John Weber
United States
Ellicott City
Maryland
-
Five of us (all of whom had played the game before) celebrated the 4th by playing a full game of Founding Fathers. So, here's a long session report chronicling the alternative history created by a marathon 12-hour game.
Quick Highlights: Geo Washington a one-term President, defeated for re-election by Jefferson. One electoral tie, one single-party election, and two high tension election, so a total of four elections decided by Congressional votes. Game ended after second high tension election when tie vote in Congress broken by Chief Justice, whose faction won the game as a result, with just one card remaining in "C" Issue Deck. And, as far as I can tell, only a couple of major rules miscues (as noted in detailed summary below).
STARTING FACTIONS
David (GREEN) – first – selected Jefferson and (face down) JQ Adams and G Clinton
Tom (BLUE) – second – selected Hamilton and (face down) Harrison and Pickering
Pete (ORANGE) – third – selected Burr and (face down) Madison and T. Pinckney
John W (RED) – fourth – selected Adams, Jay and (face down) Randolph
John B (YELLOW) wound up with Washington, Franklin and (face down) King
1789-92 TERM: New Statesmen enter play: Wilson (GREEN)
President: Washington (YELLOW)
Vice President: Adams (RED)
State: Hamilton (BLUE)
Treasury: JQ Adams (GREEN)
War: Jay (RED)
AG: King (YELLOW)
Envoy: Madison (ORANGE)
Navy (added by Event): Wilson (GREEN)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: Pickering (BLUE)
CJ: T. Pinckney (ORANGE)
Issues: 1789: Tariff I passed unanimously. Virginia Slave Revolt. Put down by General (Harrison), IP spent by YELLOW
1790: 12th Amendment. Passed unanimously
1791: Franklin (YELLOW) dies, 0 VP for YELLOW. British Attacks on US Shipping. Secretary of Navy created. Resolved by Envoy (Madison).
1792: NW Indian War. Resolved by General (Harrison), IP from both YELLOW and BLUE.
ELECTION OF 1792: Popular Support: L-2 Result: Jefferson-Burr (L) 83, Washington-King (C) 51
Washington forced into retirement after one term, 7 VP for YELLOW.
New Statesmen: Gallatin (RED), Crawford (ORANGE), D. Clinton (BLUE), Ellsworth (YELLOW).
Panic of 1797. Newly-elected President Jefferson makes Speech (+1 IP). Gallatin makes Speech (+1 Pop).
1793-96 TERM
President: Jefferson (GREEN)
Vice President: Burr (ORANGE)
State: JQ Adams (GREEN), Gallatin (RED)*
Treasury: Gallatin (RED)
War: Crawford (ORANGE)
AG: Madison (ORANGE)
Envoy: JQ Adams (GREEN)*
Navy: G. Clinton (GREEN)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: Hamilton (BLUE)
CJ: T. Pinckney (ORANGE)
Issues: 1793: Tennessee, admitted with only YELLOW opposed. Tariff II passed.
1794: France requests Aid, ignored, 3 IP to Jefferson, Popularity to C.
1795: Adams (RED) dies, 0 VP for RED. Sedition Act passes, 32-21, after GREEN makes deal with YELLOW. Popular support moves to C4.
1796: Kentucky, admitted by vote of 31 to 21.
*NOTE: RED played Dominate the President, forcing appointment of Gallatin at State, but Jefferson is able to shift JQ Adams to Envoy position, negating the impact on GREEN faction.
ELECTION OF 1796: Popular Support: C-4. GREEN controls both parties, so Jefferson-G. Clinton (L) defeats JQ Adams-Wilson (C).
VPs: Green 21, Yellow 8, Orange 6, Red and Blue 5.
New Statesmen: Jackson (ORANGE), Tompkins (GREEN). GREEN wins extra initiative (4).
