Patrol Log

U-9

HMS E3, the real E3 was sunk by U-27 on October 18, 1914 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_E3



HMS E3, shown above with number 83 painted on the conning tower. Interestingly this image was published on January 7, 1915, 3 months after the submarine had been sunk. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File :HMS_D5_and_HMS_E3_in_the_Bisbee_paper_January_7_1915.jpg

HMS Hogue pictured above. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_Hogue_(1900 ) On September 22, 1914 The HMS Aboukir, HMS Hogue, and HMS Cressy were torpedoed and sunk in real life by U-9. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Action_of_22_September_1914





HMS Bayano, sunk in real life on March 11, 1915 by U-27 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_Bayano_(1913

https://uboat.net/wwi/boats/?boat=10 The real U-10 was transferred to the Baltic Flotilla in July 1915. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM_U-10_(Germany

Totals as of September 1915

Ship:E3

Status:Sunk

Tons:700

Ship:HMS Bayano

Status:Sunk

Tons:5,900

Ship:Crown of Castile

Status:Sunk

Tons:4,500



Ship:Cairntor

Status:Captured

Tons:3,600

Ship:South Point

Status:Sunk

Tons:3,800

Ship:Leelanaw

Status:Sunk

Tons:1,900



Ship:Sutton

Status:Sunk

Tons:300

Ship:Mora

Status:Sunk

Tons:3,000

8 ships sunk or captured for a total of 27,300 tons