|
-
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
-
I was Austria Hungary, Ken was Russia, Don was Russia, Gary was France and Trevor was the UK. AH plays Royal Hungarian Honved to build into Tyrol, Russia builds into Petrograd, Germany plays Landwehr to build into Belgium and play the status card Rumpler Tube Reconnaissance. France builds in Rome, while the UK builds in the US.
On turn 2, AH builds in the Italian Alps. Russia plays a card to examine the AH hand and throw away a card (the Soviets of Petrograd card is discarded). Germany builds into Prussia. France plays La Revanche, while the UK builds a fleet in the West Med.
On turn 3, AH plays Ottoman Mobilization to build in Istanbul, Russia plays the Brusilov Offensive to builds in Poland an successfully attack Prussia. Germany builds back into Prussia. France plays Renau FT tanks, while the UK plays Grand Fleet.
The score is Central 9, Entente 7.
Germany gets down the Schlieffen Plan on turn 5 to take Picardy, then on tunr 6, play A Place in the Sun, aided by the Rumple Tube to discard a double shield defence, to take over Paris. The score is now Central 23, Entente 16.
UK gets down the Girl with the Yellow Hands on turn 8, and Commonwealth Support on turn 9. Sn now the question becomes, can Germany hold onto Paris or even Berlin? AH plays down the Russian Rail Gauge, so that Russia can only do 1 land battle without sustaining into Berlin to relieve some pressure into Berlin. AH also tries a couple of attacks into Serbia, which is unsuccessful.
The third round scoring is Central 38, Entente 28.
Paris get back into Entente hand at this point. As AH, I try to help defend Germany by building into Western Europe, get attacked out, then next turn, I attack back in clearing it using German Aid in the East. This delays the Entente enough to keep Berlin around.
The fourth scoring round is Central 48, Entente 39. It is really tense after Russia does Peace Land and Bread for 5 pts. AH plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged, then follows up with Balkan Domination to attempt to earn 2 pts, but Russia plays Russia mobilizes to build into Romania to deny the 2 pts. UK does not have any attrition cards to use on Germany as Germany is out of cards. The final scores is Central 59, Entente 56.
Central powers prevail by 3 pts, aided by a takeover of Paris in turn 6, but Paris reverted back to Entente after a few rounds.
Game 2: Gary is Austria Hungary, Don is Russia, I was Germany, Trevor is France, and Ken is the UK.
AH builds a navy in the Adriatic. Russia plays Russia Mobilizes, building into Ukraine and Romania. Germany plays Prussian Military Tradition, playing Mustard Gas and battling into Burgundy. France builds into Rome. UK builds a navy into the English Channel.
On turn 2, AH builds into the Italian Alps, Russia builds into Bulgaria, Germany plays Moltke The Younder to play Triple Trench Lines and build into Belgiumm. France land battles successfully into the Italian Alps, while UK builds into Picardy.
On turn 3, AH builds into Istanbul, Russia examines the AH hand to throw away a card, Germany plays Landwehr to build into Prussia, France plays La Revanche andUK builds in the US. The score is Central 8, Entente 7.
Germany gets down the Red Baron and starts to press towards Russia to relieve some of the pressure on AH. Germany has choices to attack, as UK is weak without 3 fleets. But Russia is attacked a number of times to get their draw deck down. The score is Central 21- Entente 19.
AH becomes secure after the early opening threats and starts to score points in Azerbaijan and with their fleet. UK and France try hitting Germany in Western Germany, and that falls. AH builds into Western Germany to relieve the pressure.
Russia is now down to 2 cards after some attrition by AH and another attack by Germany which reduces the Russian hand by 2 cards from Mustard Gas and Red Baron. The score is Central 32-Entente 31.
Russia does Peace Land and Bread to earn 5 pts and vacating Moscow. But this is the end for the Entente. Germany can build into Moscow, or start focusing on the West, as Russia is essentially out of the game. The Entente resign on turn 14.
The score is close, but Russia has no more moves to make and Moscow will be lost to Germany, so Entente resign.
Game 3: Trevor is Austria Hungary, Gary is Russia, Ken is Germany, I was France and Don was the UK. AH builds a navy in the Adriatic, Russia builds into Ukraine, Germany plays Third OHL to play Easter Rising of Ireland and an economic warfare card that forces the UK to discard 5 cards in total. France is forced to discard 2 cards to draft a build Italian army and builds in Rome, UK plays First Lord of the Admiralty to get a fleet in the English Channel.