1797-1800 TERM
President: Jefferson (GREEN) 2nd Term
Vice President: G. Clinton (GREEN)
State: Burr (ORANGE)
Treasury: Hamilton (BLUE)
War: Gallatin (RED)
AG: Madison (ORANGE)
Envoy: Tompkins (GREEN)
Navy: Randolph (RED)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: Ellsworth (YELLOW)
CJ: T. Pinckney (ORANGE)
Issues: 1797: Assume State Debts. Passed, 30-23
1798: Ohio admitted as State. Unanimous.
1799: Bill or Rights. Passed with 14 opposed.
1800: Napoleon Seeks Help. Envoy (Tompkins) negotiates. Passed, but ORANGE plays Sabotage to cancel Popularity gains for GREEN.
Jefferson (term limited) retires, 12 VP for GREEN.
ELECTION OF 1800: Popular Support favors C. Result: Hamilton- T. Pinckney (C) 80 Gallatin-Madison (L) 65
New Statesmen: Marshall (YELLOW), Morris (ORANGE), Henry (GREEN)
Randolph (RED) challenges Wilson (GREEN) to a duel. Both miss. Patrick Henry gives popular speech.
David (GREEN) comment: “Just because I have military experience doesn’t mean I can handle a gun.”
Bid for Extra Initiative: won by GREEN (2 IP), who draws and introduces C Pinckney (GREEN)
1801-04 TERM
President: Hamilton (BLUE)
Vice President: T. Pinckney (ORANGE)
State: J. Q. Adams (GREEN)
Treasury: Madison (ORANGE)
War: Marshall (YELLOW)
AG: D. Clinton (BLUE)
Envoy: Ellsworth (YELLOW)
Navy: Wilson (GREEN)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: King (YELLOW)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN), succeeds T. Pinckney, who became VP
Issues: 1801: Pay off War Bonds. Passes (29-8), only RED opposed.
1802: Henry dies, 1 VP for GREEN. (Tax Rebellion, not applicable, draw replacement.) End Slavery, ignored.
1803: Relocate Capitol, passed, only YELLOW opposed.
1804: Women’s Suffrage. Passed by narrow 35-33 vote, after both YELLOW and BLUE spend IP to buy additional votes.
Player quote: “I’m not all that interested, it’s just women.”
Tariff III passed.
ELECTION OF 1804: Popular Support favors C. Hamilton-Marshall (C) 80 Madison-Tompkins (L) 65
Some shenanigans in store, as this election was decided after two card plays, first (1) one by L, to divide MD vote, which would have made it 76-69 L, but then (2) a C card play split Carolinas vote, which secured re-election for Hamilton
With Women’s Suffrage in effect, the first female Statesmen enter the game. Dolley Todd (ORANGE) and Abigail Smith (GREEN). Other new Statesmen: Monroe (RED), CC Pinckney (BLUE), Ames (YELLOW).
After winning bid for Extra Initiative (2 IP), GREEN introduces Gerry (GREEN).
1805-08 TERM
President: Hamilton (BLUE)
Vice President: Marshall (YELLOW)
State: D. Clinton (BLUE)
Treasury: JQ Adams (GREEN)
War: Jay (RED)
AG: Morris (ORANGE)
Envoy: Ellsworth (YELLOW)
Navy: Jackson (ORANGE)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: Gerry (GREEN)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1805: Create National Bank. Passed, 36-32.
1806: G. Clinton dies, 2 VP for GREEN. Quasi-War with France. Delegated to Vice President, BLUE gains support of YELLOW (VP in Faction) and ORANGE (Secy of Navy in Faction). Passed with 20 no votes (from RED and GREEN factions).
1807: Land Act of 1804, passed unanimously.
1808: Defund Bank. Passed by 34-32, with RED and ORANGE opposed.
Hamilton (term limited) retires, 20 VP for BLUE.
