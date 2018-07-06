~ First Solo Game Attempt; Never Played Before

Snowdash wrote:

Unfortunately, I don't have a scanner but I was just comparing the 1975 edition with the Deluxe Edition (As stated in the rulebook: "This is the fourth iteration of the classic 1975 SPI game published in S&T #51."Rules that are identical:1. The starting points of the powers identical (Called Combat Resource Points in 1975; Mobilization Points in the Deluxe.)2. The Combat Results Table between the two versions is identical except the Deluxe has a -1 column and 7/2 for the die roll of 6 in the 10+ column.) Needless to say combat resolution is very similar between the two versions.3. The combat factors on the units are identical with some variations in attack and defense; 1975 Edition does NOT have an entrenched side.Rules that are changed:1. Scale is now 36 miles per hex; 1975 version was 43.5 miles per hex.2. Sequence of play is radically different - 1975 version had Allied move, German move followed by THREE ATTACK phases with Initiative (Superior) attacking first; Deluxe Edition has Initiative movement AND Combat followed by non-initiative movement AND combat with two additional move and combat if a Plan marker played. (I remember a criticism of the 1975 Edition was the Sequence of Play...)3. 1975 Edition did not include the Palestinian or Mesopotamian Fronts. The 1975 Edition only included 11 hexes of European Turkey north of Constantinople.I did not check out the naval blockade, diplomacy phase but it appears non-existent in the 1975 Edition.I will stop there with comparisons. I do not own the Deluxe Edition but I would most likely buy it if I had the money to spare.But until then I will continue playing my 1975 Edition