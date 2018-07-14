|
Tom Thornsen
“The Whirlpool” scenario is a very good introduction to the game. This was a teaching game, where I was introducing one of my regular opponents to the game. It took us about 8 hours to complete it, which includes a few breaks and some looking up of rules just to be sure I had things correct. The game goes back and forth as reinforcements arrive for each side, reflecting the nature of American Civil War battles.
There are 15 Victory points worth of hexes in the area of play, and to win you need to control 8 of them. The Trostle and Weichert farms behind the Union lines are 3VP each and need to be defended. There are 3VP along Houck’s ridge, 1VP for Devil’s Den, 3VP on the Stony Hill and 2VP in the Peach Orchard.
4:20pm - It looks pretty grim for Anderson’s brigade at the start. He has a couple of regiments of the Texas Brigade and Law’s brigade coming up on his right, drifting away from the fighting at Little Round Top (off the top of the map) and Benning’s Brigade is starting to arrive in support. Confederate artillery support is far away on Seminary Ridge, but does have an impact on turn one implemented with a die roll for each hex with Union artillery in the Peach Orchard.
The Confederates get to choose two of their 6 Command chits to add to the draw. I always choose “Rebel Yell” as one. The +1 for Cohesion is huge for surviving the defensive fire and 2-> column shift for the assault often makes the difference. ANV Veterans is my starting choice for the second chit, it is nice to have that reroll option an a really bad Cohesion check roll on a key unit. Later in the game I will replace this with the “Rally” chit to get a unit back into action without having to pause the entire Brigade with a “Regroup” command. That +2 increase to Cohesion for the Rally Roll is HUGE!
4:20 – 5:00pm; Hood activates on a ‘4’ due to his starting the scenario wounded (Law was acting Brigade Commander) but rolls well enough to have Law and Robertson combine to drive Ward’s Brigade supporting Smith’s artillery from the Devils Den. The Rocky terrain offers no protection from fire combat, but combined with the high ground it makes close combat very difficult for the attacker. The use of the “Rebel Yell” chit here makes the difference and Law’s brigade is making good progress. The 1st Texas had one of those unfortunate incidents where it achieved a Routine Cohesion Test on the 99 PA regiment, but ‘snake eyes’ on the Cohesion Test caused him to retreat and take a Morale hit (later removed during a “defense” command. There is no “sure thing” in this game.
Anderson’s brigade drives DeTrobriand’s brigade back up the Stoney Hill as Burling’s small brigade holds a picket line in front. He is unlikely to last long against the firepower now deployed in the woods in front of him.
Kershaw’s and the remainder of Benning’s brigades arrive as reinforcements at 4:40 and rush forward on the left of the confederate line. Each of the five brigades are deployed in two lines on a front two hexes wide. Sweitzer has brought up his Brigade on the East side of the Stoney Hill, while DeTrobriand collects his regiments and deploys on the ridge line facing south.
5:00pm – 5:20pm; Law’s brigade with both the SP and Cohesion advantage continue to drive Ward’s brigade back along Houck’s Ridge. The high ground at the North end of the ridge now stands between them. Robertson’s Texans engage Sweitzer’s brigade, uncovering Winslow’s artillery in the process. Expect cannister fire at the start of next turn!
Burling’s Boys in front of the Stoney Hill continue to “Stonewall” Anderson’s brigade. Even with their relatively low cohesion ratings, low die rolls for the cohesion checks can make heroes of almost anyone! With only two of his four regiments up Benning is able to drive off the Union forces from the West side of the Stoney Hill, but cannot climb the ridge. The 2 GA and 17 GA are now on the higher ground and will soon come up in support.
Kershaw, the first of McLaw’s brigades to get into action, are activated twice with both McLaw’s activation and Longstreet’s. They charge forward into the Peach Orchard and the Union artillery and are rewarded with a color die of ‘1’ for all three defensive shots against them…doing no damage. With the 4-> column shift for close combat against a hex that is 50% or more artillery the Union artillery on that flank is depleted and driven off.
With the virtual collapse of their right flank, the Union situation looks lost. But help is on the way with the 5:20 arrival of two brigades and the 5:40 arrival of the other two brigades from Caldwell’s 1st division of the II corps.
5:20pm – 6:20pm; To add insult to injury, the two regiments of Law’s brigade and the 2 GA regiment leave the game to support the attack on Little Round top if they are not adjacent to an enemy unit. Robertson’s two Texas regiments must now hold Houck’s ridge against the building Union presence. Anderson’s brigade finally gets a regiment on to the Stoney Hill, but an emboldened DeTrobriand counterattacks and drives him off with heavy losses. Benning’s brigade takes a couple of turns off when the die roll for Hood to activate results in a “Limited” activation.
