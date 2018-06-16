|
I see no other reviews on this and I have just finished playing a few games.
Got this game for free a year ago for Consimworld contribution. I printed it out, mounted the counters and put it away.
I am an old school (1977 Panzer Leader) wargamer. I play strictly solo these days. That is the perspective I'm coming from.
This game has some very good points. The rules are straightforward, the map is letter size (maybe a little larger), the printing on the map and components is surprisingly pleasant and easy to see. I didn't need my magnifiers even though the counters are smaller.
The key mechanic is the use of a standard 52 card deck plus 2 jokers. You discard the face cards and separate the rest in to red for British, and black for Italian with one joker going to each side. You draw a card from each pile and compare. High card wins the initiative for that round. You are basically playing war within the wargame! If the high card is odd the you get three actions, if it is even you get 2 actions. This does make the initiative very random as you may lose many card draws in a row, or it may go back and forth.
Pinning units is also important as pinned units lose their zone of control, and can only attempt to rally as an action. ZOC are loose as you can move from one ZOC to another but are subject to OP fire if you do.
The actual combat is handled using attack and defense factors on the counters with literally, a couple of possible modifiers. Artillery and airstrikes are easy. Single six sided die with 1-3 miss.
This gives you a lot of unpredictability. I think too much as you can't sustain an attack very well. Now, I have done a little reading on this battle and the game notes also point out that the British attack was piecemeal. This seems a little too much sometimes. It does provide excitement as you never know when the fortunes of war will change.
Using artillery and airstrikes is fun and critical to blasting a hole in the defense to try and gain control of the road and exit the British armor units.
The Italians are no pushover as I never got a British victory in 3 games. I think I need more practice to master the combined arms needed to break through. The game plays fast as you can whip right through the action segments and draw cards. An action segment can be over in a minute or less. This lends to the piecemeal feel of the battle and has you living on the edge.
I prefer a larger, more intricate treatment of battle.
However, I like this game and will play again as you can whip it out and get down to it in no time.
It's worth the 7.95 price on their website. Just be ready for a different take on things.
Now, on to Fighting Formations and the new Kharkov expansion!
