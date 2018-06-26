|
David Hughes
Australia
Surfers Paradise
QLD
I just read this review, for the first time in eight years. I remembered very little of it, and my conclusion was a little more favourable than my recollection of the game at this distance. I'd trust the review more than my memory.
In any event, I did not play the game again, and sold it off in the great downsizing of 2017.
Everything old is new again.
Though change may be slow in our hobby, it is certain. When GDW published Frank Chadwick’s Beda Fomm in 1979, Fire & Movement observed that, “This should turn out to be a fun game, playable while you’re waiting for the umpire to sort out your last move of DNO.” GDW is no more, DNO and indeed all of Europa clings to life by its fingernails, while the bickering relatives gather round the deathbed and threaten lawsuits over its legacy, and monster games in general are further out of fashion than peace, love and understanding.
In the context of the late 70s, F&M’s palpable amazement was entirely understandable, for here was a game truly before its time, aiming to provide a tight, balanced and fluctuating contest, with plenty of historical “feel,” in two hours play time. How those objectives must resonate with today’s gamers who, conditioned by years of tightly balanced CDGs, fast-playing block games and heavily themed Euro-crossovers, choose exactly that type of game more often than not for their all-too-scarce table time.
F&M was right in its prognosis; Beda Fomm did indeed turn out to be a fun game. For a mere $5 – which really wasn’t all that much even back then - it also met most of its objectives of balance, excitement, historical flavour and for the period, relatively quick play time. And yet it barely disturbed the surface of the gaming pond, settling into an undeserved obscurity under the silt of the years. I suspect the topic is to blame, more than anything. The desert has long been the poor relation of WW2 gaming, and the desert before Rommel? Unthinkable. The WW2 equation is stark. No Germans or no Americans equals no buyers.
All of which makes John Kranz’s decision earlier this year to launch Consim Press, his new game publishing company, with a surprise – and therefore unhyped – remake of Beda Fomm as mystifying as it is welcome. Not content with going back to the future for his first game, John also seems to be returning to the past for his business model too. The apparently omnipresent P500 bet-hedging and slow-burn marketing, deemed mandatory by the rest of the industry, has been dumped, in favour of capital-funded development, risk-taking and word of mouth sales. If the whispers on the street are true, Beda Fomm is close to selling out its initial print run, and with any luck Consim Press will soar to its next project. The story behind this decision, and the effort involved, is worth an article in its own right. I asked John to tell it, and the results can be found in the accompanying sidebar.
Meanwhile, let’s look at Beda Fomm all grown up…
Different on the outside…
For anyone who missed it first time around, Beda Fomm covers the end of the Commonwealth offensive against the Italian 10th Army in Libya from December 1940 to February 1941. As the defeated Italians fled for the safety of Tripoli by the theatre’s one real (coast-bound) road, a scratch Commonwealth force cut across country to block their retreat around Beda Fomm. A desperate two-day breakout battle ensued, the failure of which resulted in the surrender of many, many thousands of Italian troops. There is little evidence in this fighting of the stereotypes which have bedeviled the reputation of the Italian army of WW2; it was a close-run thing – nip and tuck, even – with heroics on both sides. Nevertheless, this was a signal victory for the Commonwealth, destroying an enemy army of 10 divisions, capturing more than 130,000 prisoners, 180 medium tanks, 200 light tanks and more than 800 guns. When Churchill said, “Before Alamein we never had a victory. After Alamein we never had a defeat,” he must have been forgetting about Beda Fomm. For me, O’Connor’s offensive is the high water mark of the British Army in World War 2, and also the true mark of their overall ranking: good enough to defeat Italy.
The game focuses on the cataclysmic final two days, with hourly turns, 1 mile hexes and battalion / company units. It runs for 28 turns, and the outcome will rarely be determined much before the end. Despite this, expert players at a gallop can finish in two to three hours, though for the unpracticed or the overly considered, it will take at least four hours.
As you can see from Olivier’s photography, the revamp of Beda Fomm has turned out better than a TV makeover. Map, counters and player aids stand comparison with the best of today’s graphics. Everything has been redone, and upgraded, and I found that greatly enhanced the play experience. GDW’s Beda Fomm was a folio game, and it often felt like it. The Consim Press edition is anything but.
The same on the inside…
In all but a very small number of pretty trivial ways, system-wise the CP version of BF is a reprint, rather than an upgrade or remodel. The system is simplicity itself, IGO/UGO with just the smallest bit of interaction. Players move, then carry out barrage and anti-tank phases in which the non-phasing player fires first, followed by a conventional, odds-based regular combat phase. For a game with such a straightforward rulebook, there are a surprising number of wrinkles, and it is these which give BF most of its flavour.