On turn 2, AH builds in the Italian Alps. Russia plays the Brusilov Offensive to build into Galicia and successfully attack into Vienna. Germany plays Weltpolotik Drives Political Expansion to build into Prussia and attack into Galicia successfully. France plays France Mobilizes to build into Picardy and a fleet in the North Atlantic. UK builds a navy in the North Sea.
On turn 3, AH plays Austrian Landwehr to build back into Vienna. Russia builds into Poland (I think). Germany plays 9th army, France plays La Revanche and UK builds in the US. The score is Central 10, Entente 8.
Germany is slow to get started, without strong status cards. As a result France and the UK can build up. However, AH uses a couple of attacks into Rome. As the France player, I lost both attacks into Rome, despite a double defene, and was forced to discard 2 cards to draft a build Italian army card to rebuild in Rome. It was painful, but if AH was spending effort attacking Rome, that would let Russia gain some space.
The score is Central 20, Entente 18.
France attacks into Western Germany successfully, and the UK gets a foothold there, after having put down Girl with the Yellow Hands and Commonwealth Support. The UK has put Persia into play, and the Ottoman attack, but Russia builds there, and Russia advances into the Middle East. The score has changed in favor of the Entente 33-Central 29, and the Central powers resign as their position is not salvageable.
Central powers resign as the Entente threaten Berlin and have captured most of the Ottoman territory.
Game 4: Don is Austria Hungary, I am Russia, Trevor is Germany, Ken is France, while Gary was the UK. AH builds a fleet into the Adriatic, Russia builds into Ukraine, Germany plays Moltke the Younger to get down the status card Big Bertha, and builds in Belgium. France builds in Rome, the UK builds in the US. Now you can argue the UK should build in the English Channel at all costs (discarding 2 cards to draft a build navy card) to prevent what is going to happen next.
On turn 2, AH builds in the Italian Alps, Russia builds into Poland, Germany builds a fleet in the English Channel, France plays Bisiglieri to successfully attack into the Italian Alps. The UK forces Germany to discard three cards. (A sea battle if they had that card would have been preferred).
Germany has asked AH to protect it’s flank, so AH builds into Prussia. Russia plays Brusilov offensive to builds in Galicia and attack into Prussia unsuccessfully. Germany unleashes the Schlieffen Plan on Paris and with Big Bertha, Paris is lost on turn 3. France builds in the Italian Alps, and I can’t remember what the UK did at this point. The Score is Entente 8-Central 7.
Germany now battles into Britain, and UK compounds the problem by defending, losing their valuable build army cards. So rather than hold out for at least 4 turns, Britain is lost on turn 7, as Germany has built an army there. The score is Central 16, Entente 17.
As Russia, I am the only Entente player left standing. I have tried attacking twice into Berlin through the Baltic, but it has not worked. So I build into Budapest which was opened by an Italian land battle. But now Germany, with Red Baron and Mustard Gas focuses it’s attention on me, and I lose Peace Land and Bread to the Red Baron. Soon, I run out of cards, and Moscow is lost.
Note, that by taking over Moscow, Germany gives up Britain, and the US land there. But with Russia losing so many points to attrition, the score is something like Central 30, Entente 15 resulting in an autovcitory. The UK couldn’t do any attrition or be effective after losing Britain. But it was a remarkable performance by Germany and the first time we have seen Germany conquer all three home cities of the Entente.
Germany taking over Moscow near the end, after conquering Paris and Britain, but gives up Britain as they run out of units.
-
-
Heikki Laakkonen
Finland
Jyväskylä
-
Norbert Chan wrote:
[---] But it was a remarkable performance by Germany and the first time we have seen Germany conquer all three home cities of the Entente.
An awesome session report! It is great that you have time and will to write and share them. Do you play all the games you report in one sitting or are they compiled from several play sessions?
-
-
-
Moscow was not the capital of Russia at that time.
BTW: Great AAR, as always!
-
-
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
-
Hessen wrote:
Norbert Chan wrote:
[---] But it was a remarkable performance by Germany and the first time we have seen Germany conquer all three home cities of the Entente.
An awesome session report! It is great that you have time and will to write and share them. Do you play all the games you report in one sitting or are they compiled from several play sessions?
Thanks for the kind words! These games were all played in one sitting. Sometimes we only get 1 or 2 games in, this time we got in 4 games.
-
|