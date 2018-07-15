Quote:

Setup:

USSR +1 to East Germany, +4 to Poland, +1 to Austria

US +4 to West Germany, +4 to Italy, +1 to Iran



Headline Phase:

US headlines Red Scare/Purge

USSR headlines Arab-Israeli war, winning with a roll of 5



AR 1: USSR use DeGaulle to coup Iran, roll 5 --> Iran 0/1

US use Suez crisis to coup Iran, roll 5 --> Iran 3/0

AR 2: USSR use China Card to coup Iran, roll 4, Iran 0/0



AR 2: US play Duck and Cover, +1 inf to Greece, France and Malaysia

AR 3: USSR plays De-Stalinization as event, -1 inf in Austria, Finland, Poland and Syria, +1 inf in Chile, Venezuela, +2 inf in Thailand.

US plays Asia scoring for 2 VP for the USSR

AR4: USSR plays Europe Scoring for 0 VP



AR 4: US plays Independent Reds, +1 inf to Turkey and Panama

AR 5: USSR plays Romanian abdication, +1 inf to Thailand

Us plays Decolonization on Space Race, roll fails



AR 6: USSR plays UN Intervention, +1 inf to Lebanon

US plays Vietnam revolts, +2 inf in Syria, USSR receives +2 inf in Vietnam.

End of turn: Mil Ops fulfilled by both, DEFCON rises to 3

