I think the forum has seen every possible introduction to June 6 games there are, so I will try to skip straight to the core.
We are playing BfN Full Campaign via VASSAL, after my last Campaign game with the physical board has ended up quite tragically. Three players, one German, two allied as of now. I have played as the only one before, the others learn as we go and o/c have the Rulebook available, thanks to GMT putting this online. I will write Day by Day AARs. Pictures are usually End of PM.
Optional Rules in effect:
- Alternate Air Availability
- Weather Forecast
- Long Toms
- Engineers in combat
- Isolated Units in Combat
- Type-specific Breakdown Units (as far as VASSAL allows)
- Commando/Ranger Units
- Allied entrenchments
- Ost Bn Breakdowns
- Glider Bn alternate DZs
- Mot Inf and Streams
- reconnaissance
- Firepower Vs. Allied BBs
- Alternate Reinforcements Entry (House rule: What entered in the East historically, will enter in the East still. Same for units from the South.)
-CW Armoured/Infantry Cooperation
- Inter-Allied Supply coordination (after playing a few days this is a contestant to be dropped. Doesn’t add too much of an interesting mechanic.)
- Isolated Mech units Movement
-Graduated Supply Table
Further House Rule: Unsupported Tanks in Build up Areas also applies to attacking Tanks.
Air & Weather Situation:
Weather Forecast:
June 6: Overcast (as per scenario default)
June 7: Heavy Rain
June 8: Heavy Overcast
June 9: Heavy Overcast
Ground Support: 10 Points
Interdiction : -1 on every Region
Armed Recon: None
Air Point allocation as per Scenario Default on June 6.
Utah/Peninsula Area
11 Step losses for the US, 8 I think on 101 AB. 82 lands compact around PONT-L’ABBE. One mixed TF of 82nd manages to secure MONTEBOURG. In the PM turn, 1 US steps are wiped out by attacking the InfBn of 91st which is in forward defence of CARENTAN (III/1058/91). ST-MÈRE-Église falls.
Utah takes the entire day to be cleared, Strong Point at ST-MARIE-DU-MONT still stands and makes supply flow difficult.
Omaha
Very unbloody affair. In Landing Turn 2, the US starts to wipe out the defenders, without many casualties of their own.
352 is keeping two Bn’s as a Reserve at BAYEUX. Tries to hold on to the bit of forest S of Omaha to make up for the time lost.
30th Schnelle Brigade is re-routed to Omaha, was on the way to the Peninsula. The quick advance of US forces at Omaha makes me reconsider my decision in Landing Turn 3.
Gold/Sword/Juno/6th AB
CW does not seize Pegasus-Bridge. 3 Step losses, gathering around the coastal artillery. One stray Battalion sized force is trying to be cheeky and walk straight to CEAN. One Pathfinder is overrun during the day. 716th reinforces Pegasus with an InfBn. On the other side, 21st manages to secure the other canal side with an InfBn. CW player seems to undervalue the bridge and stays very passive with 6th AB.
Gold is the bloodiest, but overall the CW forces make it to the beaches in alright. Nothing special to report here. Lots of multi-hex combat going on to clean-up.
P.S.: I think I have to redo the images. VASSAL Screenshot tool just produced dead files...
Re: VASSAL Full Campaign Game 2018
My first though was bafflement at how you cleared Omaha like that. Then I remembered the Vassal die roller.
Hi,
1.) Like I said, turn 1 was slow and in turn 2 and 3 the US started to roll like crazy.
2.) Does someone know a good way to take VASSAl Screenshots?
Cheers,
A
Menin Gate at Midnight, Will Longstaff, 1927.
"At the landing, and here ever since" - Anzac Book, p. 35.
2.) Does someone know a good way to take VASSAl Screenshots?
I use a program called Screen Hunter. It's free and easy to use, and you can select the area you want to capture.
Snippit in Windows.
Hum I might be wrong but I'm pretty sure I have read on consim forum that the Graduated Allied supply rule could be a game breaker and should not be used.
-