ELECTION OF 1808: C Party Leader JQ Adams declines to run, accepts VP spot on ticket with Marshall. Marshall-JQ Adams (C) 132 defeat Gallatin-Burr (L) 77 as C. party remains the most popular.
VP CHECK at this point: GREEN 37, BLUE 27, YELLOW 18, ORANGE 15, RED 9
New Statesmen: Webster (RED), Marcy (ORANGE), Crockett (YELLOW), Tyler (GREEN). RED wins extra initiative, draws and adds Scott (RED). Johnson (YELLOW) also added.
1809-12 TERM
President: Marshall (YELLOW)
Vice President: JQ Adams (GREEN)
State: Ellsworth (YELLOW)
Treasury: Jay (RED)
War: Madison (ORANGE)
AG: Tyler (GREEN)
Envoy: King (YELLOW)
Navy: Marcy (ORANGE)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: Webster (RED)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1809: Indian Removal, passed but cancelled by Chief Justice Tompkins (GREEN), since Theory of Judicial Review is in effect.
1810: Extend Slavery to New Territory: Ignored, tensions rise as a result.
1811: Wilson dies, 4 VP for GREEN. Specie Circular, implemented (IP expended by YELLOW and RED).
1812: Land Act of 1820, defeated by BLUE and GREEN.
ELECTION OF 1812: Vice President JQ Adams is C. party leader, so President Marshall steps aside. Popular Support still favors C, but poor starting position (New England) of JQ Adams leads to C. defeat. Result: Madison-Burr (L) 119 JQ Adams-Tyler 90
Marshall retires, 7 VP for YELLOW.
New Statesmen: Polk (RED), Calhoun (ORANGE), Van Buren (BLUE).
Davy Crockett establishes Republic of Texas, then dies (2 VP for YELLOW).
GREEN wins extra initiative with bid of 3.
1813-16 TERM
President: Madison (ORANGE)
Vice President: Burr (ORANGE)
State: Polk (RED)
Treasury: Jackson (ORANGE)
War: Gallatin (RED)
AG: Monroe (RED)
Envoy: Dolly Todd (ORANGE)
Navy: Randolph (RED)
General: Scott (RED)
PG: Crawford (ORANGE)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
The Liberals return to power, with a powerful coalition of RED and ORANGE ruling the roost.
Issues: 1813: Nullification Crisis. Passed, 46-29 (RED and ORANGE in favor).
1814: Second Seminole War. Won by General Scott (RED).
1815: Adams-Onis Treaty. Passed, 46-29.
1816: Ellsworth dies, 4 VP for YELLOW. Doerr Rebellion suppressed.
Panic of 1825: President Madison loses popularity.
ELECTION OF 1816: Conservatives still more popular. JQ Adams declines to run, deferring to Rufus King. Result: King-Tyler (C) 118 Madison-Burr (91)
Madison retires, 13 VP for ORANGE.
New Statesmen: Clay (RED), Everett (YELLOW), Frelinghuysen (BLUE).
Gallatin and Burr fail to whip up support for Liberals. GREEN wins extra initiative with bid of 3.
1817-20 TERM
President: King (YELLOW)
Vice President: Tyler (GREEN)
State: Van Buren (BLUE)
Treasury: JQ Adams (GREEN)
War: Smith (GREEN)
AG: Calhoun (ORANGE)
Envoy: Polk (RED)
Navy: Johnson (YELLOW)
General: Scott (RED)
PG: Ames (YELLOW)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1817: Louisiana admission, passed 46-29.
1818: Alabama and Missouri state admission cards discarded (pre-requisites not met). Arkansas admitted as State, 50-20.
1819: Gerry dies, 0 VP for GREEN. First Seminole War. Won by General Scott (RED).
1820: Jay dies, 5 VP for RED. Monroe Doctrine, passed.
ELECTION OF 1820: JQ Adams and Gallatin decline to run. King-Tyler (C) 122 Burr-Monroe (L) 94
GAME NOTE: I believe we played this wrong. Since JQ Adams was still the most popular C and thus still the C. party leader, given he had declined to run in 1816, he was obligated to run in 1816, meaning King would have been forced into retirement as a one-term President.
