Shawn Baldwin
(Sapper_SB)
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
mbmbmbmbmb
Putin has decided he is done playing around. It's time to get the Baltics back...and Poland...and maybe Germany!

Nukes, chemical weapons, cyber warfare, cruise missiles, Spec warfare, and the most important of all: the Infantry.

This first video is setup and intro. Enjoy!



Sometimes real life has a direct effect on hypothetical life...
Looks like Murphy is not without a sense of humor. Why is my video sideways? I have no idea how that happened or how to fix it.




All is right in the world. Well, kind of. Russia, despite a small setback, is still invading Poland.



Just a quick peek at the strike phase. Strikes include: Ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, nukes, air strikes, helicopter strikes, HQ strikes, and artillery strikes.

Yep, lots of ways to blow shit up!



Initiative movement and combat phase.



Yep, I'm still alive. Just been busy and lazy and other stuff. Finished turn 1.



Half way through turn 2.

Mitchell Land
(Toadkillerdog)
United States
Ballwin
Missouri
designer
Doesn't matter who you are...when you have a wargame on the East Front, they're always Soviets!
Kev.
(hipshot)
United States
Austin
Texas
Read & Watch at www.bigboardgaming.com
it's like your go to joke....
Brian Hard
(sentient02970)
United States
Vermont
Excellent AAR. This game is a beautiful model of operational chaos in modern warfare. Looking forward to playing it again.
Shawn Baldwin
(Sapper_SB)
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
I wanted to submit this as a forum post but must have accidentally selected the session report. I am still playing the game so I will add new videos as I continue to play.
Shawn Baldwin
(Sapper_SB)
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
The Russians continue to advance while US/Polish forces advance in reverse.

Shawn Baldwin
(Sapper_SB)
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
I really hate rules that utilize words like "except" and "otherwise" and use a paragraph when a table would work better.

Yep, the game has been screwed up in a major way but I will make it work.

Ralph Shelton
(revnye)
United States
Renton
Washington
Sapper_SB wrote:
I really hate rules that utilize words like "except" and "otherwise" and use a paragraph when a table would work better.
Example?
 
Shawn Baldwin
(Sapper_SB)
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
revnye wrote:
Sapper_SB wrote:
I really hate rules that utilize words like "except" and "otherwise" and use a paragraph when a table would work better.
Example?


Watch the first few minutes of the video above your comment.
 
Ralph Shelton
(revnye)
United States
Renton
Washington
Sapper_SB wrote:
revnye wrote:
Sapper_SB wrote:
I really hate rules that utilize words like "except" and "otherwise" and use a paragraph when a table would work better.
Example?


Watch the first few minutes of the video above your comment.
The table you desire would take up a lot of room in the rules. So we made it words and tried to make it as clear as possible.
 
