This is the report of a game I played on the steam version of Twilight Struggle. I'll be posting each move along with maps at the end of each turn, though I won't do commentary of the strategy, instead going for an alternate history chronicle. A few disclaimers ahead:
- this game was between two 1600/1700 players on the steam app,so expect intermediate level of play. I was playing the USSR; the US received +2 influence
- While I have some knowledge about the history of that time period, I'm by no means an expert, so there will be mistakes and inaccuracies
- In the end, a lot of things happening are not all that plausible, consider this more of a fun alternate timeline than something that could have happened in reality
- The dates are in dd/mm/yyyy format
TURN 1
08/05/1945 Nazi Germany surrenders unconditionally. In the past few months, the red army has overrun Eastern Europe, though chaos reigns in most countries. While Poland and the Soviet Occupation Zone of Germany are firmly under their control, and communist cadres started to infiltrate Austria, chaos reigns in the rest of eastern Europe, with different factions struggling for control. In the western part of the continent, Italy is firmly under Allied control. The Americans quickly push for an end of the monarchy and democratic elections, though no communist party will be allowed to compete.The first elections later that year are soundly won by the Christian Democratic Party, which favours close ties to the US. Wester Germany, split into the British, French and American zones, is soundly under western influence as well. In the Mid-East, efforts are made by the US goverment to bolster the shah of Persia
Quote:
Setup:
USSR +1 to East Germany, +4 to Poland, +1 to Austria
US +4 to West Germany, +4 to Italy, +1 to Iran
23/07/1945 The UK terminates their mandate over Palestine, withdraing immediately. Only days later, the newly formed state of Israel is invaded by Egypt (supplied with Soviet weapons and military advisors) and quickly brought to the brink of collapse. Though the state is barely clinging to its existence, the arab forces are for now the dominant force in the region
15/08/1945 The war in the pacific ends with a Japanese surrender after the US dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Stalin is furious about the US having such a powerful weapon the Soviets don't possess, blaming this on some parts of the military and political machine. Once again, thousands of "saboteurs" and "counter-revolutionaries" are getting sent to camps in Siberia.
Quote:
Headline Phase:
US headlines Red Scare/Purge
USSR headlines Arab-Israeli war, winning with a roll of 5
22/10/1945 - 09/07/1946 After the end of the second world war, both the US and the USSR have agreed to withdraw their troops from Iran. Kurdish and Azerbeijani separatist are however supported by the USSR, who violated the withdrawal deadline and kept their troops in the country, plunging the country into outright civil war. This leads the US to sending massive military aid to the shah and his forces. In a march 1946 politburo meeting, Stalin decides on sending further ressources getting sent to Iran, to the extend that the Soviets all but abandon the Communists in the Chinese Civil War. In the end, the civil war in Iran ends in a stalemate, the shah remains in power, although more as a figurehead, the Kurdish and Azerbaijani people gain significant sovereignty and a coalition goverment holds power in Teheran. In China, the struggle will continue for almost another decade, with the Communist eventually becoming voctorious, though the relations to the USSR remains cold. Uk-US relations also tank as a result of the Iranian civil war, the United Kingdom would have much preferred a US intervention in Israel to make sure the Suez channel remains under Wester control. This episode also marks what historians call the beginning of the cold war and ensure international tensions remain high, with outright war between the US and USSR a possibility.
Quote:
AR 1: USSR use DeGaulle to coup Iran, roll 5 --> Iran 0/1
US use Suez crisis to coup Iran, roll 5 --> Iran 3/0
AR 2: USSR use China Card to coup Iran, roll 4, Iran 0/0
27/10/1946 With help from the US and nearby Italy, the communist forces in Greece are defeated and agree to disarm.
04/11/1946 In order to take away support from the local communist party, the UK releases Malaysia into independence. This ensures that the country remains a long term Western ally
02/12/1946 The third Republic in France is established via referendum, a cautiously pro-Us coalition of socialists and republicans heading the country
Quote:
AR 2: US play Duck and Cover, +1 inf to Greece, France and Malaysia
03/01/1947 Josef Stalin dies in a plane crash. While suspicions are voiced at the time (there are no pictures released by the supposedly crashed plane), only decades later secret documents and an examination of the body reveal that Stalin was in fact shot by the NKVD, after members of the politburo had enough of his paranoia, purges, and what they saw as failures in Greece, Iran and China. A troika of Beria, Malenkov and Molotov takes power, refocusing the foreign policy of the USSR. There is less economic aid for the struggling parts of Europe and the Mid-East, instead Socialist parties are supported in Asia, Latin America and Africa. LAter this year, both Chile and Venezuela elect socialist goverments, which, after Stalin's death are much more willing to ally themselves to the USSR
17/02/1947 Tensions are high between newly independend Malaysia and Thailand, the former wanting massive reparations in form of rice shipments. The Thai goverment agreeing to this leads to a popular revolt, the new revolutionary goverments seeking close ties with the USSR to be protected from UK and Malaysian agression.
08/05/1947 [i] Two years after the Second World War has ended in Europe, large parts of both Europe and Asia are still in ruins, with neither eastern style communism, nor western democracy and capitalism have managed tobecome the dominant ideologies in these parts of the world.