New Statesmen: Dallas (ORANGE), McLean (GREEN).
BLUE wins bid for Extra Initiative (2 IP).
1821-24 TERM
President: King (YELLOW)
Vice President: Tyler (GREEN)
State: D. Clinton (BLUE)
Treasury: JQ Adams (GREEN)
War: Jay (RED)
AG: Morris (ORANGE)
Envoy: Ellsworth (YELLOW)
Navy: Jackson (ORANGE)
General: Scott (RED)
PG: Gerry (GREEN)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Spouses: Abigail Adams marries C. J. Tompkins (GREEN). Dolley Todd marries Fisher Ames (YELLOW).
Issues: 1821: Abigail Adams dies, 1 VP for GREEN. Panic of 1819, ignored, President King loses Popularity.
1822: Illinois admitted as State.
1823: Indiana admitted as State, only GREEN opposed.
1824: Pickering dies, 0 VP for BLUE.
ELECTION OF 1824: JQ Adams forced to run. Public Support favors C, but once again poor starting position of JQ Adams costs the C. the election. Result: VanBuren-Dolly Todd (L) 122 JQ Adams-Tyler (C) 104
King retires, 14 VP for YELLOW.
VP Check: GREEN 44, BLUE 40, YELLOW 39, ORANGE 33, RED 31
New Statesmen: Taylor (YELLOW). YELLOW wins bid for extra initiative (3).
1825-28 TERM
President: Van Buren (BLUE)
Vice President: Dolly Todd (YELLOW)
State: D. Clinton (BLUE)
Treasury: Taylor (YELLOW)
War: McLean (GREEN)
AG: Everett (YELLOW)
Envoy: Jackson (ORANGE)
Navy: Burr (ORANGE)
General: Scott (RED)
PG: JQ Adams (GREEN)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1825: T. Pinckney dies, 1 VP for ORANGE. War of 1812. President Van Buren elects to ignore. Shift 2 to C +6, President loses 1 popularity.
1826: End Slavery, also ignored
1827: Morris dies, 1 VP for ORANGE. Tax Rebellion, not applicable, discarded. Nat Turner Slave Revolt. CC Pinckney dies, 0 VP for BLUE. General Scott puts down slave revolt.
1828: French attacks US Shipping, passed 39-22, with only RED opposed.
ELECTION OF 1828: Popular Support favors C. Conservatives return to power, Polk-Dallas (C) 162 Van Buren-Dolly Todd (L) 63, Conservative party leader (RED) plays NY divides its vote to secure election triumph.
Van Buren retires, 13 VP for BLUE.
1829-32 TERM
President: Polk (RED)
Vice President: Dallas (ORANGE)
State: D. Clinton (BLUE)
Treasury: JQ Adams (GREEN)
War: Jay (RED)
AG: Morris (ORANGE)
Envoy: Ellsworth (YELLOW)
Navy: Jackson (ORANGE)
General: Harrison (BLUE)
PG: Gerry (GREEN)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1829: Randolph dies, 2 VP to RED. Financial Panic, resolved with IP from GREEN.
1830: Minnesota admitted as State, 41-15.
1831: Burr dies, 6 VP to ORANGE. Internal Improvements, passes with only YELLOW opposed.
1832: Ames dies, 5 VP for YELLOW. Wisconsin admitted as State, only YELLOW opposed.
ELECTION OF 1832: Single-Party election as C at +9 Public Support. Polk retires, 13 VP for RED.
GAME NOTE: For the second time in the game, I believe we played this wrong. As one of the four most popular C. Statesman, even though not the C. Party Leader, Polk should have been a candidate for re-election, and not retired from the game as a one-term President.
