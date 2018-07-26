|
This is a replay of my port to Royal Navy of the Ironbottom Sound scenario Savo. I started this game on my birthday in 2012 & am only now, with my birthday coming up, finishing it! It actually lay fallow for a fair bit of this time, with no play between 2012 & the last week but thanks to the wonders of cyberboard, that this game was played on, it hasn't been tying up the dining room table for 6 years . The reason that I stopped in 2012 was because I was disappointed with how some of the mechanics impacted the game (more on this later) & part of me wanted to re-start. However the actual game itself & the situation which evolved was so interesting that the other part of me wanted to finish it regardless. This part won out in the end.
The scenario covers the well known Allied disaster which began the Solomons campaign in August 1942 wherein 4 Heavy Cruisers were lost to an audacious Japanese raid which failed to push on to attack the American transports supporting the landing at Guadalcanal. The forces available are pasted in below. The Japanese force really consists of a single A-List unit, the flagship Chokai (which is, IMO, the best unit in the scenario) & a collection of useful B-Listers. The remainder of the Japanese are under-gunned & the entire force, including Chokai, suffers from inadequate (or no!) protection to their main guns & an unbalanced force structure (no modern destroyers). Balancing that are quality issues which are heavily in their favour - they have a -6 Gunnery DRM to the American's +5 (Australians, for whom 100% of their modern cruisers available at the time are represented in the scenario, have a much more competitive -3); better leadership (I've rated Mikasa as a -3, Crutchley as a -1) meaning that the beginnings of all Allied moves are revealed to the Japanese before they plot; better searchlights (11 hex range to 9); massively superior visibility (16 hexes to 8); & killer torpedoes, at least on all but the oldest of their ships (Tenryu & Yunagi). Further to this the Allied force is more apparent than real - only the Southern Group (Canberra, Chicago & 2 destroyers) can begin to move freely from start, the others require activation via die-roll or Japanese proximity to them. Apart from the Northern group (3 US Heavy Cruisers & 2 Destroyers) all activations are for either individual on-board ships or off-map forces (the 2 Allied Light cruisers & 5 destroyers are off-map, 3 of these destroyers only enter play if the Japanese exit the map to attack the transports). Torpedoes aside, the Allied units are individually superior to all their Japanese counterparts other than Chokai. The Australian cruisers aren't as good as the American in most categories but unlike the latter, carry torpedoes, possession of which enhances their defence as well as their attack. Australian torpedo quality is better than American at this stage of the war & their Gunnery DRM much better. The American destroyers are class units with, mostly, a very strong torpedo fit - in numbers if not quality. They are armed with the excellent 5"/38 which is half as likely to malfunction as other guns. All American guns can penetrate armour while only the main armament of the Australian & Japanese cruisers have this capability. Finally, the USS San Juan carries advanced radar.
Forces:
I've played this scenario a couple of times before using the IBS rules & there was a 'session report' in an Australian gaming magazine a zillion years ago. To win a Tactical victory the Japanese have to lead by 16VP while a Strategic requires 60VP. The Allies win otherwise. VP are gained by sinking ships, eliminating Leaders and, for the Japanese, exiting ships off the Eastern map-edge (the bottom of the map in screenshots below) to attack the transports. These ships return after the attack (pursued by whatever Allied ships are still off-map at the time) & the scenario lasts until all Japanese have either been sunk or have exited the Western edge (the top of the maps below). Allied ships which exit the map are considered sunk. 60VP is certainly a hard ask & perceived wisdom is that in order to win a Strategic victory the Japanese have to attack the Transports but in fact this isn't the case, historically they amassed 52VP - all 5 Allied Heavy cruisers sunk or forced off-map - so they only needed to sink 4 of the 7 US destroyers present to get a Strategic. Of course to do this they would have to not lose any ships. The chances of this are extremely low - the historical result, where 4 Allied cruisers are lost with minimal Japanese damage has to be seen as a very low odds possibility indeed.
The rules used in the following game are those of RN rather than IBS and are further modified by the Enhanced Rules I included in the cyberboard set I uploaded to BGG 10 (10!) years ago. In particular there is somewhat more flexibility with torpedoes, laying smoke costs movement, there are limited intelligence rules using dummy counters, leaders affect gunnery & finally there is Haze, which effectively adds a cumulative +1DRM to gunnery every odd numbered turn from turn 3 onwards (i.e. the Haze modifier on turn 12 would be +5). I've used these for at least the last 10 years & the only unhappiness I have with them is that some of them don't go far enough. I'm not going to upload this session report in a single go, instead I will upload in 5 turn (15 minutes in 'real' time) posts with a screenshot showing the position at the end of the 5 turn sequence & a brief assessment.
Start
The Japanese 8th Fleet, consisting of the flagship Chokai (Vice Admiral Mikawa) & Sentais 6 (4 CA under Rear-Admiral Goto) & 18 (2 CL & the APD Yunagi under Rear-Admiral Matsuyama are closing to attack the Southern Group (2 CA & 2 DD) of Task Group 62.6, the unalerted remainder of which are the flagship Australia (Rear Admiral Crutchley); the Northern Group (3 CA & 2 DD) & 3 detached DD. A squall front separates the Japanese from the Northern Group & the already damaged by airstrike Jarvis. Two DD (Blue & Ralph Talbot) are in the Japanese rear west of Savo Island. Action begins with the gunnery phase - the Allies cannot fire.
Turn 01
The Japanese pummel Southern Group: Chokai hits Chicago while Aoba & Kako slam Canberra and Kinugasa & Furutaka sink Patterson. Aoba's secondaries malfunction causing a fire.
