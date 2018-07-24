|
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
This is my first official Nemo's War session report.
My aim is to make session reports as detailed as possible about each journey. Each turn will be called a "week" in the Captain's Log.
This is my 6th time playing through Nemo's War, so I would consider myself still relatively inexperienced. If you have corrections, recommendations or suggestions between parts of a journey, feel free to make them in the comments.
Setup
Nemo will set out with the science motive. As we set out to sea, you should know the following:
We will be playing without any expansions (neither Deadly Seas, nor Upgrades).
We will play at the Sailor difficulty level, making the game easier.
We won't be playing with "taking the blows", or any other optional rules.
We start with the "Monstrous Design" upgrade. The 4 random available upgrade cards are "Steam Torpedoes", "Periscope Device", "Fog Machine" and "Strengthened Prow".
I will try to keep score dynamically. We start with a surprisingly large 68 victory points!!
Oh! And we will use the Cloth Map! I probably should have ironed it first, but I was too eager and had to start the game right away to get my fix... so... let's start!
Captain's Log, Week 1
We set out on our journey from the European Seas, seeking out adventures and the science that will lead humanity from tyranny.
Event phase: The South Pole (keep)
Placement - W:1,5 placing hidden ships in both seas. Action points increase to their maximum of 5
Actions:
1) First action will be to search for treasure, risking a crew. Our roll of 7(+3) grabs us a 2 gem token.
2) Our next action is to conduct a stalk attack. We reveal a very challenging freighter - The Scotia. Nemo gives the order to proceed with the attack, risking a crew. A roll of 7(+4) barely sinks the freighter. Our notoriety goes up to 1, and we take the Scotia as salvage.
3) We conduct our 2nd stalk attack. This time revealing another difficult Freighter - The America. Nemo once again gives the ordre to attack, risking a crew. 7(+4) again, and the America goes down. We take her as salvage and our Notoriety increases to 2.
4) We conduct our 3rd stalk attack. The whaler Gange is revealed. A juicy target. Risking a crew, the result of 7(+4) ensures an easy victory. Once again we take her for salvage, but also a treasure - a retain token to gain a Nemo or keep for 4 gems.
The Nautilus had a very busy first week, sinking ships and finding treasure. Let's hope the 2nd week is just as good.
Captain's Log, Week 2
Event Phase: Public Opinion. It seems the governments of the world were shocked into action by Nemo's marauding in the European seas. This is always a tough card, but I like the timing here, early in the game. A hidden ship is placed in each major ocean.
Placement - W:4,4 placing a hidden ship in the South Atlantic, and then overflowing the additional one to the North Atlantic. A third treasure is placed on the adventure deck, and a treasure destined for the South Atlantic is overflowed into the Cape of Good Hope.
Our current status:
Actions:
1) This looks like a good opportunity to go on an adventure, with 3 treasure tokens sitting on top of the deck. We draw "The Treasure Fleet". The Sunken Treasure goes into the North Atlantic, and the treasure token overflows to the European sea. For treasures, we draw "x and draw 2 treasure tokens", a retain for a reroll or 4 gems, a 3 gem token, a 4 gem token, and another 3 gem token.
Captain's Log, Week 3
Event Phase: Ocean Wealth. Wow. Maybe I need to switch to Explorer! That's a lot of treasure on the table. I place treasures in the following overflows: South Pacific (1), Central Pacific (2), Arctic Ocean (3), Cape Horn (4), and nothing for (5,6).
Placement - W:1,4 Placing hidden ships in Western Pacific and North Atlantic.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Move to North Atlantic
2) Search for the sunken treasure fleet! We risk crew and come up with 6(+3) for a success! We gain the fleet, helping us with incite, as well as a precious treasure, which ends up being a 2 gem treasure.
Nemo's journey is to be continued. So far so good. It looks like we are up to 90 victory points so far!
-
- Last edited Tue Jul 24, 2018 4:40 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Sat Jul 21, 2018 7:18 am
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
I am having a hard time making out your available Upgrades -- I think they are Steam Torpedo, Reinforced Armor, Fog Machine and Strengthened Prow, but am not sure. Your description of combat leaves out the "+1" derived from Stalk attacks -- I hope that was just an oversight, because that would be the equivalent of going from "Sailor" to "Captain" mode.
In any case, cool to see you doing a session in such detail. I have debated doing one of these myself for years, but never did "pull the trigger". Having no graphic ability, my work would have been just a "wall of text" -- your addition of pictures is welcome.
One note: Not that I have any idea how to do it, but most pictures that I have seen in BGG session reports have been able to be "blown-up" (greatly) -- for some reason I wasn't able to do so here.
-
- Last edited Sat Jul 21, 2018 6:28 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jul 21, 2018 6:26 pm
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
Thanks Wes! Your feedback will help to make my sessions better. Right now, I'm aiming for someone who is familiar with the game to be able to follow along, and learn by seeing how I've played, or perhaps think of ways they may have done something different. So, that's why I think pictures are important. And it looks like once a week, maybe right after placement is a good place to show what the board state is.
For pictures, you should be able to click the magnifying glass (+) in the upper left corner of the photo to blow it up more. Or you could click on the picture and select "original" for size.
The pictures are cutting off the edges a bit, since the board is so wide, and I'm taking photos with an iPhone. I will take a separate one of the upgrades, but they are "Steam Torpedoes", "Periscope Device", "Fog Machine", and "Strengthened Prow".
I HAD forgotten to add the +1 for stalk, but would have probably remembered after a fail. I'll edit the original post so people aren't confused.
-
-
Bart Rachemoss
United States
Silver City
New Mexico
Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.
-
GameBreaker wrote:
One note: Not that I have any idea how to do it, but most pictures that I have seen in BGG session reports have been able to be "blown-up" (greatly) -- for some reason I wasn't able to do so here.
I don' think there is anything the OP can do about this. The format of the image pages was changed drastically yesterday (or the day before). If images work differently for you, perhaps it is due to those changes. Some people have reported problems. Here, the "+ magnifying glass" button above the images seems to work as it always has.