Candidates are:
JQ Adams (C Party Leader) – Tyler (VP) (GREEN)
Webster (RED) – Johnson (VP) (YELLOW)
Calhoun – Dallas (VP) (ORANGE)
D Clinton – Harrison (VP) (BLUE)
Results of single party election:
PRES: Calhoun 112 Clinton 59 JQ Adams 41 Webster 41
VP: Dallas 110 Tyler 70 Johnson 40 Harrison 28
Election thrown into Congress (tiebreak). RED makes deal with BLUE, who agrees to support Webster in exchange for Sec State position for D Clinton – similar to deal made in real-life 1824 election where Henry Clay swung Congressional support to JQ Adams in exchange for Sec State in new Administration. In Congress, vote is 6 states (NY, NJ, MA, PA, VA, KY) versus 3 states (SC, TN, GA) for Calhoun.
New Statesmen: Bell (BLUE), Stephens (ORANGE), Pierce (YELLOW), Fillmore (RED)
Chief Justice Tompkins tried for Sedition, loses all powers until Liberal party regains control.
1833-36 TERM
President: Webster (RED)
Vice President: Johnson (YELLOW)
State: D. Clinton (BLUE)
Treasury: Fillmore (RED)
War: Marcy (ORANGE)
AG: Calhoun (ORANGE)
Envoy: Dolly Todd (YELLOW)
Navy: Pierce (YELLOW)
General: Scott (RED)
PG: Clay (RED)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1833: C. Pinckney dies, 0 VP for BLUE. 3rd Seminole War, won by General Scott.
1834: Gallatin dies, 9 VP for RED. Oregon Treaty, passed.
1835: Jackson dies, 7 VP for ORANGE. Bleeding Kansas, discarded (no prerequisite). Prevent Kansas-Nebraska Act, ignored. President Webster loses 2 Popularity.
1836: Ostend Manifesto. Ignored. Scott (L party leader), also part of RED faction, gains 1 IP.
ELECTION OF 1836: JQ Adams (C party leader) elects to run, otherwise RED controls both candidates. Popular Support still with C. JQ Adams-Tyler (C) 175 Scott-Buchanan (L) 85
Webster retires, 10 VP for RED.
New Statesmen: Wright (ORANGE), Seward (RED), Seymour (ORANGE).
Pierce (YELLOW) challenges General Scott (RED) to a duel. Pierce hits, both eliminated. 1 VP for YELLOW, 5 VP for RED.
GREEN wins bid for Extra Initiative (3), introduces Sumner (GREEN) as new Statesman.
1837-40 TERM
President: JQ Adams (GREEN)
Vice President: Tyler (GREEN)
State: Sumner (GREEN)
Treasury: Calhoun (ORANGE)
War: Dallas (ORANGE)
AG: Seymour (GREEN)
Envoy: Marcy (ORANGE)
Navy: Johnson (YELLOW)
General: Taylor (YELLOW)
PG: D Clinton (BLUE)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1837: End Slavery, ignored for the third time.
1838: Gadsden Purchase, discarded, no prerequisite. Monroe dies, 2 VP for RED. Panic of 1819, passed after GREEN plays Coalition Building.
1839: Indian Removal Act, ignored.
1840: Independent Treasury System, passed with only RED opposed.
ELECTION OF 1840: Popular Support still with C. Clay-Wright (L) 130 JQ Adams-Tyler (C) 130 - A TIE IN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE (!)
With Chief Justice inactive, election decided by Congress.
Clay defeats JQ Adams, six states (NY, VA, KY, PA, GA, SC) to three (MA, NJ, TN).
JQ Adams retires, having earned a whopping 28 VP for GREEN (making him the most successful Statesman in the game). With the Liberal victory, CJ Tompkins is able to remove the “Tried for Sedition” card. ORANGE wins bid for extra initiative.
