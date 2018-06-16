Rules



Questing the Realm, Pilgrim, Solo, Expansion 1



James Dean Diggy18) United States Goal: 3 quest points in 6 weeks; "first to discover" quests have been removed from the deck.



I think I only survived this game due to good luck on the hide rolls. I made a poor strategic decision to attempt a quest that required spending a lot of time in the Lost City tile, which was in the High Pass. It’s too dangerous for the pilgrim, and I did not even have the Order with me by the time I got there. . .



Instead of the Buried City quest, I probably should have kept looking for the pool, in order to complete the “Secret in the Pool” quest.



Initial Quests







Initial Map







Initial Spell







Midsummer



Week 1, Warm



My quest shall be one of exploration, either to find the pool, or to find the buried city. My house rule will be that I can only “start” a quest while at a dwelling. For now, I will explore and see whether I find the city or pool first, then go to a dwelling to activate the appropriate quest. I will have no time to waste, because potentially I’ll need to visit every cave tile. If it turns out that both the Buried City and the Pool are in the Hidden Mines, I will probably perish there. . . .



The man stood just outside the entrance to the chapel at the edge of this small, forgotten hamlet hidden here in the valley. Warmth from the morning sun, risen an hour ago into a clear sky, bathed the chapel yard and the fields around it. The morning dew wet his feet and the leather sandals he wore. He removed his tattered, wide-brimmed straw hat, knelt on one-knee, then placed both the hat and his staff on the damp ground. Before him stood another man, similarly dressed in plain cotton robes but older and nearly bald. This older man gently placed a wizened hand upon the other’s bowed head and spoke softly, “We cannot always protect you from the prince’s men, for they are corrupt and have little regard for the sanctity of this place, yet we must abide their trespasses. But know that we will always welcome you, and that you shall find aid here when you are most in need.”



• To begin, I’ll recycle three of my quest cards, and browse the Order’s goods. Then I foolishly move away too quickly, on the very same day I realize the Order has the 7 League Boots, which would come in handy. I hastily return and spend a day trying to buy them, but get no better than a x3 for the price. Worse, the Patrol comes and I must bribe them. Bloodsuckers, those Patrol are.

• In the Deep Woods I try to ambush a Giant Bat. Best to kill them when you can, on your own terms. But I fail.

• I pass through the Deep Woods with little trouble, and in the Evil Valley find an old, hollowed stump, and therein find the Flaming Oil, a treasure of little value to me.



Week 2, Nuts and Berries









The pilgrim cast a wary glance up at the crooked towers and crumbling walls of the castle clinging to the mountain’s rocky, treeless peak. He much disliked the way the structure, twisted by time into a perversion of its long past grandeur, remained in view from everywhere along the main path as if it were watching - and waiting. For a moment he thought he saw a shape, dark and indefinable from so far away, sliding down one tower’s walls. He squinted and tilted his head, and saw it no more. Having convinced himself it was a trick of the shadows and his imagination, he turned back to the wooden bucket half-buried amongst some blue-berry bushes. Water running off the nearby boulders had washed away a portion of the surrounding soil. Something there by the bucket caught a ray of the afternoon sun, and glinted faintly.



• I’ve made it to the foot of the mountain, and from here I can see the Lost Castle perched atop the peak. The only treasure site here is the basilisk’s lair, Stones, which means there are plenty of monsters about. Luckily, there is also a considerable cache of gold (50 gold to be exact) here!

• It takes me nearly two days, but I find the gold without being eaten alive. So far only two H spiders have been summoned to other clearings. Southward and into the Mines I go!

• On space 1, I find the Altar. Also here in the Mines is Kalar’s Tower, another treasure site like the Lost City, but no pool, which is good. This tile is very dangerous to be in, and I’d rather not have to linger here.

• As I make a short climb up the mountain, intending to move on to the Oak Woods beyond, two flying dragons join one of the H spiders guarding my exit. I am hidden.

• Passing through the oak woods in the valley beyond the lonely mountain, I again climb, this time up the High Pass. I see it! The Buried City in the subterranean passage below the peaks. The High Pass has the following: howl, patter, stink C, the Lair, and the Shrine. Two trolls already have landed on my space. So the potential monsters are: goblins (lots of goblins), trolls, and the flying demon (which cannot affect me). The Lost City chit, which I will have to find if I choose to activate the “Buried City” quest, is in space 3. Not easy at all to get to. I do not want to risk travelling through the Hidden Mines with Kalar’s Tower there, so my best bet is probably to move south into the ruins and then over to the Pine Woods where I can enchant the tile. This plan, however, requires me to make it over the High Pass in once piece . . .