Quote:
AR 3: USSR plays De-Stalinization as event, -1 inf in Austria, Finland, Poland and Syria, +1 inf in Chile, Venezuela, +2 inf in Thailand.
US plays Asia scoring for 2 VP for the USSR
AR4: USSR plays Europe Scoring for 0 VP
17/07/1947 The Democratic Party soundly wins the election over the more socialist Republican People's Party in Turkey, bringing the country closer to the Western block.
21/08/1947 After a US-backed coup, the military takes control of Panama
25/08/1947 The USSR agreeing to compensate all reparations Thailand is forced to pay leads to a huge popularity boosts for the Soviets in the country
03/11/1947 A secret military project in the USA tries to launch a satellite into earth orbit, however, the launch fails, with the rocket exploding on the launchpad, setting back the early US space program. This leads to the creation of the NASA as independed US agency a year later though
Quote:
AR 4: US plays Independent Reds, +1 inf to Turkey and Panama
AR 5: USSR plays Romanian abdication, +1 inf to Thailand
Us plays Decolonization on Space Race, roll fails
05/05/1948 After a withdrawal of the last Fench troops from the country, a socialist islamic party wins the elections in Lebanon, leading to the country to become an ally of the USSR. In neighbouring Syria, a secular center right party gains power, both Socialist and communist parties soon getting outlawed
22/08/1948 The Việt Minh under Ho-Chi Minh, with support from neighbouring Thailand, wins the war against the French in Vietnam, establishing a Soviet, style goverment in the country.
Quote:
AR 6: USSR plays UN Intervention, +1 inf to Lebanon
US plays Vietnam revolts, +2 inf in Syria, USSR receives +2 inf in Vietnam.
End of turn: Mil Ops fulfilled by both, DEFCON rises to 3
World at the end of T1 (EDIT: There are some mistakes with this map, 1US inf misses in both Italy and Panama, while the UK isactually at 3/0, but I'm too lazy toredo the picture):
-
Turn 2
17/10/1948 First Lightning, the forst nuvlear bomb of the USSR, is succesfully tested in Kazakhstan. This has been achieved not only due to espionage by the Russians, but also with help of captured German scientist. Now that both superpowers have nuclear weapons, a war between the two of them would be more destructive than ever. Only months later, the Soviets have their next major sucess. With the help of a certain Werner von Braun, who built V2 rockets for the Nazis, they manage to shoot the first Satellite, the Sputnik 1, into Earth Orbit.
02/11/1948 Harry Truman comfortably gets reelected as President of the USA, defeating Dewey and Thurmond. He has campaigned on a platform of Civil Rights and 'Containment' of Communists all over the world, promising to limit their spread on every continent.
Quote:
USSR headlines Captured Nazi Scientiest, advances to Earth Satellite
US headlines Containment
05/05/1949 The Panamaian military puts down a popular communist uprising, although a guerilla war will continue to plague the country foryears to come. Despite the USSR denying all involement, relations between the superpowers remain frosty
27/10/1949 A formal peace treaty between Israel, the Palestines and Egypt is ratified under US pressure. There will be a single state of Israel, with Jews and Muslims having equal rights, it remains to be seen who will dominate this state in the future
01/12/1949 In a suprise move, the US and Thailand ratify a treaty, in which the former promises economic aid to the latter if they hold free and fair elections within the next year
03/01/1950 In the Portugese colony of Angola, limited self-governance is established; with no socialsist parties allowed on the ballots and US companies investing to exploit the natural ressources of the region, the country becomes a part of the Western Hemisphere
Quote:
AR 1: USSR uses COMECON to coup Panama, rolls 3. No effect on influence, Defcon is 2
US plays NATO, +1 to Thailand (now at 1/3), +1 to Angola, +1 to Israel
17/04/1950 The Egyptian military,disappointed by the peace treaty signed by the civil goverment, takes control of the country and establishes closer ties with the USSR, in exchange for the promise of support in future Egypt-Israeli wars.
15/07/1950 The promised elections in THailand are overwhelmngly won by the popular communist party, with no evidence of voter fraud. In the neighbouring Laos and Cambodia, with pressure from Vietnam and Thailand, communist grab power through not so free elections as well.
12/10/1950 Jordan, which had remained neutral and looked after its own affairs in the Egypt-Israeli war, is nervous about the developements in nearby Egypt. Fearing both his own military to coup as well and Egypt trying to assert hegenomy in the whole Middle East, King Abdulla seeks stronger ties with and military aid from the US.
04/02/1951 Laureano Gómez, president of Colombia, signs a military alliance with the US
Quote:
AR 2: USSR plays Nuclear Test Ban, Thailand +1 to 1/4, +1 to Laos/Cambodia, +2 to Egypt
US play Special relationship, +2 to Jordan, +1 to Colombia
13/05/1951 Violent uprising occur for a whole week in both Eastern Germany (which is, as its Western counterpart, still not an independed state, but under direct Soviet control) and Poland. Only when the army starts to use tanks against protestors, the unrest dies down again, though some more political freedoms are also promised.