New Statesman: Buchanan (YELLOW)
1841-44 TERM
President: Clay (RED)
Vice President: Wright (ORANGE)
State: Buchanan (YELLOW)
Treasury: McLean (GREEN)
War: Crawford (ORANGE), succeeded by Frelinghuysen (BLUE)
AG: Everett (YELLOW)
Envoy: Dolly Todd (YELLOW), succeeded by Sumner (GREEN)
Navy: Marcy (ORANGE)
Interior (newly created): Seward (RED)
General: Taylor (YELLOW)
PG: Seymour (GREEN)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1841: Dolly Todd dies, 3 VP for YELLOW. War of 1812, ignored. President Clay loses popularity.
1842: D. Clinton dies, 10 VP for BLUE. Open Relations with Japan, ignored.
1843: Harrison dies, 3 VP for BLUE. Extend Slavery to Southwest, passed with only GREEN opposed.
1844: Raid on Harpers’ Ferry. Wilmot Proviso, approved by Congress. Tensions rise to near boiling point. Crawford dies, 3 VP for ORANGE.
Treasury deficit over 100, but low die roll means no negative impact.
ELECTION OF 1844: HIGH-TENSION ELECTION
Candidates: NL Everett and Buchanan (YELLOW) 39
SL Clay (RED) – McLean (GREEN) 86
NC Marcy and Dallas (ORANGE) 77
SC Calhoun (RED) – Tyler (GREEN) 48
No one ticket has majority, top three go to Congress.
Calhoun with six states (MA, NY, GA, SC, NJ, TN) wins, versus one for Clay (KY), PA undecided. No States for Marcy whose faction leader supports Calhoun.
Clay retires, 10 VP for RED.
Jesse Benton (ORANGE) enters play via Spouse card. New Statesmen: C Adams (RED), Chase (BLUE). ORANGE wins bid for extra initiative (3).
1845-48 TERM
President: Calhoun (ORANGE)
Vice President: Tyler (GREEN)
State: Dallas (ORANGE)
Treasury: Stephens (ORANGE)
War: Chase (BLUE)
AG: Bell (BLUE)
Envoy: Johnson (YELLOW)
Navy: Wright (ORANGE)*
Interior: Marcy (ORANGE)
General: Taylor (YELLOW)
PG: Everett (YELLOW)
CJ: Tompkins (GREEN)
Issues: 1845: Texas State admission. Passed, 31-8.
1846: Prevent Fugitive Slave Act. Passed, 27-12.
1847: Webster-Ashburton Treaty. Failed, 15-27.
1848: End Slave Auctions in District. Passed.
*Wright able to serve since none of eligible C. Statesmen had Mil. Ability.
Emergency Bonds, tied 18-18, VP Tyler casts deciding vote in opposition. Fails.
Treasury deficit over 100, die roll: President Calhoun loses 1 Popularity.
ELECTION OF 1848: HIGH TENSION ELECTION
Candidates:
NL Everett (YELLOW) – Chase (BLEU) 90
SL Taylor – Buchanan (YELLOW) 62
SC Calhoun (ORANGE) – Tyler (GREEN) 58
NC Marcy – Dallas (ORANGE) 54
No clear majority, top 3 go to Congressional vote.
Everett wins four States (NY, MA, SC, GA). Taylor wins four States (KY, OH, NJ, TN). PA is split.
CJ Tompkins breaks tie in favor of NL (Everett). Game ends in Civil War; thus, subtract votes in Congress and remaining IP to determine winner.
FINAL SCORES
GREEN 64 (net) minus 7 (7 votes, 0 IP) = 57
YELLOW 64 (net) minus 9 (3 votes, 6 IP) = 55
RED 58 (net) minus 5 (4 votes, 1 IP) = 53
ORANGE 62 (net) minus 13 (13 votes, 0 IP) = 49
BLUE 50 (net) minus 8 (7 votes, 1 IP) = 42
And incredibly close and exciting finish, with a final flourish by David (GREEN) whose Chief Justice helped him win in the end.