Italian weapons and transport units cannot leave the road network – that is, one road and two tracks leading to the south edge, and safety. Battalion sized units – which make up the majority of the Italian force – cannot stack. So, the first problem confronting El Duce’s forces is traffic management. It gets worse. Weapons and transport units (of both sides) cannot enter an opposing Zone of Control, and even Personnel (infantry) units may not enter the ZoC of enemy armour, unless accompanied by armour of their own. As the British player starts out with a number of armoured car units, quickly augmented by the tanks of 4th Armoured Brigade, before any Italian armour makes an appearance, the roads will be firmly blocked before the Italians can breakthrough, and traffic will start to back up.
Although armour and personnel units can move off road, it is at a much reduced rate. For infantry, the road rate is 8 times the off road rate; in fact, an 8 MP unit travelling by road can go from the north map edge to within 8 hexes of the south map edge in a single turn. We found that this fact beguiled first-time Italian players, who tended to become fixated by the speed of road movement and the desire to protect the vulnerable, road-bound convoys and artillery. But it is their ability to move off road which makes the fighting units so valuable (or dangerous.) It only takes 9 turns of off road movement to go from entry to exit unopposed, and there plenty of turns to get it done.
Armour has more to do in BF than mere roadblock duty. Unless it chooses to attack conventionally, it is invulnerable to units without anti-tank ratings – which is everything except anti-tank, armour and artillery. Not only that , armour conveys this invulnerability to any non-armoured units with which it stacks. There are few things in BF more deadly and less vulnerable than a stack of British Artillery, in undulating terrain, topped by an armoured unit.
Anti tank combat, on the other hand, is brutal – 50% chance of eliminating your target at evens, 100% chance at 4 to 1. Armoured attrition is sure and certain in Beda Fomm!
Morale is the core of the game’s other two combat systems; barrage and regular combat. Each formation in the game has a starting morale level – ranging from 12 to 6 – and every time a unit in the formation is eliminated or retreats the morale level drops by one – making it that much more likely that the next morale check will be failed. As most Italian formations have a starting morale around 6, it does not take much combat before they are practically useless. Once again, the play lesson for the Italian is to avoid attacking in penny packets, no matter how much and how often the game tempts you to do so.
I mentioned artillery earlier, and this is the source of an enormous advantage for the Commonwealth forces. Firstly, unlike the Italians, Commonwealth artillery is not restricted to roads, and with a movement allowance of 10, can shuttle from board edge to board edge, and threat to threat, quickly and easily. Second, barraging artillery must be stacked in the same hex; all but two of the numerous Italian artillery units are battalion-sized, and so cannot stack. The British artillery on the other hand, can form a killer stack of three units, capable of firing a massive 9-factor barrage out to three hex range, guaranteeing a morale check with a +2 modifier, and causing straight elimination two thirds of the time. Every unit in the target hex is attacked individually, so any Italian stack large enough to be a threat tends to have a target painted on its head. Artillery can barrage twice per turn, and will quickly vapourise enemy units within range. Again, the lesson for the Italian is clear; avoid piecemeal attacks at all costs, and do not leave juicy stacks in range of the guns.
Pre-game, the Italian has some control over the order of arrival of 9 of his personnel units, and this is a big choice. Not only does he have to be mindful of the traffic chaos which will ensue, but he has to decide when he wants his vital 0-5-8 infantry units to enter the fray. Jack Radey claimed years ago that the key to Italian victory is early use of 10 Bersaglieri to take the fight to Combeforce, and indeed this was tried by the Italian in my first game, but I am unconvinced. Did Jack miss the use of the Combeforce Armoured Cars to fix the 10B 0-5-8s in place? The more we play, the more our consensus firms around “hold them back.”
All in all, Beda Fomm provides easily accessible rules, where interesting game choices arise from a small number of tweaks to standard and straightforward mechanics.
The verdict
So, the Beda Fomm reprint has been done well from a production perspective, the underlying system has been left largely unchanged and the rules are well presented and easy to understand. How does the experience of playing the game hold up, 30 years on?
The first thing which stands out is that BF provides an extraordinarily asymmetric experience for the players. Playing the Italians in NOTHING like playing the Commonwealth; to an extent far in excess of most games, you could easily be playing two different games. The British side faces the usual challenges of the hard pressed hex-and-counter defender: keeping an unbroken line of (mainly armoured) ZoCs in the face of gradual attrition, taking extreme care not to allow outflanking, giving up ground slowly and rushing a reserve fire brigade to the points of greatest danger. But if the Italian tries to play like a conventional attacker, he will lose – always, and badly. However, this is a lesson which it seems takes a few games to learn – and a few more to discover alternative plans. Now this may not have been an issue for a $5 game in 1979, but I suspect it will loom larger in the thinking of today’s gamers. In 1979, I owned about a dozen games, and I played them all often enough to become at least marginally competent. Nowadays I will occasionally acquire a dozen games in a single month; there are very few which grace the table for repeat play unless they really stand out first time through. I would not have replayed BF had it not been for the demands of this review, and if I am a typical gamer, then BF, with its frequent first-up British blow outs will struggle to find an audience. Particularly in face to face encounters, Italian novices may struggle to find the fun.