-
-
Alan Emrich
United States
Irvine
California
-
Quote:
1) First action will be to search for treasure, risking a crew. Our roll of 7(+3) grabs us a 2 gem token.
That doesn't sound correct. 7+3=10; 10=1 Gem token.
Certainly not a game-breaker.
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
Alan Emrich wrote:
Quote:
1) First action will be to search for treasure, risking a crew. Our roll of 7(+3) grabs us a 2 gem token.
That doesn't sound correct. 7+3=10; 10=1 Gem token.
Certainly not a game-breaker.
I think Mr. Suitcase meant A 2 value gem (rather than two gems).
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
Quote:
Thanks Wes! Your feedback will help to make my sessions better. Right now, I'm aiming for someone who is familiar with the game to be able to follow along, and learn by seeing how I've played, or perhaps think of ways they may have done something different.
I don't want to "pollute" your game with my "sometimes extreme" views. Personally, I would find these Upgrades (awesome killing machine can be created with a very low "profile") and fantastically good Event cards (even Public Opinion can be "spun" into a big advantage) practically "calling me" to switch to the Anti-Imperialism Motive. But then every aspect of this game would now be planned out in great detail -- sort of defeating the "enjoying the wonder of discovery" game you are laying out.
If you are planning to "stick" with a "soft" Motive, I will just make the general recommendation to limit attacks to revealed ships whenever possible. Blasting hidden ships for Salvage immediately to gain Torpedoes quickly is a worthy reason, but all the other Upgrades could "wait". This was a major topic of discussion when NW2 first came out, Science gains most from massively Adventuring (particularly during Lull turns with copious "free Action support") -- ship-killing needs to be done to survive, but restricting such killing to revealed ships is the ideal. Not only will you need to "waste" time killing "less" (more SPP dice "absorbed"), you can efficiently pick and choose your targets.
Starting out Science Nemo in the European Seas was ideal to "sit" until the board evolved" -- the ES being a "3 source Ocean" in a "cul-de-sac", is an ideal place to be patient. But almost no one has that kind of patience, and I am not saying that line of play is "exciting" (especially for a session report) -- I don't blame you for getting the wanderlust and "doing things". Feel free to ignore my comments and just have fun.
-
- Last edited Sat Jul 21, 2018 8:47 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jul 21, 2018 8:37 pm
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
GameBreaker wrote:
Alan Emrich wrote:
Quote:
1) First action will be to search for treasure, risking a crew. Our roll of 7(+3) grabs us a 2 gem token.
That doesn't sound correct. 7+3=10; 10=1 Gem token.
Certainly not a game-breaker.
I think Mr. Suitcase meant A
2 value gem (rather than two gems).
Correct. I'll try to make it clearer from here on out.
-
-
Paul Kreutzer
United States
-
Nice touch the copy of "Twenty Thousand Leagues" on the table!
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
The Captain's Log, First Journey, part B
Captain's Log, Week 4
The sea calls out to Nemo. As he ponders, his contemplations rest on whether he ought to save humanity's path through science, or through violence. He thought he could save them with reason, but may well need to switch to a show of arms. Plenty of time to reason out the perfect path to end the rising imperial ambitions.
Event Phase: Vanikoro (keep). Another keep card that needs me to go somewhere for good points.
Placement - W:1,2 Overflowing a hidden ship from the Western Pacific to the Indian Ocean. Also adding one to the Eastern Pacific. Action points go from 1 to 2.
Current Status:
Actions: What to do with only 1? With so many treasures available, I think I'll focus there.
1) Search for Treasure. Risk a crew and roll 7(+3) for a success. Our treasure token is a 3 VP treasure.
Captain's Log, Week 5
Event Phase: A Capital Encounter. Another bad luck event. We've got to attack the Cerberus (8,10) - a capital ship. The Cerberus attacks first. There's nothing we can do to mitigate the roll, however a roll of 9 means me avoid getting hit! Nemo will risk a crew for the Nautilus to strike back, and our roll of 6(+4) will JUST barely do the job! Notoriety doesn't move due to Monstrous Design, and we'll put the Cerberus in Salvage.
Placement - W:1,4 A hidden boat overflows into the Central Pacific, and another into Cape Horn. Action points are increased from 1 to 4.
Current Status:
Actions:
1-2) Refit the Nautilus. I will wager a crew, as well as a treasure token worth 2 VP. The roll is 4(+5), and that gives us a success! We will purchase Steam Torpedoes, as this gives us the most flexibility in terms of points for Science, as well as functionality.
3) Our 2nd action will be to incite. I had contemplated grabbing the Fog Machine during the refit action, but a few incite actions may allow us the flexibility to delay that purchase. Nemo risks a crew to encourage Mexican Independence! The result is 7(+5), and they break the shackles of imperialism. (but more importantly, we go down by 2 on the notoriety track!).
FREE) Torpedo a hidden ship. We draw a freighter - the Agamemnon (-,8). Our roll of 6 sinks her, and we put her in salvage. This is not a stalk attack, so our notoriety goes up by 1.
Captain's Log, Week 6
Event Phase: The Transatlantic Cable. Though welcome, it does make my incite action in the previous turn pointless. Currently, it will be worth 3 VP at the end of the game, or 3 VP for the other incite cube I can add (which is more volatile), so I'll just hold onto it for now.
Placement - W:5,6 Hidden ships are placed in the European Sea as well as the Cape of Good Hope. Action points go from 1 to 2.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Travel to the South Atlantic.
FREE) Torpedo a hidden ship. This is revealed to be the freighter "Ellen Southard" (-,10). Our torpedo roll is 10, sinking it, which we take for salvage, and increase notoriety by 2 to 6.
2) I will take us to zero action points and incite, risking a crew. We roll 11(+5) and notoriety falls to 4, and an uprising cube is placed on Livingstone's expedition.
Captain's Log, Week 7
Event Phase: Act Two. Yellow warships are added to the ship token pool. A black die is added to the placement dice, and another event is drawn. This is "At Full Steam", which essentially asks me to sink a warship in the Atlantic.
Placement - W:4,6 B:3 Hidden Ships added to North Atlantic, South Atlantic and an overflow is added into the European Seas. Action points increase from zero to 2.