Status
CA Canberra-MFC;1xBow,1xAft Pri;5H,6M
CA Chicago-1H
DD Patterson-Sunk
CA Aoba-Fire
VP
J-2 A-0
Turn 02
Canberra & Bagley turn north and launch torpedoes while Chicago turns south. Aoba falls out of the Japanese line, heading into the approaching rain squall whilst attempting to get her fire under control. The remaining heavy cruisers dodge torpedoes. Chokai slows down to avoid them whilst also launching torpedoes which Chicago narrowly avoids. She also finds herself in the squall and temporarily out of the action. The other three can only get clear shots on Chicago and a hitless exchange follows. Canberra's remaining turret uses Kinugasa's searchlight as an aiming point and inflicts heavy damage - knocking out a forward turret and the port secondary battery. She has little time to celebrate however as the light cruisers of Sentai 18 which have continued east concentrate on her and she is overwhelmed. Bagley and Yunagi exchange Salvos while Jarvis tries to screen the still unsuspecting Northern Group with smoke.
Status
CA Canberra-sunk
CA Kinugasa-1xFwdPri;PtSec;3H
VP
Jp-11 AL-0
Turn 03
The three American cruisers of Northern Group turn south to investigate the sounds of battle from that direction. They are ambushed by Chokai and Aoba which have pushed through Jarvis' smoke and by Kinugasa, firing from further away and east of the smoke. Only Chokai hits however, hitting Quincy hard from 6000yds, knocking out her forward turret and half of her 5" batteries as well as setting her on fire.
South of the smoke the Japanese are themselves ambushed by the unexpected appearance of Australia which, despite only having gun flashes to aim at, hits Kako, knocking out her stern turret as well as her starboard tubes and secondaries. Bagley, running towards Australia from the Japanese cruisers also scores important hits on Kinugasa.
Further south still Chicago tries to place herself between Sentai 18 and the transports and a vicious exchange of fire at around 2000yds occurs with most of the American's secondary battery being knocked out in exchange for all of Yubari's primaries.
Status
CA Chicago-AftPri;StbSec,1xPtSec;1H,2M
CA Quincy-1xBowPri;1xPtSec,1xStbSec;2H,Fire
CA Kako-MFC;AftPri;StbSec;StbTT;1H,1M
CA Kinugasa-1xBowPri;Sec;4H,2M
CL Yubari-Pri;1M
VP
JP-11 AL-0
Turn 04
The Japanese attempt to re-concentrate their heavy cruisers near Savo Island. A general exchange with the east-moving Northern Group ensues. The Americans are mostly unable to sight their opponents but the burning Aoba provides them with an aiming point and all three heavies concentrate their fire on her. Only Quincy hits, knocking out Aoba's port torpedoes and starting another fire which spreads to one of her bow turrets. In contrast Quincy's own blaze is extinguished. A 5" shell from Wilson wrecks Kako's A turret. Australia, Helm, Jarvis & Aoba all put torpedoes into the area between the squadrons.
In the action to the south Chicago, aware of the acute danger she is in from torpedoes, turns away from Sentai 18 and runs east at top speed. The Japanese don't launch after all - the damage to Yubari and the threat of the rapidly approaching Allied Flag causes Admiral Matsuyama to decline the manouvres required to get into a firing position and the Sentai abandons its push for the anchorage and turns away under smoke.
Status
CA Quincy-1xBowPri;1xPtSec,1xStbSec;2H
CA Aoba-1xBowPri;PtTT;1H,2xFires
CA Kako-MFC;1xBowPri,AftPri;StbSec;StbTT;1H,1M
VP
JP-11 AL-0
Turn 05
The Squadrons separate to over 7000 yards as the Japanese concentrate on screening the burning Aoba with smokescreens while the Americans move out of the range of the Japanese searchlights. Furutaka and Kinugasa launch torpedoes before losing sight of their opponents and a torpedo from the latter strikes Quincy at 5000 yards, heavily damaging her and reducing her to 20 knots. No gunnery hits are scored. Aoba continues to struggle with her flames, losing her starboard secondaries.
Status
CA Quincy-1xBowPri;1xPtSec,StbSec;7H,6M
CA Aoba-1xBowPri;StbSec;PtTT;2H,1M,2xFires
VP:
JP-11 AL-0
0:15 Summary
Japanese hopes of victory took a turn in the southern direction almost immediately with the gun malfunction & fire suffered by Aoba & by the alert of HMAS Australia. The impact of the latter is immense & served to cruel any hope the Japanese had of slipping their minor ships through to the transports for some cheap VP. Damage suffered by the Japanese cruisers likewise moves victory firmly towards the Allies - Yubari is essentially removed from the battle while Aoba, Kako & Kinugasa are all heavily damaged. In contrast the Allies have lost Canberra & Patterson & Quincy is crippled. This is a rate of cruiser exchange which the Allies would be more than happy with. The positions in the battle are currently also exactly what the Allies would want - a polite long range engagement with the Northern Group in formation while Australia & Chicago push the Japanese back before them.
T06
Massive starshell launchings from the previously unengaged ships of both sides light up the sea. The crippled Quincy falls out off the American line, attended by Jarvis while the remainder of the line manouvres to screen. This manouvre brings them closer to Mikawa's closing cruisers and a heavy exchange occurs. Vincennes smashes Kako with 8" & 5" shells, clearing her decks of all weapons and killing her captain. The Japanese response is stymied by a gun malfunction on Chokai which leaves her forward turret temporarily jammed.
Furutaka had to be detached from Mikawa's force to support the unfortunate Aoba, which now encountered Crutchley's spread out force. Australia could not obtain hits on the blazing cruiser and the Japanese ignored Bagley to concentrate on the Allied flag, Furutaka hitting her heavily - knocking out 'A' turret and her remaining torpedoes & reducing her to 24 knots.
