This is an old AAR from 2008 which I have copied from the B-17:QOTS BGG forum.
B-26 Play Test Mission #168: Dec. 16, 1944 - The First Day of the Battle of the Bulge
December 16, 1944
We had hoped for a day of RnR today, but the Germans have begun a large scale offensive along the borders of Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Our group was briefed hurriedly in the morning. The target was a defended village called Hillesheim close to the Dutch border, in Germany. IP was 5 minutes away from the target! Weather forecast was bad over the village and the flak situation was moderate. "Lucky Bastards" was assigned lead, low flight, box 1. The strike force was two groups and we were the tailing group. Luftwaffe defenses were normal and fighter cover today was only fair area cover. I guess our Little Friends were busy somewhere else!
Take-off and assembly went without any problems. Approximately 110 miles out a very bad weather front kept the enemy fighters away, but when we had gotten around it and reached the IP the Luftwaffe was waiting! First, two 109s attacked from a vertical dive. Engineer Ericson drove off one with spray fire and the other flew by without firing. Next, a 110 came in from 5 high. He had already been slightly damaged by a Little Friend before he reached the formation. He fired a short burst at #3 on our left wing, but his aim was off.
Moderate flak was briefed, but it was lighter. Evenso, we took four hits before the release point. The weather had changed slightly for the better, but the lead bombardier could not ID the Aim Point so the commander took us around for a second run. While we were on the route to the IP a lone 190 attacked from 9 high. Engineer Ericson damaged him and drove him off.
Three waves attacked at the IP. A 109 in the first wave was hit by a P-51 and exploded! Two 190s were in the second wave. They attacked from a vertical climb. Tail Gunner McGinnis drove off one with spray fire, but the other one hit us. One hit was in the right auxiliary tank and it began to leak. He came around for a second attack and a 109 and another 190 was with him. They attacked from 5, 6 and 7. Little Friends was after them all though. The 109 at 6 high had been seriously damaged and broke off its attack. The new 190 at 7 level was on smoke when he passed through the formation. Defensive fire was ineffective against the first 190. Although he was already seriously damaged he hit! The left side tail gun ammo box was totally destroyed. When he left another 190 attacked from 3 low. He missed, but must have seen our fuel leak and attacked again from a vertical climb, and this time he had another 190 with him. He hit and tried a successive attack, but couldn't get through the tight formation.
Flak was still light, but fairly accurate. We got hit again, this time in the nose. Although we had a five minute bomb run, the lead bombardier couldn't ID the Aim Point through the undercast. The air commander took us around for a third run! This time the lead could see the target through an opening in the clouds. The result was 30% on target, but not before flak had hit, again, and two fighters driven off by the fighter cover. One 110 was hit and exploded! Flak hit in the tail as we were leaving the target area and two more fighters became the victim of the Little Friends. Another 110 exploded! That is definitely three fighters shot down by the Little Friends. One 109 and two 110s.
We flew into bad weather over the station at Roye. The tire on the left landing gear was punctured and in the bad weather landing was very rough. We almost crashed!
PLAY-TEST COMMENTS: This was my 5th test mission with COMPLETELY NEW B-26 mechanics. These work fine and now B-26 has improved considerably and is MUCH BETTER than the first variant. I am surprised. It is not yet available for play-tests.
Some details must be worked out and especially the map/movement boards and Gazetteers.
I used up five Lucky Charms on this mission; one for the landing (rolled 4 with -1 for punctured tire (mechanical failure), -2 for bad weather, reslut was B-26 scrapped, crew safe), one for co-pilot KIA, one for bombardier SW, one for Engine #2 runaway, and one for Tail Guns destroyed.
Whenever a crew man rolls "12" (Landing for instance) or "6" (To Hit) and "6" (Damage) he receives a Lucky Charm. I can use it to negate a result. In the examples above the co-pilot KIA resulted in a "No Effect" when a crew man used his Lucky Charm to save him. If a crew man has one or more Lucky Charms he can use them on himself or to save the plane and crew or negate a serious damage. I don't use Lucky Charms to increase To Hit or damage rolls. When all Lucky Charms have been used... well, then Lady Luck will have to come along on each mission.
This method of obtaining Lucky Charms and using them is not in B-26: The Wingless Wonder. It is something I use to increase survivability. I got tired of replacing crew men and bombers after only a few missions.
