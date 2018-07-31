Rules



Subject: A Veteran HLCAO Player's Review



Gerald Reston grandvp124_seraph) United States

Albquerque

New Mexico It all began back in 2013, when I was looking through GeekLists for games that would have F-14 Tomcats as playable aircraft. And finally, I found Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations by Dan Verssen Games in 2010. My first or so experiences were playing the Short Campaigns for Iraq 1991 and Libya 1984. Afterwhich, I got hooked onto this title and made me want to explore the other current and up-and-coming Leader and non-Leader solitaire titles.



But for now, it's Hornet Leader, so let's curb that need for speed! I especially speak for this being one that needs to complete a HUGE variant...



PREMISE

You're in command of a force of US Navy or Marine Corps fighters in up to eight Campaigns from the 80's to contemporary times in the 2010's. You must lead them to victory against whatever enemy force that's presented to you with an arsenal of high-tech weapons and formidable aircraft in this rather fast-paced solitaire game. Cooperative Two Player mode is optional, but suitable.



Gameplay

It all begins by selecting one of the game's eight Campaigns [along with others from the Official DVG Website or BoardGameGeek's File Section]. Then you'll be selecting your Pilots/Aircraft. From here, this is where things become interesting...



On the Campaign Map(s) will be how long you want the Campaign to last, the amount of Special Option (SO) points you'll posses for special stuff and the best kind of weapons. Also will be the amount of Victory Points for five outcomes (Dismal, Poor, Adequate, Good, Great) that you must take into account while playing the campaigns.



Then you must select a number of aircraft based on the Campaign Length (8 for Short, 10 for Medium, 12 for Long), your Service of choice [US Navy or US Marine Corps] and the respective Skill Levels of the Pilots commandeering them. The aircraft consist of actual US aircraft like the workhorse F/A-18C Hornet, the F-14 Tomcat, the E-2C Hawkeye that can provide Situational Awareness and ignore events, Jammer Aircraft like the EA-6B Prowler or the EA-18 Growler.



The Campaigns themselves will be taking place in global hotspots or in a few cases like Iraq 1991 or DVG Print-and-Play Campaign Libya 2011, known events. These hotspots will possess a series of targets, on land, sea and air that must be taken care of to achieve some level of success. The targets will be in different range bands that will fatigue your Pilots with Stress from flying that far or Weight Point Penalties that limit what your planes can bring into the fray. Especially if you want to change three particular Campaign Tracks to even up the odds.



And just like real life, you'll need to plan and prepare well before striking. As Enemy Air Defense Sites will [depending on the Intel] be placed on the game board's Center Area and the surrounding Approach Areas [which could be 10-25 miles in scale] before your birds are even there. Be also aware that there are Primary Missions [which you can only go after one per Day] and Secondary Missions [which you can tackle up to two a Day]. Then select your Pilots/Aircraft, arm them as much their Weight Points and your SOs allow, assign the Flight Leader, choose whether to give them Situational Awareness and/or pay SOs for Priority Refueling so you can maximize your planes' Weight Points.



The weapons and equipment you use consist of Air-to-Air weapons like AIM-9 Sidewinders, AIM-120 Slammers and the F-14-exclusive AIM-54 Phoenix missiles. Air-to-Ground weapons like Mk. 82-84 bombs, Mk. 20 Rockeyes, AGM-65 Mavericks, AGM-84 Harpoons, AGM-88 HARMs and more. You can also use ECM Pods to make enemy attacks harder to accomplish. When you're ready, set your Pilots out to the task at hand!



But this is where things do get interesting, fortune and misfortune can strike before, during and after the mission. Which is where the Event Cards come in, starting with the Target Bound Event. Beneficial ones like Fleet Resupply, Shore Leave and Sierra Hotel are an outright blessing, whilst nasty ones like Bad Chow, Political Limitations and Charlie Foxtrot can really throw a spanner in the works. But if you have E-2 Hawkeyes, they can ignore these events.



And once all or some of your birds [depending on the circumstances] make it to the Target, you can choose to press on or have one, some or all of your aircraft abort the mission. Next, you'll place your aircraft in Pre-Approach Areas while the Bandits will be placed in the places the Sites are in. But don't get trigger-happy just yet, as there'll be another Event Card draw, so hope that Lady Luck will be kind!



In the Campaigns with the F-14 Tomcat in service, you can make use of their AIM-54 Phoenix missiles by firing them at Bandits before the fight even starts. And these attacks, as well as attacks afterwards, are all conducted by rolling a ten-sided dice (d10).