Chicago fires fruitlessly on Sentai 18 which has ceased laying smoke in order to quickly draw up on Aoba. There is also a highly optimistic exchange at over 15,000 yards between Yunagi & Quincy.
Status:
CA Australia - BowPri;StbSec;TT;2H,3M
CA Aoba - BowPri;StbSec;PtTT;4H,1M,2Fires
CA Kako - Pri;Sec;TT;1H,5M,Capt
VP:
JP-11 AL-0
T07
The battered Kako falls out of the line, obliging Mikawa to push further east than intended in order to screen the stricken cruiser. The American line facing Mikawa is now reduced to just Vincennes and destroyers as Astoria is drawn into the action further south. As the lines pass each other Chokai launches a long lance slavo that Vincennes just manages to avoid. The Americans concentrate their fire on Kinugasa without effect while in return latter sets Vincennes on fire with an 8" hit. The unengaged Chokai's secondaries hit Helm, temporarily jamming her rudder. The Japanese 'northern' group's plans are further compromised when Kako signals that an American destroyer is approaching from north of Salvo - this is Ralph Talbot, finally realising that something is occurring in the sound.
As Astoria moves to reinforce the action to the south she is torpedoed by Furtaka from 3000 yards. Heavily damaged and reduced to 20 knots, she gains some measure of revenge by hitting the ill-fated Aoba which although ordered to hug the coast of Savo, instead turns away, exposing herself to the fire of three Allied cruisers. Yubari detaches from Sentai 18 and continues to run west whilst her companions turn to engage in the general exchange of fire. Yunagi's forward gun jams whilst Bagley's aft guns are knocked out by fire from Tenryu. Aoba finally manages to extinguish one of her fires but danger of sinking is still high.
Status:
CA Astoria - 4H,6M
CA Vincennes - Fire
DD Bagley - AftPri
CA Aoba - 1xBowPri;StbSec;PtTT;6H,1M,Fire
APD Yunagi - BowPri
VP:
JP-11 AL-0
T08
Hoping that Kinugasa will be able to defend Kako alone in the short term, Mikawa takes Chokai on a lone lunge towards the limping Quincy. The Japanese do gain a fleeting sight of the cruiser and the American fires on Chokai with her stern turret but Mikawa sights a more inviting target in the shape of the burning Vincennes which had not, contrary to Japanese analysis, pushed through the smokescreen shielding Kako. Chokai's secondaries gain a hit at 7000 yards but are defeated by Vincennes' turret armour. Astoria spots the flash of Chokai's guns and opens fire from 12000 yards, hitting the Japanese flagship and reducing her to 30 knots.
Ralph Talbot, still unsure of the situation, finds her self ambushed by Kinugasa but dodges salvos at 7000 yards. Crutchley detaches Bagley to join his fastest remaining cruiser in the south - Chicago (28 knots) - to continue to pursue the rapidly retiring Sentai 18/Aoba Group. The latter are now completely shielded from Crutchley's cruisers by smoke but Furutaka is unexpectedly engaged by Helm, struggling to regain rudder control. Crossing Helm's 'T' at 3600 yards, Furutaka blows away her forward guns.
Status:
DD Helm - BowPri
CA Chokai - 2H,2M
VP:
JP-11 AL-0
T09
Chokai continues to race east under fire from Astoria but Quincy is able to shield herself with smoke & Chokai is instead confronted by Jarvis. At 4000 yards range the destroyer achieves multiple hits, the cruiser's belt armour prevents heavy damage but she still loses her starboard secondaries and torpedoes. In return the Japanese flagship can only achieve straddles.
In the wake of this action Vincennes puts out her fire, sights Kinugasa and smashes her with 8" salvos from 2400 yards. The Japanese cruiser is left on fire & with her only port torpedo tubes in the way of armament.
In the action south of Savo Helm puts her head down and charges Furutaka, avoiding long lances from the latter at 2000 yards and diving into the Japanese smoke screen. Tenryu spots Bagley through the smoke and the two ships exchange salvos.
Status:
CA Vincennes -
CA Chokai - StbSec;StbTT;2H,2M
CA Kinugasa - Pri;Sec;StbTT;6H,5M,Fire
VP:
JP-11 AL-0
T10
Mikawa abandons his lunge at Quincy, hurriedly retiring on the helpless Kako & Kinugasa. Too late for the latter however as Vincennes swings inside the Japanese smoke line and, despite almost colliding with Wilson, peppers the Japanese cruiser with 8" shells at 2400 yards. She begins to go under. Chokai can only sight Ralph Talbot, firing on Kako, but neither achieve any hits.
The Japanese fare no better in the action south of Savo where they are attempting to come around the far side to reinforce Mikawa. Complicating matters is the still patrolling destroyer Blue on the west side. Admiral Goto, on board the still burning Aoba but in command of the Japanese group, tries to co-ordinate the progress of the group with an ambush on Blue but the proximity of a squall to Blue's position further complicates his moves. The Japanese jockeying for position results in another disaster when the pursuing Helm emerges from the Japanese smoke to catch Furutaka from behind at less than 4000 yards. Despite only having half her armament, Helm racks the cruiser, knocking out two of her turrets and causing further damage. In associated actions Yunagi launches torpedoes which narrowly miss the pursuing Bagley while Yubari launches a long range salvo at Blue before continuing west.
Status:
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;1H,1M
CA Kinugasa - Sunk
VP:
JP-11 AL-12
0:30 Summary
Despite the torpedoing of Astoria, the Japanese continue to lose a battle which has now divided into two halves divided by Savo Island itself. To the west Goto lumbers around the island, trying to put out his fire whilst escorting Yubari to safety while American destroyers, backed up by Australia & Chicago behind, dart in & out of the Japanese's own smoke to deliver a lesson in the importance of adequate turret armour. To the east Mikawa banks on Kinugasa being able to hold off Vincennes long enough for Chokai to find Quincy & get enough for victory & withdrawal. Instead Kinugasa is sunk & all that Chokai finds is damage. Gun malfunctions add to the Japanese misery.
