Ted Leiker
United States
Friday Harbor
Washington
-
I took the lessons learned in the 1942 and early 1943 seasons and applied them to mid 43. I achieved victory, but it was bloody and my Staffel went from 7 Experten, 6 Veteran, and 5 Green pilots at the beginning of the season to 9 Experten, 2 Veteran, and 7 Green pilots by the end of season. Of the 18 pilots I began the campaign with in 1942 only 7 remain. In real time terms it's a 61% casualty rate in about 11 or 12 months. I'm not educated in military logistics, but I'm going to guess that this would be unsustainable in the real world and I think that's the point and reflects good design and testing.
I'm going to put the game away for a bit now. I've played 20 times in about 3 weeks and I want to give it a rest before continuing on, but it's been a fantastic 3 weeks. I don't think I've ever played a game so much in such a short span of time. It's really held my attention and I'm only putting it away to give something else some time on the table before resuming. Thanks Jerry and Mark. You guys really deserve all the success and praise I hope you are receiving. The game is just so solid and good in every respect.
Anyway.....here's what happened.
Mid 1943 Mission 1. Near Target. 6-109's. Two Forts fall out of formation due to flak (T2 & 3). Frieling makes a nose level pass through the formation without result and dives away to pursue one of the fallen B17's (T4). Another B17 is destroyed by flak and then Puttfargen makes a nose level pass through the formation that destroys a Fortress with catastrophic hits on the cockpit and fuselage. He then exits to pursue the second fallen Fort (T5 & 6). Dreiling attacks from the high flank and forces a third B17 out of formation (Turn 7). Frieling catches up with his target and exchanges fire with the Fortress, but the tough bomber gets the better of him and he is forced to break off with heavy damage while the B17 escapes (Pursuit). Puttfargen destroys his straggler and lands safely (Pursuit). Johann, Gloeckner, and Reinhardt catch up to the third fallen B17, but it crashes to earth before they intercept (Pursuit). Frieling crashes and is KIA (Fate). 4VP & 1 KIA
Mid 1943 Mission 2. Outbound. 15 pilots available (Heller, Thalberg, & Loos continue to recover from their wounds). 6-109's and 3 JU88 with cannon. The 88's set up on the tail of the bombers while the 109's work their way to the high flank to use the sun as an advantage. The 88's are effective early, knocking down 2 Forts with lobbed cannon fire (T3). Kraus (green, 1st mission) collides with a B17 during his attack run and falls away while Schmidt successfully knocks down a third Fortress (T4). Obleser and Maack exit the battle to pursue the fallen bombers (T5). One of the 88's runs out of ammo and later exits (T6). Dreiling and Zweigart exit to pursue fallen bombers (T6). Schmidt makes another pass through the formation, but suffers serious engine damage, catches fire, and later bails out all right (T7, Fate). Obleser catches up to a fallen fort and destroys it on his second pass (Pursuit). Maack successfully intercepts, but takes heavy damage. His quarry escapes and he bails out just before his 109 explodes and is wounded (Pursuit, Fate). Zweigart intercepts a straggler and destroys it by lighting the wing on fire. His rudder is damaged, but he manages to land safely (Pursuit, Fate). Dreiling's target crashes before he is able to intercept (Pursuit). Kraus' wreckage is later found and his is listed KIA (Fate). 3 VP. 1KIA. 1 Wounded.