Current Status:
Actions:
1-2) Use the keep card "The South Pole". This places it in the pass pile, and increases notoriety by 1. It also uses up 2 actions.
FREE) Torpedo a hidden ship. The "Rhone" (-,7) is a British mail ship. Soon, she will deliver mail no longer (I hope). 11 is rolled and she is decisively sunk and put into salvage. Our notoriety increases to 6.
Captain's Log, Week 8
Event Phase: Magnetic Mines. Well... well. I don't think I've seen this one before. Very impressive. I will attempt to pass this using a Nemo and a Hull. A roll of 8(+4) ensures success, and it is placed as an available upgrade.
Though Nemo professed to saving the world through science, he increasingly used that science to enhance the Nautilus' already formidable martial capabilities.
Placement - W:2,3 B:5 Hidden ships placed in the Eastern Pacific, the South Atlantic, and the European Seas. Action points increase from 0 to 1.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) An incite action. We will risk a crew. A roll of 7(+5-1) ensures another uprising, and we place an uprising cube, and reduce notoriety to 5.
FREE) Our free torpedo action. We reveal the "Hannah More" (-,8), a passenger ship. We sink her with a 6, and add it to our salvage.
Captain's Log, Week 9
Event Phase: The Chinese Treasure Fleet. A treasure token is placed in the Pacific Coast as an overflow, but there's nowhere to put the one destined for the Indian Ocean. We're not a move away from either ocean, so we resolve the Fail result, and gain a Nemo or a Crew, which are already at max. So the card is wasted.
Placement - W:2,3 B:3 Hidden ship tokens are overflowed into the Central Pacific, the Artic Ocean, and the South Atlantic. There are no longer any spaces free of hidden ships. Action points increase from 0 to 1. Bad luck with the action points so far.
Current situation:
Actions:
FREE) Sacrifice our Second officer for an action point, taking us to 2.
1-2) Refit the Nautilus. We will risk a crew and a 2 VP treasure token. The roll is 6(+5) and we will select Strengthened Prow for 4 salvage points.
FREE) Take a free potshot with our torpedoes. Our first warship appears, the raider "Shenandoah" (8,9). She attacks us first and rolls (1,2) hitting the Nautilus in the Hull (4). Our torpedo fires and we roll a 2.
I don't want to lose our ability to fire torpedoes, so we will use our retain treasure reroll and the new result is 9, and the Shenandoah is sunk, going into Salvage. Notoriety increases to 7. "At Full Steam"'s conditions have been met and it is placed in the Pass pile!
Captain's Log, Week 10
Event Phase: The Gulf Stream (Keep). Such an situationally excellent event!
Placement - W:1,6 B:1 The "Arapiles" (6,10) is drawn and placed in the Western Pacific. The "Abraham Lincoln" (6,9) is drawn and placed in the Indian Ocean. Finally, the "Royal Adelaide" (-,10) is added to the Western Pacific. Action points increase from 0 to 5!
Current Situation:
Actions:
FREE) Nemo decides to use "The Gulf Stream". He moves the Nautilus to the Western Pacific, and places the card in the Pass pile.
FREE) We attack the Royal Adelaide with Torpedoes. A roll of 8 sinks the ship and increases our notoriety to 9. We place her in salvage.
1-2) We refit the Nautilus, risking a crew and a 3 VP treasure token. We roll 8(+6)(-1) and spend 1 salvage for Magnetic Mines.
3) We attack the Arapiles (6,10) with a Stalk Attack, risking a crew. We attack first due to Magnetic Mines, and 6(+5) is rolled, easily sinking her. She is added to Salvage.
4) We use the Pass action on the Keep card "Vanikoro" and grab 2 treasure tokens for an action. We get a 1 VP and a 4 VP token.
Captain's Log, Week 11
Event Phase: Captain Nemo's Diaries (keep). Who needs this? I'm writing the Captain's Log!
Placement - W:2,2 B:3 lull turn. The whaler "Pequod" (-,9) is placed in the Eastern Pacific. The Armored Frigate "Jylland" (6,10) is placed in the Central Pacific. A treasure available token is placed on the adventure deck. Uprisings are checked in North Atlantic (auto pass), and South Atlantic with a 3 rolled (pass).
Current Situation:
Actions:
1) Refit, risking a crew and a 3 VP treasure token. Roll of 8 (+6) gives us a brilliance. We were after the Fog Machine, but we will take the Periscope Device instead for our 2 salvage.
FREE) Sacrifice the Chief engineer for 2 Action points.
2) Go on an adventure: It is "A Sacrifice to the Gods". This is horrible, so it goes on the bottom of the adventure pile.
3) Go on another adventure! This time we get "Shortage of Air", a Test. We will risk the crew for this test. We roll a 7, and the test goes in the passed pile (barely). There was one available treasure on top so we draw X and place an uprising cube anywhere. We choose the South Pacific.
And that is all for our adventures tonight! Looks like I have had almost flawless rolls! Can it continue? We'll see. Wes' suggestion about Anti-imperialism is looking more and more appealing. The Nautilus is a killing machine. But at the same time, I think we're building up our points for science pretty well too! We'll see.
edit: Add action 5 to the last turn, as I forgot I can do the free torpedo during the lull action. Nothing's changed, as I haven't started the next turn yet.
FREE) Torpedo attack versus unrevealed ship. Draw the "Kotetsu" (7,10). The Kotetsu fires first and rolls (1,5). It hits our ship in the Hull (4). In response, our torpedo's fire and we miss with a 4. I don't want to lose the good torpedoes, so I sacrifice Conseil and reroll. The result is a 9, and the Kotetsu goes into our salvage, and notoriety increases to 10.
