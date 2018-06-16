|
Pete D
United States
Texas
Patrol Log
U-9
Kmdt: Olt.z.S Fritz Hoffmann
Type: U-9
ID: U-9
Base: 1st Flotilla Wilhelmshaven
Patrol Area: British Isles
September 1914
We depart Wilhelmshaven under fair skies and good weather conditions. The moral of the men is high as we set off to defend our country. Transit to our patrol area is uneventful and we arrive in good time. During the day we spot an unusual object on the horizon. It appears to be a buoy but there should be none in this area. We move in closer to investigate the object. To our surprise it is not a buoy but a British submarine, an E Class.
The men are eager as I issue the order to dive and man battle stations. Slowly and quietly we creep closer to our first victim. Through the periscope I can clearly see the number 83 painted on the conning tower. Several men stand topside looking in the opposite direction of our position, they are unaware of our presence. As we reach close range I issue the order to swing our ship around and set up for a stern shot. We fire two C35/91 torpedoes from our stern tubes, in the daylight their steam wake leaves a visible path on the surface. Both torpedoes run straight and true and at this close range they easily find their mark. A hit, torpedo one slams into the stern of the E Class submarine. The trail of second torpedo ends right at the midship of the enemy but fails to detonate, a dud.
Just then over the horizon an escort appears. In all the eagerness to score our first victory, I failed to notice him. This was my mistake and I will have to be more aware of such things in the future. They were probably conducting sea trials with the E Class submarine. With full speed they charge right for us, I issue the order to dive deeper and they safely pass overhead without any damage to us.
Determined to finish off our original target I give the order to load our 2 spare, C/06, torpedoes into the stern tubes. Ahead slow I command and bring us up to periscope depth. The E Class submarine still sits in the same spot, damaged and unable to move. The escort is still in the area but not close enough to engage us. Now at medium range, we fire both C/06 torpedoes, saving our two remaining G/6 torpedoes in case we need to take a shot at long range. The first shot misses its intended target, the next one is a hit. There is a giant water plume. The enemy sub sinks almost instantaneously but there is no time to celebrate as the escort is still on the prowl.
Either the escort fails to notice our new position or choses to help its stricken comrade, it does not pursue us. We slip away from the area undetected with our first victory, an E Class submarine, 700 tons. It is not lost on the men that it could have easily been us in a steel coffin on the ocean floor instead of our adversary. Nevertheless, the men are in high spirits, the war has just begun for the crew of U-9.
HMS E3, shown above with number 83 painted on the conning tower. Interestingly this image was published on January 7, 1915, 3 months after the submarine had been sunk. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File
:HMS_D5_and_HMS_E3_in_the_Bisbee_paper_January_7_1915.jpg
The rest of our patrol off the British Isles results in no enemies spotted. We start our transit home and safely make our way back to port. The men our still in good spirits buoyed by our first victory. For completing our first successful patrol I am awarded the Iron Cross 2nd Class.
October 1914
Our ship, undamaged, undergoes minimal refit time in port as we get ready to make our second patrol.
November 1914
The skies are starting to turn cold and gray as late summer turns into fall. We make our way out of port and begin to run through our checks before making our way to the assigned patrol area. The ship performs all her checks flawlessly, she is ready to fight.
Night, there are cloudy skies and no moon, this should help conceal us from any potential lookouts. Our good luck of finding enemies early in our patrol continues as we spot a contingent of enemy capital ships. The HMS Aboukir, HMS Cressy, HMS Hogue, under escort appear in our view. We maneuver into position and I take U-9 under as we set up for the attack.
We position our ship at medium range to the targets, not wanting to press our luck at close range with the escorts present. This means we will have to fire our G/6 torpedoes that are loaded in the ship’s front tubes as the aft tubes contain the C35/91 torpedo which we are unable to fire at this range. I would prefer to save the G/6 torpedoes but not wanting to chance detection at close range leaves me with little alternatives.
