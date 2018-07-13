alekhine wrote:

This was a very exciting marathon, with many amazing plays. Two presidential elections were stolen with card plays, one of them a genius maneuver (by Pete, I think) involving NY that no one saw coming. Dolley was stolen. Weaseling occurred at an unconscionable rate. Two or three races went to the House for dramatic elections, capped by the stunning election in which the top two candidates tied at four, giving the Chief Justice the deciding vote. Controlling that deciding vote gave Dave the win. Up until then the Chief Justice had played no role at all! He made Edward Everett win the presidency, and the election of a Northern Liberal started the Civil War. Everett's faction had retained its influence and thus took the blame for the Civil War, costing John the game.



J Q Adams gained more and more influence for Dave, as he 2-3 times declined to stand for the presidency and thus stayed alive in the political arena. He was a dominant figure for FIFTY years, from the First Congress, when he was Treasurer, to 1840!



That points to one place where I think the game could be improved. Certain figures have zero chance of dying (basically, off the top of my head, anyone with age rank 25 or 30 and up). There should be long shot chances of the younger guys dying (for example, take the die roll # 3 and instead of killing the oldest guy, make that a 50% chance and split the other 50% among longer shot figures). Just because a figure didn't die in this era doesn't mean he had no chance of dying.



My other quibble is the financial aspect of the game. This was my 5th or 6th play, and I have yet to feel a financial crunch, nor has there been a need for taxes (as opposed to tariffs). For me that aspect of the game has been a waste of time. I think this could be tightened up considerably. What has been the experience of others?



Thanks for putting this into the historical record, John.