Week 3, Soft Rain







• All things considered, I decide I need help. And with gold to fund an expedition, I will go back to the chapel and try to entice one of the order to come with me.



The road back to the chapel seemed all the longer having travelled it once already. The Pilgrim stopped on the road as the chapel came into sight. He could see in the light haze caused by the gently falling rain that the four horses just arriving at the chapel yard were not large enough to be the warhorses of the knights that protect this holy place; those ahead were likely the ponies belonging to the prince’s men who patrol these lonesome roads. One of the ponies was rider-less, and a figure walked behind the group with a rope loosely hanging between it and one of the riders. Not wishing to become a second roped figure (or worse), he crouched beneath a dripping poplar tree with his back against the trunk, holding his staff in front of him with one end on the ground to help balance, and waited for sunset to pass before going further.”



• It takes me a whole week to get back to the Chapel. Unfortunately, the Patrol are still there . . .



Week 3 and 4, Nuts and Berries



• I have to spend a couple phases each day hiding due to the Patrol’s presence, otherwise I’d be paying through the nose to keep them from killing me. Ten, count ‘em TEN, hire phases in a row have yielded a x4 price . . . for an ally!! Terrible luck!! Considering that the Patrol’s presence is forcing me to record a couple hide phases every day, those ten phases represent a chunk of time. While I’m here at a dwelling I swap out some quest cards to see if I can get a companion card, or some other type of boon card.

• Finally, after nearly two weeks, I manage to hire two Order for a total of 24 gold. I also tried to by the 7 League Boots which would have given me an extra move phase, but again got a x4 price for the boots, ugh. I did not buy them.



Dawn had not yet broken, but the eastern horizon was changing from black to blue. The two knights of the Order had arrived at the appointed time, at a place on the road just beyond sight of the Chapel, but the pilgrim was nowhere to be seen. The air was cool and promised a mild day ahead. The knights were nearly ready to return to the chapel to see if some ill had befallen their charge even before the journey had begun, when one turned his horse and pointed back and off to the side of the road, saying to his companion, “There. He comes.” When the pilgrim, riding a large workhorse, had nearly drawn even with the knights, one of them spoke, “And what manner of pilgrim consorts with thieves in the night? Is that not the patrol’s prisoner? Now I see your reason for meeting here at this time!” Though the knight’s tone was not one of anger or aggression, rather of surprise, both the pilgrim and the other man, a Bashkar raider who up until an hour ago had indeed been the patrol’s prisoner, noted the knight’s hand rested carelessly on the hilt of his sword.



“Grace and mercy, my noble knights. I beg you, stay your hand and withhold judgement. He shall accompany us. I vouch for the goodness of his heart and swear the accusations against him were false,” replied the pilgrim, though in truth the pilgrim had no idea whether the former prisoner had been falsely accused of anything, and he hoped the knights would keep a close watch over the Bashkar. The pilgrim had developed a mischievous streak over the course of his many journeys, and saw in freeing the Bashkar a way to avenge the injustices visited upon his person by the patrol while he stayed at the chapel. The pilgrim had little love for the prince’s men, but also knew the Bashkar to be wily and dangerous folk.



“Skulking in the dark, forming secret confederations!” said the second knight, grim and older. “An inauspicious beginning to a dangerous trek. Let us pray the ending is better. Nevertheless, we remain, dear pilgrim, at your service.”



“We shall, however, kill this man if the need arises,” added the first knight coolly. “Let us hasten ere the sun reveals our perfidy to all the world,” and he spurred his horse down the road, followed by the older knight, neither wishing to endure the ignominy of being caught by the patrol harboring a fugitive.



• As I prepare to depart, I have the following quest cards, of which two are notable:





First, the Great Axman card will let me gain a companion when I am at the Lost City. And, delightfully, I have the “You Free a Bashkar” card, which has the following text:





Because the patrol shook me down a couple times for money, I will now return the favor. The order won’t like it, but they’ll forgive me. We are now the four horseman of the apocalypse.



High Summer



Week 5, Rain









• We made great progress so far, but now the rain is slowing us down. We missed a couple days this week due to the weather. The monster roll on the final day of last week caused the two H spiders that had been in the Mountain, on the same space as the two flying dragons, to go back into their spider holes. That’s a good thing.

• We make it through the Mountain tile, remaining hidden. And the monster roll never triggered for any of the sound chits or the warning chit. I have one week left for my hires, and we still have some difficult terrain to get over. If we don’t move quickly, the term of hire will expire before I get through the High Pass.



