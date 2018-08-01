Rules



Pennsylvania * The Bitche Salient (Scenario 8)

* 27 JUL 2017, Waunakee, WI

* Players/Sides: American: MS and RK, German: MR

* Victory Conditions: Eliminate more enemy squads/squad eq than lose

* Winner: Germans/MR





Pre-Game Strategy/Set Up

-Germans (set up first). German main effort is in 2S7- the 9-1, RAD, MMG, 2x4-6-7 purpose is to target, in priority, the American radio, American 50 cals with direct fire and any artillery available. To the south a squad with LMG in 2Y7 fires due west to inhibit American movement around the stone house. To the east, an LMG and 2x4-6-7 (backed up by an 8-0) covers the wire entanglements on the north side of Hill 621. Once the reinforcements come on in turn 1, the plan is to send the HMG and MMG to the crest of Hill 621, while a platoon on foot, the STG, and a halftrack attack the board 4 Americans in flank cutting route paths and targeting broken American squads.



-American (moves first). The Americans decide to set up dispersed (not more than one squad per hex, with at least one hex between squads) in a forward position (within six hexes of the Germans on Hill 621). To the south the Americans deployed two squads with bazookas, backed by a 50cal in the 4X1 stone building with an 8-0, to block any German attack from the south. In the north, they deploy a squad with bazooka, backed up by a 9-1 and squad with an MMG in the 4G3 woods to block German attacks from the north. In the center, their main effort plans to blow the Germans off Hill 621 with the firepower of a 50 cal, MMG, three squads, and a 9-2 and 8-1 leader.





Figure 1: Set Up. Note the forward set up by the Americans and the German wire positions.



Game Play

Turn One. The American prep fire in the center breaks two German squads on Hill 621, while return fire from the defenders breaks two American squads. In the subsequent rally phase, both side lose a broken squad to rolls of “12”. The Germans call down mortar fire on the American 9-2 with radio in the wooden house in 4P1, to no effect. The firefight in the center of the board continues. In the North, the German counterattack force enters and splits: the assault gun, supported by a half-track and a platoon moving by foot over Hill 538 toward the stone house, moves to cut rout paths of the forward Americans. The half-track with the STG pulls adjacent to the broken bazooka squad and destroys it for lack of rout paths. The other two half-tracks, and the trucks, transport four squads to man the crest of Hill 621, using the half-tracks to provide additional cover to the infantry on the ridge. Finally, the balance of the reinforcements on foot move north to set up on the east sides of Hill 621 and Hill 538 to entrench and prepare to interdict the American reinforcements entering on Turn 5. The Germans on the east side of Hill 621 want to discourage the Americans from coming on the board in the 2T1 area- they want to force the Americans come on in the far north and/or south.





Figure 2: German Turn 1 reinforcement movements.



Turn Two. In the center, the firefight between machine gun stacks continue. Another German 81mm mortar FFE breaks the American 8-1, along with 2x 6-6-6. In the north, an American attempt to filter a squad with bazooka in the 4G3 woods toward Hill 621 loses the squad to a roll of “snakes” from the ridge. Nevertheless, the four squads in the north begin to move through the woods toward the wire on Hill 621, while in the center the 50cal eliminates one German squad manning the HMG on the ridge, leaving the 9-2 to man it alone. The STG maneuvers to be able to fire on the American 9-2, radio, and 50cal, while the half-track with it moves around the last bazooka squad in the south to Hill 538 to gain the heights.



Turn Three. The American troops in the center start the turn by breaking the 9-1 and both squads in 2S7 with a 20FP (+1) attack, breaking the German indirect fire link. But timely German rally, accurate fire from the crest of Hill 621, and another accurate mortar FFE destroys several American squads by double-break, and breaks the rest of the squads in the area. One of the German reinforcement platoons, led by an 8-0, moves into the center sector from the Hill 621 area and begins to mop up the Americans due to lack of rout (by this time, the STG is behind the Americans cutting rout paths). In the south, the second advancing German platoon overruns the last bazooka squad and closes on the stone house defended by the 50cal. In the north, the Americans in the woods can’t organize a determined attack on the German squad with an LMG defending the wire obstacles.



Turn Four. In the center and south, the destruction of the American is completed when small arms fire on the stone house breaks the 8-0 and defending squad, then the STG moves adjacent and all in the house surrender due to lack of rout. Only one 8-1 survives from the center and south groupings, while the Germans capture both 50cals. And call up their trucks to mount troops to form a reserve against the expected American attack by the reinforcements from the east and north. On the east slope of Hill 621, the Germans are prepared for the American reinforcements.







Figure 3: Turn 4- Germans complete the destruction of the American right and center.





Turn Five. The American reinforcements enter from the east in two group. In the north, the two Priests lead three half-tracks and nine squads (along with the only surviving American radio with the 9-2). Two of the northern group half-tracks loop around the north face of Hill 621 to reinforce the assault on the German wire obstacle, while the rest of the group lines up along the road at the eastern base of Hill 621. In the south, six squads supported by a half-track move into the AA1 woods area to threaten the Germans on Hill 538. German defensive fire against both groups was calculated to break up fire groups that the Americans could use in their advancing fire phase- the in event, the defensive fire and subsequent advancing fire were both ineffective. But the Germans were just belting ammunition in anticipation of their prep fire in the German half of the turn. The prep fire was very effective- the LMG squad in the wire obstacle broke 2x6-6-6 in the front of the obstacle, neutralizing the threat from the north for a period of time. Along the eastern road, a deluge of fire from the crest of Hill 621 killed 2x6-6-6, and broke 2x 6-6-6 and the 9-1 (desperation morale in effect). The STG passed through the valley between the two hills and moved to the south to engage the American forces around 2AA1. After taking stock of the situation, the Americans decided to withdraw.







Figure 4: Situation at the withdrawal of the American force (end of Turn 5).





Analysis

The American forward deployment at set up exposed the bulk of the force to German fire from Hill 621, including off-board indirect fire (the center of the American line was under close observation by the Germans on the heights, increasing the probability that even inaccurate indirect fire could be corrected quickly onto the Americans). An alternative would have been to deploy at a greater distance, in terrain that allowed broken units to rout out of the line of site of the hill. This deployment also might have had the effect of drawing more German reinforcements into the valley, rather than onto Hill 621 to meet the American reinforcements. The American reinforcements, given the German force unimpaired on the heights, could have come in as a total force in the north, and attacked north to south using the dead spaces on Hill 621 to shield the force from the bulk of the German force. The Americans also could have used the advanced phase to move most of their reinforcements onto the board, and could have then avoided German defensive fire (although they would have had to weather the succeeding German prep fire.



The Germans, for their part, did not use the STG as effectively as possible. Once on the board, the vehicle should be able to shoot its main gun and MGs every German defensive fire- in this game poor placement in the valley meant defensive fire opportunities lost. Additionally, the STG stayed in the valley too long helping to destroy the at-start American force. It would have been better to get the STG to the level three heights both to provide extra cover for German defenders and fire at any unwary Priest entering on turn 5 (hex 2M5 would be an ideal location- able to fire both north and south and providing an additional +1 to the infantry underneath (a +4 total defensive benefit))! 14 1.01 Posted Wed Aug 1, 2018 3:18 pm