24/06/1951 Fearing an invasion by the neighbouring Colombia and US, the socialist goverment in Venezuela signs a treaty with the USSR
17/10/1951 Iran, which has been govervened by a shaky coalition goverment since the end of its civil war in 1946, elects Mohammad Mosaddegh as prime minister. He, with public support, seeks closer ties to the Soviet Union. Later that year, the Shah abdicates, making Iran a republic
15/11/1951 After the Western Allies organized a currency reform and elections in their part of Germany as well as Berlin, the Soviets blockade the city. For 7 months, it is supplied by air, marking a prestige win for the US and keeping support for them in the newly founded Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany)high.
17/11/1951 Malaysia suspends all trade relationships with the rest of Southeast Asia, citing them being responsible for the assasination of a high profile minister. Instead, the country focuses its trade more on Australia and the USA
03/01/1952 Elections in Israel are won by a pro-US jewish party, though it failed to reach an outright majority;a coalition still governs the country.
Quote:
AR 3: USSR plays East European Unrest, -1 in East Germany (0/3) and Poland (0/2), +1 in Venezuela, +2 in Iran
US plays Blockade, discards Formosan resolution, +1 to Israel, +1 to Malaysia
15/04/1952 After an anti-monarchical revolt, Brigadier General Abd al-Karim Qasim comes into power in Iraq, seeking stronger ties to both the USSR and Iran.
22/10/1952 The Arab League is founded by Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, with the USSR and Israel getting a seat with observer status. The organization wants to promote 'islamic socialism' int the arabic world.
Quote:
AR 4: USSR plays Korean War, +2 to Iraq.
US plays Mid-East Scoring, USSR scores domination for 5 VP
24/10/1952 In a setback to their space program, the dog Laika, intended to be the first animal in space, instead dies as the rocketcarrying her crashes shortly after the start.
04/11/1952 George Marshall, candidate of the Republican party, wins the US elections aganst Adlai Stevenson. One of his first acts as president is the enactment of the so called Marshall Plan, a programm to massively help the still struggling European economies. Apart from that, he tries to continue his precedessors containment policy, though part of the foreign budget will soon get slashed to pay for infrastructure investements (such as the building of a highway network) at home.
Quote:
AR 5: USSR plays NORAD on Space Race, rolls 6, not successful
US plays Marshal plan for the event, +1 to France, Greece, Turkey, Spain/Portugal, UK, West Germany, Canada.
29/05/1953 A USSR military and Naval base is opened in Caracas, concerning the United States.
07/07/1953 After the revolt two years prior, the Soviets finally end martial law in Poland, winning back some puplic support.
11/10/1953 Ater the Marshall Plan gave the US a massive surge of popularity, socialist parties are soundly defeated in the French presidential elections, tieing the country closer to the US.
Quote:
AR5: USSR plays Indo-Pakistani War, +1 to Venezuela, +1 to Poland
US plays Truman, +2 to France
USSR receive to VP for MilOps
World at the end of Turn 2 (I hope this time the map is correct!):
-
Turn 3
05/01/1954 The Cambridge Five, a Soviet spy ring in the UK, are exposed and subsequently tried. While some secrets seem to have been leaked, no vital information has been compromised
15/02/1954 Beria, who has been ruling the USSR together with Malenkov and Molotov for almost a decade now, is growing increasingly more paranoid. Seeing enemies everywhere, he starts to enact purges of his own, rivalling the ones of 1938 and 1945 (the latter being one of the reasons he came into power in the first place). Even his long-time ally Molotov is found guilty and sent to Siberia.
Quote:
USSR headlines Cambridge Five -no effect.
US headlines Red Scare/purge
17/07/1954 An attempt to assasinate the colonial governour of Angola by a young communist is thwarted at the last moment by the Portugese authorities. Subsequent questioning reveals the man received weapons from the Soviet secret service, although officially the Soviets denied all involvements and condemned the incident
30/09/1954 After an unsucesfull uprising in Indonesia, thousands of alleged communists, leftists and conspirators get purged, the country turning into a right-wing dictatorship
01/11/1954 Feeling threatened by the Arab League, the king of Saudi Arabia meets with President Marshall to discuss closer cooperation between their countries.
30/12/1954 Following a reported build-up of military on the inter-Korean border, the US issues a guarantee of independence for Sout Korea, proclaiming that the country can only get reunified if the North abandons communism. Until then, the US would ensure to do whatever it takes to keep South Korea protected.
Quote:
AR 1: USSR use Indo-Pakistani war to coup Angola, roll 1, no effect
USA play Nuclear Test Ban, +1 to Indonesia, +1to Saudi Arabia, +2 to South Korea
14/02/1955 Fidel Castro lands in Cuba along with 83 other revolutionaries (among them Ernest "Che" Guevarra). They start what would turn into an over a year long guerilla war, at the end of which they become victorious and toppled dictator Batista. Since the USA saw Castro as a socialist and refused toeven negotiate with him, Cuba became an ally of the USSR
15/03/1955 Costa Rica, having no military themselves and fearing a Cuba-style communist revolt, invite American military advisors into the country.
27/05/1955 Saudi Arabia signs a series of treaty, getting military protection against a potential invasion by the Arab league and promising affordable oil prices to the USA in return.
