garysax wrote:



And for what? Objective is clear 12 cards. Take no territory or push any front lines. Except for the elephant grass, I killed almost no enemy, they silently fell back. So even as a short sighted "search and destroy" numbers game it was stupid (7 US to 5 VC casualties). And, presumably, we would extract from this geographical position after the end of the mission and leave it for the enemy, having only pissed off the locals who didn't already hate us even more!

garysax wrote:



Postscript:



I have been thinking a lot more about the issues this game brings up and what it focuses on, especially as it relates to Vietnam operations specifically... I can think of no greater compliment. Fields really does make me think about tactical wargames, and what I especially love is that it has ZERO interest in gun fondling or equipment peen fondling which is what many, many wargamers favor.



And thanks to the BGG review for motivating me to get this out again and grapple with it!