And if I have gleaned the correct lessons from my play of BF, it may suffer from a second kind of imbalance. Broadly speaking, I think that the Italian has to accept that he will lose most of his early forces, and so must horde his strongest infantry and his largest artillery, await the arrival of the Bab tanks, and then send powerful combined arms forces down a number of axes simultaneously. He is not likely to be in a position to do this until well into day 2 – considerably more than halfway through the game. So, after a few games, in excess of the advertised 120 minute play time will typically be spent in a phoney war, as both sides set up for a fast and furious finish. After that, of course, things become exciting very quickly, as 2 or 3 “2” strength Italian tank units joust with each “3” strength British armoured unit on the very dicey and very deadly anti-tank table. While this is without doubt very tense and great fun, it can feel that the game hinges on these die rolls. Games with such back loaded fun profiles – such as many ASL scenarios – can do well with equally experienced opponents. Otherwise, they tend to crash and burn.
The solution to these issues is the rapid dissemination of the early lessons across the player community, and John Krantz is very active in promoting this. It was notable that the Consim Press support pages featured player hints within a few days of the game’s launch, and material has been added consistently since then.
The second area where Beda Fomm rang alarm bells was in some aspects of its historical feel. The most obvious of these is the extent to which play can be dominated by the British Artillery stack of doom. Its ability to up sticks, move, deploy and deal death and destruction twice per hour, without any diminution of effectiveness, all the while firing over open sights in regular combat AND shattering enemy tanks which stray too close, utterly strains credulity. In fact, this was just the worst example of a more general excess flexibility, particularly for the Commonwealth forces. Command, orders and mission have no permanence in BF; no matter what it did an hour ago, a unit can always do just what the situation demands now. It’s not that command has been abstracted. It just isn’t considered.
However, these are quite small things when set against Beda Fomm’s very considerable strengths. There is very little doubt that BF gets the job done. It manages to set up not only the initial British ambush, but also the desperate life and death struggle to break out, without any special rules. It does this with the absolute minimum of overhead, too. Not only that, it does some things better than games 10 times its size. For instance, the equipment, doctrine and mission differences between the various arms of service are elegantly brought out, with a few rules and a well-chosen sequence of play. It is particularly well-suited to solitaire play, where the perfect plan aspects of the Italian assault provide a fascinating puzzle for the lonely gamer. BF is also well suited for email play, with relatively few interactions during a player’s turn, and the downtime of the phoney war turns can be spread over a week or two, rather than concentrated in a couple of hours of face to face play. Most of all, Beda Fomm has charm. It is quirky, no doubt, and any lessons you pick up here are unlikely to be transferable, even to other hex and counter WW2 games. But what’s wrong with a change of pace? You can always play A Victory Lost and its clones tomorrow.
All in all, I found the new Beda Fomm to be a very pleasant surprise. If only all reprints were so well done. Fast, fun, original and tense games don’t come along every day, and even if they must be excavated from the silt of the last thirty years, I am always glad to find one. If you only play BF a couple of times, there is every chance you will be disappointed. Like the original, the new version does not reveal its secrets on the first date. I hope this review demonstrates that it is worth the effort to get to know it better. Consim Press has made a very promising start.
SIDEBAR:
The back story
Most people reading this article know John Krantz as the sysop, proprietor of the Consimworld website. His emergence as a game publisher represents a change of direction. I asked John to fill in some of the background to his decision to re make Beda Fomm. Here is his story:
"Beda Fomm was an easy decision to pursue as the official launching pad for Consim Press. I’ve long held aspirations to publish as a side pursuit for recreation; but the aspects of managing inventory, fulfilling orders, etc. are beyond my modest capabilities and limited bandwidth. Thankfully, GMT Games was willing to step in as main distributor in support of this premier Consim Press release. I am a fan of WWII North African theatre, and I’m a grognard at heart; preferring traditional meat-and-potatoes style gaming in the SPI vein. In brief, my publishing motive and footprint is akin to what SPI pursued in the ‘70s, with a focus on providing mnemonics to enhance game play as much as possible. While I was open to publishing a brand new game design, I came upon a Todd Davis map redesign for Beda Fomm and the light bulb went off in my head.
