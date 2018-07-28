|
Easy Alias
I had read the special victory points rule for this scenario, but it did not register with me until I was partway through a game: the Germanic side can rack up substantial victory points by exiting units off the map, and the map edge area eligible for this is huge. The VPs earned for this can't exceed those earned from eliminating Roman units, but if the Germans have some success in the first two "berserker" turns they can pile up VPs.
This rule makes sense, since the German survivors of the first day of battle attacked Roman forces again immediately after -- the German player is rewarded for preparing for that battle.
In this play-through, the Germans did indeed eliminate many Roman units in the first two turns, in part due to rolling a load of 5s and benefiting from the blessed "Exchange" result as weaker units attacked stronger Roman ones with the early-game attack bonus.
At the start of turn 6 we had:
Note that very few Germanic units are locked in zones of control; and those warriors would relish the chance to heroically cover their comrades' retreat, right? Rome has strong units, and archers, but few units which can outrun the Germans.
And in fact at the start of the previous turn, turn 5, the German army had been completely disengaged from the Romans, and winning by 20 VPs. No photo of that unfortunately . . .
So I began withdrawing. It turned out that many of the forces on the hill could not pull back out of danger, because of the congestion; but virtually the entire German left flank did.
The end of the game:
-With the withdrawn units at top. A brilliant strategic retreat -- but not brilliant enough because I still lost by 12 points! It turns out that the congestion on the hill left too many German units backed up to friendly units behind them; and since in this scenario the Germans cannot displace friendly units when they retreat, they were lost upon any DR result when Rome attacked. Nonetheless this was a blast of a run-through of a balanced scenario, and the Germans would have certainly won, I think, had they started their withdrawal on turn 5 when they were unlocked and well ahead.
Just in case any youth miss the reference