Alexander Alekhine
United States
Baltimore
Maryland
-
This was a very exciting marathon, with many amazing plays. Two presidential elections were stolen with card plays, one of them a genius maneuver (by Pete, I think) involving NY that no one saw coming. Dolley was stolen. Weaseling occurred at an unconscionable rate. Two or three races went to the House for dramatic elections, capped by the stunning election in which the top two candidates tied at four, giving the Chief Justice the deciding vote. Controlling that deciding vote gave Dave the win. Up until then the Chief Justice had played no role at all! He made Edward Everett win the presidency, and the election of a Northern Liberal started the Civil War. Everett's faction had retained its influence and thus took the blame for the Civil War, costing John the game.
J Q Adams gained more and more influence for Dave, as he 2-3 times declined to stand for the presidency and thus stayed alive in the political arena. He was a dominant figure for FIFTY years, from the First Congress, when he was Treasurer, to 1840!
That points to one place where I think the game could be improved. Certain figures have zero chance of dying (basically, off the top of my head, anyone with age rank 25 or 30 and up). There should be long shot chances of the younger guys dying (for example, take the die roll # 3 and instead of killing the oldest guy, make that a 50% chance and split the other 50% among longer shot figures). Just because a figure didn't die in this era doesn't mean he had no chance of dying.
My other quibble is the financial aspect of the game. This was my 5th or 6th play, and I have yet to feel a financial crunch, nor has there been a need for taxes (as opposed to tariffs). For me that aspect of the game has been a waste of time. I think this could be tightened up considerably. What has been the experience of others?
Thanks for putting this into the historical record, John.
-
-
Tripp Ritter
United States
Seattle
Washington
-
alekhine wrote:
This was a very exciting marathon, with many amazing plays. Two presidential elections were stolen with card plays, one of them a genius maneuver (by Pete, I think) involving NY that no one saw coming. Dolley was stolen. Weaseling occurred at an unconscionable rate. Two or three races went to the House for dramatic elections, capped by the stunning election in which the top two candidates tied at four, giving the Chief Justice the deciding vote. Controlling that deciding vote gave Dave the win. Up until then the Chief Justice had played no role at all! He made Edward Everett win the presidency, and the election of a Northern Liberal started the Civil War. Everett's faction had retained its influence and thus took the blame for the Civil War, costing John the game.
J Q Adams gained more and more influence for Dave, as he 2-3 times declined to stand for the presidency and thus stayed alive in the political arena. He was a dominant figure for FIFTY years, from the First Congress, when he was Treasurer, to 1840!
That points to one place where I think the game could be improved. Certain figures have zero chance of dying (basically, off the top of my head, anyone with age rank 25 or 30 and up). There should be long shot chances of the younger guys dying (for example, take the die roll # 3 and instead of killing the oldest guy, make that a 50% chance and split the other 50% among longer shot figures). Just because a figure didn't die in this era doesn't mean he had no chance of dying.
My other quibble is the financial aspect of the game. This was my 5th or 6th play, and I have yet to feel a financial crunch, nor has there been a need for taxes (as opposed to tariffs). For me that aspect of the game has been a waste of time. I think this could be tightened up considerably. What has been the experience of others?
Thanks for putting this into the historical record, John.
Taxes have not been a big deal, but we have generally avoided big spending. A few times we have fully crashed the economy thanks to major spend events coming in the same administration. I think if you fail to roll out the tariffs early on, you can get beat up pretty badly. We've also had games where we were trying to weaken the leading President and ended up blowing up the country that way. Conversely, I have seen a President try to sink the country to make sure their lead held!
-
-
Alexander Alekhine
United States
Baltimore
Maryland
-
Hmmm I think there’s a chance we’re playing too nicely. We did have a few instances where a major congressional revolt was occurring and then the president bought people off with plum offices, but in general the president got what he wanted.
-
|