* 30 JUL 2017, The Hinterlands of Wisconsin
* Free-For-All Situation J (Note: Situation J special rules indicate night conditions but this game was played with full daytime visibility)
* Players/Sides: Russian Squad/RK, American Squad/MS, German Squad/MR
* Victory Conditions: First player to have four unpinned personality cards (soldiers) at relative range 4 in covering terrain wins
* Winner: Russians/RK
Pre-Game
Sides were drawn randomly. Squad set ups:
-American (played first). Set up in three groups. Group A was the base of fire group, with five soldiers including the SL and BAR. Group B had two soldiers of the lowest morale, while Group C with five soldiers included the ASL. Set up provided flexibility on the flanks to advance, with Group C at long range to the other group’s fire bases if they set up in the “A” position.
-Russian. Set up in four groups. Group A was the maneuver element with five soldiers (including the SL), while Group B, also with five soldiers, was the base of fire (it included the ASL carrying the LMG). Both these groups had high average morale levels, so both were well suited to advance. The other groups of C (three soldiers) and D (two soldiers) were of low morale that might have been intended to “sneak” forward (or draw fire).
-German. Set up in two groups. Group A base of fire with five soldiers (including the LMG and ASL) was intended to advance to relative range (RR) 1, find good cover, then pin both the low morale Americans and allow Group B (four soldiers of high morale, including the SL) to advance for the win quickly before the Russians could gather movement cards to move their huge host forward.
Game Play
The American opened by moving forward their base of fire Group A to a hill at RR1, but then went very quiet while the Russians pressed forward and the German played in the water (later we found out that there were no movement of useable fire cards coming into the American hand despite many plays of the maximum discard of two cards). The Americans did manage to discard two streams on both of the moving German groups in one discard action, effectively pinning the Germans at RR1 for the rest of the game. The Americans followed these actions up by discarding wire on the German fire group while they were still in the stream!
Figure 1: Typical American Hand-o-Trash in the Early Game
The Russians from the start of the game moved forward methodically. Their groups “A” and “B” moved forward simultaneously, both playing movement cards to advance into woods at RR2, then into stone buildings at RR3 when the buildings became active. The Russians managed to cross the relative ranges easily, as the American couldn’t seem to find fire cards, and the German weak fire cards, made worse by the effects of the streams, were ineffective against the high morale groups moving forward under continuous cover.
The Germans, as mentioned, quickly had both groups mired in streams (and the fire group with wire as well). The Germans spent the rest of the deck looking for movement cards to move off the stream and wire (the Germans managed to move off the wire quickly, but had to play a “ford “movement card to do so- subsequently two more non-ford movement cards played to exit the stream failed). The Germans ended the game still in the streams, losing three men from the four-man Group B to incoming fire during the play due to the lack of cover.
Once the Russian Groups A and B with five each men reached the houses at RR3, both the Americans and Germans realized that the Russians were on the cusp of winning the game outright and concentrated on stopping their advance to RR4. German fire at point blank range was still ineffective, but the American Group A attacked from their hill and infiltrated the Russians as they were moving into RR4 and a melee developed. The outnumbered Americans (3 Americans men vs 5 Russians) killed a Russian but in turn lost two, including the SL. But the Americans gained their objective, as the Russian Group B was left with only soldiers at RR4 in woods, not enough for a win (they had abandoned a pinned soldier earlier in the game to maintain forward momentum). The Russians would have to advance another group in support.
The Russians pushed forward Groups A and C to seal the win. Group C came to grief on wire and firepower meted out by the Germans from the stream-bed, losing one soldier KIA, another routed off the battlefield, and the third and last soldier of the group pinned. But Group A skillfully moved out of their house at RR3 and into bush at RR4 for the win.
Analysis
The Russians played a fine game, maximizing card flow through their hand and getting cards via the draw at the most advantageous times (such as drawing two building cards with the greatest measure of protection just as the buildings became active in the game). They won, in the Russian style, of moving forward aggressively with overwhelming numbers and élan. Just as characteristically, they added to the three personality cards lost by abandoning a pinned soldier during their advance.
The American seemed poised to dominate the game early with long range firepower from a hill at RR1, but they failed to draw any usable fire cards to capitalize on their advantageous position. In the end, the lack of usable fire and movement cards meant that the entire US effort was made by Group A, which bore all three of the American casualties (and prompted a 30-minute rules review by initiating close combat)!
The Germans never really got on track in this game, with both groups hung up at RR1 in an apparently non-fordable stream. Shorn of the ability to maneuver, the Germans could not generate meaningful firepower from the stream-beds and could not gain any covering terrain. They lost almost their entire maneuver group to a large fire attack by the Russian base-of-fire group, ending their hope for victory.
Chris Geggus
United Kingdom
Brentwood,
Essex
Interesting report. My only observation would be that the Germans definitely placed their 2 groups the wrong way round. A fire group in position A has increased range to more opposing groups than if it was at B - not a good idea if one is hoping to do some damage with it. A manouver group in A also has the reverse benefit against enemy fire groups that may be in C or D.
However, with their unfortunate first movement the Germans were effectively toast, so it became Russian elan against American weaponry. Well done the Russkies.
Edward Kendrick
United Kingdom
Redditch
Worcestershire
And one other point - you can't discard Wire on a group in a Stream unless it has successfully placed a Movement card. [13.3]
But, as the man said, an interesting report on a scenario which isn't often played.
Greta recap of the game. I know just how the Germans felt trying to get across the Rhine river🤬
Sounds like the Russian player really took advantage of the situation and made everyone pay for it.
I have yet to try one of these 3-way games but from your description it sounds like a blast.
