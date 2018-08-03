|
-
Lawrence Hung
Hong Kong
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
-
The WWII Eastern Front would scratch my back soon when I was away from the subject. The Siege of the city of Cholm has been fascinating me since more books and information on the campaign are released in recent years. The Germans were locked in this strategic choke point in the winter of 1942, being German version of Stalingrad. The bitterness and extremely harsh environment in which both sides struggled to attack and defend. The overall initiative is beginning to be seized by the Soviet winter counteroffensive, first Cholm, next Velikiye Luki.
I finished reading of the rules in only two nights as they contain only 8 pages. Many of the rules operable during the game are, as style of the designer, incorporated in the Player Aid Chart (PAC). It makes the reading fast and absorbing, especially if you have experience in playing the designer's previous games in the same area-impulse-driven series like "Counter-attack! Arras" (Battles magazine game).
I feel right at home with the rules on the use of "Advantage" chit marker to gain local and last-effort superiority, activation of units in areas and zones, concepts of contested, vacant or free space utilized in control, alternating impulses to move or combat by both sides, assessing and satisfaction of loss points by retreats or step loss of units, etc. A very interesting point is that you can "call" in the Night with Advantage marker, making it harder to attack but easier to move. German Stukas cannot bombard at night also. The timing of this call can be an entertaining decision. Other uses of the Advantage include adding random reinforcement by a roll of 2d6 on the table, placing stubborn defense; German "superhuman" defensive efforts with +1 during close combat, prevent Soviet Logistical Pause which is possible starting from impulse 7 (Russian's 4th), (strategic) redeployment during the End Phase by moving the units one area, and German infiltration of Soviet Lines by Group Uckermann behind enemy lines.
The units are mostly battalions, illustrated with pictures of infantry badges, silhouette of tanks and Stukas. The map by Mark Mahaffey is function, though Mark uses less rich and expressive colors than his other works. The map looks a bit plain and dry to play on and I wish the bird-view of the city could have been stronger lined out. It might be authentic for winter camouflage effect though.
Every turn begins with the Russian Impulse. After placement of reinforcements according to the turn reinforcement track, the Soviet player can activate units in an area to perform either movement, direct fire or bombardment. Then the German does the same. Players then activate the areas in alternate manner until both sides choose to pass or all units have been activated. Each unit is given a movement allowance on the counter and it is spent according to different types of movement - whether there is road border/ connector or non-road border/ connector in the adjacent areas; whether the area to enter is vacant or with enemy. Obviously the former cost less MPs to enter. It costs a unit's entire MPs to move from the zone on the border of the map to an area or vice versa. Nonetheless, both sides can move from one vacant zone to another zone or two consecutive zone if they are both vacant, i.e. free of enemy. With numerical superiority, the Soviet should make use of this Zone Special Movement rule in the beginning of the game in order to spread out the attacks on the town of Cholm.
The gameplay is tense but room for German counterattacks might be a bit limited. Some better players may have found the tactics with the German situation as such. The game is quick to set up, enjoyable and historical, some nail-biting moment, but the German is going to have a hard time in this game. The situation in Circle of Fire: The Siege of Cholm, 1942 comes a bit bogged down as both sides are beginning to fight inside the urban areas. The rules are clear and smooth to play. Nonetheless, somehow I thought the system is not put to good use with a siege situation. Everything seems to be compressed into a few areas on the map as the Russian tightened the rope around the city of Cholm.
-
-
Michael Rinella
United States
New York
-
Thanks for the review Lawrence.
I would point out that the original area-impulse game, Storm Over Arnhem, was a siege situation. I felt that Cholm was similar, but more exciting, as a subject matter because while the British troops at Arnhem were doomed, the defenders at Cholm were not.
-
- Last edited Sat Aug 4, 2018 5:49 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sat Aug 4, 2018 5:49 pm
-
|