T11
Vincennes clears to the south to avoid the erratic Wilson. The latter then almost collides with Ralph Talbot before the destroyers sort themselves out somewhat only to find that Kako's smokescreen has obscured them. Vincennes however spots the cruiser through a gap in the smoke. She is just about to open fire when starshells illuminate something 2000 yards further east - Chokai. The heavies exchange salvos but only Chokai hits, knocking out Vincennes' aft turret.
Meanwhile Goto's group begins to come around the west coast of Savo. Their hopes for an ambush of Blue are dashed when they spot the destroyer beginning to manouvre before it disappears into the squall. Helm clings tenaciously to its battle with Furutaka despite Tenryu suddenly appearing out of the smoke 3000 yards away. The latter ignores the destroyer, choosing instead to illuminate Chicago more than twice the distance away. Neither side obtains hits. Yubari clears the battle and Aoba finally, finally extinguishes her fire but is fit for little in the way of combat. Goto is faced with a desperate choice - only the aged Tenryu remains an effective unit and the Japanese have Chicago and two destroyers behind them; the now alert Blue in front of them and further than that, thanks to reports from Chokai they know there are Australia and Astoria moving to cut off their northern point of re-entry into the battle to the east.
Status
CA Vincennes - AftPri
CA Aoba - 1xBowPri;StbSec;PtTT;6H,1M
VP
JP-11 AL-12
T12
Vincennes turns away under smoke while her attendant destroyers separate to try and pincer Kako. Ralph Talbot launches torpedoes at the stricken cruiser but the latter's stern on posture helps her to avoid them. Behind Kako however the Japanese flagship is manouvering to launch her own torpedoes at the destroyers. Unsighted until the last moment Chokai is rocked by a major torpedo hit and staggers forward under fire from both Astoria and Australia, she opens up with her full armament on Wilson which has emerged from the smoke 2400 yards away. Both hit each other with a 5" from the destroyer carrying away the last of the cruiser's secondaries.
General action west of Savo as Goto's two heavies start to round the island, exchanging fire with Blue. Helm's tenacious pursuit of Furutaka continues as she ignores Yunagi crossing her bows at under 2000 yards to hit the harassed cruiser again, knocking out her Starboard secondaries and killing her captain. Tenryu, despite being as close to Helm as Yunagi, again ignores the latter, shifting her fire instead to the rapidly approaching Bagley. Chicago, holding back in support targets Yunagi unsuccessfully.
Status:
DD Wilson - 1H,1M
CA Chokai - Sec;StbTT;7H,9M
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;StbSec;StbTT;1H,1M,Capt
VP:
JP-11 AL-12
T13
Goto's cruisers round the island, turning north to open their broadsides as Crutchley's cruisers come into view. Furutaka is still masked by the island however and Aoba is engaged alone by Australia, Astoria and by Blue which is following off to the north. The Allied flagship gains a hit, knocking out Aoba's aft turret. She now, like Furutaka, has only one turret remaining.
Helm continues her dogged pursuit of Goto's force, somehow avoiding torpedoes from Tenryu at 1200 yards. But she is wrapped in the latter's smoke and can't engage. Yunagi pulls into the rain squall which likewise prevents any engagement with the pursuing Chicago & Bagley.
In the action to the East, Wilson launches torpedoes at Chokai before yet again almost colliding with Vincennes which has doubled around to the south, crossing Chokai's stern at 5000 yards. The Japanese flagship is taken under fire by both American ships plus Ralph Talbot further East but the manouvres required to avoid collision spoil the American's aim and only Chokai, splitting her fire between Vincennes and Ralph Talbot, gains a hit, knocking out the destroyer's remaining torpedoes.
Status:
DD Ralph Talbot - PtTT;1M
CA Aoba - 1xBow,AftPri;StbSec;PtTT;6H,1M
VP:
JP-11 AL-12
T14
Mikawa's two ships crawl west at best speed engaged by the Vincennes group and coming into sight of Australia & Astoria. Chokai splits her fire between the latter and Vincennes. Aoba & Furutaka open the range on Australia slightly to get out of the Australian's searchlights. Both Japanese fire on the Allied flagship with their single remaining turrets whilst their secondaries target Blue 4000 yards to the west as Goto seeks to clear his immediate rear. Aoba hits, knocking out the destroyer's already empty port tubes. Meanwhile, as part of Goto's attempt to clear a path, Tenryu & Yunagi also attempt to engage. Yunagi is still unsighted thanks to the rain squall from which she has just exited but instead finds herself under fire from Chicago & Bagley. The latter hits, knocking out Yunagi's MFC & starting a fire which is soon extinguished. Tenryu & Helm fall in at just over 1000 yards but the American fire is off and Tenryu's isn't. Helm loses the last of her guns.
Status:
DD Blue - PtTT,1M
DD Helm - Pri,1M
APD Yunagi - MFC;BowPri
VP:
JP-11, AL-12
T15
With Mikawa edging ever closer without having suffered further damage Crutchley orders the slower Astoria to pull back to the south to gain sea room while pushing Australia west in the hope of driving back Goto's force and buying some time before the Japanese are reunited.
Both Mikawa & Goto however catch Crutchley by surprise, pulling Chokai out of line and across the surprised Astoria's bows. Dodging shells from Astoria, Vincennes & Wilson, Chokai hits both cruisers, knocking out the last two eight inch turrets from the latter and the forward turret of the former. Rather than being pushed back, Goto advances on Australia which finds herself engaged by both of Goto's heavies without support. The only hit achieved however is a from Furtaka's secondaries which bounces off Australia's turret armour.
