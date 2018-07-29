|
Ted Leiker
United States
Friday Harbor
Washington
-
I finally passed the victory conditions for the first scenario on my 5th try.
Passage Start: The Comanche begin with Horsemanship 1 as their cultural skill.
Operation Start: The Comanche keep to themselves, focusing on their culture and traditions (+1 to 4). No enemy activity takes place.
Operation 1: A Mahimiana led raiding party attacks West, takes captives and horses and returns. A second raiding party with extra horses attacks a tribe in Upper Arkansas 5 twice, takes horses and returns. The aggression is answered as West recovers, retaliates with a settlement In Llano Estacado 1, reduces Comanche culture (-2 to 2), and then assumes a peaceful stance.
Operation 2: The Comanche spend time planning. The Mahimiana (4)and Paraibo (3) both enjoy gains to medicine because of the success of the Rancheria. The Paraibo loses at gambling and is unable to take any powerful Headman actions. A Ute Alliance is formed, some warrior bands suffer attrition, and Rancheria A moves to Upper Arkansas 2. In the South a settlement appears in Rio Grande 4.
Operation 3: A Mahimiana led party raids Upper Arkansas 4 and takes two captives. A Hunting party takes Bison in Upper Arkansas 2 and returns. A second hunting party takes Bison in Upper Arkansas 3 and remains afield. The Comanche call in their Ute Alliance and successfully remove the tribe form Upper Arkansas 5. The West fails to subjugate the tribe in Rio Grande 1 due to the ongoing War of Spanish Succession, but the West successfully undermine culture as more Comanche adopt Spanish ways (-2 to 0).
Operation 4: Time passes (voluntary). Young warriors come of age and a new band is formed while two existing ones are strengthened (1,2,2) at the original Rancheria (A). The roaming band in Upper Arkansas 3 forms a second Rancheria (B). Mahimiana A becomes Paraibo A (4) and a new Mahimiana A is promoted (2). Mahimiana B and Paraibo B assume their positions of leadership with with decent medicine (2). The remnants of the ravaged tribe in Upper Arkansas 4 scatter to the winds and the Comanche now control the entire Upper Arkansas territory. The West remains peaceful. Bison migrate to Upper Arkansas 4. The Ute Alliance breaks and a tribe appears in Upper Arkansas 1, but they do not exert enough influence to effect Comanche control of the Upper Arkansas territory......yet.
Passage 1: The Comanche have two Rancherias, both in the Upper Arkansas territory and their cultural skills are Horsemanship 1.
Operation Start: The Comanche focus on culture and tradition (+2 to 2). The West loses its peaceful stance.
Operation 1: The Comanche focus on culture and tradition (+2 to 4). There is no enemy activity.
Operation 2: A Mahimiana led party from Rancheria A travels and raids South, but is unsuccessful and remains afield in Rio Grande 3. a Hunting party from Ranch A returns with bison from Upper Arkansas 4. A new tribe settles in Brazos Colorado 3. The South establishes a settlement in Brazos Colorado 5, subjugates a tribe in Rio Grande 5, and establishes another settlement in Rio Grande 5.
Operation 3: A Mahimiana led raiding party from Rancheria B successfully attacks the West settlement in Llano Estacado 1, takes two captives and a horse and returns. The tribe in Upper Arkansas 1 become Comanche allies.
Operation 4: The Comanche spend time planning. The Mahimiana (5) and Paraibo (4) enjoy increases to medicine due to the successes of Rancheria B. Paraibo B gambles successfully and plans further action (+2 AP) then takes action (-1 AP) to ensure there will be No Relief From War. The roaming band afield in Rio Grande 3 suffers attrition and Mahimiana A returns to Ranch A. One other band in each Rancheria suffers attrition and both are reduced in strength. Rancheria A moves from Upper Arkansas 3 to Lower Arkansas 6 (current victory conditions are met). Enemy tribes in Lower Arkansas territory hunt bison.
Time passes (mandatory): Rancheria A grows to 3 bands (1,2,2) and Rancheria B grows to 2 bands (1,2). The Mahimiana in Rancheria B is promoted Paraibo B (5). A new Mahimiana is promoted in Rancheria B and has good medicine (3). Both of Rancheria A's Headmen survive and remain. The ravaged West settlement in LE1 is abandoned. The Alliance with the tribe in Upper Arkansas 1 breaks. Bison migrate to Llano Estacado 5 and Lower Arkansas 4. An epidemic wipes out tribes in Lower Arkansas 1, Brazos Colorado 2, and Rio Grande 6. The Comanche no longer Count Coup. The Comanche culture adopts Warpath 1.
Passage 3 (2 skipped due to Counting Coup discard): The Comanche has two Rancherias (A&B) and their cultural skills are Horsemanship 1 and Warpath 1.
Operation Start: The Comanche focus on their culture and traditions (+2 to 5), but still lose others adopt the culture of the Spanish to the West (-1 to 4). The continuing epidemic wipes out the tribe in Brazos Colorado 4.
O1: A Mahimiana led raiding party from Rancheria B attacks an enemy tribe in Upper Arkansas 1, takes horses and camps in Uper Arkansas 4. Paraibo B rests his second band (AP +1 to 2).
O2: A hunting party from Rancheria A take bison in Red River 6 and return. A Mahimiana led raiding party from Rancheria A attacks an enemy tribe in Red River 5, goes on the Warpath, takes horses and returns. Enemy tribes in Llano Estacado hunt bison in Llano Estacado 5. South forms an 8 strength War Column.
South War Column moves to Rio Grande 5 and suffers attrition (7).
Operation 3: A raiding party from Rancheria B attacks West, takes a captive and returns. Paraibo B spends 1 AP, activates the Mahimiana B led band that is afield and they return home. The enemy tribe in Upper Arkansas 1 attempts to recover, but finds No Relief From War and they remain ravaged.
Time Passes (mandatory): Rancheria A bands are strengthened by new warriors (2,2,2). Rancheria B bands are strengthened by new warriors (2,2,2). Paraibo and Mahimiana B both die. New Paraibo B (3) and Mahimiana B (1) are promoted. Ravaged enemy tribes in Upper Arkansas 1 and Red River 5 scatter to the winds. Bison appear in Red River 2 and a mild winter allows more bison to migrate from Lower Arkansas 4 to Upper Arkansas 4. The West declare a trade embargo with the barbaros. Comanche culture develops Tactics 1 (-1 to 3).
Victory Check (mandatory): The Comanche have a Rancheria in Upper Arkansas 3 and control the Upper Arkansas Territory. The Comanche have a second Rancheria in Lower Arkansas 6.
The Comanche are successful in coming "Onto The Plains" by 1749. It is now 1750 and I'll be continuing with scenario 2 in the future.
ted raicer
United States
Unspecified
-
Very cool AAR. Thanks!