-
- Last edited Tue Jul 24, 2018 4:45 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Sun Jul 22, 2018 6:37 am
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
I would recommend "picking a lane" soon -- the quicker you settle on your final Motive, the bigger your victory will be through more "focused" play. And you can add "War" to the list of "superb Motives" -- the addition of "Magnetic Mines" makes your Nautilus better equipped than any I have ever had in the base game myself. You are actually "over-equipped" -- Torpedoes can be an excellent weapon, but a vessel armed with the "death triangle" (Strengthened Prow, Periscope, and Monstrous Design) AND those Magnetic Mines, is usually doing themselves a disservice "randomly" choosing Torpedo targets. In Major Oceans, "Chain-Stalking" with Periscope gives +5 attacks with usually the same Notoriety loss as Torpedoes (MD helps), more safely and with no need to use precious mitigation to keep Torpedoes "hot". Reserve Torpedoes for sniping revealed marus in transitional Oceans (and a few other situations), the "0 AP" cost is still useful then (but I wouldn't bother "fixing them" on a miss anymore).
Actually, the more I look at it, the more I recommend "going hard". You are not going to see such a quick confluence of "pro-hunting" aspects anytime soon (I have never seen this...in nearly 100 games) -- it would be an "affront to the gods", to not seize "Neptunes Trident" and dominate the world. Of course, the down-side is you are "stuck" with playing the "Science deck" with its fewer ships and action Points -- but I think would be a minor obstacle to sweeping the seas.
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
I should have mentioned this earlier -- there is a site dedicated to posting solitaire games (Nemo's War is a "frequent flier") the "Solitaire Games On Your Table" site
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/242306/solitaire-game...
Normally protocol (for this elaborate report) would have you post the first part of your session report (to get people interested), and then provide a link to this specific thread. I have never done this myself, but you will get a MUCH larger audience this way (particularly as you are generous in graphics and providing some narrative).
Just a thought.
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
The Captain's Log, First Journey, part C
Captain's Log, Week 12
Event Phase: Commerce Scare! For this card, we'll flip the Pequod, which becomes the Suffren (7,10), and increase our notoriety to 11
Placement - W:1,2 B:2 Placing a hidden ship in the Western Pacific. We draw the "Lord Clyde" (7,10) and place it in the Central Pacific. The "Ryujo" is also drawn and placed in Cape Horn. Action points are increased from 0 to 1.
Current Status:
Actions:
FREE) We'll use our torpedoes for a free attack this round. The "General Grant" (-,8) freighter is revealed as our target. We roll a 6, and she's sunk. We'll add her to the Tonnage Track.
I think I'll leave our action points at 1.
Captain's Log, Week 13
Event Phase: Required Repairs (Keep). Okay. This is a downer of a card, but doable.
Placement - W:3,3 B:3 Lull turn. (I must be psychic to have saved an action!). A hidden ship is overflowed into the South Atlantic. The "Buffel" (8,9) is drawn and placed along the Pacific Coast. Our uprising check in the South Atlantic results in a 3 and we keep everything (the others are auto-passes, so I won't bother). The "Star of India" (-,10) is placed in the North Atlantic.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) What the heck. I'll use the action point to repair. We'll risk the crew, and a 4 VP treasure token. Roll of 4(+7) leaves us one short of the best result. I will forgo the repair to remove the Required Repairs card to the Fail pile.
Captain's Log, Week 14
Event Phase: An Underwater Coalfield (Keep). A great card to keep unless I intend to switch motives.
Placement - W:1,2 B:5 Man... wish I could use rerolls for Placement. I've got an awful lot of bad rolls here (perhaps to make up for my great rolls elsewhere!). Hidden ship added to the Western Pacific. The "Syria" (-,7) is drawn and placed in the Eastern Pacific. The "Themis" (6,10) is drawn and placed in the European Seas. Action points increase from 0 to 1.
Current Status:
Actions:
FREE) Free torpedo attack against a hidden target. It is revealed to be the "Fujiyama" (6,9). The attack against the Nemo fails with a 6. The torpedo attack succeeds, however, with a 6, and the "Fujiyama" is added to tonnage.
1) Move to Central Pacific. Things are looking scary for the Eastern Pacific, so I didn't think I could wait much longer.
Captain's Log, Week 15
Event Phase: Torres Straits (Keep). Nice card. Looks like we sailed the wrong way!
Placement - W:6,6 B:6 Lull turn (really?) Okay. I realized that on the previous lull turn, I added a ship for the black die, so the "Star of India" is going back in the bag. For this turn's lull, 2 hidden ships are added to the Western Pacific. Our uprising check in the South Atlantic results in a 1, and we lose an incite cube. Action points remain stuck at zero.
Current Status:
Actions:
FREE) Free torpedo attack versus the Jylland. The Jylland rolls a 6, missing us. We roll a 5. I sacrifice Ned Land to add one to the roll for a success. The ship is added to tonnage in the Eastern Pacific. Notoriety increases by 1 to 12.
Captain's Log, Week 16
Event Phase: A Pearl Worth Ten Million (keep)
Placement - W:2,3 B:6 A hidden ship is added to the Central Pacific. The "Triumph" (-,8) (a whaler) is added to the North Atlantic. A hidden ship is added to the Western Pacific. Action points increase from 0 to 1.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Stalk action versus the Lord Clyde. Magnetic Mines allows me to attack first. We risk a crew, and roll 7(+5), sinking it and adding it to the tonnage for the Eastern Pacific. We continue by stalking the hidden ship, taking notoriety to 13. We will be up against the "Giuseppe Garibaldi" - a frigate, so the mines won't work. The Giuseppe rolls a 2... uh oh. DRM's won't help and my rerolls are gone. I roll to see how many hits and the result is 4. Hits occur to 3,3,6,6 - two crew and two hull. Let's see if we can make them pay? We risk a crew and attack with a 6(+5) and the Nautilus' crew cheers as our fallen crew are avenged! We place the ship in the Tonnage track for the Eastern Pacific.
Captain's Log, Week 17
Nemo thought long and hard about his fallen ship mates. The burning rage against the imperial powers rose. It was time to make a stand.
Event Phase: Act Three. The moment of truth. In chess, there's a saying that for strategy, you've got to go with the plan that the board state is directing you to do. Same here. We switch Nemo's Motive to WAR. The orange ships are added to the ship draw pool, and a 3rd white die is added to the placement pool. Our next event card is "A Novel Proposal". I'm not sure this is worth risking a hull, but... why not? We risk the Hull and roll 2. Snake eyes again, and we lose 2 hull points. All of a sudden, this is a problem for our current mandate.
