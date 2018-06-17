|
Four showed for a great day playing Panzer (Bob H., Jay D., Clyde L., Ryan S.). Bob H. squared off with Jay D. taking Jay deeper into the the rules with two matches. The first, in 1944, was Scenario 2 with beautiful Panthers and supporting lighter armor taking on a Soviet T34/85 horde. This meeting engagement is always a brutal knife fight since only a portion of the map is in play. The village objective in one corner, despite its hefty VP, often remains unclaimed as both sides descend into a swirling tank-on-tank dogfight. I think this was a Soviet win as some sharp Soviet movement exposed the vulnerable Panther flanks to follow on gunnery.
The final action between Bob and Jay was Scenario 3, a 1943 contest with T-34 M43's vs Pz IVG's grappling for control of three river crossings. This scenario matches the game's opening action, Scenario 1, but adds in trucks with towed AT Guns and infantry. I believe Uncle Joe won this one as, while stalled on one flank, the Soviets managed to break through and pour across the river on the other.
I played Clyde L. in a rematch of Scenario 5, a balanced 1943 Veteran German combined arms force driving along the map length to exit in 15 turns past a mixed defending force of Soviet 76mm AT Guns and T-34 M43's. In our match I pressed on both flank roads, weighting one flank with half of the Pz IVH's, all of the Pz IIIM's and all of the truck mounted infantry. Clyde sprinkled key hilltop locations with a mixture of T34s and AT Guns with a final defense line near the exit map edge using the remaining T34s. While my ability to take out the hilltop delaying units was never in doubt, I was forced to stop and start my drive accordion fashion as each Soviet defender was spotted and dealt with.
By mid-game Clyde had taken out three or four of my precious armor with no serious break in his defensive line. I was running out of time. Forced to forgo smoke screens, suppression fire and frontal armor engagements, I ended up running for the exit with my main force, exposing short range flank shots everywhere you looked. Despite a spiraling down of number of available Soviet command chits, several more of my moving tanks went up in flames while two had track hits, taking them out of the exit VP calculations.
On the final game turn, using a village to screen much of the Soviet fire, I managed to exit six tanks and four truck borne infantry for a win by just a few points. It was so close. A great, clever and effective defensive action by Clyde. In this scenario the Germans must press, press and press as 15 turns will go by too quickly. I should have run more minor risks early on to gain additional turns to deal with Clyde's final map edge defense line.
Clyde positioned his units well though post-game discussion suggested he might swap selected tanks with the exposed AT Guns positions. I had a fun, tough match against Clyde. He made no significant mistakes and fought for every bit of terrain. I struggled to counter his tactics.
I now have a pretty good handle on the advanced rules. I still go light on the optional rules though I still want to add in turret counters. Clyde and I completed this 15 turn match with 28 vehicles in five hours with a break for lunch. A similar ASL scenario in my personal play would take many more hours to complete - usually an hour for each turn in matches with far fewer tanks. This game system is a winner for me and I urge you to give it a try.
I will be playing Bob H. in Scenario 7 next which will be my first go with a ground-attack aircraft. If you want to play the more modern MBT, Panzer is nearly identical so you can safely play Panzer and come away a better MBT player.