In the westernmost action Helm withdraws under smoke and both Bagley & Blue concentrate on her in support but the former is cut off from the action by Yunagi's smoke. Tenryu & Blue engage each other at 1200 yards with the latter heavily hit by 5.5" & 3.1" shells from the cruiser, losing her forward armament and being reduced to 30 knots as well as taking heavy hull damage. Yunagi also fires on Blue but without result.
Status:
CA Astoria - 1xBowPri;4H,6M
CA Vincennes - Pri
DD Blue - BowPri;PtTT;2H,3M
VP:
JP-11 AL-12
0:45 Summary
The torpedoing of Chokai was an unmitigated disaster & should really spell the end for the Japanese but they fight on & actually begin to make gains as the battle transforms again, now a kind of layer cake with Mikawa blocked by the main Allied force - Vincennes; Australia moved across from the southern 'flank' & the damaged Astoria - from Goto, himself pressed from behind by Chicago & destroyers. Allied luck mostly holds with the hyperactive Wilson somehow avoiding three collisions in 15 minutes but otherwise the heroic Helm is neutered, Blue heavily damaged & Vincennes, until then the least damaged of the Allied cruisers, cleared of main guns & turned into a kind of super destroyer.
T16
Concerned at the sudden turn of events, Crutchley orders Vincennes & Astoria to lengthen their range on Chokai. They, plus Ralph Talbot (previously sniping at the helpless Kako), continue to fruitlessly fire on the Japanese flag. The latter's results are not as impressive either, achieving only a minor hit on Vincennes.
Crutchley continues to push his flagship west, achieving his desired effect of pulling Aoba & Furutaka with him. He had hoped that Chicago could have joined this action but Yunagi laid a smoke screen preventing this and then engaged Wilson which moved up in support.
Tenryu continues her engagement of the embattled Blue, avoiding a full spread of torpedoes from the latter at only 1200 yards before turning inside her, crossing her Tee and raking the hapless destroyer at the same range. Blue's captain is killed and she begins to circle, out of control.
Stats:
CA Vincennes - Pri;1M
DD Blue - BowPri;PtTT;2H,3M;Capt
VP:
JP-11 AL-12
T17
Astoria, continuing to put distance between herself & Chokai, is hit by a long lance from the latter at 3000 yards. The cruiser staggers but does not sink. Chokai, sensing victory, concentrates all of her fire on the stricken American but cannot gain a hit. Ralph Talbot, closing in on the wake of Chokai and Vincennes, maintaining a more respectful distance but suddenly relieved of the blinding glare of the Japanese searchlights obtain multiple 5" hits. Chokai's belt armour deflects some of the hits but most fall upon her thinly protected turrets, knocking out the midships and aft turrets.
Australia, Aoba and Furutaka continue their dance with the Allied flag turning around and heading north and the Japanese in turn coming around. The ships are now less than 3000 yards apart but no hits are obtained.
Wilson comes up on Australia, aiming to fire on Kako which is slipping around the Australian ship's stern. Instead she has to engage Yunagi, which comes up in support.
Chicago turns away from this melee, heading off to support Blue but too late for the latter - Tenryu swings around and catches her quarry across a gap in the smoke. Blue is sunk at 1200 yards range but hits her tormentor in the exchange, knocking out Tenryu's aft gun.
Stats
CA Astoria - 1xBowPri;7H,9M
DD Blue - Sunk
CA Chokai -Mid,AftPri;Sec;StbTT;7H,9M
CL Tenryu -AftPri
VP:JP-13 AL-12
T18
The shattered Astoria crawls away, screened by smoke from Ralph Talbot. Australia abandons her blocking position and hauls west at her best speed. The two flagships are now less than 3000 yards apart but both are preoccupied with their existing duels. Wilson darts west, continuing to stalk Kako but also exchanges head-on fire with the rapidly approaching Tenryu. She takes a hit which knocks out her starboard tubes. Jarvis re-enters the fight engaging Yubari which has continued east in order to support her flag. Chicago has to avoid the sinking Blue and is well out of position but still slings some ineffective broadsides at Furutaka 8500 yards away.
Status
DD Wilson - StbTT;2M
VP
JP-13 AL-12
T19
Wilson puts her last torpedoes into the water, causing consternation but no damage to the Japanese as Kako and Goto's force all put their bows towards the launch. This pulls Goto's cruisers westward and almost by accident into an escort position for Kako against Wilson, which without even knowing it dodges a ram attempt by Tenryu, and the returning Chicago and Bagley, the latter having sorted themselves out from the disruption of the sinking of the Blue. There is a general exchange of fire, conducted perhaps unwisely on the Japanese side as rather than concentrate their fire on the close Wilson, spread it amongst the three Americans. Furutaka is hit by an 8" shell from Chicago, starting a fire, while her own secondaries hit Wilson, knocking out her aft guns.
To the East, Crutchley pulls the flag out of it's position between Mikawa and Goto, fearful of torpedoes. This was wise as Aoba had an excellent solution but the order to launch was forgotten in the haste to manouvre to avoid the spread from Wilson. The realities of Chokai's speed is brought home by how quickly the Japanese flag finds itself left behind by Goto. Australia, Vincennes, Jarvis & Ralph Talbot all target the cruiser but cannot obtain hits. Likewise Chokai, shifting fire to Australia & Yunagi, now pushed up against Savo Island, engaging Vincennes.