Placement - W:1,3,4 B:2 Hidden ships added twice to the Central Pacific. The "Mary Celeste" (-,7) is added to the South Atlantic. The Sea Serpent (10,11) is added to the Cape of Good Hope. Action points increase from 0 to 3.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) The Nautilus moves to the Eastern Pacific
2) The Nautilus attacks the Suffren with a Stalk Attack. It's an iron ship, so we go first, risking a crew. Our roll of 10(+5) easily takes it down, and we add it to tonnage. We continue our stalk attack against a hidden ship, gaining a notoriety up to 14. We reveal a passenger ship, the "Chance" (-,10). We risk a crew and 10(+5) takes her down easily as well, adding her to tonnage and increasing notoriety to 15. We will continue stalking yet another hidden ship and notoriety increases to 16. The ship is the "Star of India" (-,10) (oh, there you went!). And our roll of 7(+5) is enough to take it down and add to tonnage as well. Notoriety increases to 18, and the blue ship group is added to the ship pool.
FREE) We will use the torpedoes to take out the Syria. Our roll of 9 does it, and we add the "Syria to tonnage as well. This slaver ship also increases our crew, however!
3) With the Eastern Pacific cleared, we move onward to Cape Horn
Captain's Log, Week 18
Event Phase: A Mass Execution. A 3 is rolled on the d3, and notoriety climbs to 21.
Placement - W:3,4,5 B:5 The wonderful placement rolls are back. The Thermopylae (-,8) is placed in the North Atlantic. The Idaho (9,9) is placed in the North Atlantic. The Tynwald (-,9) is placed in the Indian Ocean. The Ferdinand Max (7,10) is placed in the Indian Ocean. Action points increase from 0 to 2.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Sneak Attack versus the Ryujo, risking a crew. It's iron, so we roll first and get 6(+5) and place her on tonnage for the South Atlantic.
2) Move to South Atlantic.
FREE) Fail "An Underwater Coalfield" to recover 2 Hull.
FREE) Torpedo attack targeting the Mary Celeste. A 9 puts her in tonnage for the South Atlantic.
OOPS) I notice Ned Land should be flipped over. I do so.
And that's about it for this session. Things have NOT been working out as planned. My plan with switching to War was to hit the hidden ships as quickly as possible (ensuring as many ships as possible are available to sink). However, I don't think I've gotten to them quickly enough, and may not be able to fill that tonnage track. Time will tell.
-
- Last edited Tue Jul 24, 2018 6:59 am (Total Number of Edits: 4)
- Posted Mon Jul 23, 2018 6:51 am
-
-
Rob Zdybel
United States
California
-
This is great!
Very brave of you to put your sixth playing out there for all to see. Every time I have set out to do a session report (photos and log) the dice were particularly brutal to me. I'm superstitious enough that I don't even try anymore!
Some advice:
Switching Motives is definitely advanced play.
One must understand what makes each Motive tick and how to win with each before being able to judge whether or not changing Motives is worth doing.
Blinging out the Nautilus with Upgrades is sweet, but it's expensive in terms of Victory Points and Actions.
So what? You are really gonna have some fun with 'em now!
Study the Motive.
When you were a mild-mannered Scientist, you should've been seeking out Science! You will have to decide for yourself what the best way of getting those little lightning bolts is, but they're what you should've been looking for!
Now you are a Warrior! You are rewarded for smiting your enemies! Attacking Hidden Ships is poor strategy when one is wielding mighty "Magnetic Mines". Go after the ironware! Slaughter the helpless Marus to fill the Oceans with blood. Leave the rest to pursue you in vain (except for that damned +1)!
Think more about how you can use the Placement Phase to your advantage.
I'll say no more here, and politely ask Wes to do the same.
I love your game table BTW.
Smooth Sailin', Shipmate!
-
- Last edited Mon Jul 23, 2018 6:16 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Jul 23, 2018 6:15 pm
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
Thanks for the words of encouragement, Rob.
Switching motives was a tough call. The Nautilus was certainly blinged out enough for it - and yes, maybe I blinged it out TOO much. But, ultimately when I switched roles, I think I underestimated how little time would be left. I certainly didn't expect that long string of so few action points.
As for attacking hidden ships, I honestly would have waited, BUT... I don't see myself having a choice because there aren't really that many turns left in the game. I've got 10 turns left, and the Finale could be the 6th of those. So, I figured I might not have the turns to fill the tonnage board completely. For the Indian Ocean, and the European Seas, I might have to sit there for a turn after I clear the track out (And hope that I get the result I need). Returning to those two oceans (while they are so far apart) is going to be a pain, for sure.
My placements are, I admit, probably not well optimized. But I'll try to explain my reasoning/strategy. Currently, I'm trying to limit it to one warship in each major ocean, if I can swing it. That way I don't get excessive -1 penalties to attack for additional warships. If there's anything I think is particularly dangerous, it would go in an overflow ocean.
But yes, I'm going on kill crazy rampages, attacking anything in an ocean, simply because I'm not confident I can get enough kills in the 6 turns I have left (10 turns if I'm lucky).
-
-
Bart Rachemoss
United States
Silver City
New Mexico
Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.
-
Slight formatting suggest. For me it makes more sense to count action points rather than actions. Use the numbers to indicate action points when you list actions taken. You can use "F" or "Free" to indicate free actions. Example (for a non-lull turn):
Free) Torpedo attack on Maru ship ...
1-2) Go on an adventure! ...
3) Search for treasure! ...
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
BitJam wrote:
Slight formatting suggest. For me it makes more sense to count action points rather than actions. Use the numbers to indicate action points when you list actions taken. You can use "F" or "Free" to indicate free actions. Example (for a non-lull turn):
Free) Torpedo attack on Maru ship ...
1-2) Go on an adventure! ...
3) Search for treasure! ...
Great idea! Will do!
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
The Captain's Log, First Journey, part D
Captain's Log, Week 19
Event Phase: A Hollow Explosion. Wow. That seemed to come soon! We randomly remove THREE red ships, since we haven't hit any defeat conditions yet - they are The Zealous (9,11), The Audacious (10,13) and The Invincible (10,13). We draw the Omaha (9,11), and are forced into a free mandatory Stalk attack action. Wait... this might actually be a GOOD(?) thing! We'll see.