With only two torpedoes I will not be able to take out all the ships, so I decide to fire both tubes at the HMS Hogue which is trailing the other two vessels. The first torpedo heads strait for the Hogue, as the seconds tick by nothing happens, it is a dud. The second shot appears to be right behind it, more time goes by, seconds feel like minutes, nothing happens, another dud. What good luck to find 3 enemy capital ships only two have two dud torpedoes, is U-9 cursed? Fortunately, the dud torpedoes do not give away our position but the feeling of frustration and helplessness wash over me as the enemy cruises out of view blissfully unaware how close they came to meeting their demise. We reload the front tubes with C/06 steam torpedoes and continue in our patrol area.
The next several days we hunt up and down the British coast unsuccessfully. No ships are spotted, and our second patrol comes to an end empty handed. Knowing we came so close to sinking a capital ship the men can’t help to feel a little dejected. A little rest in port will help to clear our heads and refit our ship.
December 1914
The new year comes and goes while we are still preparing to get underway. The war that they said the boys will be home in time for Christmas appears to have no end in sight for the moment. Now in the new year it is time to set sail.
January 1915
A cold rain falls as we cast off the dock and make underway for our third war patrol. The new year gives new hope to the crew that we will be successful and return home with many victories for our ship and country.
As we transit out to our patrol area I can sense an unease among the men. We arrive on station and begin the hunt again. The first few days yield little results, is this going to be another unproductive patrol? Then one sharp-eyed lookout sports her, the HMS Triumph, under escort. An air of anticipation stirs in the men as I give the order to submerge the boat.
The darkness of night conceals our periscope as it breaks out of the water. Carefully I calculate my shot, fire one! A miss, Fire two! Another miss, this time the wake of the torpedo is picked up by the escort and he turns to ram us. Quickly I lower the periscope and order us deeper. We start to dive but the nose angles down too much raising the stern of the ship, the keel of the escort impacts on our tail causing flooding and damage to the aft torpedo door. Now at 40 meters, well below the escort, the crew quickly works to repair the ship.
The flooding is immediately contained, and the crew begins to work on the aft torpedo door. The damage isn’t too bad, the aft torpedo door is repaired and back in working order in short time. Although there is no serious damage to the ship the myself and the crew are once again disappointed to have another major prize slip out of our grasp.
The remainder of the patrol yields little results and once again we are forced to return to port empty handed. There is only minor damage to U-9 from the keel of the destroyer, there is more damage to the hearts and minds of the men for another disappointing patrol. There is talk about the Kaiser releasing the U-boats from Prize rules.
February 1915
The order is handed down, hostile merchant ships are to be destroyed without warning.
March 1915
The sun is out but it is still brutally cold. I can only imagine what it is like out on the front lines in the trenches during these harsh winter months. Command offers me a transfer to the small UB boats if I wish, my answer is quick and decisive, No. I will not leave my crew, we will go out and hunt and be successful.
As we transit to our patrol area, there is a lot on my mind. However, I have no doubt, we must be successful. On our first evening in the patrol area we spot them, a pair of ships. On appears to be a small freighter, the other one large. With no escorts around we move into close range. As we draw closer the larger freighter appears to be armed, on her deck I can clearly make out two guns. One shot from their deck gun can penetrate our hull, so I give the order to submerge the ship.
We angle our ship for a stern shot on the armed vessel. Best to try and take out the biggest threat and more valuable prize first. As the armed vessel comes closer, her dazzling paint doesn’t fool me I carefully plot my attack and fire both aft torpedoes, C35/91s. I watch in disbelief as the first torpedo passes behind the stern of the target, a miss. Then in an instant there is a huge explosion mid ship, the second torpedo is a direct hit. I watch through the periscope as the large vessel quickly sinks into the ocean. Once I’m certain that she is going under and no longer a threat I give the order to surface, we will now deal with the small freighter.
We surface the boat and fire a shot across the bow of the small freighter, she doesn’t stop. We intercept a wireless message from the fleeing ship, it is a distress call. She is the Crown of Castile and the ship we sank was the HMS Bayano. We fire several more rounds at the ship, a few of them hitting their mark and doing some damage.
Aware of the distress call made our lookouts are on high alert for any possible reinforcements showing up. Then on the horizon a warship is spotted, no doubt making his way for us. We secure the deck gun and submerge the ship, if we are going to finish off the Crown of Castile we’ll have to use our torpedoes.