Quote:
AR 2: USSR play Fidel as event
USA play Five Year Plan, +1 to Costa Rica, +2 to Saudi Arabia
03/09/1955 Chile, where left leaning goverments have been in power for the better part of a decade, face a political crisis. In the next presidential election, scheduled for next year, the candidate of the center right is barred from running. Thousands protest in the street, both in favour and against the decision. After secret negotiations with the USSR, the Chilean goverments feels confident enough to put down these demonstrations by force, the Soviets guaranteeing they would keep the USA off their back.
11/11/1955 Israel adopts a new constitution, taking away rights from local authorities and concentrating power on the Jewish-dominated central goverment. While several Arab states protest that move, the USA use this to strengthen their ties to the Israeli goverment. The country, along with Syria, Jordan and Saudia Arabia, helps to keep the Arab League in check.
04/02/1956 Somoza García, dictator of Nicaragua, is shot by a liberal poet. The US seize the opportunity and promise the country massive aid in exchange for democratic reforms and a US naval base.
Quote:
AR 3: USSR plays Romanian abdication, +1 in Chile
USA play US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact, +1 in Nicaragua, +4 in Israel
14/04/1956 A massive leftist uprisinging takes place in Colombia, supported by Soviet weapons, with a lot of fighters having been trained in nearby Venezuela. Within weeks, the old goverment is ousted and replaced by a communist, Soviet-style one party system.
27/07/1956 Fidel Castro, who has only been in power for a few months, gets toppled. An army of exile Cubans, having been trained in Florida and starting their boat in Nicaragua, land in the bay of pigs and defeat goverment forces. Castro himself is killed in the fighting, Guevarra flees the country, which sinks into a period ofchaos and civil war
Quote:
AR 4: USSR play Defectors, coup Colombia --> roll 6, Colombia at 0/4
USA play Independend Reds, realign Soviets out of Cuba
31/08/1956 In the Chilean Presidential Election, only the candidate of the communist party can be voted for, marking the transition of Chile to a one-party state closely aligned to the USSR
19/19/1956 The US successfully launch their first Satellite into orbit. This,among other things, helps President Marshall to get reelected against Adlai Stevenson later that month
Quote:
AR 5: USSR play Nasser, +1 in Chile
US space Korean War, success
30/03/1957 After years of mistrust and paranoia about an Indian invasion, Pakistan decides to embrace Socialismand join the Arab league to better protect itself against its larger neighbour to the west.
17/09/1957 With his purges becoming increasingly unpopular, Beria is ousted from the politburo and exiled later that year. New strong man in the Soviet Union is Nikita Khrushchev, who ends all purging immediately.
12/12/1957 North and South Korean leaders meet for the first time since the separation of the countries, the North Korean delegation supposedly marvelling at the richer South, leading to rising discontent in the North
Quote:
AR 6: USSR play Warsaw Pact, +2 to Pakistan
USA play Olympic Games, +1 to North Korea
Defcon is raised to 3, USSR gets 2 VP for MilOps
State of the World after Turn 3
:
TURN 4
01/01/1958 The so called 'African-Year' begins, during which over thirty former colonies declare independence. Most notable examples where Zaire and Nigeria, which where both torn apart by civil wars that where eventually won by communist forces later that year. After the Algerian declaration of independence, the Fench goverment considered fighting them, but after month long negotiation and small scale guerilla warfare and terrorsim, decided to release the country into independence.
17/04/1958 A US-backed military coup takes place in Brazil, ousting the civil goverment and establishing a pro-US military junta. In the following years, Brazil keeps training guerillas to topple the neighbouring Venezuelan communist goverment; while the country gets certainly destablized, there is never really any danger of thecentral goverment losing power though.
11/05/1958 Despite wide-scale purges of leftist, support for communism is still rampant in Indonesia. After a leftist politican gets shot by goverment death squads, a general strike takes place in the country, which is on the brink of civil war.
22/06/1958 Richard Nixon, Vice President of the United States, meets with Mao Zedong, chairman of the communist party of China. The chinese communists had won the civil war after a decade long struggle three years prior; relations with both the US and USSR had remained frosty. In the meeting, Nixon and Mao agree to normailze the relations between the two countries.
19/08/1958 After gaining its full independence and the first elections being won by the left-leaning FLN, Algeria joins the Arab League.
05/10/1958 Fearing to get encircled by South Korea and the now rather pro-US China, North Korea asks the USSR for additional protection; tens of thousands of Soviets troops are sent to the country.
11/12/1958 After a rather troublesome year, authorities manage to avoid a full-blown civil war in Indonesia by arresting or killing all remaining leftist leaders.
04/02/1959 The socialist goverment in Laos gets toppled by royalist forces.
03/03/1959 Despite normalization of relations with the People's Republic of China, the US issues a statement making it clear that they won't tolerate any kind of militaryaction against Taiwan, the last stronghold of the Chinese nationalists.
15/04/1959 The civil war in Zaire ends for now, with the communist party the only ruling party being allowed; however, guerillas keep fighting on, the situation stays shaky. A similar result is achieved in Nigeria just a few months later.
22/05/1959 In Angola hopes to regain independence as well are crushed as the Portugese massively crack down onany form of protest and outlaw many trade unions and other leftist organizations.
23/07/1959 The Mexican goverment privatises the state-owned oil company in exchange for foreign aid from the USA. Relations between the two nations improve significantly.