Status
DD Wilson- AftPri;StbTT;1H,2M
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;StbSec;StbTT;1H,1M,Capt,Fire
VP
JP-13 AL-12
T20
Chicago & Bagley swing around west to position themselves to block the escorted escape of Kako. Aoba lays smoke to shield Furutaka while it fights its fire but to little effect as the last of her secondaries are consumed as well as hull damage & a reduction of speed to 28 knots. The continuing exchange of fire between Aoba & Bagley brings no results.
In an unexpected manouvre Tenryu pushes South-West towards the squall & opening the possibility that she will escape the box that the Japanese find themselves in and be able to get at the milling collection of damaged U.S. ships beyond that. In doing so she attracts the fire of Chicago and also Wilson, which finds herself across the cruisers bows. Only Tenryu hits however, reducing Wilson to 30 knots despite having only her forward gun which can bear.
To the East both sides sort themselves out somewhat & both open the range. Chokai is hit by Vincennes & Vincennes by Yunagi but the belts of the cruisers defeat the 5" & 4.7" shells. In contrast Chokai's 8" cause heavy damage to Australia at 3600 yards, knocking out an aft turret, causing hull damage & reducing her to 20 knots.
Status
CA Australia - 1xBow,1xAftPri;StbSec;TT;3H,5M
DD Wilson- AftPri;StbTT;1H,3M
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;Sec;StbTT;2H,2M,Capt,Fire
VP
JP-13 AL-12
1:00 Summary
The layer cake has disappeared as the Allied forces separating Mikawa & Goto were increasingly squeezed until the last of them - the flagship Australia - pulled out out of self-preservation. Instead there is a box which the Japanese find themselves in but one held together by the most frayed of sticky tape - Chicago & 2 destroyers west, Australia, Vincennes & 2 destroyers east. All are damaged & exhausted. Astoria, to unbelievable Japanese frustration twice long-lanced but still afloat, is out of the battle. The Japanese are likewise damaged & exhausted, only Tenryu remains in reasonable combat shape & now threatens to break out.
Last edited Sun Jul 29, 2018 8:37 pm
Posted Sat Jul 28, 2018 4:02 pm
Ross Menzies
Australia
Katoomba
NSW
Great AAR, thanks. RN/IBS is probably my second most favourite system for playing out such battles.
ross_menzies wrote:
Of course to do this they would have to not lose any ships. The chances of this are extremely low - the historical result, where 4 Allied cruisers are lost with minimal Japanese damage has to be seen as a very low odds possibility indeed.
This is the main drawback of the system - its focus on the period when shells are flying, and essentially disregarding the pre-contact "soft factors" which really determined the odds. In no battle in 1942/43 where the Japanese were not surprised themselves did they lose more than one destroyer or light cruiser. The Kako/Furutaka cruisers were not "B-listers" because they carried Japanese torpedoes and Japanese crews.
On the other hand, the system also excludes the possibility of friendly fire on the Allied side which at Savo almost certainly claimed Canberra.
Quote:
The three American cruisers of Northern Group turn south to investigate the sounds of battle from that direction.
Interesting point. Historically they didn't because they couldn't; they were not aware of the battle going on. As such the system has limited ability to show the circumstances of Savo.
Ross Menzies
Australia
Katoomba
NSW
-
T21
Tenryu does break out as threatened & this threat, plus the damage suffered to his flagship convinces Crutchley that it is time to break off & allow the Japanese to leave. The Chicago group turns in pursuit of Tenryu but cannot get hits. In contrast Aoba shifts fire to the American cruiser & an 8" shell knocks out her MFC. Tenryu gets a minor hit on Wilson with her 3.1".
Mikawa is encouraged by the very things that discouraged Crutchley & hauls Chokai & Yunagi around. Yunagi hits Australia, knocking out her MFC & causing hull damage. She is then engaged by Ralph Talbot which has raced up in support while Jarvis turns away to be in position to head off Tenryu.
Status
CA Australia - MFC,1xBow,1xAftPri;StbSec;TT;4H,5M
CA Chicago - MFC,AftPri;StbSec,1xPtSec;1H,2M
VP
JP-13 AL-12
T22
Crutchley, concerned that without pressure Goto will turn Eastward and threaten to overwhelm him, signals Chicago to stay put & only detach the destroyers to chase after Tenryu. As Chicago turns to comply Bagley moves across her bows and the cruiser slams into her, heavily damaging her. The collision attracts the Japanese as sharks to blood & both Tenryu & Aoba close in from their different directions. Tenryu remains under fire from all but Aoba hits Chicago again, knocking out a bow turret as well as hull & propulsion damage.
In the eastern fight Vincennes loses her way & mistakenly movesaway from the fight wherein Australia & Chokai and Ralph Talbot & Yunagi engage each other without result. Another result however, is that further to the east, Admiral Scott's Task Group 62.4 (2 CL & 2 DD) arrives to hopefully, from the Allied perspective, save the day.
Status
CA Chicago - MFC,1xBowPri,AftPri;StbSec,1xPtSec;2H,3M
DD Bagley - AftPri;1H,11M
VP
JP-13 AL-12
T23
Chicago gets under way again but Aoba & Tenryu close in while Furutaka launches a torpedo spread from behind smoke. Despite the fact that the American is virtually a sitting duck, Aoba's main guns miss & her secondaries only find Chicago's belt. Chicago's return fire is likewise ineffective. Tenryu's though is not, as the cruiser ignores the U.S. destroyers to slide around Chicago's stern, raking her at 3000 yards, her 5.5" penetrating the American's remaining turret & leaving her close to helpless. There is a price to pay however as Tenryu exposes her own stern to the destroyers she ignored & Bagley scores hits at 3000 yards, knocking out the cruisers midship primaries as well as causing a fire that the Japanese immediately extinguish.