The trolls still had not seen them, perhaps due to the heavy mountain mist left behind by the morning’s rain, or perhaps because the trolls were too intent looking for one of the goblins that on occasion was foolish enough to stray out of the tunnels alone. The travelers advanced as quietly as one could hope fully armored knights atop warhorses to move. Every clinging of metal and clap of a heavy hoof upon rock, no matter how slight, caused the Bashkar to cringe and wonder how in the ages the knights every survived out in these wild lands. In fact, the knights were not that noisy, but the Bashkar was accustomed to subterfuge and cunning in battle, and much distrusted the more direct approach the knights seemed intent on taking. The two knights lead the way along the rocky path that meandered amongst the chestnut, spruce and cedar trees, at times wending its way over to a steep drop that opened to the valley far below. The mist filled all the space around the travelers and between the trees, imparting an evanescent quality to the world as objects faded in and out of sight in soft billows floating on the breeze. Then the knights stopped. “Now I only see one, just around the boulder up ahead,” said the grim-faced knight quietly as he turned in his saddle to face the Bashkar raider and pilgrim some small distance behind him. As all eyes in the group strained to see ahead, there came a grunt just to the left of the pilgrim, and they all at once turned to see the second troll was already astride them, clambering along a narrow ledge that presently ran below and alongside their own path. The troll’s attention was focused downward, and it began kicking large stones down the slope toward some unseen objective, oblivious to the presence of the group up on the path. Then they knights and the Bashkar watched helplessly aghast as the pilgrim, in a panic at seeing the thing so close to himself, grasped his staff in both hands and jabbed the end onto the back of the troll’s head! The troll slapped a hand to the back of its skull as if swatting a mosquito, then turned and in a flash hoisted itself up onto the travelers’ path, its height putting it nearly face to face with the mounted pilgrim. It paused an instant, itself quite confused to find four men so near. One knight spurred his horse toward the pilgrim, sword raised, hoping to place himself between the pilgrim and the beast. The sound of tree boughs breaking and heavy feet sploshing over the rain-soaked path ahead of the group immediately drew the attention of the grim-faced knight and the Bashkar, who turned to see the second troll charging. The Bashkar and knight pulled their mounts around and met the troll’s charge with their own. The Bashkar weaved right then left, and swung his scimitar down against the troll’s abdomen, dragging it around the side as the pony raced passed the beast. What would have been an eviscerating strike against any lessor foe had nary an effect against the troll’s thick skin. The knight kept to the right, letting his battle-tested horse choose its own way. He held his shield down to cover the side of his horse and his own left leg. The flat of his sword rested atop the shield, then shot forth and jabbed down at the troll’s neck right at the instant the knight passed. The troll swung its immense arm to ward off the knight’s blow and made a clumsy attempt to grab the knight’s horse as it passed. As the first knight came upon the pilgrim, the latter’s horse jerked away from the monster before it, and the holy man (still very much in a panic and quite unaware of the fast approaching knight) whipped his staff around, narrowly missing his own mount’s head and hitting the troll, again. The combined power of the swing itself, and the momentum of the pilgrim’s horse turning, were enough to knock the troll off balance and send it tumbling over the ledge and down the steep slope amongst a river of falling rocks. The Bashkar and second knight turned their horses and again charged the remaining troll, which this time stood its ground snarling. At the last moment it crouched and hurled itself at the knight’s warhorse, slamming into the charging animal with a terrible thud of flesh and bone and crash of armor, simultaneously avoiding the Bashkar’s blow and sending the knight crashing to the ground. The troll then bit into the neck of the downed and kicking mount. Before fully regaining his senses, the knight rose with sword and shield in hand, all covered in mud and pine needles, then quickly but unsteadily ran over to the troll whereupon with a cry he plunged his sword into the back of the beast, which in a blind wrath was still struggling with the dying horse.



• I find the 10 gold in the Oak Woods clearing, which will help if (or more likely when) I need to rehire the Order. Then up the High Pass we go, while hidden. We have the opportunity to either ambush the two H trolls there, or to gamble that we can pass our first hide phase the next day before moving on. Because I know I have to hang around in this tile for a while, trying to get to the Lost City, I opt for going on the offensive. First round, the Pilgrims hits a troll but only angers it. Second round, Pilgrim nails one with a M2** swing and kills it. Raider and Order were after the second troll; Raider undercut the second troll but didn’t kill it. The troll intercepted the Order’s horse and rolled snake-eyes, dealing T damage! Argg! One horse down. Then Order, now dismounted, kills the troll.

