can be re-enacted. The advantage of Wing Leader over those ground level games is that no scenarios are so overloaded with units that they become monsters to play out (even solo). WL is of medium complexity but it doesn’t seem to overload with tactical complexity. Initially, I thought there are an aweful lot of dice rolls to resolve a single round of combat. First you roll for hits, resolve the hits into misses, stragglers or hits, and then do a cohesion check. That’s 3 sets of rolls per side per engagement, but in practice it works quite nicely. I think if the designer had consolidated these functions any more, then some details would have been lost. At least it all has the flavor of air combat and feels pertinent. You’ll be left hoping over each roll of the die!!! It’s not a buckets o’ dice proposition.
As has been covered a lot elsewhere, the presentation of the game from the side rather than the top is novel and pertinent. This works! It also brings to attention the effect of height on air operations, how steep a dive that bombers make on various missions, and so forth. Someone mentioned on another review that the approach to engagement was the real art of the game rather than the combat in the square itself and I agree with this. But that matches the scale of the game, as this is not about barnstorming loop-t-loops and dogfights, but rather a little bit more strategic view of the battle. Players will instantly recognize the importance of altitude, sun glare, and surprise. If you only get from 1 to 3 shots with your squadrons, you want the best possible modifiers!
The photographic experte counters bring some real personality to the game. I put these on the map with their squadrons along with Veteran and Green counters. It just adds to the appeal in my opinion, and also adds excitement when it comes time to roll those dice. Those men have very determined looks on their faces indeed!
Scenarios
I appreciate the fact that the scenarios are not just about bombing Germany, bombing England, European or Pacific, but that both of these games are about the whole air war. Variety is a nice feature of the game, so you can jump around from theatre to theatre with the same rules and components. I can honestly say that there is not a scenario I’ve played that seems boring or uninteresting, and my enjoyment is often enhanced by my current reading materials. For example, in reading about the Warhawk vs Oscar, the game brings to life those aircraft comparisons and situations in a real way. There is a good supply of official scenarios and also some player created ones. I’ve already started repeating some scenarios, so replayability is definitely high. I recently played S30 Cornered Wolf and felt that the LW had pasted the USAAF. But upon conclusion, the Germans had not scored enough damage and so lost the game, which leads me to think that the Victory Conditions are telling me that the German must do much much more to win!
Aside from the published scenarios, the skies the limit with building your own content. I’m looking forward to putting quite a few things together in the future. The designer has even provided a 14 page document to guide you through scenario creation which is exceptional! Lee clearly encourages scenario creation! I think someone posted a scenario document template akin to the official ones here on the Geek.
Components
I’ve saved the best for last! The artwork is excellent and it’s like being in a toy shop!!! You get multiple squadrons of the same aircraft but each and every one seems to have different art and colors which is nice to peruse through. An absolute favorite of mine is the P-47 with black and white checkered cowling………..that’s just too cool! Bf-109 Emils come with yellow noses, some purely in metallic, some in brown. B-29’s are classic aluminum, and the B17’s & B-24’s even come with some historic tail markings for their Bomb Groups. There is a tropical Bf 109 Friedrich for the desert scenario. Most aircraft types benefit from a side view aesthetically, but there are some which become a little non-descript. The Bf 110 and P-38’s are not that interesting from a side view, unfortunately, but the art is still excellent.
The Aircraft Data Cards are not only informative but give a beautiful close up of the art for that model of aircraft. The flip side of the cards gives some insight into the model as a whole plus the adjustments necessary to play the variants. It is a nice pastime just comparing the values between opposing aircraft. Again, the history lesson continues! Now, you would think that a light blue ‘map’ split into rectangles with no other distinguishing traits whatsoever would be a total BORE for a wargamer! Strangely enough, this is the opposite for me…….I really love it! I especially love the simplicity of it. Aside from a few clouds or other atmospherics, you’re set to get playing. Set up is a snap, spotting is simple, altitude is everything, the sky could be anywhere.
I write this review from leafy Hertfordshire, England between the flight paths of local airfields and have the good fortune from time to time of spotting some of these warbirds from the comfort of my own back yard. This year, I’ve spotted a C-47, two Spitfires, and in the past have seen a P-47, B-17 and Typhoon. I’m more than grateful for those Tallies and certainly grateful for the Wing Leader game series which has revealed more of the history and more of the capabilities of these old legends than I would have understood having just read history books.
A good wargame is a demonstration of history.
Brett Schaller
Excellent review!
Christopher Clark
This is my go-to air combat game.
Fun system.
Stephen Harper
cccjclark27 wrote:
This is my go-to air combat game.
Fun system.
Same here!
Really well written, and subscribe every word.
Grant Linneberg
SpeacialK, do you play mainly solo or opposed? I haven't gone very far with this game yet, but so far I agree that this game is a great demonstration of history. But I'm not sure how much of a game it is yet.
sushidog wrote:
do you play mainly solo or opposed? I haven't gone very far with this game yet, but so far I agree that this game is a great demonstration of history. But I'm not sure how much of a game it is yet.
Solo only so far, which it is very suited for, and meant to say that on the OP.
Grant Linneberg
That's what it sort of sounded like. So far I'm getting the feeling that solo gamers love this game. Haven't heard too much about opposed play yet.
With an opponent, there is less occasion to miss rules, whether you don't master them or simply forget them in the heat of battle.
And an opponent can surprise you...
But I agree, WL is very solo friendly. I usually play one small game every week.
Yesterday, I played force on force and it ended as a very small US victory.
Marc
If you like this, check Winged Victory for WWI dogfights.
Comes with a lot of different WWI planes, control panels, balloons & ground targets, scenarios & mission editor.
That looks quite interesting.
I like the smoke/on fire marker behind the Dr.1.
Sean McCormick
sushidog wrote:
That's what it sort of sounded like. So far I'm getting the feeling that solo gamers love this game. Haven't heard too much about opposed play yet.
I found this profoundly dull to play opposed, but I wasn't sure if it was because I don't generally like air games or because the game ran on rails. I was pretty sure the answer was both.
Lee Brimmicombe-Wood
It might be the scenario. For my sins, 'running on rails' is a problem with some of the early scenarios we built--particularly some of those where we were too rigid in trying to recreate the original situation. As we've learned more about the game I think we've done a better job of creating scenarios with more options for the players, more strategies to exploit.
|