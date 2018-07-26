|
What an interesting game! This is a broad review of the title, and I won't be delving into the granular bits like specific rules.
Helsinki 1918 is a two to three player wargame from U&P Games set in the short battle over the fate of the capital of Finland. German Marines, towards the end of the Great War, are seeking to make a vassal state out of the newly independent Finland. What the designers have done here is pretty cool.
Without dumbing down the game, they have created a new clean, aesthetically pleasing simulation of the multidimensional conflict that surrounded Helsinki. Players are divided into one of three different factions--the Germans, the Red Communist faction armed largely with old Russian equipment, and the Anti-Communist White faction that largely plays its own game of insurgency. The Germans wish to annihilate the Reds and take full control of the town, while the Reds wish to hold them off from a meaningful victory. This will allow for extra time for the Reds to evacuate and flee to the countryside/Soviet Union. The Whites attempt to gather their fragmented supporters into squads to help the Germans become victors, while displaying competency by securing key parts of the town for themselves. This will increase their bargaining position with the Germans, it is thought.
That's the plot and drama that should unfold, but it is neatly divided into Three Acts, which for you will likely conveniently fit into each of the three days this game covers. Act I sees the Germans confronted with a defensive emplacement posing as a roadblock for the bulk of the German Army. Do the Germans spend their precious actions on the first day trying to out-flank and smash through the emplacements to allow their forces to speed across the map, or do they begin stockpiling HQ actions and push on ancillary theaters, while slowly cutting off the supply lines of the Red garrison?
By Act II (day 2), the Germans should have dealt with this puzzle and begun racing to Helsinki. The Reds will finally have some toys to play with, and have recruited enough forces to present a challenge to the German advance. This is delicious, as there is a vast swathe of land in play between the Germans and their destination. The Red forces have bridges, farmland, hills and other terrain that with a little initiative can really throw a wrench into the German plans. And again, the Germans can spend their time speeding down the railroad tracks, take side roads to prevent getting bottle-necked, pursue the side theaters to divert Red attention. After all, there is a battle off-map for control of a crucial railroad station that affects Red morale, and a potential Amphibious Landing the Germans can attempt in the rear of the city.
It is important to remember that the Reds can not win in a contest of force. They are playing to slow the advance, and so when Act III invariably begins with the Germans entering Helsinki, it's a slog. Street fighting, slow movement, desperate attempts to prevent Red HQs from being destroyed...it's where all the heroic acts happen!
And then the credits roll and you check victory conditions!
You may have noticed I haven't mentioned the Whites. They don't do much! In our several games they mostly sat on their hands. And when they didn't, it only took a concerted effort by the Reds to usually squash early White moves. For this reason, we all agreed that this is either a two-player game with a slight majority of play for the German player taking on the White's role, or a flawed three-player set up.
All that said, the game oozes quality. The box, initially disappointingly thin, unfolds into a gigantic game all over the table top. The non-map artwork is top-notch, with a benchmark setting use of photography. Every other wargame publisher should take note, as it is stunning. The pieces are functional and easy to read. The rules, while short, have a tendency to lean "too short", as crucial points are often mentioned only a single time. Take the time to learn them...and they immediately get out of the way!
Once we understood them properly, we began analyzing the map like Generals, trying to maximize our forces in tactical locations. It was fantastic, and it felt good.
We immediately wanted to get this to the table again after our wargame group's last play, which is a good sign. We rated it a solid 8--once we understood how to play correctly!