Kelly’s Irish brigade, with Cross’s and Zook’s brigaded aligned to their right, reinforce the Union right and deliver some devastating volleys into Kershaw’s regiments. The S. Carolina regiments fall back out of range to conduct some “Defense” commands to recover. Past time for the confederate “Rally!” chit to get into the draw cup.
The activation numbers for the Union leaders are ‘2’ and ‘3’, but a couple of timely low rolls and they are now deployed where even a limited activation allows them to deliver fire on any enemy in range. Take every shot you can, as there is no down side to shooting at a target even on the lowest column. We had several instances where fire combat on the ‘C’ or ‘1’ column caused a Cohesion Check and Depletion of an unfortunate target.
Burbank’s brigade arrives at 6:00pm, followed by Day’s brigade at 6:20 on the Union left. These V corps units of Ayres 2nd division prepare to overwhelm the two Texas regiments on Houck’s ridge. But two more of McLaw’s brigades arrive at 6:20pm as well. Wooford’s brigade will come to the assistance of Kershaw and Benning and attack along the ridge that is behind the Stoney Hill. Semmes’ brigade will double-time to the East to reinforce the brave Texan’s on Houck’s ridge. Presently the Confederates control 2VP in the Peach Orchard, 2VP on Houck’s ridge and 1VP for Devil’s Den. Needing 3 more and with no more reinforcements coming for either side it comes down to the last four turns!
6:20pm – 7:20pm; Burbank’s brigade of US Regular troops drives the outnumbered Texans from Houck’s ridge. Every possible activation is used to get Semmes brigade over there, and the race for Houck’s ridge goes to the Union. The confederates control Devil’s Den and 1VP on the ridge with 1 more between the lines. It will be hotly contested on the last turn. Day’s brigade hurries to the West, where the confederate attack is driving in that flank.
Benning’s and two regiments of Wofford’s brigades combine to finally drive DeTrobriand from the Stony Hill. The fighting is still “Hand-to-Hand” in the forest hexes of that woods as the 17 ME makes an heroic stand and prepares to counterattack.
The rest of Wofford’s brigade plus Barksdale’s 21 MS regiment, Kershaw’s brigade and the 8 AL plow into the Irish brigade and drive them back into the woods. Kershaw’s brigade is shot-up in the process, but the attack shatters Zook’s small brigade and Cross takes his brigade to the defense of the Trostle farm. The confederate advance gets behind him, leaving no retreat. At the start of the next turn an early activation of Wilcox brigade (the only confederate III corps unit in this scenario) will see the 8 AL regiment fire and move up to close combat this hex, forcing that stack to retreat out of the playing area and on to the broken track. The 8 AL occupies the Trostle farm for 3VP. As the turn ends the confederates control 10VPs, but keep your eye on the 148 PA regiment, the last of Cross’ brigade in play.
7:20-7:40pm; The US 14th Regiment moves up onto Houck’s ridge and drives Semmes Georgians away. The confederates still control one hex on the hill, which should be enough for the victory.
Believing that Wofford’s brigade could hold the line at the Trostle farm, the 8 AL regiment moves to the right to help clear the Union troops from the Stony Hill. The last chit pull of the game is Caldwell, with an activation rating of ‘2’. Low and behold he rolls exactly that and activates his last brigade…Cross. The 148 PA fires on the 21 MS and drives them back 1, into the Trostle farm. Then they advance adjacent to the farm and close combat that same unit. The defensive fire rolls a ‘1’ on the colored die and fails to get even a routine cohesion check on the ‘2 cohesion (unsupported) unit. In the close combat that follows the 148 PA is depleted, but it is the 21 MS that takes a morale hit and retreats! The 148 PA advances into the farm to claim those 3VP from the confederates and secure a win for them 8-7!
Win or lose, this is a really fun scenario.
Ron Freda
How do you insert pictures in your session report?
Claude Whalen
And that is the way we want it to go, down to the last roll!
HERMANN LUTTMANN
Great AAR, Tom - thanks so much for posting this!
Herm
Mayor Jim
Great report...thanks!
Tom Thornsen
ronfreda wrote:
How do you insert pictures in your session report?
Hey Ron...when you create the message there is an icon below the emoticons with a file that says "Upload New Geek Image" when you cursor over it. Click on it and select the picture you want to upload to display at that point in the message. I usually shrink mine down from my camera so they are around 1MB before I do so.
