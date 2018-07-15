Rules



Virginia It's been a long time since I played an ACW battle game. Decades perhaps, as my interests have focussed on strategic and especially operational treatments of that war. My long time favorite games on the subject are Eric Lee Smith's The Civil War (Victory Games) and John Prados' The Campaigns of Robert E. Lee (Clash of Arms). The latter may very well be my all time favorite wargame. But it was well past the time I plunge into battle again, so I happily took up my friend Roberto's siren call for a first time through, learning game of Battle Hymn (Volume 1): Gettysburg & Pea Ridge, Eric Lee Smith's return to a favorite subject.



We were not disappointed. We chose the "First Day" scenario for Pea Ridge as it has a relatively small number of counters, sets up quickly, and recreates on a brigade scale the glory of the regimental Pea Ridge game in the TSS system, of which Roberto is a great fan and advocate. I don't remember ever playing any Pea Ridge battle game, so let's try something new!



Our typical Thursday evening gaming sessions at Kip's place typically run 4-5 hours, so Roberto and I were hopeful, but not successful, in completing our scenario on time; by the time we got started, we were running a little late, so I believe we played maybe 3.5 hours or so. But we learned the system, ironed out the kinks, and expect we could finish the game on time next time out (our chosen scenario is 9 "hourly" turns long).



So what about the game? It is as mentioned above a brigade scale game, but it has a number of innovative features that give it enhanced "granularity" that simulate regimental action. At the heart of the game is a favorite ("Panzer Command")Smith mechanic, the chit pull activation system, but with a great twist. Each side has one "combat chit" in the cup; most chits activate units to move and manuever by formation, typically division or independent brigades, only the combat chit(s) trigger fighting. Early on in "Pea Ridge" (the first 5 hours), the Rebel player has the initiative, which allows him to hold his combat chit outside of the draw cup and play it anytime preemptively before the next chit draw. The Yank is not so lucky,as his chit arrives randomly during the hour.



Both sides maneuver units as the chits fly, the Reb to organize an attack, the Yank to build a coherent defense for the three VP hexes aligned along an east-west axis somewhat centrally located on the funky period map. In our experience, the Yank combat chit usually showed up with irrelevant timing, useless, not unlike punching empty air. The Reb, however, could create contact, i.e. move into contact on a chit draw(s), and then trigger the fight by pitching in his "hole card" combat chit. Note here, the player playing a combat chit is the "attacker" and has more active options in the combat procedure, including the "attacker retreat before combat" ploy, which may seem puzzling at first, but given the assymetrical way units on both sides may maneuver into contact prior to combat, the attacker may need to pull a unit or two out of trouble before the shooting starts. So one may attack defensively!



There is no stacking in BH:G&PR, and units are not created equally, ranging in size from 1 to 8 SPs, and very poor (-3) to great morale (+3). You can't hide po' boys in stacks with heavy hitters. We know where you are, and we're coming to get you....



Mostly, in our game, there was no combat to be had until the Reb(Roberto) was ready kick it off, although the Yank(me) ducked a fight for the easternmost objective hex, Elkhorn Tavern, the one targetted by Sterling Price's formidable advancing column, with the first usable random Yank combat chit pull. The first furious fight was the result of a Rebel strike on Leetown (notorious hex 1515), where a Rebel move chit was followed immediately by the play of the premptive Rebel combat chit.



Combat is somewhat "sticky", as brigades are literally forced to split fires evenly (as possible) among all enemy units in adjacent ZOC hexes. This strikes me as a nod to regimental level warfare, as the even splits of fire factors indeed represent regimental firing arcs, facing as many threats as presented. Attacking, though, is dangerous, as the defending unit(s) get an approach fire(before combat) on enemy moving into own ZOCs, albeit mitigated somewhat by a -3 fire combat modifier.



Terrain, at Pea Ridge, features lots of fire blocking terrain, such as woods and forest, so artillery typically only comes into play at 1 hex rather than ranges up to 4 hexes away. An elevated gun, however, can get over blockages, if you can get a gun to a high elevation. But at 1 hex, it can be very effective.



Combat, after approach fire hit results are tested for morale, may be resolved in one or two rounds. If the attacker does not earn an advance after two rounds, he must retreat. What we saw in our Leetown fight is probably typical for the system, units on both sides get dinged, pass/fail multiple morale tests in random fashion, then attacking and defending units end up in various stages of success/failure. A unit here or there will shatter and disappear for the rest of the battle "day". Other units will abide, with some combination of SP losses and demoralizations, but less effective as the day wanes. Most hits are translated into demoralizations, but the latter are just as bad as losses over the short haul, and we were playing a single day "short haul", Grrrr.



The best units in the Union OoB, the infantry brigades of the 1st and 4th divisions, held the (early) day at Leetown (the Union left), and the first waves of Rebel attacks left a number of Confederate brigades whittled down, if not shattered. Price, however, now managed to engage the Union right. There was a spot of clear terrain there, and Price brought along a number of artillery units, comprising a multi-unit "grand battery". Whew, they quickly shattered a dismounted Union cavalry brigade holding the Yanks' right's left. The Union 6th division, so far unbloodied, was somewhat out of position to deflect the Rebel thrust to its left, through the dismounted cavalry. Reserves were at hand in the form of several very weak independent Union cavalry units, probably no more than regiments, but presented in the game as 1SP brigades. Tough to get any traction with those guys, and they started disappearing, too, clean kills and not just shattered.



Honk! Beulah the buzzer honked at near 11PM, ending our game. As it stood, the Rebs owned one of three VP hexes, Elkhorn Tavern on the right, seriously threatened the central VP hex, the critical cross roads, and may even have had a shot at Leetown, the leftmost VP hex, if the Union shifted any strength to the east, which seemed very likely. We'd played 5/9 game "hour" turns, enjoyed ourselves immensely, and realized the best was yet to come had we been able to carry on.



Since we were playing a learning game, we indeed spent some time looking through the rulesbook, scanning the countersheets, and together parsing the odd difficult passage. We had no particular issues, it just took a little time to work things out. Next time, look out!



Notes on Battle Hymn



Gettysburg/Battle Hymn started out as a prototype for a Shenandoah Studio iPad game app during my days as a regular app playtester for them. Shenandoah designers often developed a paper and cardboard prototype for what eventually would be an iPad app.



I did most of my best work on the Shenandoah Battle of the Bulge app, for which I wrote several topics for the player’s guide. For Battle of the Bulge, the paper and card prototype was offered as a Kickstarter premium for pledging at an enhanced level. I kibbitzed FTF with Nick Karp and Mark Hermann at the WBC several years ago during their design and development of the board game prototype for the El Alamein app. I dropped out of that project shortly thereafter. The Compass Battle Hymn: Gettysburg also has a history as a Kickstarter premium prior to Slitherine buying Shenadoah.



My history with Eric goes back to VG’s The Civil War, where I led the Northern Virginia blind playtest team, comprised mostly of team John Prados play testers (with Jamie Adams and Dan Goure) I first met Eric FTF at an Origins in Detroit shortly after TCW wrapped up (Eric moved on to Panzer Command).