Free)The Omaha is an Ironside, so we attack first due to magnetic mines. We'll risk a crew. Our roll of 6(+5) has me worried, but is enough to sink the Omaha. The Omaha is added to tonnage in the South Atlantic. Notoriety increases to 22.
Free) I believe that because this is a free stalk attack ACTION, and not simply an attack, that I can use the Periscope device to continue attacking! I will add a notoriety to do so, making it 23.
We are attacking a hidden ship, so I draw The Clyde (-,7), a freighter. In this case, I will wager a Nemo point. The roll is 6(+4) and the Clyde joins the Omaha on the South Atlantic tonnage.
Free) We will continue to stalk the last hidden ship, so notoriety increases to 24. The ship we will be attacking today is the passenger ship "Zeeland" (-,9). This time we risk a crew to try to sink her and 9(+5) does the job. Once again, she's added to South Atlantic Tonnage. With no more ships to sink, we advance to the placement phase.
Placement - W:1,1,2 B:6 OMG, why are my placement rolls so bad? I can't take a lull at zero, so the Prince Albert (8,10) is added to the South Pacific. The Monarch (9,11) is added to the Central Pacific. A hidden ship is added to the Eastern Pacific, and the Britannia is added to the Western Pacific (overflow from the Indian Ocean). Action points are increased from 0 to 1.
Current Status:
Actions:
FREE) Okay. I've got to sacrifice the First Officer for 3 actions. My Nemo points go down by 1, and my actions go up to 4.
1) Move to North Atlantic
2) Stalk attack versus the Whaler "Triumph" (-,8). Risking a crew, 10(+5,-1) does the job and it is added to the tonnage track. A treasure tile is draw and it is a wonder - "Deep Sea Vents".
Free) We add a notoriety (to 25) to continue our stalk attack action versus the "Thermopylae" (-,8). We risk a crew and roll 3(+5,-1) and (WHAT?!) Fail! Notoriety increases to 26, and a single crew is lost, as the roll was (1,2).
3) Stalk attack versus the "Thermopylae" (-,8) again!. Risk another crew and we roll 7(+5,-1) this time, sinker her easily. We add the ship to tonnage, and increase notoriety to 26 for sinking a mail ship!
Free) We continue our attack, this time against the hidden ship. Notoriety goes up to 28, and we draw the "City of Adelaide" (-,8), another mail ship. Risking a crew, a roll of 7(+5,-1) puts it in tonnage. Notoriety increases to 29, and all green warships are added to the ship draw bag.
4) Move to the European Seas.
Free) Torpedo attack versus a hidden ship. Turns out to be the Taitsing (-,9). Our roll of 9 sinks it, and we add it to tonnage in the European Seas. Notoriety increases to 29.
Captain's Log, Week 20
Event Phase: 42 Centigrade (test 10). Quite a bit to lose if we gamble both resources. I think I will not gamble anything. The test roll is 6 (-1), and I feel vindicated. We lose a single Nemo.
Placement - W:4,4,4 B:2 lull turn No... seriously. Why are my placement rolls so bad? Okay. Three hidden ships are added to the South Atlantic.
Current Status:
Actions:
Free) Torpedo a hidden ship. This is revealed to be the "Royal Sovereign" (8,10). Tough fight. She attacks us first and rolls a 10. We attack with our torpedoes in return and a roll of 4 fails. I will use Professor Aronnax to add 2 to the roll for a pass. This is not done so much because the ship needs to be sunk, but because I need the space free so that the European Seas has a chance to fill up all 4 slots. Notoriety increases to 30 because of Aronnax, and then to 32 for the "Royal Sovereign".
Captain's Log, Week 21
Event Phase: The Whales (Test 9). Wish I could use VP treasure tokens to modify THESE tests. But I can't. I will risk crew and hull though, attempting to pass this test. I roll 12(+4,-1) and pass. I will take the option to add a crew, rather than collect the treasures.
Placement - W:1,2,6 B:2 That feels better! "Alfred" is drawn and added to the Western Pacific. 2 hidden ships are added to the Eastern Pacific, and a hidden ship is added to the European Seas. Action points increase from 0 to 5.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Move to North Atlantic
2) Move to South Atlantic
Free) Torpedo attack versus a hidden ship. It's the Bellerophon. Bad ship. It attacks first, and I have horseshoes up the aft engine, as a 10 is rolled. Our torpedo attack rolls a 5, however, and it isn't enough to take the Bellerophon down. Our notoriety increases by 1.
3) Move to Cape of Good Hope
4) Move to Indian Ocean
5) Stalk attack versus the "Ferdinand Max" (7,10). We'll risk a crew and attack first. A roll of 3 fails, and a (1,2) rolled means we lose a single crew and notoriety increases by 1 to 34. Next, the "Max" attacks back, and we roll a 7, avoiding any further damage.
Captain's Log, Week 22
Event Phase: Ned Land's Tempers (Test 10). I will certainly risk a Nemo and a Crew for this. Roll of 8(+5,-1) is enough to pass. A valuable +3 DRM (have to declare beforehand though).
Placement - W:1,3,3 B:4 The Donau (-,8) is drawn and placed in the Western Pacific. 3 hidden ships are placed in the North Atlantic (one of which is an overflow from the South Atlantic). Actions go from 0 to 2.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Stalk attack versus the Ferdinand Max (7,10), risking a crew.
Roll of 5(+5,-1) means we fail. The roll of (1,4) means we lose another crew, and the Ferninand fights back with a roll of (1,2). We take a hit, which damages our Hull (6). Looks like the Ferdinand is a tough cookie!
2) Stalk attack vs the Ferdinand Max again. Once again, we'll risk crew. Our roll of 7(+4,-1) just barely sinks her and it is added to tonnage for the Indian Ocean.
Free) Increase Notoriety to 35 to continue our stalk attack vs the Abraham Lincoln (6,9). Since she's a frigate, she fires first and gets a 4 (2,2), scoring 2 hits, which damage our hull twice, and we are now listing. We attack back and risk a crew, rolling 6(+4) which is enough to add it to the tonnage track.
