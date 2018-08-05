Rules



Subject: Ending Slavery...not as easy as you'd think...



Christopher Roos thereelaristotle) United States
Guilderland
New York

Guilderland

New York This is a session report from Saturday, August 4th, 2018, a five-player full game, with both expansions but no optional or variant rules (no persuasion). Four of the five players have multiple previous plays and one of our players was new. I am going to try to write this in more of a narrative format rather than as a play by play description of the game, so we'll see how that goes.



The five players and the main members of their initial factions were as follows:



Brian (Red) - Washington, Franklin, Clinton

Chris (Blue) - Jefferson, Ames, Madison, Jackson

Paul (Orange) - Hamilton, Ellsworth

Bill (Yellow) - Burr, John Q. Adams

Rob (Green) - Adams, Jay, T. Pickney



Naturally, our new player drew Washington and was set to be thrown into the fire right off the bat...





America's First Crisis and It's Unsung Hero



Before the country could face it's first true issue tragedy struck, Washington was laid low by poor health and died within his first several weeks in office. John Adams was forced into the Presidency before he (or anyone else) desired him to be. Hamilton, due to his better looks and demeanor, was able to marry Dolly Todd and use her popularity to become the new Conservative Party Leader (at least temporarily).

Adams immediately was faced with a major issue, British Attacks on Shipping, he deftly assigned Aaron Burr to become the Secretary of the Navy and meet the British head-on. The fighting with the British ceded some of the northern lands to Canada but helped establish Adams as a man of action and determination.

After the British issue was dealt with, Napoleon sent envoys to America's shores requesting aid in his fight on the old continent. Adams dispatched his son John Quincy to refuse the little general and instead offer to purchase the Louisiana Territory, which was accepted, and the country immediately doubled in size.

The new land purchase led to a new state being admitted to the union as the people of Kentucky (no longer the frontier!) were admitted to the union as the 14th state.

Realizing that the country was still on very unsound financial footing Adams took it upon himself to ignore demands to repay War Bonds and then passed the countries first Tariff and a tax on Property Auctions in order to attempt to settle the books.

Despite history painting a very different view of Adams' time in office the country was still rattled by the death of its father, British encroachment in the North and ongoing financial issues -- winds of change were blowing heading into the election of 1792.

Aaron Burr, the hero of the skirmishes with the British, emerged as the leading Liberal Candidate for office and named fellow New Yorker George Clinton as his running mate, opposing Adams and Thomas Pickney. Bottlenecked by the New Yorkers Adams and Pickney were handily defeated and Aaron Burr was elected as the third President, while Adams retired from office an unsung hero of the countries first years.



Issues: British Attacks on Shipping (Resolved A), Napoleon Seeks Help (Resolved B), Kentucky (Resolved), Pay off War Bonds (Ignored), Tariff I (Passed), Property Auction Tax (Passed)

Election of 1792: Burr (100), Clinton (85), Pickney (53), Adams (38)





Flash But No Substance



Aaron Burr strode into office a relatively young, exceptionally popular War Hero with the hyper-talented John Q. Adams firmly in his faction. The country was ready for eight years of prosperity and consistency, it got one of the two.

France returned with requests for more help in their Wars on the old continent and Burr simply ignored their pleas, the first of several issues Burr seemed thrilled to be able to simply wave away.

Seemingly obsessed with public opinions Burr then tried to pass the Sedition Act and got as far as putting it to Congress before the Congress refused to clamp down on free speech rights enjoyed by the press.

Burr then turned his attention to the economy, assigning James Madison as Treasury Secretary and passing the Land Act of 1795 (1804), this would prove to be the highlight of a very do-nothing first term in office for Burr. Lastly, the topic of creating a National Bank came to the fore but Burr elected to ignore such overtures and decided to not pass any further taxes or tariffs to increase state revenues, as usual, he loved to pretend to be a man of the people.

The election of 1796 saw Burr face off with his fellow New Yorker, and rival, Alexander Hamilton. Despite his popularity having wained a bit over the last four years, Burr was able to dispatch Hamilton and his running mate Thomas Pickney. Burr was aided in this endeavor by his new running mate, who replaced the deceased George Clinton, Daniel Tompkins (Brian).



Issues: France Demands Support (Ignored), Sedition Act (Failed), Land Act of 1804 (Resolved), Create National Bank (Ignored)

Election of 1796: Burr (88), Tompkins (85), Pickney (53), Hamilton (50)





More of the Same



Seemingly enraged by Tompkins popularity and the close call of the election of 1796, Burr attempted to pass the 12th Amendment to ensure upstarts had no place in the Oval. However, the Congress, yet again, refused Burr's whims and voted the 12th Amendment down, retaining the Founding Fathers' framework for the election process.