This game ranks as a classic wargaming hit deserving of renewed attention amongst a new audience. This is arguably one of Chadwick’s finest design achievements; packing so much inside of a little package. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Years worth of postings on various online sites and print reviews consistently sing the praises of the game. Given the game was first published more than 30 years ago, it’s not the easiest out-of-print title to find. I therefore decided this game was deserving of an encore performance, to be supported with numerous enhancements to facilitate game play (larger map, improved counters, mnemonics to aid game play, enhanced case-format rules presentation).
In short, this was not a simple reprint project as all facets of the game were evaluated for enhanced treatment (one example: introducing artillery barrage markers to track bombardments and remind players of the appropriate ranged values). The game development and production is heavily influenced by the Redmond Simonsen/SPI tradition; I’ve always wanted to produce a game that one could easily imagine having been published by SPI under Simonsen’s tutelage. I think the box cover treatment gives that away.
After consulting with Todd Davis, I learned that Marc Miller was the license/copyright holder for the game, so I approached him and asked permission to print a new edition of the game. Marc was quite agreeable, so with his approval in hand, it was off to the races I went. The mission from the beginning was to spring Beda Fomm on an unsuspecting audience, as I could not think of any finer way to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of ConsimWorld Expo. I wanted to do something special to commemorate the occasion and share it with the attendees, so we officially introduced the game at a deeply discounted price; as a pseudo door prize for all to enjoy. I also wanted to get the monkey off my back in getting a game out the door. I had to right the Consim Press ship that had sputtered with several false starts. So in effect, publishing Beda Fomm killed two birds with one stone; (1) celebrating the 10th Anniversary CSW Expo event; and (2) demonstrating that Consim Press could deliver a quality product. One can find a video clip of the Beda Fomm surprise game announcement at consimpress.com.
I was able to collaborate privately with several individuals and key suppliers to get Beda Fomm published without any advance fanfare. There really were no complications or setbacks along the way; the stars were fully aligned during this project and I couldn’t ask for better support from all who helped me (per my publisher acknowledgment included in the game). The only disadvantage to my approach is it meant I couldn’t leverage extra pairs of eyes to review the final content, so a few pieces of errata ultimately crept through which could have been caught otherwise. Thankfully, none of the errors are what one would consider “fatal” in game play terms. They are just annoying, especially to me as publisher – I hate errors with a passion. Interestingly enough, a few errors actually were based on errata from the original game that were never caught. Lesson learned: don’t assume anything. Verify everything.
This may come as a surprise to some, but Frank Chadwick was not in the picture during the development and publication process of Beda Fomm. I wanted to surprise him with this new treatment of his game design, and based on his reaction, he is quite pleased with the end result. There weren’t really any open questions for Frank to be honest; so I simply focused on evaluating how the game design could be enhanced with a new treatment. Simply put, Beda Fomm was not a straight reprint project; my goal was to retool it and make it better while remaining true to the original game design. Rules were only added to help facilitate play and support the game design as originally published. In short, if the system ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
I’ve had some interesting conversations with Frank Chadwick about the game, including some additional historical information he uncovered after the game was first published by GDW which I plan to address in the future. My talks with Frank leave me with the impression that he is very much a fan of the smaller size games; similar in size and scope to Beda Fomm. He wouldn’t, I dare say, be interested in designing a monster game again like Operation Crusader, and he is very active today working with Alan Emrich of Victory Point Games on various titles. I can’t explain why another game using the Beda Fomm game system never saw the light of day, as the game has consistently received high praise. Until another game perhaps surfaces one day based on this system, Beda Fomm will remain a one-hit wonder.
I couldn’t be more grateful for the customer feedback coming in thus far, and it certainly energizes me to take another swing of the bat with Consim Press looking to the future. Anyone who is a fan of the Simonsen/SPI tradition knows squarely the approach we will take with future endeavors."
Brian McCue
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
Terrific review. Makes me want to play the game, or at least get it onto the table solo.
Scotty Dave wrote:
GDW’s Beda Fomm was a folio game
I'm surprised by this statement. My copy is in a 120 Series box. Did GDW issue a second edition?
Paolo Desalvo
Italy
Country side area north of Rome
I'm a feder-allergic and I blame the Klingon for not having smashed the Federation in time to save us from Star Trek serials.
brianmccue wrote:
Terrific review. Makes me want to play the game, or at least get it onto the table solo.
Scotty Dave wrote:
GDW’s Beda Fomm was a folio game
I'm surprised by this statement. My copy is in a 120 Series box. Did GDW issue a second edition?
This Beda Fomm is a 2010 reprint of the GDW game by Consim Press.
John Carlin
United Kingdom
Wow a blast from the past I have several of the old Series 120 GDW games, this being one. I remember playing this in between SPI's Green Fields Beyond while waiting for my opponent to make his move. Way back in the halcyon days of the late 70's, when I had more future (and hair!) than past.
|