07/09/1959 Cambodia experiences a military coup led by General Lon Nol, which ousts the communist goverment. The new regime immediately enters into an alliance with Laos, the two countries hoping to defend themselves against possible invasions from Vietnam or Thailand to reestablishcommunist rule.
Quote:
USSR headlines Decolonization, +1 to Algeria, Zaire, Nigeria and Indonesia
USA headines Junta, +2 to Brazil, coup in Venezuela removes 1 Soviet inf.
AR 1: USSR play Nixon plays the China Card, +2 VP to US, +1 to North Korea, +1 to Algeria
USA plays Colonial Rear Guard, +1 to Zaire, Nigeria, Indonesia, Laos/Cambodia
AR 2: USSR plays Formosan Resolution, +1 to Zaire, Nigeria
USA plays NATO, +1 to Laos/Cambodia, +1 to Angola, +2 to Mexico
27/11/1959 Tensions in South-East Asia are at an all time high. Vietnam and Thailand on the one side, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia all accuse the others of supporting anti goverment forces or preparing an utright invasion. In a series of secret negotiations, the USSR and USA agree to stay out of the conflict and not intervene in the region, both sides agreeing that this corner of the world is not worth starting a war of the superpowers over.
13/04/1960 After a Malayan fishing boats gets sunk in Thai waters by a Thai patrol boat, the situation escalates into a full blown war, with Malayan, Laotian and Cambodian forces invading Thailand, only for Vietnam to invade Laos and Cambodia in retribution. After an almost two year long bloody struggle (without official support from the superpowers, though both of them send massive weapon shipments to the region), an armistice is signed, the war having ended in a stalemate, with all pre-war regimes remaining in power.
Quote:
AR 3: USSR plays South-East Asia scoring, no VP awarded
USA plays Brush War on Thailand, fails with a roll of 2.
19/08/1960 Belka and Strelka are, along with a grey rabbit, 42 mice, two rats, flies and several plants and fungi the first creatures to go to space and return alive, marking a major breakthrough in the Soviet space program after it had stalled for more than a decade.
12/10/1960 José Alfredo Pérez San Román becomes president of Cuba after defeating the last of the Socialist forces and establishes close relationships with the United states. Among others, the Guantanamo military base gets massively expanded.
08/11/1960 John F. Kennedy narrowly gets defeated by Richar Nixon, who becomes president of the United States.
15/04/1961 The socialist candidate for president gets soundly defeated in the Uruquayan elections, a center-right, pro-US goverment getting elected instead
16/06/1961 Start of the so called 'Summer of Love'in the United States,which popularizes the hippie movement. While at first rather apolitical, the movement soon becomes a strong anti-war and pro-socialism movement as well, decidedly shaping the USA in the decades to come.
Quote:
AR 4: USSR spaces Grain Sales to Soviets, success
USA plays Flower Power, +3 to Cuba, +1 to Uruquay
17/08/1961 President Nixon and First Secretary Khrushchev meet in Vienna to discuss a limitation of their Nuclear Arsenals. In the end, the SALT ( Strategic Arms Limitation Talks) agreement is reached, in which both superpowers agree to neither build new ICBMs not strategic bombers. This - along with their non-intervention in South-East Asia - leads to a relaxation of tensions between the superpowers. However, parallel talks to limit the amount of arms shipments to other countries fail.
22/10/1961 'The American Way',a hugely influental book by Henry Kissinger, American scholar and foreign policy advisor, is published. In it he claims that while Socialism might spread in the rest of the World, the people of North and Central America are never going to accept a communist rule in their home countries. He even suggests that Central America has so muchin common with the US that some of those countries could be integrated into the USat some point. While the latter is never seriously considered, having close allies in a lot of Central Amerian states significantly boosts America's confidence.
Quote:
AR 5: USSR play SALT Negotiations as event, reclaim Brush War
USA scores Central America for 8 points
12/02/1962 A popular revolt overthrows the colonial goverment in Angola, the National Front for the Liberation of Angola becoming the de-facto rulers in the country, even though Portugal claims the new goverment to be illegal.
14/03/1962 President Nixon orders a massive, three day nation wide drill to practice civil awarness in case of a nuclear war. Later documnets reveal that Khrushchev almost ordered a first strike against the US, fearing the drill to be the preparation of a US first strike.
20/06/1962 In a well received speech, the president of Uruquay claims that his people, too, are following 'The American Way', and that within a decade, there will be no socialistor communist goverments in South America either.
23/06/1962 In a referendum, South African voters votefor the country to become a republic. At the same time, there is a massive crackdown against both black civil right activist and leftist, ensuring that the apartheid system wasn't threatened by the Black majority.
Quote:
AR 6: USSR play Duck and Cover to coup Angola --> 2 VP to US, USSR roll 6, Angola at 0/4
USA plays Arms Race, +1 to Uruquay, +2 to South Africa
17/09/1962 The Soviet Kosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man in space. He becomes a tragic hero though, as his spaceship overheats and he dies on reentry into the atmosphere.
12/11/1962 Juan Perón resigns as president of Argentina and goes into exile in Spain. After a few days of power-struggle, Juan Carlos Onganía comes into power with help of the military, seeking strong ties to both Brazil and the United States.
