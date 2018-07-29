The random setup of the Russian units was good. They are grouped at the top of the water, which gave me the freedom to work freely in the lower part of the map.
My plan was to place several mines on the road link at the bottom of the map. This should prevent the tanks from moving into the escape route. I also wanted to involve a tank in skirmishes in the upper part of the map to keep the wagons away from the fight.
That was unexpected. A tank of the group used the space between the two stone houses to drive into the village. This enabled him to intercept the first car on the supply road.
... Awwww shi*.....
That was bad. I had completely misunderstood the situation and paid for it. I lost the first car and the tank went into the flank of my pioneers. That was a disaster for the German troops.
This was our last chance to shoot the situation. The pioneer uses the grenades to take a lucky shot against the T34.
It had worked. A direct hit landed in the tank and immobilized it. The situation was still critical because one of our two cars was hit and worse, both were in the hexagon of the T34.
The plan for the new round was to wipe out the T34 in the village and regroup with the rest of the troops in the south.
Another problem is the second T34, which sneaked through the smoke to the escape field.
That won't be easy, will it?
And it's gone. Another one of the cars was killed by a T34. It was a disaster for the Germans.
The protection of the last wagons had to be the main task from here on.
Omg. Another attempt on a car. They just had too much firepower and too much speed of movement. We had to keep coming into their flanks to get a realistic chance of a possible goal, but every time we did it, they just fled.
And there he was, the last T34 had joined the fight for the last car. We had only two pioneers and a tank destroyer at that time.
I wish we had a Panzer IV F2 to break the T34 ambush.
Okay, this result was to be expected after the last few goals. The last car was killed and I think we were right to lose here because we should have protected our cars.
AAR
I think I see now why we should hide our units in this firefight. At least I think I would have lived my pioneers a little longer, but that wouldn't have stopped the T34s from going to the village.
Besides, my mine was in the wrong place. I should have put mines in the small holes between the buildings to prevent the T34 from breaking through.
That is a very hard firefight. I have had tanks move around the buildings and through the middle. Lots of smoke helps and you need to hide your units
Still, I have yet to beat this scenario. Last time I played, I was able to get the wagons in good position for the run to the exit, but that caused one of the tanks to move towards the exit and I had not troops there because my troops were concentrated behind the buildings.