At this point Burr, feeling his years in office beginning to wain, seemed to soften and both admitted Tennessee to the union and spearheaded Suffrage for Women, allowing women the vote and the right to hold office. No doubt Burr had his own daughter in his mind when this issue came across his table, even in his crowning moments Burr could not shake the air of self-adulation and egomania that hung over his time in office. The selfishness culminated in Burr giving no real consideration to calls to relocate the capital further from his home, his final (non)act in a very bland eight years.

While Burr rode off to retirement his diminutive Treasury Secretary, Madison, found himself the most popular man in the country and the front-runner to be the successor to Burr. Sensing the time was not right Alexander Hamilton rebuffed his parties request for him to run (two-time loser rules) and handed the nomination to Fisher Ames. Ames and his running mate Thomas Pickney put up a good fight but were no match for Madison's overwhelming popularity. Despite Madison's questionable pick of a renegade frontiersman, Andrew Jackson, as running mate he had no trouble claiming the Presidency.



Issues: 12th Amendment (Failed), Tennessee (Resolved), Suffrage for Women (Resolved), Re-Locate Capital (Failed)

Election of 1800: Madison (131), Ames (75), Pickney (70), Jackson (8)





America's Hero



Madison showed up in office with enormous popularity and decided the time was right to handle the biggest issue facing the nation. He toured the country giving multiple speeches to gain the influence his needed to pass laws to End Slavery in the country. Some historians argue that he set the country on a collision course with financial ruin, while others claim that he was the only man with the power and foresight to deal with the countries most divisive issue.

Madison's next several years in office were faced with predictable unrest as a both a Tax Rebellion and a Northern Indian invasion rocked the nation as it tried to recover from the reverberations of Slavery ending. At this point Madison turned back to his renegade friend Andrew Jackson, dispatching him with full impunity to handle these uprisings. Jackson's ability in the field knew no bounds and he deftly handled both of these crises.

With peace beginning to be re-established Madison turned his attention back to the economy and passed a new set of Tariffs to attempt to repair the financial woes caused by a lack of cheap labor. However, when the issue of assuming State's debts came up Madison was left with no choice but to ignore the issue as the bankrupt country had it's back to the wall.

Despite the four-year-long roller coaster ride Madison headed into the Election of 1804 with sky-high popularity. Madison named elder statesman Thomas Jefferson as his running mate, allowing Jackson to remain in a Military capacity. Meanwhile, Alexander Hamilton returned to the head of his party and was screaming mad over the financial state of the country and the irresponsible behavior of the "dreamer" Madison. Despite Hamilton's doom and gloom rhetoric, Madison easily won re-election and the people sensed with another 4 years of Madison in power the country would finally return to normalcy.



Issues: End Slavery (Resolved), Tax Rebellion (Resolved), NW Indian War (Resolved), Assume State Debts (Ignored), Tariff II (Passed)

Election of 1804: Madison (134), Hamilton (85), CC Pickney (34), Jefferson (31)





Unthinkable Tragedy and the Enemy Within



Hamilton's faction remained incredulous over the state of the economy and the outcome of the Election of 1804. So much so that Hamilton's main henchman James Wilson (Paul) openly challenged the countries sitting General, Andrew Jackson, to a duel. Jackson, a man with a red-hot temper and a love of gunplay, was talked off the ledge by Madison preventing any bloodshed. However, Hamilton and Wilson continued to use the lack of a Sedition Act to gin up outrage across hard-hit areas of the country, particularly in Madison's Virginia.

While giving a speech to promote unity and freedom for all tragedy struck, an assassin unexpectedly charged the podium and discharged a small caliber weapon, fatally striking President Madison.

With that one act the direction of the nation was changed and a new era of staunch conservatism fell over the country. Madison was the man holding the Liberals together, keeping the people happy, keeping Jackson under control and suddenly he was gone and Hamilton was the President. While no concrete proof could be found suspicions still surround James Wilson and his involvement in the assassination and even Hamilton struggled to lift the stain from his own record.

The countries hero was gone but the country had to move on and Hamilton could think of no better way to redirect the attention of the populace than passing a Bill of Rights, granting fundamental freedoms to the people.

Sensing blood in the water, the French showed up again to raid the US shores and Hamilton was forced to dispatch John Q. Adams, again, to speak firmly with the French in order to stop the violence and stop further damage to the country's floundering economy.

At the same time there were strong calls from the people for improvements to the country's infrastructure, but staring down the barrel of financial ruin Hamilton had no choice but to ignore the people, in order to assuage some of the outrage Hamtilon placed his focus on admitting Missouri as the 16th state.

