|
|
|
-
Tonny Wille
Belgium
9310 Meldert
Oost-Vlaanderen
-
Well, long time ago that I have made a little session report. I'm currently playing the campaign game of res star/White eagle. This is my first attempt on playing the game and I don't have experience with the older version. I'm pretty sure my strategy could be a lot better but we learn while playing.
Turn 1 The great Galician uprising
Polish launched their attack towards Kiev. Initial attacks were launched towards Korosten, Berdychin and Zhmerynka. The biggest target of this attack was the northen sector of Korosten. A Russian forward position between Korosten and Zhytomyr was surrounded and destroyed costing the Russian the loss of some cavalry and infantry. THe big assault to capture Korosten failed costing the Polish forces some losses.
In the center, Another pretty powerfull attack was launched towards Berdychin and this city was liberated by the Polish forces.
A smaller attack was also made in the south to try to capture Zhemerynka from some Galician unit. It failed and this part of the battlefield would remain static for the rest of the next few turns
We also saw or better didn't see the Great Galician uprising. 2 units remained loyal to the Soviet side and one decided to be smart and went home. IN effect keeping, Zhmerynka in Soviet hands
Turn 2 vive la technology
Russians were in trouble. the surviving units from Korosten retreated from the city but did leave a rearguard (armored train that couldn't escape and a small cavalry unit). They took defensive positions before the Teteriv River. In the center some units tried to defend Zhytomyr and other units retreated to form a screen between the Polish forces and the pretty much unprotected Kiev.
Polish units were in high spirit. They were confident they could destroy those soviets and open the road to Kiev. They started the engines of their motorised units only to notice that neither their armored cars nor motorised infantry would start. With those 2 units down, a great opportunity to surround and destroy the Soviets before they could retreat behind the Teretiv river was missed. It would prove crucial.
The Polish plan was simple... leave Zhytomyr in the center alone and attack on both wings so the center would get trapped.
But first Polish troops needed to launch another attack against the rearguard at Korosten to clear the railway. They destroyed the defenders and took the city.
Attacks were launched against the units before Kiev and these were pretty much all destroyed although the Polish also suffered some losses. Still, everything went according to plan and the last attack with high odds (7-1) against the brave but poor soldiers in front of the Teteriv should be no problem. Here things went wrong. Bad dice rolling did clear the hexes but Polish troops also took losses and couldn't advance far enough to close the trap.
Turn 3: Kiev here we come
Soviets used the remainig gap to good effect and moved most units out of the trap (only 2 couldn't make it) They formed a ring before Kiev and left a small reserve force in the city to protect it from Polish breakthroughs. Also a very small force covered the river Desna south of Kiev to prevent the Polish from getting behind the Soviet line.
Last of the Polish motorised units broke down as well but although not able to force their way into Kiev this turn... the Polish still had a decent punsh left. Attacks were made against the Russian ring before Kiev destroying 2 small units. A bigger cavalery also got attention from some strong Polish units but once again the god of war was with the Soviets. Although the odds were clearly in favor of the Polish forces, they took a beating and the cavalry got away unarmed surving a roll on the 4-6 retreat table.
At least the Polish were now at the Gates of Kiev but could they take it?
Turn 4 The Eagle has crashed
Although with the enemy at the gates, Soviets took heart that they got some decent reinforcements and they tried to attack the weak spots in the Polish line. 2 spots were identified as the most likely to adchieve succes. The northern part of the Polish forces was defended by only a small unit and the russians crushed it. The 2nd attemt was more desperate. The 2 units left behind joined a small force of russian troops before Kiev to attack some Polish units. The odds being only 3:1... the risk of failing would be great. The die was rolled and once again luck was with our Bolshevik friends. A 6 result not only gave the Polish a bloody nose, they also made sure that those 2 units left behind could join the rest of the forces in the defense of Kiev.
Picture of the current situation with the arrows indicating the Polish attacks
The Polish still have a shot to take Kiev this turn and can launch a direct attack with 4:1 odds. Chances are they can capture it but having suffered quite some losses, do they still want to take it?
They would need to use their last remaining strong units to launch the attack and would be very exposed to a Russian counterattack. The fact that the Konarmiya is on route to the battlefied and the Western front is about to be become active... it might be better to fall back into defensive positions.