Quote:
AR 7: USSR spaces Ussuri River Skirmish, fails
USA plays Our Man in Teheran, +2 in Argentina
No points awarded for MilOps, Defcon is raised to 3
The World at the end of Turn 4:
-
Super fun way of narrating the game
Please keep it up!
TURN 5
16/03/1963 Discontent after letting Algeria and other colonies go was at an all time high in France, leading to a crisis that eventually ended the Fourth Republic. A new constitution is crafted, giving much more powers to the President. First president under this new constitution becomes Charles de Gaulle, who promises to restore France to old glory instead of letting it become a pawn of the USA.
17/04/1963 The 'George Washington', the first nuclear powered missile submarine, sets sail under the US flags. The USSR is taken by suprise and protests, however, such weapons are not forbidden under the SALT agreement and give the US a significant advantage in second strike capability in the coming years
Quote:
USSR headlines De Gaulle leads France, France at 2/1
US headlines Nuclear Subs
22/06/1963 With the Treaties of Rome, the European Economic Community gets founded by France, Italy, West Germany and the Benelux countries. The organization wants to promote closer economic cooperation between these countries, leading to both more independence from the US and more influence of Europa on the world stage in general.
07/07/1963 Mobutu Sese Seko becomes new president of Zaire with a coup supported by American secret services. Thousands upon thousands of communist loyalist flee into nearby Uganda or the jungle covering large parts of the country, waging brutal guerilla warfare against the new regime.
01/10/1963 In a rather embarassing incident, an American U-2 plane gets shot down in Soviet airspace. President Nixon has to admit the purpose of the mission when the Soviets capture the pilot.
Quote:
AR 1: USSR scores Europe for no VP
USA plays U2 Incident, +1 VP to USSR, coup in Zaire --> roll 4, Zaire at 4/0
12/02/1964 Humberto Castelo Branco, Brazilian dictator, gets shot when holding a speech in Rio de Janeiro. With help of parts as of the military as well as the general public, João Goulart becomes president of Brazil and immediately invites Venezuelian and Colombian socialist forces into the country to help restore the order.
30/03/1964 With help from the Brazilian goverment, as well as from a certain Ernesto 'Che' Guevarra, veteran of the struggles in Cuba, the Uruguayan goverments gets toppled and replaced by one more friendly to both its socialist neighbour to the North as well as the USSR.
28/06/1964 The Portugese forces start a massive crackdown in Angola to restore the order. Helped along by US air support from bases in South Africa, the communists get either killed or driven to the jungle, the Portugese continuing their colonial regime.
01/08/1964 After a year of guerilla warfare, the Sandinista National Liberation Front takes control of Nicaragua. Pictures of the new president Carlos Fonseca together with communist icon Che Guevarra go around the world.
Quote:
AR 2: USSR plays Muslim Revolutions, coup in Brazil --> roll 6, Brazil at 0/4
US plays Che, coups Angola --> roll 5, Angola at 2/0
USSR coups Nicaragua --> roll 2, Nicaragua at 0/2
USSR coups Uruguay, --> roll 4, Uruguay at 0/1
20/10/1964 The Baikonur Cosmodrome, launchsite of all rockets of the Soviet space program, burns down completely. It would take years fot the Space program to recover from that blow.
03/11/1964 Richard Nixon comfortably defeats Hubert Humphrey and remains president of the United States of America.
03/01/1965 In a US-backed military coup, the ruling socialist goverment in Nigeria is overthrown and replaced by a pro-US military dictatorship, with political parties and trade unions getting outlawed.
Quote:
AR 3: USSR spaces Alliances for Progress, fails
US plays How I learned to stop worrying, coups Nigeria --> roll 3, Nigeria at 2/0
28/02/1965 The Libyan monarchy gets overthrown by a mixture of public protests and large parts of the military siding with them. King Idris flees the country and just 23 year old Muammar Gaddafi becomes Chairman of the Revolutionary Command Council of Libya, de-facto dictator of Libya. Under his leadership, the country joins the Arab League just days later.
24/05/1965 The US sucessfully send Steve, a monkey, into space, the animal returning healthy back to earth. President Nixon promises to send a man into space as well before the end of the decade.
Quote:
AR 4: USSR plays Willy Brandt, +2 to Libya
USA space OPEC, sucess,+2 VP
03/07/1965 In Uruguay, the last troops loyal to the old regime turn in their arms, ending a year marked by guerilla warfare, political assasination attmepts and general disorder. The socialist goverment of the country is now firmly in power.
09/11/1965 An American national gets arrested in Algeria and later admits that he was paid by the newly formed CIA, the central intelligence agency, to try killing the president of the country. With his arrest, thewhole plot falters though, the goverment remaining in power and the country remaining part of the Arab league.
02/02/1966 After a meeting of US President Nixonand French President Charles de Gaulle, the two countries agree to coordinate closer in foreign and secret service matters as well as intensivate trade relationships.
29/06/1966 Massive unrests shake Israel, border conflicts with both Egypt and Lebanon flaring up before the country finds itself in a full blown war against those countries. While they are handily defeated, with parts of the Suez peninsula gettin occupied by the Israeli's, pictures of Palestinian civil building getting destroyed by Israeli air support go around the world, leading to mass protests and dissatisfaction with thegoverment course in the US.