Ignoring destroyers also proves costly east of Savo where the enemy flagships continue to pull apart whilst pummeling each other. Ralph Talbot closes on Chokai which relies on Yunagi (which nearly collides with her flag getting into position) to cover her despite Talbot getting to 2400 yards. Yunagi does hit but cannot cause damage while Talbot flays Chokai. Although most shells are stopped by her belt, Chokai loses more speed, dropping to 12 knots.
Status
CA Chicago - MFC,Pri;StbSec,1xPtSec;3H,3M
CA Chokai -Mid,AftPri;Sec;StbTT;7H,11M
CL Tenryu -Mid,AftPri
VP
JP-13 AL-12
T24
Kako exits the area of battle. Furutaka's torpedoes hit Chicago, causing significant damage & reducing her to 20 knots. Aoba & Furutaka - emerging from the smoke - close for the kill but cannot find a hit. Furutaka manages though to put out her fire despite harassing fire from Wilson, 8000 yards away. Tenryu, seeking vengeance, hauls in behind Bagley & sets her on fire with a 3.1" at 1800 yards. The fire knocks out the destroyer's last gun and she is now close to sinking. Tenryu is brought under fire by the arriving Jarvis.
Disaster to the east for the Japanese as Ralph Talbot relentlessly pursues Chokai, supported by Vincennes further behind. Pushing in to 1200 yards the destroyer dodges the Japanese flag's shells to again rack the cruiser. This time her 5 inchers slam into Chokai's weakly protected gun houses, smashing both remaining & leaving the flagship helpless. Yunagi could not even get into position to assist & fruitlessly fires on Vincennes instead.
Status
CA Chicago - MFC,Pri;StbSec,1xPtSec;6H,6M
DD Bagley - Pri,2H,11M,Fire
CA Chokai -Pri;Sec;StbTT;7H,11M
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;Sec;StbTT;2H,2M,Capt
VP
JP-13 AL-12
T25
Ralph Talbot pays the price for her heedless of danger charge on Chokai as she finds herself unable to turn in time to avoid the cruiser's bows. The two ships collide with a massive rip to the destroyers side the result. Under fire from the approaching Furutaka she staggers away and sinks. Chokai also takes damage & can now only reach 6 knots - a death sentence. Yunagi tries to protect her flag with smoke and confronts Vincennes & the re-engaging Helm (gunless but still with torpedoes). Scott's group is now in plain sight, as is Quincy, lumbering up to be in at the kill.
Australia,in contrast, heads south to bolster Jarvis & Wilson's defence of that flank. Aoba & Tenryu concentrate on these rather than the crippled Chicago & Bagley but cannot obtain any meaningful hits - Aoba hits Jarvis repeatedly with her 8" but all shells pass harmlessly through the destroyer's light infrastructure.
Status
DD Ralph Talbot- sunk
CA Chokai -Pri;Sec;StbTT;8H,14M
VP
JP-15 AL-12
1:15 Summary
The battle rapidly transforms in this 15 minute period with the breakout of Tenryu the ultimate cause. The collision of Chicago & Bagley, suddenly presents the Japanese with the possibility that victory may yet be theirs but Mikawa falls victim to this hope, pushing his slow, heavily damaged flagship back eastwards rather than re-concentrating his force. Ralph Talbot's death charge need not have had the result that it did but Mikawa's ignoring of the threat until the last moment was fatal. Chokai is doomed, balancing the expected gains of Chicago & Bagley & the paper-thin defence of the Allied southern flank. The arrival of Scott's force would seem to be the Allied coup-de-gras.
T26
Helm charges the lumbering Chokai, turning at 600 yards to unload a full broadside of torpedoes into her. Chokai disintegrates. As Helm turns away Yunagi crosses her bows, raking her. The American plows into Yunagi's side & she too begins to go down. Helm has sunk two Japanese ships in 3 minutes.
Furutaka turns away, unable to help & spots the burning Bagley 5000 yards away. Accurate 8" fire ends Bagley's misery. Tenryu is right behind the destroyer &, having been obliged to reduce speed to 12 knots to avoid running into her, is vulnerable. Wilson turns & engages at 2400 yards but it is Tenryu's 5.5" which hits, knocking out the last of Wilson's guns. Jarvis suffers the same fate as Aoba, angling for a torpedo attack on Chicago, comes around behind the destroyer and clears her deck with 8" shells which this time do not pass through.
Status
DD Bagley - Sunk
DD Helm - Pri,1H,1M
DD Jarvis - Pri
DD Wilson- Pri;StbTT;1H,4M
CA Chokai - Sunk
APD Yunagi - Sunk
VP
JP-17 AL-31
T27
Jarvis turns & launches torpedoes to both sides. Aoba stays bow on and avoids & fires her own half-salvo into Chicago which staggers & starts to go down. As she fires on the running Jarvis without result she comes under fire from Vincennes, now rounding the island. Tenryu, in pursuit of the feeling Wilson finds Australia crossing her tee - neither ship can get hits. Furutaka fires on Wilson likewise.
Status
CA Chicago - Sunk
VP
JP-26 AL-31
T28
The danger of collision with either Wilson and/or Tenryu forces Crutchley to hug the coast of Savo were he hopes to ambush the latter in pursuit of the former. Matsuyama is a step ahead however & cuts to the outside of Wilson, shielded from Australia by the destroyer's smoke while Furutaka emerges, crossing the Australian cruiser's tee. Matsuyama does spot the destroyers Monssen & Buchanan coming up but neither open fire for fear of hitting Wilson. Tenryu batters Wilson, destroying her empty port tubes, slowing her further to 26 knots & starting a fire. Furutaka's ambush of Australia doesn't come off as both ships hit the sinking Chicago instead of each other, causing heavy casualties to the men on & around her.
Aoba relentlessly pursues Jarvis, obtaining hits with her 4.7 despite now being under long range fire from Scott's force - San Juan, Hobart & Vincennes. Jarvis' best speed is now down to 20 knots.
