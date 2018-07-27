drdranetz wrote:





1. ... But having the right cards is so important that it adds an unacceptably high luck factor to a game already filled with other random elements. Not being able to Recover, Advance, or Fire when you need to is game deciding.



2. Opportunity Fire seems broken. The greatest factor in whether an advance on an enemy position is successful is the presence or absence of Fire card in the defender’s hand, something an attacker will never know.



3. Given that additional members of a fire group only add one FP, firing individually seems usually much better than group fire, given the wide range of outcomes possible with both players rolling 2d6.



4. Melee, even against broken defenders, is a game deciding luck fest.



5. The stacking rules punish overstacking at the end of a turn with elimination, and restricts each hex to one platoon since each one uses 4 of the 7 available stacking points. Without the ability to stack platoons, attackers have almost no ability to concentrate force upon key positions, especially with the harsh overstacking penalties, the OP fire risk mentioned above.