Quote:
AR 5: USSR plays CIA created, +1 to Uruguay
US coups Algeria, rolls 1, no effect
US plays Arab-Israeli war, automatically lost, but two VP to USSR due to Flower Power
US puts +2 influence into France
23/10/1966 In New Delhi, a massive international conference officially starts the non-alignment movement. Led by India, these countries seek to stay out of both the Western and the Eastern bloc, having trade relationships with both while not becoming targets of ideological warfare. More than 20 nations join, among them Yugoslavia, Ethiopia, Bolivia, but also former US allies Panama, Argentina, and Nigeria, who all cite disappointments with the US warmongering annd a lack of economic aid as reasons.
28/02/1967 After long negotiations, Panama is the first country to quit the non-alignment movement again, a massive economic aid package as well as the US not so subtly threatening to find a more willing partner than the current goverment ensuring that the country rejoins the Western bloc.
Quote:
AR 6: USSR plays We Will Bury You, realigns USA out of Argentinia, Nigeria, Panama
USA plays John Paul Elected Pope, +2 to Panama
17/04/1967 A massive insurgency force invading the country both from the deep jungles and neighbouring Uganda defeat goverment forces in Zaire. Mobutu Sese Seko, the president, get himself killed in the fighting, the last of his forces surrendering just weeks after his death. Nathaniel Mbumba becomes new president and pacifies the country brutally, but effectively, while also making it a strong ally of the USSR in Africa.
02/05/1967 A leftwing goverment gets voted into power in Greece on a platform of more independence from the US, with the potential prospect of joining the non-alignment movement at some point.
22/07/1967 The UK, not wanting to be outdone by the Fench and other continental Europeans, intensivises its relationship to the United States. Remarkably, both Labour and Tories agree that this is the best course for UK policy.
09/11/1967 Francois Mitterand gets elected as new president of France, narrowly defeating De Gaulle. Despite being a socialist, he reaffirms his close ties to the United states and makes it clear that he will not seek to work together withthe Soviet Union.
Quote:
AR 7: USSR plays Brush War on Zaire --> success, Zaire at 0/4
USA plays Socialist goverments, -1 in Greece, -2 in France, +2 in France, +1 in UK
State of the World at the end of Turn 5:
-
Thanks a lot! I try posting one turn per day, these are a lot of fun wo write, but also quite a bit of work
Turn 6
02/02/1968 In a conference in Buenos Aires, the so called non-alignment movement shifts closer and closer to the US, citing the Soviet involvement in the brutal Zairen wae as well as growing concerns about communist aggresion all over the world. Why some members quit the organization in protest, especially India, Argentina and Nigeria drift more into the American sphere.
19/04/1968 Chairman Mao announces 'The Great Leap Forward', a program to both bring China into the future economically and make it less depended on foreign aid and imports. He also uses the program to solidify the socialist rule in the country, alienating the US while relations with the Soviets improve.
Quote:
Headline Phase: USSR headlines CulturalRevolution, claims China Card face up
US headlines Pupper Goverments, +1 to Argentina, Nigeria, India
23/05/1968 A rebel offensive, supported by Zaire, the Soviets and Venezuelian mercenaries marks the beginning of yet another year of bloody struggle in Angola. While the Portugese colonial authorities manage to barely stay in control, despite temporarily loosing the capital of Luanda, their hold on the country is more shaky than ever.
20/06/1968 After a referendum, the UK joins the European Economic Community. This makes sure that the organization is less France-centric and even more pro-US than before.
11/07/1968 After what had been seen as inefficient leadership in recent years by large parts of the politburo, Nikita Khrushchev is ousted from power and replace by Leonid Brezhnev. He promises both better relationships with the West and China and a support for peaceful elections of socialist goverments all over the world while condemning violence.
19/10/1968 In one of his last acts as president, Nixon signs the ABM-treaty with Brezhnev, negotiations for which had been ongoing for years, but stalled under Khrushchev. In the treaty, noth superpowers agree to limit themselves to one Anti Ballistic Missile site in their country. While the treaty provides some relaxation between the superpowers, ongoing accusations by both sides to support the war in Angola overshadow the sumit at which the treaty is signed.
05/11/1968 John F. Kennedy is elected president of the USA, defeating Republican candidate Nelson Rockefeller.
Quote:
AR 1: USSR plays Special Relationship, youps Angola --> roll 6, Angola at 0/4
US gets +1 in France
US plays ABM treaty for the event, coups Angola --> roll 3, Angola at 1/0
31/03/1969 Effective immediately, the Egyptian president Sadat withdraws his country from the Arab League and expels all Soviet military advisors. He cites dissatisfaction with how the league handled the war with Israel and hopes to be able a return of the Suez peninsula by showing some goodwill towards Israel and the US.
17/07/1969 Despite mounting pressure from his socialist neighbours, the president of Argentina refuses to give up his ties with the US. He does however announce a free and fair election, to be held next year
22/10/1969 Israel returns the Suez peninsula to Egypt, which interms signs a non-aggression treaty with their northern neighbour and even allows an US airbase in the country. The Arab League condemns this new course, but doesn't dare to outright invade the country in retribution.