We make our preparations to launch our torpedo attack on the damaged small freighter. We stand off to medium range and send our two aft torpedoes, that were reloaded with C/06s. The first one is a miss but the second one hits sending the Crown of Castile to the bottom. With the warship in the area now we dive deep and leave as fast as we can. There is a noticeable sigh of relief with the men, as if a weight has been lifted off our shoulders. We add two victories to our ship the 5,900-ton HMS Bayano and the 4,500 ton Crown of Castile. With two more torpedoes remaining we continue our patrol hoping to add more victories to our total.
A few days after our initial attack we come across a single ship sailing alone. Even though the Kaiser has authorized unrestricted submarine warfare, I decide that we will fire a warning shot across the bow of the small freighter in an attempt to get her to surrender. After a few close shots the freighter slows and comes to a stop. I send a small boarding party over to the ship to inspect the vessel, she is the Cairntor, 3,600 tons. I order the boarding party to sail her back to port and be kept as a prize.
The final day in our patrol area we are just about to turn and head home when one of the lookouts’ spots smoke on the horizon. With the sun to our back we move in closer, undetected. Several shots from our deck gun and the ship begins to slow and come to a stop. The ship is the 3,800 ton South Point. This time I send a boarding party over but can’t afford to leave any more men on ship. After allowing the crew of the South Point to abandon ship, the boarding party opens the sea valves and the ship sinks into the ocean. Finally running low on fuel and supplies we head home. This has been our most successful patrol to date, 3 ships sunk, and one captured as a prize, totaling 17,800 tons.
April 1915
For our actions last month, I am awarded the Iron Cross 1st Class.
May 1915
Transit out to our patrol area is uneventful. The men are eager to duplicate the success from our previous patrol and it doesn’t take long for us to find a target. Mid-morning two ships are spotted, a freighter under escort. We submerge and move into medium range to set up for our attack. The stern tubes are loaded with the C35/91s, at this range I’ll have to use the bow tubes which have the G/6 torpedoes. Firing the two front tubes, the first one misses, the second is a hit but the freighter remains afloat. The escort fails to notice us, and we get ready to strike again. Moving quickly the crew reloads the front torpedo tubes with our spare C/06 torpedoes. I fire both forward tubes, I watch at the first one heads directly for the target but there is no impact. The next one goes wide, and the freighter is unharmed. Determined to claim victory I move into close range, I can clearly identify the ship, the Edale, 3,100 tons. Our bold plan to move into close range works as we sneak in undetected. Now to finish off our prey I swing the ship around and fire the last remaining torpedoes, two C35/91s, from our stern tubes. Its hard to believe but even at this close range both torpedoes sail wide, Poseidon himself must be protecting the Edale. At this moment the spent torpedoes cause our ship to momentary gain bouncy and we near the surface with the escort closing in on our position. We dive but it is a moment too late, the escort impacts against our hull. We begin flooding and one of the forward torpedo tube doors becomes damaged. Frustrated we leave the area and begin to work on repairing the ship. The flooding is contained but the forward torpedo doors remain inoperative. It isn’t a major concern since we are out of torpedoes anyway.
The next two nights while running on the surface we encounter a small ship sailing alone. Without any torpedoes remaining the only choice we have is to use our deck gun. In both cases escorts arrive on scene before we can get the ship to stop and we are forced to abandon our attack. There must be a British task force operating in this area due to the number of warships that show up on scene so rapidly. With no torpedoes remaining and constant threat of escorts we end another patrol empty handed.
June 1915
While refitting in port all the talk was about Kapitanleutnant Walther Schwieger and U-20. On May 7th while patrolling off the Irish coast they stumbled across the passenger liner Lusitania and sank her. Schwieger’s log indicated that there was an unusually large explosion followed by a second detention. Many U-boat captains wonder just how innocent this passenger liner was if she was carrying munitions for the British. There is speculation that this incident will bring the Americans into the war now on the side of the British.