Free) Increase Notoriety to 36 to try to sink the Tynwald. We risk a crew and roll 6(+4) to sink her and add her to the tonnage track.
Current Status:
And that wraps up this session. There is only 1 more event card left that is not guaranteed to be the finale. Then it could all end during any of the next 5 turns. I still have 5 seas to clear to fill the tonnage track, and that's a pretty tall order. Can it be done? If everything goes PERFECTLY, I figure I will need 10 actions to do it. It will be more if any attack fails, or if I pause to repair (which might be needed, unfortunately). Sequence would be skip to clear, then back Indian, if lucky (3 placed next turn? Please?), then move onto Western Pacific, clear, then North Atlantic, clear, then European Seas, clear. If time permits, head to the South Atlantic and get that last ship.
Let me know what you think. Your tactical and strategic ideas are welcome
edit: in that final photo, the action marker should be on the ZERO space, not the 1.
-
- Last edited Tue Jul 24, 2018 4:10 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Jul 24, 2018 6:56 am
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
Note: I have been forgetting to track VP for awhile now. So I will just do what normal people do and tally them at the end (provided, of course, that I get to the end)
-
-
Chad Urso McDaniel
United States
Seattle
Washington
-
BitJam wrote:
GameBreaker wrote:
One note: Not that I have any idea how to do it, but most pictures that I have seen in BGG session reports have been able to be "blown-up" (greatly) -- for some reason I wasn't able to do so here.
I don' think there is anything the OP can do about this. The format of the image pages was changed drastically yesterday (or the day before). If images work differently for you, perhaps it is due to those changes. Some people have reported problems. Here, the "+ magnifying glass" button above the images seems to work as it always has.
Yes, the image page has changed a lot.
To see the full-size image: on the image page, below the image, use the "Other Sizes" drop-down to choose a larger size.
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
The Captain's Log, First Journey, part E
Captain's Log, Week 23
Event Phase: The Iceberg (Test 9). If there was ever a card I needed, it's this one. The only thing is... it risks a hull, and those are precarious. What the heck. Why not? Risk a Hull and a Nemo. Roll of 10(+3) is an easily pass, and I get two action points above and beyond what placement gives me this turn!
Placement - W:1,2,5 B:5 I place one hidden ship in the Indian Ocean, one more in the Eastern Pacific, one in the European Seas, and an additional one in the Indian Ocean. Action points go from 2 to 6!
Placement was good enough to get 2 more ships in the Indian, but it wasn't perfect. I'm left one ship short, unfortunately. Hmm.. there is one more immediately "ship" available - the Sea Serpent, however, that's kind of super dangerous. Anyways, onto the actions.
Current Status:
Actions:
1) Stalk attack versus hidden ship in the Indian Ocean. The ship turns out to be The "Captain" (8,9), a capital ship. She will fire first and her roll is 12 (breathes a sigh of relief). Our turn, we'll risk a Nemo and we roll 9(+4) and sink it and add to tonnage. Notoriety increases to 37
Free) We'll continue our stalk attack against another hidden target. This increases notoriety to 38. We reveal the "Cutty Sark" (-,9), a clipper. We risk a Nemo and roll 8(+4) and she sinks. We add her to tonnage.
2) An incite action to try to keep notoriety down a tad. We'll risk a Nemo. Roll is 10(+4) and we add a cube and reduce notoriety by down to 36.
3) Move to the Western Pacific
Free) Test the Torres Straights keep card, risking a Hull. Our roll is 7(+2) and this goes in the pass pile, and we add 2 more actions to our pool (currently back up to 5).
4) It's time to stalk attack - big time. First attack is against the Donau (-,8). We risk a Nemo and roll 4(+4) and narrowly sink the ship, adding to tonnage.
Free) We increase notoriety to 37 to continue our stalking attacks. This time, we target the Alfred (-,9). Risking a Nemo, we roll 7(+4) and place it on the tonnage track as well.
Free) Increase notoriety to 38 to attack again. This time, the Britannia is our target. We risk a Nemo and roll a 6(+4) and are again VERY LUCKY. Notoriety goes up to 39, and The Britannia is placed in tonnage.
Free) Increase notoriety to 40 to continue our stack attack against the last hidden ship. We reveal the passenger ship "Napoleon III" (-,8) and risk a Nemo to try to sink her. Our roll of 6(+4) does it and we happily complete our Western Pacific tonnage line with her wreckage.
5) Move to the Arctic Ocean
6) Move to the North Atlantic
7) Stalk attack versus a hidden ship. We reveal the Taeping (-,9) and attack risking a Nemo. The result is 5(+4,-1) and the result is a failure. We lose a Nemo and notoriety increases to 41.
8) Stalk attack versus the Taeping once more. Once more risking Nemo. The result this time is 6(+5,-1) and she's sunk and added to tonnage.
Free) We increase notoriety to 42 to continue our stalk attack, this time against a hidden ship which is revealed to be the Huascar (7,10), an Ironclad. We'll risk a Nemo and roll 5(+5,-1) and fail. We lose a single Nemo (roll was 1,4) and notoriety moves to 43 and now the Huascar attacks. She rolls 5 (a 2,3), and we have been hit twice. Rolling a 2 and a 4 mean we lose a Hull and a Crew.
Free) We use our retain treasure token to gain a Nemo.
End of turn! Wow. I thought I was rolling some great, lucky rolls there! But that all came plunging down in the end.
Captain's Log, Week 24
Event Phase: The Maelstrom! I was really afraid of this. I needed more time, and I got the worst possible position for this card. Anyways, time to deal with it. I'll risk a Nemo, Crew and Hull, as well as using Ned Land's Tempers for this test. That's a total modifier of +9. The roll is 11(+9) and we easily pass.
Next up we have to try to pass for Captain Nemo's Diaries. We passed the finale, so we need an 8. We roll 9, and pass it!
Final Board Status:
And now the fun part - tallying it all up!