Mid 1943. Mission 3. Inbound. Heller & Loos return to flying status; Loos flies on this mission. This was an all out effort of 16 OP. 9-109's (6 with cannon), 3-Ju88's with cannon, and 4-110's with rockets comprise the attacking force. The staffel delays entry (T1&2) and enters formation map at tail level hidden in the contrails of the 18 ship combat box (T3). The 110's loose their rockets into the box and one B17 falls out of formation (T3). The P47 escorts exit due to range limit, having no chance to engage any fighters (T4). Another Fort falls out due to Ju88 cannon fire and Adelmeit exits to start chasing down a loner. Obleser knocks a B17 out of formation (T5). A Fortress is outright destroyed by the continued cannon attacks of the Ju88's. Dreiling forces another B17 out of formation. Schmidt presses home his own attack and runs out of ammo (T6). Schmidt exits and RTB's. One of the 88's runs out of ammo. Two of the 110's are shot down, both later explode, and their crews reported KIA (T7, Fate). The other 2 Ju88's run out of ammo. A Fort that was damaged during earlier turns can no longer keep up with the formation and falls out. Obleser forces his second B17 of the mission out of formation and expends the remainder of his ammo (T8). Clade and Gloeckner exit the formation to pursue more stragglers. Obleser exits and RTB's (T9). Neumann destroys a Fortress outright (T11). Neumann and Loos exit the formation to pursue fallen bombers (T12). Adelmeit destroys a straggler and RTB's (Pursuit). Kalthoff (Green, Erratic, 1st Mission) fails to destroy his target and is shot down, catching fire, and is KIA (Pursuit, Fate). Dreiling destroys a straggler and RTB's (Pursuit). Clade's straggler crashes before he intercepts (Pursuit). Gloeckner destroys a straggler after two passes and RTB's (Pursuit). Thalberg and Maack team up on a straggler. Thalberg destroys the Fort, but takes extreme damage and manages to bail out before his 109 explodes. Maack RTB's (Pursuit, Fate). Neumann and Loos fail to intercept and RTB (Pursuit). 14 VP. 1 KIA. 2 Auxiliaries lost (-4 OP next mission).
Mid 1943. Mission 4. Inbound. 8-109's. Zweigart returns to flying status, but does not fly this mission. Bauer is shot down by Fort gunners. He catches fire, but bails safely. Gloeckner forces a B17 out of formation, but is heavily damaged. He manages to bail out of his 109 before it explodes, but he's wounded. Loos is jumped by escorts and KIA. Neumann & Thalberg are (separately) forced to dogfight with escorts and shoot one down each before they break away and RTB. Schmidt pursues a fallen Fortress and destroys it. His own aircraft is heavily damaged and he crashes and is wounded. 2 VP. 1 KIA. 2 Wounded.
Mid 1943. Mission 5. Outbound. 9-109's (6 cannon), 4-110's with bombs. 3-Ju88's with cannons. Schmidt and Gloeckner return to flying status and Gloeckner flies on this mission. The 88's and 110's enter at tail level in the contrails to set up their cannon and bombing attacks. The 88's cannon attacks are effective and 2 elements loosen up. 2 of the 88's run out of ammo (T1&2). The 110's drop their bombs from above the formation and achieve 2 detonations. 2 more elements loosen up and 2 go Kaputt (T3). The 2 Kaputt elements tighten back up to Loose just before 7- 109's attack in 2 waves. Obleser collides with the wing of a B17 and is killed instantly. The Fort falls away heavily damaged (T4). A 110 knocks a Fortress out of formation and Johann is forced to attempt RTB with rudder damage (T5). Bauer exits to pursue stragglers. A B17 falls out from previous accumulated damage. Maack avoids a collision on his attack pass and is forced to exit, but can pursue. Adelmeit & Reinhardt each destroy a Fort outright. Heller runs out of ammo. (T6). Heller RTB's. The last Ju88 runs out of ammo and RTB's. The P38 escort arrives. A 110 avoids collision and exits to RTB. Neumann gets in a dogfight with some P38's after he is bounced during his breakaway (T7&8). Reinhardt and Adelmeit exit to pursue stragglers. A 110 is driven off by the P38's and attempts to RTB with damage to the wing. Neumann survives his dogfight and exits to pursue stragglers (T9). A 110 takes heavy damage to the cockpit on its attack pass and attempts to RTB (T10). A B17 drops out of formation from previous damage (T11). Gloeckner exits to pursue stragglers and a Fort falls out formation due to previous damage (T12). Bauer's target catches fire before he intercepts and he RTB's. Maack destroys his target and RTB's with light damage. Neumann's target crashes before he intercepts and he RTB's. Reinhardt and Adelmeit's target crashes before they intercept and they both RTB. Gloeckner destroys his target and RTB's (Pursuit). Johann successfully lands his damged plane. Both 110's successfully land their damaged planes (Fate). 7 VP. 1 KIA. No auxiliaries lost.