Will the Polish take Kiev? Can the Soviets regain the initiative and will the cat be kind enough not to destroy the game in progress?
More to come
-
- Last edited Mon Jul 23, 2018 8:34 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Jul 22, 2018 4:31 pm
-
-
-
Your Russians are doing well.
It is a long time ago but I cannot remember the Soviets holding Kiev in this phase of the game when I used to play this many moons ago. It may be they didn’t try. I was mainly interested in preserving Russian forces for their offensive when the Konarmiya arrived. Then the Poles would put up token resistance before falling back in turn.
-
-
Gian Marco Franco
Italy
Maserada sul Piave (TV)
-
Re: Battle of the eagles
Great AAR, please I need to know how the war ended!!
-
-
Tonny Wille
Belgium
9310 Meldert
Oost-Vlaanderen
-
The Soviets did get Lucky. Not a single Galician unit defected and 2 kept fighting for the reds. Also 2 out of 3 motorised units broke down on the first roll made.
A few pretty critical rolls went wrong for the Polish as well. I didn't mark how many times I rolled a 1 but quite a few making me even fail those big 8:1 attacks.
Polish never took Kiev and started to retreat. They main problem for the Polish front isn't the southwestern front but the west front. the Standoff is over and now the Soviets don't have to worry about ZOC's. There is not a single line of defence I can find that the soviets can't break
-
-
Tonny Wille
Belgium
9310 Meldert
Oost-Vlaanderen
-
Polish part of turn 4
Polish didn't risk an attack against Kiev and retreated behind the Teretiv river. This didn't please the Ukrainian troops who went home. It is pretty sad but I didn't want to risk a precursor of Stalingrad here
Turn 5 The Bolshevik horde enters
Not much happening this turn. The western front has is last turn of the Standoff finished and the Soviets take positions to strike at the polish troops next turn. Although no combat occured yet… the Berezina river is already pierced and the Polish retreat to Minsk, forming a battle line their and turning Minsk into a stronghold.
In the Southwest, the Polish troops turn Berdychin into a strongpoint and also keep defending the Teteriv river. A reserve is ready in Korosten to react to Soviet breakthroughs. Zhemrynka down the south is finally attacked and captured as well in order to try to use it as a blocking position.
The Konarmiya joins the battlefied but is still out of striking range. The Soviet defenders at Kiev are not strong enough to attack the new Polish defenses so the battlefield stays quiet.
Turn 6 Red steamroller on the move
In the center the Bolsheviks take Mozyr without a fight. The polsih had retreated into the Prypiat marshes blocking the road to Luninets. The Soviets run over these positions but took some losses and failed to destroy the Polish troops in this operation.
Fotress Minsk was stormed and taken although with heavy losses on both sides.
Soutwestern front... luck was still with the Reds. Both Berdychin and Zhytomir was stormed and taken. A very good combat roll against Berdychin even gave the opportunity for some Russian cavalry to get into the rear of fortress Zhytomir to give those defenders extra losses when they had to retreat.
Ok, this doesn't look good at all for the Polish. In the southwestern front, they retreat behind the Sluch and Zbruch river but the positions are not that great. In the western front, the retreat also continues. New blocking positions are placed on the road towards Luninets. Wildo and Lida are turned into fortresses and a reargaurd is defending the German WWI trenches north of the Niemen river. The Polish field army takes defensive positions along the German WWI trenches south of the Niemen river. This will block the most direct path to Warsaw and will be hard to flank this turn.
Turn 7 step by step
Soviets once more attacked the blocking positions on the road to Luninets. They cleared it with losses but once again the Polish troops got away to fight another day. The rearguard defending the German trenches North of the Niemen were destroyed but no further progress/attacks were made. The main Polish body has still a heavy punch left so they must be carefull not to run into a counterattack that could do some heavy damage.
In the Southwest, the Bolsheviks attack and force 2 bridgeheads across the Sluch river on both opposite flanks but strategical placed Polish divisions prevents them from meeting up and trapping the Polish troops
Western front turn 7 at the end of the Soviet turn
Southwestern front
Can the Polish find new defensive positions and stand fast? Will the Soviets keep the initiative or will they run into a Polish counter attack? Will the cat remain nice and leave the game alone?
More to come
-
- Last edited Tue Jul 24, 2018 1:36 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Jul 24, 2018 12:07 pm
-
|