Quote:
AR 2: USSR plays Sadat expels Soviets, Egypt now at 1/0, realignment against Argentina unsuccesful
US plays Summit, +1 to Egypt
13/02/1970 Che Guevara wins the presidential elections in Argentina with an overwhelming majority. His popularity with common people, millions of dollars invested in propaganda by Brazil and Chile as well as the relative unpopularity of his conservative rival all helped him to win these elcetions. In his inauguration speech, he promises a better life for all Argentinian people and better relations to their neighbouring states, as well as famously claiming 'Socialism is the true American way!'
11/04/1970 Buzz Aldrin is the first man to go to space and live to tell the tale. Pictures of his suborbital flight are broadcast on TV screens all over the world, ensuring a major prestige boost of the USA.
Quote:
AR 3: USSR plays COMECON, +3 to Argentina
USA spaces Liberation Theology, success, +2 VP
09/09/1970 Not to be outdone too much by the Americans, the USSR rush their own space program. Vladimir Mikhaylovich Komarov is the first Kosmonaut to go on a suborbital space flight and return to earth alive.
01/12/1970 With Zambia and Tanzania, the last British colonies in Africa are released into independence, leaving the Portugese clonoies of Angola and Mosambique as last European holdings on the continent. Africa has seen a few bloody years during the decolonization struggles, with socialist and capitalist forces frequently clashing and millions of deaths caused by those conflicts, with no ideology gaining the upper hand on the continent.
Quote:
AR 4: USSR spaces Camp David, succeds
USA scores Africa, +1 VP to US
10/05/1971 In a grand ceremony, President Kennedy returns the Panama canal to the country it's been built in. Not only does this give the US a major boost of support in Panama and nearby Costa Rica, it also inspires mass protests in nearby Venezuela where the people refuse tobelieve the goverment propaganda about the evil US.
11/06/1971 After more than a month of intense protests, the Venezuelan goverment declares martial law and massively cracks down on demonstrations in the streets, ensuring that the goverment stays in power.
09/10/1971 Massive protests and guerilla warfare rock the Apartheid goverment in South Africa. While the regime stays in control of the situation for most of the time, crucial supply lines to the colonial goverment in Angola get cut. Without major support from Sout Africa, the Portugese lose the capital Luanda to the National Front for the Liberation of Angola before the end of the year.
11/01/1972 Jayaprakash Narayan, Indian premier, and President Kennedy sign a treaty after a three day summit in Dallas, Texas. In the treaty, India gives up its nuclear weapons program in echange for massive US military aid and a guarantee that the US will defend India in case of Chinese or Arabic League aggression.
Quote:
AR 5: UUSR plays Panama Canal Returned, +1 to Venezuela
USA receive +1 in Panama, Costa Rica, Venezuela
USA plays South African Unrest, +2 in India
USSR receive +1 in South Africa, +2 in Angola
04/02/1972 A socialist goverment is voted into power in Burma, seeking strong ties to Thailand, China and the Soviet Union, though the goverment is careful to keep good relations with India, Laos and Cambodia as well.
11/02/1972 The National Front for the Liberation of Angola declares the war against the Portugese tobe over and the country pacified. While the goverment in Lisabon still calls them unlawful rebels, most of the rest of the world accept them as goverment of Angola.
04/04/1972 Incited at least partly by the continuos broadcasting of South Korean propaganda, dissent in North Korea is at an all time high, with people starting to openly protest against the communist regime in the streets, demanding free elections and a reunification with the apparantely better off South.
07/04/1972 Malayan and American broadcasters help make pictures of the North Korean protests appear on TV screens all over Thailand, making it seem like the communist regime there has all but collapsed due to the protests. This leads to similar mass demonstrations in Thailand, although on a smaller scale.
01/05/1972 North Korea starts a massice counter propaganda offensive, showing the condition of workers in sweatshops in South Korea, claiming only the ruling elite in the country is well off and that many of the claims are just american propaganda (which is at least partly true). They alsow crack down against public demonstrations, making the protests fall apart within the month.
06/07/1972 While the protests in Thailand go on longer, support for the communist regime in the public is still strong, as shown by large counterprotests and a win for the communists in the local elections. There is no crackdown by the Thai goverment, as the protests there fizzle out naturally over the course of the year.
11/11/1972 In an unprecendented move, the UN general council threatens sanctions against the United States as the unveil their plans for an aerospace defense system called NORAD, for its violation of the ABM treaty with the Soviets. Even US allies are against the plane as they fear it will make nuclear war more likely, making presindent Kennedy drop the plan.
01/01/1973 New estimates reveal that over two billion people live in Asia now. While there has been a lot of struggle between the different ideologies on the continent, none is in a more dominant position as both the population and the economy keeps rapidly growing.
Quote:
AR 6: USSR plays One Small Step, +1 to Burma, +1 to Angola
USA plays Voice of America as event, -2 USSR inf in North Korea, -2 in Thailand
AR 7:USSR plays NORAD with UN intervention, +2 in North Korea, +1 in Thailand
USA scores Asia for 1 USSR VP
World at the end of Turn 6:
I can edit to include my startings hands. Unfortunately, I think playdek doesn't show your held cards and the game is some time ago, so I would have to guess what I held in some cases. Or is thee a way to see my held card in playdek?
