I have played 3 scenarios solo so I am starting to get a feel for how to play this system.
I have the original, but I only played the introductory scenario so I never got in to a groove.
Here are some thoughts (stream of consciousness)
1. A decent value for the expansion. Lots of maps. 1 small counter sheet. A couple of player aids with the new counters added in. Continuing with the great scenario book. Solid.
2. I love the counter art. Especially the main playing pieces. Who cares if it's a side view. I like it better at this scale as my mind pictures these battles from the ground, not the air. I don't need my magnifiers.
3.The scenarios are great. A nice SITREP. Historical context and ground level observations are key for the play.
4. I like the special rules in the scenarios. It makes them fun. Sure, you may forget something occasionally, but when playing solo, it happens.
5. I know I miss out on some elements like using the fate card every time you don't like a dice roll(this can be unlimited back and forth until 1 player or the other decides they will keep the fate card and let the roll stand). I only use it to add to die rolls for artillery. Another thing would be to "game" the initiative system to force your opponent in to paying a higher initiative cost for an action than normal.
This happens all the time, anyway.
Now for the scenarios played.
I had to go right to scenario 16 as this was titled....wait for it...TIGERS.
I immediately broke down the Tiger company? and the grenadier and MG 34 platoons, You get 8 platoons of grenadiers so I had 24 squads? out there in all their glory. A command radius of 3 allowed this so why not? I found out that an artillery strike can damage a lot of these units. So there's a reason. Anyhoo, the Germans were sweeping through and clearing out the scattered Russian positions when I looked at the turn track and realized, HEYYY.. The Germans better step up the pace. That is a general rule for this game. If you're on the attack, get with it, or you will lose. I was too late in this case because I only had 2 turns left, plus I got 1 after sudden death. Not enough. The Russians won. If I would have strictly moved the first couple of turns and moved as much as possible after that it would have been close. The Russians don't have enough stuff to cover this large of space.
Scenario 17 was up next with the Russkies on the attack. I broke down about 2/3rds of the Russian units right away to give a continuous line on the attack. I had them hotfooting it, but stream crossings really slowed down the armor. However, the T34's knocked out the lone Stug and a couple of PZ3M's (new) and were headed to clear out the objective towns because there was no more AT fire left for the Germans. Well, armor can't go in buildings (no duh), but I forgot until I drove these tanks right next to the grenadier platoons holding the objective town hexes. I couldn't root the grenadiers out with direct fire. By this time neither side had any command left so no artillery. I tried to move up Russian rifle platoons and squads, but I found out what a couple of squads of MG42's could do on op fire and return fire. Run away! So, I couldn't get infantry down to help the armor and the Russkies lost.
Scenario 18 took about 1/2 an hour to play. It was fun. The Russians are chasing some retreating Germans. The Russians have 13 T-34's driving like banshees thru a wheat field. A couple of Stugs sneak up on them and start blasting. The Russians don't know what is happening and just try to continue the chase.
So you set up the Russians in specific spaces and they need to get at least 6 units off the opposite end of the board to win. You set up the Stugs right next to them. The Russians have no communication, 0 command radius and no radios. Only 4 can move at a time. The Stugs can just sit there and blast away because they get about 6 turns in a row of initiative. The Germans also have a 50mm PAK 38 which is next to useless, but he gets in quite a few shots too. In 1 turn plus 2 impulses in the next turn the Germans had wiped out 11 of the 13 T-34's. In the actual confrontation the Stugs claimed 7. I finally beat the historical outcome.
If you like some harmony in combined arms play and some well thought out scenarios, just get the original and this expansion.
Viktor Karlsson Mantel
Sweden
I get the feeling that its hard to be attacakr. And that the defender just sits there riding along with the obviouse choice?
Would this have been fun 2-player. Or have the focus been so hard on the playing time so that the scensrios became stale?
It is fun being the defender because you get op fire and return fire which really can upset the attacker. (See MG42's). On op fire and return fire there is a fire rate and if your dice role is equal or below that your unit is spent. If not you are free to use it once per unit move throughout the turn paying activation points if required. MG 42's have a rate of fire of 2 so you have to roll a 2 or lower for them to be spent. You can't go over the 20 activation point limit on the opposing track so that comes in to play especially as command erodes. (which it can pretty quickly)
You also have choices like air and artillery strike to make on the defense as well.
I think you should be able to get several plays out of each scenario.
Attacking well can be achieved. I am getting better at it, and it does have a logical, smooth flow.
I love the Op Fire rules in this game.