Warships sunk - 42 points
non-Warships sunk - 33 points
Adventure cards - 14 points
Treasures - 8 points
Liberation of Oppressed Peoples - 16 points
Science - 24 points
Wonders - 6 points
Surviving Characters - 0 points
Scouring the Seas - 12 points
Ship Resources Penalty - minus 15 points
Total = 140 points
DEFEAT!!
Now, out of interest, would I have more points under the science mandate? We'll ignore that I passed the defeat condition on the notoriety track to balance that I was hunting ships instead of adventures. But interestingly enough, here's the scoring:
Warships sunk - 20 points
non-Warships sunk - 17 points
Adventure cards - 37 points
Treasures - 8 points
Liberation of Oppressed Peoples - 12 points
Science - 48 points
Wonders - 12 points
Surviving Characters - 0 points
Scouring the Seas - 12 points
Ship Resources Penalty - minus 15 points
A science mandate total here would have been 181 points. 1/3 more than the War total. I think in this case, perhaps I should have stuck with science, no matter how much War was calling out to me!
If you want to see another Captain's Log, perhaps you could suggest a motive?
Any observations, adulations, condemnations, etc. are welcome! I look forward to doing this again in a bit.
-
- Last edited Wed Jul 25, 2018 4:14 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:51 am
-
-
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
-
Quote:
Any observations, adulations, condemnations, etc. are welcome! I look forward to doing this again in a bit.
I think you only added +1 VP (rather than +2) for each warship -- not that that would have changed the result. If you want advice on how to enjoy Nemo more...I can't help you (that is a very personal thing that I have a hard time articulating myself). If you want to know how to reliably "win", that I can help...if that is truly what you want.
There are many threads on this BGG site that discuss the tactics and strategies of NW2, you just have to decide how "much" you want to be "helped" (I have discussed many finer points privately as well...when requested). As a broad observation, I almost always have my final Motive chosen the second I see my "available upgrades" (less than half the time it is my original Motive) -- you will greatly increase your success chances if you focus as early as possible in the techniques needed to dominate the game with that chosen Motive. Here, you never committed to a Motive (and the single-minded determination to make that Motive succeed) until quite late. I would have committed to Anti-Imperialism from the get-go, and had a plan for the whole game (not that I will always be able to "follow the script"). Sunken Treasure, Public Opinion, Ocean Wealth all immediately...just gravy -- Magnetic Mines so early as well might have persuaded me to War as well (what an awesome killing machine you created).
Of course it was TOO awesome, the effort to acquire Torpedoes (and triple mitigation spent on "maintenance") detracted from the ruthless efficiency needed when trying to be a "killer" with a "Science deck". The 'Scope, Prow, Monstrous Design "combo" doesn't "need" Torpedoes to fill the Tonnage Track. One of the biggest ways to improve scores is simply to move less -- design a "flight plan" that "wastes" a minimum of Actions on movement, don't be distracted by "inefficient things".
Understand ALL of the ramifications of the "innocent looking" Ship Placement phase. I have already written more than I should have on BGG on this topic -- I will just give you this personal example here. I did a "demonstration game" of Nemo's War 2e after a year lay-off from playtesting (end of 2015) and simply forgot that nuance about "see then place" revealed ships (mentally reverting to an earlier iteration) -- I was shocked to not even break 200. I did eventually "remember" as that game neared its sad conclusion...and immediately followed it up with a 300+ game with the exact same Motive. I am not saying luck and just being "less rusty" didn't "help" achieve that improvement -- but exploiting the SP process was clearly the main reason.
But if studying this superb game "from every angle" isn't "fun" for you -- don't do it. "Winning play" is often rather "static play" (one very successful Science game involved only 3 Move actions...total), if that doesn't "float your boat", don't do it. Or play some of the upcoming "expansion Motives" that actually provide incentives for very dynamic play (more than even the Explorer). Nemo's War provides many "pathways" to enjoyment -- "pick a lane" that suits you the most.
Addendum: Nice job of presentation -- I have done session reports on other games that were "walls of text". They were excruciatingly long (for me) and not as entertaining as your "First official Voyage".
Though I didn't track your rolls carefully, I do think you did have considerably fewer Actions than "average" -- rather hard to "pivot sluggishly" from Science to War successfully.
-
- Last edited Wed Jul 25, 2018 7:12 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Wed Jul 25, 2018 7:00 am
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
GameBreaker wrote:
Quote:
Any observations, adulations, condemnations, etc. are welcome! I look forward to doing this again in a bit.
I think you only added +1 VP (rather than +2) for each warship -- not that that would have changed the result.
You're right! I've edited the scores to reflect that.
Also, I forgot to flip the ships to their other side after hitting notoriety of 36. That affects the last two turns of the game, and there was significant ship hunting going on there, but it's difficult if this would have improved or decreased the result.
Rules question: Could I have used the Ned Land's Tempers card to modify the role of a warship attack on the Nautilus? It isn't specifically written anywhere than a warship attack on the Nautilus is a "test". I had thought about using it in that way, but declined, not knowing for certain.
-
-
Bart Rachemoss
United States
Silver City
New Mexico
Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.
-
mrsuitcase wrote:
Rules question: Could I have used the Ned Land's Tempers card to modify the role of a warship attack on the Nautilus? It isn't specifically written anywhere than a warship attack on the Nautilus is a "test". I had thought about using it in that way, but declined, not knowing for certain.
rulebook, page 26 wrote:
You may Sacrifice the Ned Land Character after any 2d6 roll for a +1 DRM. Doing so will also gain you 1 Notoriety immediately.
-
-
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
-
BitJam wrote:
mrsuitcase wrote:
Rules question: Could I have used the Ned Land's Tempers card to modify the role of a warship attack on the Nautilus? It isn't specifically written anywhere than a warship attack on the Nautilus is a "test". I had thought about using it in that way, but declined, not knowing for certain.
rulebook, page 26 wrote:
You may Sacrifice the Ned Land Character after any 2d6 roll for a +1 DRM. Doing so will also gain you 1 Notoriety immediately.
Thanks Bart, but I was referring to the passing the "Ned Land's Tempers" Test card.
It gives me the following in my tableau:
At any time before a TEST, discard the card to the PASS pile on the board and gain +3 DRM on that TEST roll.
-
|