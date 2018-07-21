|
Everyone else in the 509th is posting about how little damage they received and everyone is having a milk run. Well this mission did not go well for the crew of the Golden Knight.
MISSION DATE:November 19 1944
MISSION NBR. 176
TARGET: Vienna, Austria, Schwechat Oil Refinery
Special Mission Rules:
Pathfinder
Mission Brief:
I. CHRONOLOGY
Take off at 0800 hours to bomb the Vienna/Schwechat Oil Refinery. 500 lb RDX bombs on the target at 1231 hours from 25,500 feet by PFF. Rendezvous and route to the target as briefed. Bombing by PFF due to predicted undercast of 10/10 at 25,000 feet. Bomb run will be on an axis of attack of 240 degrees. Escort of 25 P-38's to provide cover at the primary target at 21,000 - 27,000 feet, with rendezvous at 1220 hours; plus 25 P-38's at 23,000 feet scheduled to provide cover exiting the target zone at 1240 hours. Vis is our designated Emergency Airfield if needed.
B-17 Name: Golden Knight
Commander: 1LT Marc A Fleury
Squadron Assigned: 78th Squadron
Squadron: High
Position: Middle
Bomb Run
Off Target
0%
Landing
Cat-E
B-17 Damage
BIP - RR
Radio Room - Heat Out
Intercom System Out
Radio Out
Radio Operator KIA
Radio - oxygen Out
Control Cables 1/2
Superficial x14
Navigator LW
Bombardier LW
Pilot Compartment Oxygen Fire - 2 Extinguishers - Oxygen out.
Engine 4 fire - 1 Extinguished used - Fire Out - Engine Out and feathered
Co-Pilot SW
Port Aileron - No Effect
Starboard Aileron - Inoperable
Starboard Flap - Inoperable
Peckham Points
308
AAR
Pre-Flight:
"The Paper Doll, wasn't a bad lady. But its nice to be back in the Knight" Miller says to England on the way to inspect the Golden Knight before the mission.
"Alright, today we're heading to Vienna. make sure your suits are working, the weather is not going to be pleasant.
Zone 2
Nothing to report
Zone 3
"Here they come" someone yelled over the intercom, followed by the sounds of guns firing.
We had a single FW-190 come in after us, Tuch and England both hit the fighter which went down.
Zone 4-5
Nothing to report
Zone 6
In came a trio of ME-110's. LT Karlsson hit one and it went down. Tuch missed the second, Carrier and Tatar both hit the last one which went down spewing smoke and parachutes. The undamaged 110 missed us and broke off.
Then the flak hit, and the gunner was spot on, one moment our radio room was there the next there was a loud boom, as the radio room was torn to shreds and we were knocked out of formation, with a heavy drag placed upon the Golden Knight.
With the flak exploding inside the Golden Knight we missed the target and started our long flight home.
Inbound A
In came 2 waves of fighters, focusing on the crippled bomber with no friends around.
The first wave was 2 ME-110's, Tatar and Carrier both claimed one. Meanwhile Karlsson missed the other which also missed us.
Then in came a second wave of fighters. In came five Bf-109's. We missed all five. Three of the five fighters hit the Golden Knight. we took a couple of superficial hits, and LT Tuch was wounded. On the second pass Marschessault knocked one down, Karlsson hit one, that kept coming, and we missed the other. Both fighters missed us and broke off.
Inbound B
We had a 110 come up from underneath us, and a 109 come in head on. Tatar knocked down the 110, Karlsson hit the 109 which kept coming, but missed us and broke off.
Zone 5
Inbound A
In Came five FW-190 and a Bf-109. Carrier knocked down a 190 and England knocked down another. The remaining 2 190's missed the Golden Knight while the 109 hit us. On the second pass, we missed the 109 which also missed us.
Inbound B
Nothing to report
Zone 4
Inbound A
Nothing to Report
Inbound B
Nothing to Report
Zone 3
Inbound A
Nothing to report
Inbound B
We had four FW-190's and a Bf-109 come in after us. Thacker and Tatar both hit a 190 which went down. England hit another 190 which shook of the hits. Only one 190 hit us, while the rest of the fighters missed and broke off. LT Karlsson was wounded, we took a superficial hit, and then a fire broke out in the pilot compartment. LT Neal used one extinguisher but still the flames burned hotter, Neal grabbed a second extinguisher and got the fire put out. On the second pass, Tuch missed his shots, and again we took hits from the 190. we took a pair of superficial hits, and then engine 4 started burning. LT Neal pulled the extinguisher and quickly got it put out, and we feathered the engine. The fighter then came around for a third pass, Carrier opened fire from the tail guns and the 190 went down.
Zone 2
Inbound A
In came a trio of 190's and a 109. Two of the fighters were ace pilots. Karlsson knocked down the ace in the 109. Two of the 190's hit us, while the third missed. We took a couple of superficial hits, and LT Neal was seriously wounded. Tatar fired into one of the 190's which went down. England missed the other 190. The undamaged fighter, walked hits from wing tip to wing tip. we lost our starboard wing flap and aileron. As the fighter came around for a third pass, Tatar knocked down his fifth of this mission.
Inbound B
I pulled MSG England out of the top turret to help fly the Golden Knight home.
Foggia
I had the rest of the crew bail out over Guilia. All of which landed safely. Then MSG England and I brought the Golden Knight down to land, We touched down safely.
LT Neal will spend the next 7 days in the hosptial
LT Karlsson was treated and released
LT Tuch will spend 2 days in the hospital.
Out of Action
None
Great report. Thanks. Sounds like a good mission too.
I have lost my last three bombers, flying 8th AF missions to Bomb Bay - Bomb Detonation results, Mission 10, Mission 2 and Mission 4 respectively and all three of those missions would have been supposed "Milk Runs."
Good luck.
siredofk wrote:
Great report. Thanks. Sounds like a good mission too.
I have lost my last three bombers, flying 8th AF missions to Bomb Bay - Bomb Detonation results, Mission 10, Mission 2 and Mission 4 respectively and all three of those missions would have been supposed "Milk Runs."
Good luck.
If you're tired of unrealistic odds of bombs exploding onboard your bomber, check out my variant https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/158156/bombs-loads-your-b...
They'll be flying the Maid Marian for the next mission. :) but with the 509th missions are bi-weekly play by forum, and squadrons rotate sitting out. I think the 78th is out next mission so it'll be 3 weeks before they fly again. (I should know who is sitting since I host the 509th, but would have to look at the notes)
Another beaut, B.L.!
