Brian Knoll
United States
Orlando
Florida
-
Firefight 5 - Red Ice - ‘We all lose...'
‘In the end, we all lost.’
The Russian strategy was to move to the extreme left flank and then surge up into the village to take the key locations. They succeeded in infiltrating the town and secured two of the four Victory hexes. However, they had heavy losses (8? units).
The German strategy was to try to cover as many lines of approach as possible with a flexible arrangement so it could adapt the Russian approach. The Germans held the Russians at bay with their LMGs and with a little support from the mortar.*
In the images below you can see how the battle developed:
Setup
Russian Strategy
German Strategy
Somehow I'm missing the end of Turn 1. Apologies.
End of Turn 2
End of Turn 3
End of Turn 4
End of Game
Mistakes
After Turn 2 I forgot about the LMG jamming.
I only drew one card per turn for the Russians instead of two. I believe this would have given the Russians a huge advantage.
Solitaire adjustments
CAPS - I used the instructions to give the Germans an extra 20% CAPS rounded up. They started with 9 and this gave them 11. In this scenario the Germans could take two turns if one turn was a CAP or card expense. On a six-sided die, if I rolled a 1 through 3 they took an action assuming they had CAPS. On a roll of four through six they did not.
I used the instructions for determining how many CAPS to add to attacks (1-add two, 3-4-add one, 4-6 add nothing).
I played both sides and look forward to trying the solo expansion at some point.
*Mortar notes
The mortar was helpful, and that it could had an effective range of 7 hexes using its indirect fire. As the range for everyone else was five hexes this gave them order a significant Advantage. However, the mortar was difficult to move so couldn't bring itself to bear on the Full Assault coming from the bottom of the board the bottom left of the board.
A question on images...
Do you find it more helpful to see the CAP/Turn track in each image or is the one without enough? I ask because I only want to take one image instead of two. Thanks.