Mid 1943. Mission 6. Near target. 8- 109's. Ostertag (Green, Panic) makes his combat debut. Flak knocks 2 Forts out of formation and also damages Neumann's fuel system while he's setting up his attack approach, forcing him to exit (T1&3). Zweigart takes an engine hit from Flak during his approach from the tail. A Schwarm attack is broken up by collision checks, forcing Dreiling and Puttfargen to exit. Clade manages to stay with the attack and forces a B17 to drop out of formation, but nearly collides with the element and is also forced to exit. Zweigart attacks without success, but his engine was seriously damaged so he's forced down (T4). Flak drops another B17 and and 1 element loosens up (T5). Bauer and Ostertag exit to pursue stragglers (T6). Dreiling intercepts and destroys his target by igniting the wing tanks. He takes serious damage to the cockpit, but bails out ok. Clade and Adelmeit intercept a Fort and Adelmeit destroys the target, but suffers severe cockpit damage and is KIA. Puttfargen pursues and destroys a lone B17 and RTB's. Bauer and Ostertag intercept a straggler and Bauer directs the Green pilot to attack out of the sun from nose high. The nervous rookie scores his first kill and both pilots RTB (Pursuit, Fate). Neumann runs out of fuel too far from base and he bails out, but is wounded. Zweigart's wreckage is later found and he is reported KIA (Fate). 4 VP. 2 KIA. 1 Wounded.
Mid 1943. Mission 7. Near target. 6-109's with cannons. 3-Ju88's with cannons. While setting up for approaches the formation makes a turn and the sun moves to high tail position. A Ju88 knocks a Fort out formation with long range cannon and runs out of ammo (T2). The no ammo Ju88 exits and another Fort falls to a second Ju88. Puttfargen attacks as part of a Schwarm, forcing a B17 to fall out, but his guns jam. Debris from the combined Schwarm attack hits another Fortress and it breaks apart, destroyed (T3). Clade exits to pursue stragglers. Flak knocks another Fortress out of formation, a second Ju88 runs out of ammo and a loose element goes Kaputt (T4). Leiker (Green, Zeal) takes serious wing damage and is forced down by Fort gunners. He catches fire and bails out, but is wounded (T4, Fate). Ostertag exits to pursue loners. The no ammo Ju88 exits and the remaining Ju88 knocks down a B17 with the last of its remaining ammo. The Kaputt element tightens back up to Loose (T5). Puttfargen, Albrecht (Green, Panic), and Heller exit to pursue fallen Forts. The last Ju88 exits. Another element goes Loose and a loose element goes Kaputt (T7). The formation continues to take Flak damage, but no further bombers fall out (T8). Clade pursues a bomber, but his target crashes before he can intercept so he RTB's. Ostertag intercepts and destroys a Fortress with engine hits on his second pass, then RTB's. Heller watches a B17 crash before he able to intercept and RTB's. Puttfargen intercepts, but runs out ammo and his target escapes and he RTB's. Albrecht (Green, Panic) trades fire with a Fortress, but is hit in the rudder. He panics and flees and his target escapes. He RTB's. (Pursuit). 4 VP. 1 wounded.
Mid 1943. Mission 8. Inbound. 10- 109's. A Schwarm attack is broken up by collision checks and Gloeckner is shot down by Fort gunners, explodes, and is KIA (T3&4, Fate). During an attack run a B17 is crippled by friendly fire and falls out of formation (T4). B17 gunners severely damage Ostertag, but he is able to RTB. The element he attacks goes Kaputt (T5, Fate). Puttfargen exits the formation to pursue stragglers. Fort gunners continue their accurate defensive fire. They light Kannenberger's tail on fire, but he bails ok (T5&6, Fate). Zoeller takes damage to his cockpit, but is able to RTB (T5&6, Fate). Johann knocks a B17 out of formation (T7). Maack exits to pursue stragglers (T8). Heller and Johann exit to pursue stragglers. B17 gunners shoot down both Bauer and Thalberg. Bauer explodes and Thalberg crashes. Both are KIA (T9, Fate). Puttfargen, Maack, Johann, and Heller all watch the 3 Fortresses they are chasing crash before before any of them can intercept so they all RTB (Pursuit, Fate). 6 VP. 3 KIA. The staffel's bloodiest mission to date.
45 VP. 10 pilots KIA. 16 pilots available. The staffel is rotated to the rear a few weeks earlier than expected for rest and refit. The Americans seem to have slowed down the pace of their missions. Perhaps both sides need the breather (victory achieved after 8 missions and with no hope of a decisive double victory and the chance of a limit loss I decide to abort the final 2 missions book the win).