Status
DD Jarvis - Pri,1H,1M
DD Wilson- Pri;TT;1H,5M,Fire
VP
JP-26 AL-31
T29
Aoba hits Jarvis again, reducing her to 18 knots & smashing her bridge, killing her Captain & leaving her out of control. Vincennes scores a hit on Aoba but her 5" can't penetrate the belt. Furutaka looks for Australia but the latter hides in Wilson's smoke & instead Monssen emerges & engages, supported at distance by San Juan. Tenryu shifts her primaries to Buchanan while still harassing the burning Wilson with her 3.1.
Status
DD Jarvis - Pri,1H,2M,Capt
VP
JP-26 AL-31
T30
Aoba can't get more hits on the circling Jarvis. Furutaka heads towards her to support against the approaching Scott. Australia pursues hitting her turret twice with her 4" but without damage. Furutaka targets San Juan & 8" shells knock out a turret & obliterate the bridge, killing all present instantly, including Admiral Scott.
Tenryu continues to push east & hits the fleeing Wilson badly with her 3.1 despite being bookcased by Monssen & Buchanan.
Status
CL San Juan - 1xBowPri;RAdm Scott & Capt killed.
DD Wilson- Pri;TT;2H,5M,Fire
VP
JP-28 AL-31
1:30
The Japanese are now down to three ships with 3 main guns/turrets in total but they still aren't beaten. The overwhelming haze (+14DRM as at T30) favours speed & quality gunnery, both of which the remaining Japanese possess. They know that if they can keep the light cruisers at range & wear them down there might yet be a victory. USS Helm came to a temporary dead stop to break out the beer - she has nothing left to fight with. And from the differing perspectives of both the Allies & the Japanese - she's done more than enough.
Last edited Mon Jul 30, 2018 9:50 am
Posted Mon Jul 30, 2018 9:42 am
T31
Aoba & Furutaka are pushed further west by the Allied cruisers. Aoba looses the last of her torpedoes at the approaching Vincennes but the cruiser turns away before they reach her. Aoba attempts to slow her with gunfire but without result.
Tenryu abandons her eastern run & doubles back, engaging Monssen as she does. Wilson, seemingly clear away, suffers more fire damage & it is decided to abandon her.
Status
DD Wilson- Sunk
VP
JP-30 AL-31
T32
Hobart closes on the Japanese heavies which are now wheeling around the ignored Jarvis but San Juan isn't with her. The latter temporarily loses her position in the darkness & doesn't turn with the Australian cruiser. Aoba & Furutaka both target Hobart & Furutaka causes heavy damage at 4000 yards, reducing her to 28 knots. Tenryu is caught between Australia & Monssen but hits the latter with her 5.5, reducing her to 30 knots.
Status
CL Hobart - 3H,2M
DD Monssen - 1H,2M
VP
JP-30 AL-31
T33
Goto's force pushes North-East, seemingly heading back towards the sound. San Juan comes around to engage Aoba while Hobart & Vincennes engage Furutaka -all without result. Buchanan also swings around to head off the Japanese should they enter the sound. Australia & Monssen continue to target Tenryu but the only hit is a 4" from Australia which shatters on Tenryu's belt.
VP
JP-30 AL-31
T34
Aoba makes it to the entrance to the sound, under radar guided fire from San Juan, but Furutaka realises that the latter will get there before her & she turns away to starboard, only to see Vincennes looming out of the darkness. She slams the American with 8" but cannot stop her & she plows into her amidships. Vincennes is crippled, her speed reduced to a meagre 10 knots but Furutaka does not escape damage & her best is now 22 knots in a situation where every Japanese knot is precious.
To the south, Tenryu again out-manouvres her pursuers with a sudden course change, pulling north & hitting Australia at 3600 yards with her unaccountably effective 3.1, starting a fire which causes hull damage to the Allied flag. To the east, Tenryu spots a ship emerging from the cover of Savo Island - it is Quincy.
Status:
CA Australia - MFC,1xBowPri,1xAftPri;StbSec;TT;5H,5M,Fire
CA Vincennes - Pri;6H,11M
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;Sec;StbTT;4H,5M,Capt
VP
JP-30 AL-31
T35
All eyes go to the collided cruisers. Vincennes makes smoke & limps off but Hobart jumps on Furutaka, peppering her with 6 & 4 inch shells at 1800 yards. Best speed now 18 knots. Furutaka's reply is ineffectual. Aoba turns back from her lunge towards the sound to assist but encounters San Juan manouvering to block her. Aoba however crosses the AA cruiser's tee at 3000 yards & knocks out another bow turret & the starboard torpedoes.
Tenryu too races towards the action, taking time to shell Australia as she unsuccessfully tries to hide in a smokescreen. Despite the shelling she is able to extinguish her fire. Monssen meanwhile launches in pursuit of Tenryu & obtains hits at 5400 yards. Some are defeated by the cruiser's deck armour but others penetrate the belt, causing structural damage & reducing her to 30 knots, the same speed as Monssen.
Status:
CA Australia - MFC,1xBowPri,1xAftPri;StbSec;TT;5H,5M
CL San Juan - 2xBowPri;StbTT;1H,1M,RAdm Scott & Capt.
CA Furutaka - 1xBowPri,AftPri;Sec;TT;4H,7M,Capt
CL Tenryu - Mid,AftPri;1H,1M
VP
JP-30 AL-31
1:45 Summary
The Japanese tactics appeared to be working until cruelled by yet another collision. Aoba, with the sound open before her was then obliged to turn around to try & save her sister. If the Japanese can fight off the CL's the crippled Vincennes & Jarvis are available for despatch but this is a big ask. The Allies close in for the kill.