By now, the mission commences proper - You have Five Turns [4 or 6 if certain events occur] to conduct the operation and achieving Mission Success. To accomplish this, you must fight your way through enemy defenses consisting of Bandits and Sites. All the while managing your limited weapons and ensuring that no one gets damaged nor shot down. Once you're in the Center Area, commence the deployment of Air-to-Ground weaponry unless you're engaging Bandits in a Carrier Defense or Fighter Sweep.



By the end of the Mission, you'll draw another Event Card, then will roll for Search and Rescue if a Pilot goes down and hope for the best. What adds to the immersion is if you begin favoriting your Pilots and becoming attached to them. Losing one if a SAR Roll fails means they're gone for good (unless using the Replacement Pilot optional rule). And this point, you'll tally up Pilot Stress, Experience and Victory Points (if the Target was destroyed). If a Secondary Target was selected, you repeat the process until that Mission is concluded.



Then the next day comes, and you'll conduct operations until the Campaign concludes - Try to get those Victory Points in the Great parameters!



It takes about 30 minutes or more to set up and play a single mission, but boy, is it great! All the intensity and suspense, all the strategic planning, all here for the player!



Other key aspects of the gameplay are Optional Rules [more on them later], with being able to tweak the Campaign Difficulty, High-Stress Attacks, and more.



One of the best things in recent memory, is that Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations can be conducted as a Co-Campaign w/Thunderbolt-Apache Leader. A key example can be seen with my AAR report of such a campaign in the sessions sections of HLCAO and TAL [links to the first parts down below]. You can share SOs with the two games' respective Campaigns and corresponding Targets that are destroyed in a respective Campaign will no longer be a factor in the other.



However, the negatives of the gameplay, as some other people point out is that it's luck-based. While reminiscent of real life, it can be really bothersome to have luck ruin your streak of success. And several, including myself, question as to why all the Sites and Bandits [minus the Mirage III] are just Soviet-made (MiG-21s, MiG-23s, MiG-25s, MiG-29s, Su-27s, Su-7s, Su-24s). That doesn't always remain the same with every nation the game takes place in, with a few exceptions here and there. While it would be easy to just make a variant of it, the problem is achieving the same amazing CG artwork as what DVG's artists put out. And another issue is that the HLCAO-TAL co-campaigns don't let you do too much outside of sharing SOs and destroyed corresponding Targets no longer being a factor, plus TAL's Situations can't cover all the Campaigns in HLCAO. (Can't F/A-18s, A-7s and A-6s provide CAS support too, along with Navy Fighters covering the air to stop Enemy Fighters and Helicopters?)



Difficulty

While each of the Campaigns will be ranked by their own difficulties based on their Targets, SOs, VP Outcome Requirements, etc. you can also crank the difficulty up or down with optional rules. Everything from having boosted/downgraded Bandits/Sites, to more/less SOs, and/or less/more Stress. Other optional rules like High Stress Attacks, Random Pilot Selection, Flying 1 Less or 1 More Aircraft and more will also add more risk-and-reward for your efforts.



Presentation

The counters are simply-colored, but are clear enough to read. But where it really shines is with how the center of the board itself looks like an Multi-functional Display screen from an F/A-18 Hornet. The board also possesses the sequence of the game in an abridged format to help remind you what is to be conducted. And the Pilot/Aircraft and Target Cards plus Counters have very vibrant-looking CG artwork [which has become absent from IAFL's target cards]. The Nighttime Missions also shine with having a nightvision FLIR vision. While I'm a bit indifferent towards the Event Cards, I can understand the Silhouettes, but the green coloring seems to weaken the atmosphere a bit. If it had been black or a bit gray, it'd give some of the more negative Event Cards a foreboding nature. Though I do agree some of the other reviewers that the Player Log Sheet could've used some work.



Replayability

Eight Campaigns with 3 Lengths each, two services to use, experimenting with the optional rules, along with the ability to do co-campaigns with Thunderbolt-Apache Leader plus the resources around here will make your playtime one to remember! Though the lack of enemy variety in Campaign context can put off some, the limited options in the HLCAO-TAL Co-Campaigns and your fate being determined by luck from cards or a dice roll at times can be aggravating. I know it's what got me into the Leader series and it plays amazing, but it's far from perfect.



Overall

8.9 out of 10



Links to the HLCAO-TAL Co-Campaign I Did [And thus far, I'm the only one who's wrote one here on BGG]

https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1675304/hlcao-israeli-defen...

https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1676777/tal-hlcao-co-campai... [And yeah, I did these initially to raise Awareness for IAFL's KS to help gain backers. I dropped that moniker after the Campaign ended, but had to finish what I started]



EDIT: Changed the "Two Campaigns" to "Two services".

Posted Mon Jul 30, 2018 5:49 am

