Tom H
Australia
Basil Hilder KIA Lone Pine, Gallipoli
-
I rang a friend recently to see if they wanted to play a Vietnam era wargame. I had in mind the new edition of Silver Bayonet or maybe Downtown. He was keen, although his preference was Downtown. I suggested that maybe we could play a short game of Silver Bayonet and then one of the smaller Downtown scenarios.
On the night I got out Silver Bayonet and set up scenario #2 – The Lure and the Ambush to save some time. I put some music on too – nice classic 60s rock’n’roll – Doors, Creedence, etc to create some groovy 60s vibe.
When my friend turned up he was initially a little disappointed as he really wanted to play Downtown – having recently purchased a mint copy online. Fortunately my friend had played Operation Mercury relatively recently and was up to speed with the rules. He had tried Silver Bayonet a few years ago and although it was ok – it wasn’t a game that he really wanted to play again. Being very good natured though he agreed to play out the Silver Bayonet scenario and then try and get to Downtown later that evening.
The first couple of turns saw the PAVN focused on the Base at Plei Me. The ARVN CIDG put up stiff resistance against the uncoordinated attacks of the PAVN. These resulted in uncoordinated frontal assaults from some of the PAVN forces and units taking step losses and fatigue.
As the PAVN forces started arriving on the map, the effect of the HQs in improving communications and co-ordination was noticeable with more fire coming down on the base at Plei Me. CIDG troops started being fatigued. Things were looking worse as the PAVN troops started piling up around the base with regular mortar fire on the ARVN troops. The USAF airstrikes were a constant deterrent but failed to get any real traction.
Turn 4 things were still pretty even but looking worse for the ARVN troops in Plei Me. The arrival of Delta force troops was a big encouragement as well as the news of a relief column with armour on the way to relieve the besieged base at Plei Me.
The supply column had some initial good success with air support on the ARVN troops waiting in ambush. Fatiguing them and dishing out a few bloody noses. Unfortunately the initial early success slowed with several units being fatigued. This allowed some of the PAVN blocking troops to go off and support the attacks on Plei Me.
Things were looking a bit desperate at Plei Me, with the CIDG troops finally disintegrating. This left the Delta force alone, fatigued and surrounded by thousands of PAVN troops. The opening of LZ Field Goal and the arrival of Air Cav Alpha and Bravo companies, with 105mm arty took a little pressure off but the water was starting to boil. Seeing a gap in the PAVN troops the US Special Forces teams in Plei Me opted to make a break for it and avoid the contact. This gave the PAVN Plei Me and they could be soon celebrating the capture of the base – piling more and more troops in.
LZ South was opened a turn after and more Air Cav companies rolled in. More reinforcement and arty were air lifted into LZ Field Goal. USAF support combined with battery fire from the 105s helped support Alpha and Bravo companies push onto the base. The PAVN threw everything at the FWA troops to stop them – mortars, assaults – everything but the kitchen sink.
The relieving column pushed on to try and get through but the resisting PAVN troops hiding in the wooded hills wouldn’t budge. The lack of FWA support, which was committed to help at Plei Me was telling. In the end they sputtered to a halt – fatigued and run down.
In the final turn the US troops made a last push to try and get through the Plei Me – but the solid PAVN troops, with the excellent defensive position in the base meant that it was in vain.
Final scores – PAVN 18, FWA 12.
The keys were the capture of Plei Me and stopping the supply column from reaching he desperate troops there. The arrival of the PAVN HQs improved the co-ordination of the PAVN attacks and really hurt the FWA troops. The US air support was devastating and addition of the 105mm arty really made this fire support deadly.
If the FWA had been able to hold onto Plei Me the game could have ended differently - but I don't think the Delta Force troops stood a chance against a whole ants nest of PAVN. At one stage they were literally piled all over Plei Me.
Both of us really enjoyed the game. My friend after some initial hesitation got sucked in by the drama, and the beautiful map and counters. This is a great scenario.
The lure had worked and the ambush was successful …. Even though I lost!
Next – a game of Downtown or two and then a return to try the Silver Bayonet campaign game.
