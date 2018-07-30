|
Paul Norell
New Zealand
AUCKLAND
Title: REDVERS’ REVERSE
Designer: GEOFF NOBLE
Publisher: LEGION WARGAMES
LEGION WARGAMES is establishing a well-deserved reputation for publishing games on rarely explored themes, with innovative and intriguing mechanics. REDVERS’ REVERSE (The Battle of Colenso) is no exception.
REDVERS’ REVERSE is designed for solitaire play. The player takes the role of the British army under General Redvers Buller, attempting to relieve the siege of Ladysmith during the 2nd Anglo-Boer War. The Boers, entrenched on the north bank of the Tugela River, are handled by the game system and both sides are managed with the help of a number of tables.
Victory for the British is dependent on the Boers withdrawing from the battle, determined by the number of losses both sides suffer; the capture (and recapture) of Boer emplacements; the increase or decline in ‘Boer Confidence’; and the number of British units that can exit the map to relieve Ladysmith.
Designer, Geoff Noble, has paid considerable attention to historical realism wherein lies much of the game’s ‘drama’. The actual result was a British defeat and the player has to work very hard to avoid following in the footsteps of his/her historical counterpart, particularly if playing the ‘historical setup’.
Buller did not reconnoitre the Tugela beforehand. To simulate this, crossing places (Drifts) have a hidden value, only revealed when adjacent; units cross the river by rolling less than or equal to the value shown. The tension generated during the approach is exacerbated by the fact that the British have a deadline to get units across the river before ‘Boer Confidence’ starts to rise.
Another intriguing concept is the Orders Sequence. Orders are not automatically received; there is the chance that they will be lost en route, or even ignored whenfinally delivered; all of which adds to the tension and frustration.
As the British attempt to cross the river, they come under fire from Boer artillery and commandos entrenched in the hills above. These remain ‘hidden’ until they fire, negatively impacting British targeting. Units suffer casualties as well as levels of morale breakdown (disrupted, suppressed, routed) which will affect their ability to fight and move. Thus, the Player will be continually restoring morale in order to move forward, while the ‘non-player’ (game system) keeps up the pressure from the Boer emplacements.
It is a slow, frustrating business and the Player needs to be able to handle constant setbacks as he/she inches forward. Once across the river, it becomes a question of capturing enemy emplacements and getting as many units off the map before the positive benefits are neutralised by British losses and rising Boer Confidence. If the Boers are induced to withdraw, the player wins; if either losses or confidence reaches 20, the game is lost.
Each turn is set out in a logical sequence of several phases, each of which is further subdivided into smaller steps. The entire sequence of play is printed on the map and there are handy step markers with which to keep track; however, after a few turns, you will be able to dispense with these and, instead, can follow the shorter segment track which simply records the major phases. This speeds up play considerably.
The map is well-designed and very functional with enough room to display the unit counters without stacking if desired. The counters are also very pleasing to look at; each unit even has its own regimental badge displayed – although if you really want to appreciate these, try looking up the regiments on Wikipedia.
The historical scenario is an excellent introduction to the game, albeit one which will often result in the Player’s defeat. There are, however, several ‘what-if’ variants (both positive and negative) that can be employed to modify the circumstance and while the rules stress that an overall balance be maintained, I would not be above suggesting that these could be ‘tweaked’ if necessary to give the Player a better-than-even chance. Alternatively, if you have a masochistic streak, you can load the dice even more in the Boers’ favour!
My only quibble – and it is a small one – is that some of the rules need greater clarity. Perhaps some examples of play, together with a comprehensive play-through of a couple of turns, will remedy this.
In conclusion, if you cannot handle frustration and easily become impatient; or you cannot cope with a strategy involving taking two steps forward and one back; or you dislike constantly referring to charts and tables; then this game will not be for you. If, on the other hand, the aforementioned does not bother you; and, above all, if you want to savour the experience of command in adverse circumstances, where both battlefield intelligence and initiative are in short supply, then there is much to enjoy about this game.
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Nice review...thanks.
Paul Farrell
Canada
Ontario
Excellent review. I think you summed this game up nicely. I find it both maddening and beautifully historical to have my well laid out plans shredded by lost orders and uncooperative subordinates. This game's nearing the top of my play rotation again. Perhaps I'll move it up a few spots.
Happy gaming.
Paul Norell
New Zealand
AUCKLAND
Thanks Paul,
I think you have to be in the right mood to play it!