July 1915
After refit and minor repairs to our U-9 we set off once again. Transit out to our patrol area is without incident. Surface, day, we come upon two small freighters. We move into close range and engage the trailing freighter with out deck gun. The small freighters do not stop and try to make their escape. Our wireless intercepts a distress message, the two ships are the 1,900 ton, Leelanaw and the 1,200 ton, Ellesmere. Our small caliber deck gun doesn’t do much damage against the target, we only manage to slightly damage the Leelanaw before an escort arrives on scene. Spotted on the horizon we have enough time to safely dive under and avoid the ramming attack by the escort. Now submerged, I position the ship at medium range to finish off the damaged Leelanaw.
We come up to periscope depth and I give the order to fire our two forward tubes. The G/6 steam torpedoes race for their target but they both miss their mark, at least this attack goes undetected by the escort. I sprint ahead of the target and move into close range unnoticed to set up for a stern shot with my 2 C35/91 torpedoes. At this close range both torpedoes find their mark, although a bit of an overkill, it was worth it to make sure another ship didn’t escape us. The escort must be confused as to our new firing position because we are able to slip away and continue our patrol.
Several more days on patrol and we still haven’t come across another suitable target, then close to the end of our patrol we come across a ship with an escort. It’s a small vessel, the 300 ton Sutton. It is late afternoon, so we decide to follow them until nightfall. Under darkness we move into medium range and fire our last two remaining torpedoes, C/06s, from our forward tubes. The first torpedo is a direct hit midship breaking her in half, the Sutton goes down quickly. The second shot misses but it doesn’t matter the ship is already beyond saving. The escort spots us on the surface and since there is no hope in saving the Sutton he charges right for us at full speed. There is little we can do to get out of the way of the speedy destroyer, there is a horrible grinding noise as metal meets metal.
In the hurry to get below the Second Officer, Gustav Kolbe, stumbled reaching the bottom of the ladder and twisted his ankle. There is some minor damage and flooding which cause damage to the batteries but for the most part the ship held up. We wait silently on the bottom for the destroyer to give up and move on. The batteries can be repaired and with no more torpedoes remaining we make our way back to port.
August 1915
I have been with this crew now for almost a year, this is our 3rd successful patrol. Together we have sunk 6 vessels totaling 20,700 tons. We have grown a lot over these past 11 months, I now consider these men veterans.
September 1915
No contacts while transiting to our patrol area. Once in position we come across two small freighters the L’Aude and the Mora. After engaging the Mora with deck guns and torpedoes an escort shows up. We dive, and I finish off the Mora at close range and exit the area. The Mora is our only victory this patrol for 3,000 tons. We rendezvous with our sister ship, U-10. The U-10 is being transferred to the Baltic Flotilla but before she goes she asks if we need any spare parts. Our boat is in fine condition and no assistance is needed. We wish Kptlt. Fritz Stuhr and the U-10 good luck and go our separate ways.
Totals as of September 1915
Ship:E3
Status:Sunk
Tons:700
Ship:HMS Bayano
Status:Sunk
Tons:5,900
Ship:Crown of Castile
Status:Sunk
Tons:4,500
Ship:Cairntor
Status:Captured
Tons:3,600
Ship:South Point
Status:Sunk
Tons:3,800
Ship:Leelanaw
Status:Sunk
Tons:1,900
Ship:Sutton
Status:Sunk
Tons:300
Ship:Mora
Status:Sunk
Tons:3,000
8 ships sunk or captured for a total of 27,300 tons
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
An excellent read, I especially enjoyed the historical context.
The submarine survived despite being rammed three different times, that seems to be very lucky!
Ian Cooper
United States
Silver Spring
Maryland
-
Incredible job! It's just like reading a real U-boat commander's war diary from the period!
Wonderful choice of images too! Great work all round.
Last edited Tue Jun 19, 2018 3:29 am
Posted Tue Jun 19, 2018 3:28 am
- Posted Tue Jun 19, 2018 3:28 am
Pete D
United States
Texas
-
Thank you, I really enjoyed learning the history.
Brilliant stuff, thanks for sharing. Agreed with the above, the photos were a great addition.
-
|