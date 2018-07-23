|
My brother and I have been making slow but steady progress in our ongoing Valor of the Guards campaign (first AAR is here; most recent AAR is here).
We have made it to Friday, September 18, 1942. This is the half-way point, so it is perhaps time to take stock. To win the campaign, I must fulfill three victory conditions:
The first is to control all stone hexes west of Row J. I have currently achieved this, and I am not worried about being rolled back. The westernmost point of the Russian perimeter is in Row L, but this is a large, undefended salient, captured to fulfill the night scenario-victory-conditions, and now undefended. His setup this morning finds no counters west of T, so the salient is not long for this world.
The second is to prevent the Russians from forming a single perimeter with north- and south-edge hexes. I have not yet accomplished this. I probably could have done this on Wednesday had I wanted to, by pushing along the north edge a bit harder, all the way to the river. However, I held back. Currently Russian units may enter from the north only through the Russian-controlled X1-AA1, but if I take those hexes, then Russian units can enter on any German-controlled hexes U1-AA1, so the area I have to defend increases. I didn’t want to cut of the Russian here until I had a chance to put some fortifications in U1-W1, which I now have. So I think that today I will feel comfortable cutting off the Russians from the sector to the north.
I hope to also cut them off along the south edge as well, although things will have to go well for me for that to happen, but it seems quite possible, as my main thrust is going to be along my right flank, not stopping until the Volga.
The final victory condition is to control or interdict all ferries. Currently, I do not control or interdict any, and I do not expect to do much along these lines today. That will be a task for the weekend, once I have a lodgment along the Volga on the North (and maybe South) flank.
To sum up: I currently am fulfilling only 1/3 victory conditions, but I hope to achieve 2/3 at the end of this scenario, and I believe I have plenty of time to fulfill the last in the next 5 days.
As far as OBs, this is probably going to be the high-water-mark of German superiority. I think I outnumber the Russians about 2:1 in squads, and an even larger advantage in machine guns, tanks, and guns. However, I have committed all of my infantry, and there will be no more infantry reinforcements until the 211th arrives on Sunday, the 20th. Furthermore, AFVs and OBA are both suffering from low ammo, and will continue to do so for the duration. Finally, the skies have clouded over, so who knows if there will be any air support moving forward.
Still, I am at a considerable advantage today in men and materiel, and I intend to make use of it all along the map. I have assigned all my units to one of 4 sectors, and I intend to make progress in all of them.
ZONE 1: East of 9th January Square
Most of my pioneers and Stosstruppen are committed here, along with support from a pair of StuG platoons. The pioneers are lined up along Solechnaya, preparing for an advance into the blocks that include the Voentorg and NKVD House. My goal is for them to grind all the way forward to Ermskaya. I expect a fair amount of casualties here, and among my best troops, but I can’t move further south until this is dealt with.
Also hanging around in Zone 1 are about a company of first-line troops, whose job is to push down the hill into the river-bank area, capturing the wooden houses north of EE5, and if all goes well, the GG8 ferry landing. They will be supported by the assault guns, which seem like they might be actually competent for once in this more open ground.
ZONE 2: West of Republicanskaya
This area features a large, undefended Russian salient between Communisticheskaya and Republicanskaya. About a company of unsupported infantry will eliminate this salient. I do not expect them to make any progress east of Republicanskaya, as this area looks heavily defended by Soviet reserves.
ZONE 3: Between Communalnaya and Red Square
A couple companies of first-line infantry, supported by plenty of mortars, howitzers, and machine guns. The infantry’s main task is to close with the Russians, who have, for the first time, set up quite far from the front lines. My goal is to push up north to Communalnaya square, and east to Sovietskaya. This should take a couple of turns, then I’ll see what transpires from there. The 2nd level buildings east of Sovietskaya look like they are probably well fortified and defended, and packed with nasty-looking second-level counters. Most of the mortars are deployed to pound anything that reveals itself from the upper levels of the buildings. There are enough machine guns in this Zone that I hope to grab one or two of these buildings east of Sovietskaya, but without assault troops I am not confident of this. If I can just get next to them, I can always reduce them tomorrow.
ZONE 4: West of Octyabirskaya
With the Univermag block in German hands, I can finally move on the big chunk of buildings between Octyabirskaya and the River. Today we do that. Two companies of first-line troops, well supported by Stosstruppen and assault guns, will advance across Octyabirskaya immediately, covered by a smoke barrage laid down along the Y-Row. A second barrage has been prepared for the BB-Row, so any Russian units trying to withdraw to a secondary defensive position will have a hard time of it.
As in Zone 1, I’m prepared for hard slogging and plenty of casualties here, even with the smoke barrage to help us get in close. Plenty of Russian units are hiding in cellars, and it may take some DC-doing to dig them out. But the Russian line here is quite thin, and if I can overwhelm it in a turn or two, there is nothing between me and the river. I think controlling every building south of Row 36 is an ambitious but achievable goal for this scenario.
Awesome! Thank you for sharing.
When these big ASL CGs have momentum, they really are the ultimate boardgame/wargame experience.
And if you never have, you should. These things are fun and fun is good.
Love it. Can’t wait for more Stalingrad coming from MMP!