Hamilton despite all of his raving over the financial state of the country never moved to pass a new Tax or levy a new Tariff while in office, perhaps to maintain public support as the nation continued to demand a Madisonian Liberal to take up the deceased hero's banner. Sadly, with Madison gone, Jackson had been made into a pariah and there was a complete power vacuum in the Liberal ranks. The Liberal's, with no answer to the nation's cries, turned to the 102-year-old Benjamin Franklin and his running mate Thomas Jefferson to attempt to rekindle the spirit of the Madison years. Hamilton, still unable to handle the palm greasing and baby kissing failed to retain his office and the 102-year-old Franklin managed to unseat him from office. Hamilton refused to accept the office of VP (he couldn't...because rules...) leaving the country in a very tenuous position with an extreme elder leading the nation and no succession plan in place.



Issues: Bill of Rights (Resolved), Quasi-War w. France (Resolved B), Internal Improvements (Ignored), Missouri (Resolved)

Election of 1808: Franklin (121), Hamilton (112), Jefferson (91), Ellsworth (76)





The Beginning of the End



The shockingly lucid Franklin came into office ready to prove he was up to the task of carrying the baton to countries next leader and immediately admitted the now Indian-free state of Ohio to the union as state number 17.

However, at the worst possible time, the country was hit by the Panic of 1809 (1819) and forced to decrease tariffs, again reducing the revenue streams of the struggling nation. Despite the hardships, President Franklin was holding strong heading into 1810 hoping to finally start digging the country out of the financial malaise.

Despite Franklin's best wishes, his old friend's, the French, could not resist returning, yet again, to raid US shipping vessels. Realizing the young country was left in the charge of a centenarian, the French seized the opportunity to pillage vessels up and down the seaboard. Franklin dispatched another envoy to France and eventually was able to get the raids to cease but the affair left the extremely aged President increasingly weak.

In early 1811 it became apparent Franklin was in his last days, and he passed 355 days shy of completing his long-awaited Presidency. While the country mourned yet another lost leader, the Congress went to work to figure out how to replace the deceased leader. Eventually, the eloquent Daniel Webster (Rob) emerged from the fray as the interim leader of the nation and put together an amazing amount of work in a short time.

Webster knew he had to focus on the economy and passed another round of tariffs and a tax on Whiskey & Tobacco. He also decided that a National Bank was not the answer for the countries woes. Despite his very short time in office, Webster made the most of it and historians continue to argue that he may have been what the country needed going forward.

However, his reign was to be short-lived as his party nominated Fisher Ames to run for the Presidency in 1812. Ames chose Charles C. Pickney as his running mate to oppose Edmund Randolph (Rob) and James Buchanan (Paul). While the Conservatives decided against running the young but popular Webster in favor of the more seasoned Fisher Ames, the Liberals decided to run an exceedingly young (21!) VP candidate in an effort to disassociate themselves from the excessively old Franklin/Jefferson ticket.

Unexpectedly the death weary country found themselves drawn to the young but completely inexperienced James Buchanan and in a devastating turn of events he wound up edging out his vastly more qualified peers for the Presidency.



Issues: Ohio (Resolved), Panic of 1819 (Resolved B), French Attacks on Shipping (Resolved), Create National Bank (Ignored), Tariff III (Passed), Whiskey & Tobacco Tax (Passed)

Election of 1812: Buchanan (138), Ames (112), C.C. Pickney (91), Randolph (83)





What The Hell Just Happened?



Buchanan rode into office, unqualified and did nothing to prove different to the people. He ran the country much in the way one would expect a 21-year-old to. His Presidency was focusing on a lack of financial responsibility and a desire to please the self above the greater good.

The issue of the 12th Amendment resurfaced predictably and immediately upon his unexpected election, however, Buchanan himself put an end to the clamoring for electoral reform. He had used these rules to get into power and saw no reason to change them now.

Buchanan then followed his advisors' commands in passing the populist Land Act of 1813 (1820) and then immediately admitted Indiana to the union, an undeveloped state that sat firmly in his Pennsylvania-centric sphere of influence.

At this point a small rebellion cropped up in Rhode Island calling for new state election rules, Buchanan dispatched new Attorney General Winfield Scott (Paul) to handle these affairs, which he did handily.

Buchanan, for his part, performed as a 21-year-old could be expected to, given his title and his age. However, his outright failures to pass new revenue improving regulations put the country on the brink of financial collapse. As his first term was coming to a close another round of financial panic broke out in the country and the state of North Carolina formally ceded from the union. This was quickly followed by South Carolina, Georgia and Rhode Island.

The country had officially begun to devolve into pieces and there was no one left to put it back together again...



Issues: 12th Amendment (Ignored), Land Act of 1820 (Resolved), Indiana (Resolved), Dorr Rebellion of Rhode Island (Resolved A)

Game End: Monetary Collapse. Brian/Chris tied with 14 points were the "winners", but we all lost...







Thanks to the guys for playing, thanks to Bill for hosting. Thanks to Rick for a great simulation of this history. I hope people had as much fun reading this as I did playing and writing it.



Chris





Posted Sun Aug 5, 2018 4:23 am