• We then see the Ax Goblins and Spear Goblins have been summoned to the either end of the High Pass. . . . we sneak by the Ax Goblins and choose not to fight them, as we are outnumbered.



Week 6, Showers







• The Sword Goblins have come, but we are hidden. Goblins, goblins everywhere.



The pilgrim turned around on his horse one last time to face the knights who stood watching the other two companions leave. Their shields were both loaded atop the one warhorse that had survived the trek over the high pass through the mountains. A steady but light rain fell through the boughs and pine needles above, dampening the soft ground below as much as it dampened the travelers’ spirits, making the moment all the gloomier. “Keep faith, pilgrim!,” called the grim-faced knight. “You have passed much evil already and proven yourself braver then any had a right to expect. Seek us when you have fulfilled your quest. And you, Bashkar! With the pilgrim’s kindness and your own courage atop the mountains, you have surely left the road to perdition. Take care not to return whence you have come! And we shall speak favorably of you to the patrol.” And with that, the knights turned and, guiding the horse, headed west along the long path back to the chapel.



• I try again to hire the order, and AGAIN get two consecutive x4 rolls!!! Holy smokes. Well, they are now only friendly to me, not allies, because I brought the Bashkar, so that may explain some of my bad luck this time around. We proceed into the Pine Woods (there are wolves here) and my hire rolls continue to be terrible. All x4 or no deals. So here they leave my company. Ugh.

• I rest and pray, and on the final day of this week I enchant the Pine Woods tile to allow a way to the tunnels beneath the HighPass. All the goblins went back to the setup sheet. And the wolves come, but we are hidden. (My luck with the hire rolls was bad, but I”ve been lucky with the hides).



Week 7, Warm







• The Bashkar and I enter the tunnels. Both the Ax and Sword goblins are summoned again.

• We move to the Lost City clearing. I discover it and the Lair, but we’ve woken the dragon. I flee, but the Bashkar is left behind to face what I thought would be certain death. BUT! The raider hits the Dragon on the second round, doesn’t kill it, and miraculously survives the encounter by having avoided both of the dragon’s attacks for two rounds!

• So while I, the pilgrim, am taking refuge from the dragon in the other cave clearing below the pass, the T Troll comes to my space! I am out of time. So, I opt to go back to the dragon and do what I can. If we are lucky, with the help of my staff turned serpent, maybe, just maybe, we'll live to kill the dragon. 1st round, Raider lures and I cast my spell to turn my staff into a serpent. Then holy smokes the Raider dodges the fiery blast and intercepts the dragon, killing it!



The dragon lay dead upon the cold, damp rocky floor, smoke still lazily issuing from its gaping mouth, the Bashkar’s scimitar still protruding from its neck where it became stuck on the dragon’s scaly armor. The Bashkar sat slouched, exhausted physically and mentally, against a stalagmite that glistened in the light of the torches they’d lit. In stories around the campfire he’d heard of such creatures, hateful and greedy and proud – and able to send flames roaring from their throats. Never did he think he’d encounter one, especially not while accompanying a pilgrim. Better to have tried my odds with the patrol, he thought ruefully. When he moved, flurries of ash fell from singed portions of his vest and pants. Already the faint, excited chatter of goblins on the hunt floated out from the myriad tunnels surrounding the ruins of this subterranean city. The pilgrim remained strangely free from the terror of having narrowly, and inexplicably, cheated death once and of the fast approaching need to repeat the feat. He pulled from the dragon’s hoard of gold and silver and gems a dusty and tattered book, which he then held up with both arms fully extended, whispering to himself, “At last.”



• I play “An Axman Joins You” from my cards, and rescue a bubba trapped down here. Fortunately, it’s basically guaranteed that I’ll succeed in looting a treasure from the Lair this turn, and amazingly I succeeded in hiding. Otherwise, I’d be in trouble, because the monster roll will bring 12x goblins to my space at the end of this turn. On the previous week, the goblins had all returned to the setup chart, and there they are, just waiting to pounce. There’s no way the pilgrim, Bashkar, and Axman could handle 6x Ax Goblins and 6x Spear Goblins. I loot from the Lair, and get the Book of the Dead (which would be of some value to me, as it contains 2x V and 2x I spells). We are hidden and so avoid a hopeless combat with all those goblins, and looting the treasure fulfills the quest. I finished a week late, so technically not a win. I was so close and didn’t want to end the game at week 6, as was the orginal time limit.

